NVIDIA inpainting-partial convolution Success
NVIDIA inpainting-partial convolutionFailure sparsely structured the largest of holes Input GTOutput
Adobe inpainting-gated convolution Contributions -Introduce gated convolution to learn a dynamic feature selection mechani...
Adobe inpainting-gated convolution Gated Convolution Partial Convolution
Adobe inpainting
Adobe inpainting
  1. 1. Inpainting history
  2. 2. INPAINTING HISTORY Image inpainting (a.k.a. image completion or image hole-filling) is a task of synthesizing alternative contents in missing regions such that the modification is visually realistic and semantically correct. 2009 PatchMatch[Barnes et al.] 1999 2011 Local feature(image gradients) [Ballester et al.] 2014 Local feature (statistics of similar patch offsets) [He and Sun] Random textures Regular textures
  3. 3. INPAINTING HISTORY Image inpainting (a.k.a. image completion or image hole-filling) is a task of synthesizing alternative contents in missing regions such that the modification is visually realistic and semantically correct. 2018.4 Partial convolution (NVIDIA) [Liu et al.] 2018.6 Gated convolution (Adobe) [Yu et al.] 2017 faces[Li et al.] 2016 Objects [Pathak et al.] Inpainting based on deep learning end to end manner
  4. 4. NVIDIA inpainting-partial convolutionContributions -Propose the use of partial convolutions with an automatic mask update step for achieving state-of-the- art on image inpainting. –Demonstrate that substituting convolutional layers with partial convolutions and mask updates can achieve state-of-the-art inpainting results. –Firstly demonstrate the efficacy of training image-inpainting models on irregularly shaped holes. Training Process -Use ImageNet, Places2 and CelebA-HQ -3 separate image datasets for training and testing: ImageNet dataset, Places2 dataset and CelebA-HQ. -train on single NVIDIA V100 GPU (16GB) with a batch size of 6. -images of resolution 512 × 512 Evaluation -PSNR -SSIM -inception score(IScore)-from GAN: -user study Limitation -some sparsely structured -the largest of holes.
  5. 5. NVIDIA inpainting-partial convolution Success
  6. 6. NVIDIA inpainting-partial convolutionFailure sparsely structured the largest of holes Input GTOutput
  7. 7. Adobe inpainting-gated convolution Contributions -Introduce gated convolution to learn a dynamic feature selection mechanism for each channel at each spatial location across all layers -Propose a novel GAN discriminator SN-PatchGAN designed for free-form image inpainting. -Take user sketches as guidance to obtain more user-desired inpainting results. Training Process -Use Places2 and CelebA-HQ -4.1M parameters -trained with TensorFlow v1.8, CUDNN v7.0, CUDA v9.0. -train on single NVIDIA V100 GPU -images of resolution 512 × 512 Evaluation - image inpainting lacks good quantitative evaluation metrics - Our evaluation: s in terms of mean 𝑙1 error, mean 𝑙2 error and total variation (TV) loss - User study
  8. 8. Adobe inpainting-gated convolution Gated Convolution Partial Convolution
  9. 9. Adobe inpainting
  10. 10. Adobe inpainting

