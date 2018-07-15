Details Books [Doc] Henke s Med-Math: Dosage Calculation, Preparation, and Administration by Susan Buchholz :

This best-selling text features a highly visual, hands-on approach to learning dosage calculations and principles of drug administration. It presents step-by-step approaches to solving problems and includes dosage problems that simulate actual clinical experience. Each chapter includes numerous examples, self-tests, and proficiency tests. New Calculations in Action animations provide step-by-step demonstrations of how to solve equations presented in the text.

By : Susan Buchholz

Best Sellers Rank : #4 Paid in Kindle Store

Link Download : https://madbooksxyz.blogspot.com/?book=1496302842

