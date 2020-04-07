Successfully reported this slideshow.
TRABAJADORES DE LA SALUD EN RIESGO POR COVID19 Por estos días la llegada de un enemigo invisible que atenta contra la vida...
Vistas así las cosas, no resulta proporcional, ni justo que los profesionales de la salud cuya labor tanto enaltecemos y n...
En este punto conviene indicar que, contrario a lo que se ha venido comentando entre la comunidad médica y que ha sido obj...
  1. 1. TRABAJADORES DE LA SALUD EN RIESGO POR COVID19 Por estos días la llegada de un enemigo invisible que atenta contra la vida de los seres humanos ha alterado al mundo entero, nos ha dejado ver lo vulnerables que somos y ello nos ha obligado a realizar un cambio en nuestras actividades cotidianas, los Gobiernos han dispuesto el aislamiento de todas las personas a efecto de conjurar la propagación del COVID19; sin embargo, el gremio de la salud constituye la excepción a dicha medida de aislamiento dado que es a éste al que le corresponde luchar contra dicho enemigo, sin conocer aún un tratamiento para combatirlo; un verdadero reto al que se enfrentan de manera directa, en el caso de nuestro país, bajo la desventajosa situación de contar con un sistema de salud que a su llegada ya se encontraba colapsado como consecuencia de la corrupción. Así, hoy en día tenemos médicos que están enfrentando el gran desafío que constituye la crisis generada por el COVID19 laborando como prestadores de servicios, como asociados a una agremiación sindical o, incluso a través de contratos de arrendamiento, aunque cumpliendo las obligaciones propias de un trabajador directo a la entidad de salud, con la especial e irregular condición de que deben asumir el pago de sus aportes a la seguridad social en salud integral (pensión, salud y ARL); aspecto sobre el cual se recuerda que en estos eventos los aportes no se realizan sobre el 100% del IBC, sino sobre el 40% del mismo, por lo que, ante la eventual afectación de su estado de salud (lo cual es muy seguro por estos días en los que laboran sin protección sanitaria), sus incapacidades médicas serán liquidadas sobre el 40% de sus ingresos, mal llamados honorarios, con el agravante de que las mismas no son cubiertas por la entidad de salud para la que labora sino que deben ser tramitadas directamente por el profesional ante la EPS con la mora que ello implica, traumatismo éste que no tendría que soportar si estuviese vinculado de manera directa. (Decreto 019 de 2012).
  2. 2. Vistas así las cosas, no resulta proporcional, ni justo que los profesionales de la salud cuya labor tanto enaltecemos y necesitamos por estos días estén tan desprovistos de protección; asunto sobre el que, hasta ahora, ha omitido ocuparse el Gobierno Nacional pues entre las directrices que hasta ahora se han emitido mediante Decreto para el manejo general de la contingencia que ha generado el COVID19, no se ha contemplado la formalización del empleo de los trabajadores de la salud como tampoco ha atendido la mayor necesidad que es la del suministro de protección sanitaria que tanto se requiere para cumplir con su labor sin poner en mayor riesgo sus vidas. Ante éste panorama, resulta necesario que el gremio de la salud se dirija a sus empresas contratantes -AGREMIACIONES SINDICALES, ENTIDADES DE SALUD, EMPRESAS DE SERVICIOS TEMPORALES- y exija la formalización inmediata del empleo, lo cual les permitirá contar con una verdadera protección integral en el sistema general de salud, esto es, aseguramiento total y pleno del riesgo – SALUD, PENSIÓN Y ARL-, acorde con los ingresos realmente percibidos; debiendo igualmente hacer un llamado a las entidades administradoras de riesgos laborales para que asuman la responsabilidad que tienen de concurrir con los prestadores de servicio de salud empleadores en la implementación de estrategias para velar por la seguridad y salud de los trabajadores de la salud y evitar tanto su contagio del COVID19 de trabajadores de la salud, como el de quienes forman parte de su entorno, lo que de llegar a ocurrir, claramente deberá ser tratado como una enfermedad laboral en los términos de la Ley 1562 de 2012 Artículo 4°, como lo es la INFLUENZA PANDEMICA, virus de la influenza A(H1.N1), la cual se encuentra catalogada como tal para el personal médico y paramédico en la TABLA DE ENFERMEDADES LABORALES (DECRETO 1477 DE 2014), a la que dentro de poco se sumará el nuevo CORONAVIRUS COVID19.
  3. 3. En este punto conviene indicar que, contrario a lo que se ha venido comentando entre la comunidad médica y que ha sido objeto de consultas, cuando el profesional de la salud es contagiado con COVID19 esta patología debe ser clasificada como de orden laboral, siempre que surja claramente que la enfermedad fue contraída “…como resultado de la exposición a factores de riego inherentes a la actividad laboral o del medio en el que el trabajador se ha visto obligado a trabajar…”. Por último diremos que, es claro que la formalización laboral antes planteada no será realmente efectiva si no hay una destinación debida de los recursos, debiendo el Estado garantizar que la inversión al sistema de salud efectivamente sea dirigida a vincular de manera directa a nuestros profesionales de la salud y a proporcionar los medios de protección necesarios para la debida atención de la emergencia sanitaria que actualmente afecta al mundo entero, la que definitivamente deberá enseñarle a la sociedad que los profesionales de la salud conforman un gremio que aporta a la misma más que los políticos, que la inversión más importante para un estado no es la guerra, como si lo es la educación y la salud. Que no nos cueste la vida darnos cuenta de ello. JESSICA MARCELA LOZANO ARENAS ABOGADA LABORAL CORPORACIÓN SEPSA

