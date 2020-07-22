Inpainting related works (part 1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. Inpainting Related Works Automatic Inpainting Methods Here are six inpainting methods based on neural networks: 1.Deep Image Prior (Ulyanov, Vedaldi, and Lempitsky, 2017) 2.Globally and Locally Consistent Image Completion (Iizuka, Simo-Serra, and Ishikawa, 2017) 3.High-Resolution Image Inpainting (Yang et al., 2017) 4.Shift-Net (Yan et al., 2018) 5.Generative Image Inpainting With Contextual Attention (Yu et al., 2018) — this method appears twice in our results because we tested two versions, each trained on a different data set (ImageNet and Places2) 6.Image Inpainting for Irregular Holes Using Partial Convolutions (Liu et al., 2018) As a baseline, there are three inpainting methods proposed before the explosion of interest in deep learning: 1.Exemplar-Based Image Inpainting (Criminisi, Pérez, and Toyama, 2004) 2.Statistics of Patch Offsets for Image Completion (He and Sun, 2012) 3.Content-Aware Fill in Adobe Photoshop CS5
  3. 3. Inpainting Related Works https://towardsdatascience.com/image-inpainting-humans-vs-ai-48fc4bca7ecc
  5. 5. Inpainting Related Works Exemplar-Based Image Inpainting Statics of Patch Offsets for Image Completion A. Criminisi, P. Perez and K. Toyama, "Region filling and object removal by exemplar-based image inpainting," in IEEE Transactions on Image Processing, vol. 13, no. 9, pp. 1200-1212, Sept. 2004. 𝑃 𝐩 = 𝐶 𝐩 𝐷(𝐩 𝐶 p = q∈ψp (𝔗−Ω 𝐶 q Ψp , 𝐷 p = 𝛻𝛪P ⊥ ⋅ nP 𝛼 |Ψp| is the area of Ψp α is a normalization factor (e.g., α = 255 for a typical grey-level image) nP is a unit vector
  8. 8. Inpainting Related Works Exemplar-Based Image Inpainting Statics of Patch Offsets for Image Completion He, Kaiming, and Jian Sun. "Image completion approaches using the statistics of similar patches." IEEE transactions on pattern analysis and machine intelligence 36.12 (2014): 2423-2435. 𝐬 𝐱 = arg min 𝐬 𝑃 𝐱 + 𝐬 − 𝑃 𝐱 2
  9. 9. Inpainting Related Works Exemplar-Based Image Inpainting Statics of Patch Offsets for Image Completion Graph-Based method Matching-Based method Not require patch representations in the optimization step More faster
  10. 10. Inpainting Related Works Exemplar-Based Image Inpainting Statics of Patch Offsets for Image Completion Input Dominant offsets Our graph-based method Result of Content-Aware Fill

