Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BAHASA INDONESIA KELAS X PERTEMUAN KEDUA Guru Pengampu : Septi Fauziah, S. Pd.
 Menggunakan istilah-istilah bidang ilmu tertentu.  Menggunakan istilah-istilah baku.  Terdapat kalimat klasifikasi.  ...
 Ditulis secara lengkap  Mengandung pengertian objek yang diamati.  Mengandung pengklasifikasian objek yang diamati.  ...
 Menggunakan frasa nomina yang diikuti pendeskripsi dan penjenis.  Menggunakan verba relasional, seperti : ialah, merupa...
 Menggunakan kalimat definisi. Kalimat definisi adalah kalimat yang berfungsi untuk menjelaskan definisi atau penjelasan ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Kelas x pertemuan 2

10 views

Published on

Teks Laporan Hasil Observasi pertemuan 2

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Kelas x pertemuan 2

  1. 1. BAHASA INDONESIA KELAS X PERTEMUAN KEDUA Guru Pengampu : Septi Fauziah, S. Pd.
  2. 2.  Menggunakan istilah-istilah bidang ilmu tertentu.  Menggunakan istilah-istilah baku.  Terdapat kalimat klasifikasi.  Dalam setiap paragraf terdapat satu kalimat utama yang diikuti dengan kalimat penjelas.  Bersifat objektif.  Ditulis berdasarkan fakta yang ditemukan pada saat pengamatan.  Tidak mengandung hal-hal yang bersifat menyimpang, dugaan- dugaan yang tidak tepat, atau pemihakan pada sesuatu. Ciri-ciri Teks Laporan Hasil Observasi
  3. 3.  Ditulis secara lengkap  Mengandung pengertian objek yang diamati.  Mengandung pengklasifikasian objek yang diamati.  Mengandung deskripsi objek yang diamati.
  4. 4.  Menggunakan frasa nomina yang diikuti pendeskripsi dan penjenis.  Menggunakan verba relasional, seperti : ialah, merupakan, adalah, yaitu, digolongkan, termasuk, meliputi, terdiri atas, disebut, dan lain-lain.  Menggunakan verba aktif alam untuk menjelaskan perilaku, seperti : bertelur, membuat, hidup, makan, tidur, dan sebagainya.  Menggunakan kata penghubung/ konjungsi yang menyatakan tambahan (dan, serta), perbedaan (berbeda dengan), persamaan (sebagaimana, seperti halnya), pertentangan (tetapi, sedangkan, namun), pilihan (atau).  Menggunakan paragraf dengan kalimat utama untuk menyusun informasi utama, diikuti rincian aspek yang hendak dilaporkan dalam beberapa paragraf.  Menggunakan kata keilmuwan atau teknis, seperti : herbivora, degeneratif, osteoporosis, mutualisme, parasitisme, pembuluh vena, leukimia, syndrom, phobia, dan lain-lain. Kaidah Kebahasaan Teks Laporan Hasil Observasi
  5. 5.  Menggunakan kalimat definisi. Kalimat definisi adalah kalimat yang berfungsi untuk menjelaskan definisi atau penjelasan suatu objek.  Menggunakan kalimat deskrpsi. Kalimat deskripsi adalah kalimat yang berfungsi untuk menggambarkan suatu objek.  Menggunakan kalimat aktif transitif. Kalimat aktif transitif adalah kalimat aktif yang membutuhkan objek.  Menggunakan kalimat tunggal dan majemuk.  Kalimat simpleks.  Kalimat kompleks.  Persamaan kata/sinonim.  Lawan kata/antonim.  Menggunakan berbagai istilah.

×