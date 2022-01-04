Successfully reported this slideshow.
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO
MARUTI SUZUKI S-PRESSO DASHBOARD The dash features a funky design with the instrument cluster sitting bang in the middle a...
The cabin is entirely done up in black for a sporty look, perhaps to appeal to younger buyers. It has non- adjustable head...
You can only have it with a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox wi...
ADDRESS Berkeley Square, Plot no. 24, Industrial Area Phase I, Chandigarh, 160002 info@rowthautos.com www.rowthautos.c...
Automotive
Jan. 04, 2022
Are you looking for a new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, we have an amazing offer for you. Rowthautos offers you a bargaining offer. You choose we bargain, RowthAutos provides a wide range of new car. The best expenses from nearby dealers are bargained for you by us. Choose the best offer and book your car with us https://rowthautos.com/variant/Dzire-Tour/Maruti-Suzuki

Maruti suzuki s presso

  Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO
  2. 2. MARUTI SUZUKI S-PRESSO DASHBOARD The dash features a funky design with the instrument cluster sitting bang in the middle and the touchscreen infotainment display below it.
  3. 3. The cabin is entirely done up in black for a sporty look, perhaps to appeal to younger buyers. It has non- adjustable headrests for four passengers and the middle passenger in the rear will have to make do with a lap belt or a two-point seatbelt. CABIN SPACE
  4. 4. You can only have it with a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox with an AMT option. Its available in a total of four variants- Std, LXi, VXi and VXi+, YOU CHOOSE WE BARGAIN
  5. 5. ADDRESS Berkeley Square, Plot no. 24, Industrial Area Phase I, Chandigarh, 160002 info@rowthautos.com www.rowthautos.com 09592226666 www.facebook.com/RowthAutos www.instagram.com/RowthAutos

Are you looking for a new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, we have an amazing offer for you. Rowthautos offers you a bargaining offer. You choose we bargain, RowthAutos provides a wide range of new car. The best expenses from nearby dealers are bargained for you by us. Choose the best offer and book your car with us https://rowthautos.com/variant/Dzire-Tour/Maruti-Suzuki

