969 ‫اللبنانية‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫الجمهو‬ ‫قانوف‬ ‫رقم‬ 646 ‫تعديل‬ ‫المرسوـ‬ ‫االشتراعي‬ ‫رقم‬ 848 ‫يخ‬‫ر‬‫تا‬ 86 / 9 / 8989 ( ‫قان...
.../... 3 - ‫ئيس‬‫ر‬ ‫السلطة‬ ‫التنفيذية‬ ‫في‬ ‫البلدية‬ ‫المختصة‬ ‫لؤلبنية‬ ‫المنوي‬ ‫تشييدىا‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫النطاؽ‬ ‫الب‬ ‫لدي...
.../... 9 ‫يتعلق‬ ‫منها‬ ‫بالتن‬ ‫ظيم‬ ‫المدني‬ ‫والصحة‬ ‫والسبلمة‬ ‫العامة‬ . ‫أ‬ ‫ما‬ ‫في‬ ‫العقارات‬ ‫المصابة‬ ‫بتخطيط‬...
.../... 4 ‫انقضا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫المهل‬ ‫المحددة‬ ‫في‬ ‫البند‬ ،‫ثانيا‬ ‫الفقرة‬ / 8 / ‫من‬ ‫ىذه‬ ،‫المادة‬ ‫بكتاب‬ ‫يعتبر‬ ‫فيو‬ ‫ن...
‫ترخي‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫خ‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫اص‬ ‫وال‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫ى‬ ‫خرائ‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫ط‬ .../... 5 ‫الترخيص‬ ‫المقدمة‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫شروط‬ ‫تح...
.../... 6 ‫وفي‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫الحالة‬ ‫يفرض‬ ‫الرسم‬ ‫على‬ ‫ما‬ ‫يد‬‫ز‬‫ي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫المساحات‬ ‫االساسية‬ ‫المرخص‬ ‫بها‬ ‫على‬ ‫اساس‬...
.../... 7 ‫التخمين‬ ‫الرائج‬ ‫عن‬ ‫كل‬ ،‫عاـ‬ ‫وتسجل‬ ‫على‬ ‫الصحيفة‬ ‫العينية‬ ‫للعقار‬ ‫كدين‬ ‫ممتاز‬ . ‫على‬ ‫البلديات‬...
.../... 8 ‫العامة‬ ‫للتنظيم‬ ‫المدني‬ . ً‫ا‬‫ثاني‬ : ‫التعديبلت‬ ‫على‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫المرخص‬ : ‫عند‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫تعديبلت‬ ‫على‬ ،‫...
‫يستعاض‬ ‫عن‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫بأحد‬ ‫المستندات‬ ‫التالية‬ : 8 - ‫إف‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ادة‬ ‫مسن‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫دة‬ ‫إل‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ى‬ ‫قي‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ود‬...
‫ومائلة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫عدـ‬ ‫امكانية‬ ‫تجاوز‬ ‫تفاع‬‫ر‬‫اال‬ ‫االقصى‬ ‫المحدد‬ ‫في‬ ‫نظاـ‬ ‫المنطقة‬ ‫التي‬ ‫يقع‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫العقار‬ ...
‫ػاؿ‬‫ػ‬‫ك‬‫ت‬ ‫ػذه‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ػافة‬‫ػ‬‫س‬‫لم‬ ‫ػل‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫خ‬‫دا‬ ‫ػل‬‫ػ‬‫ق‬‫ح‬ ‫ػوع‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ق‬‫و‬ ‫ػر‬‫ػ‬‫ظ‬‫الن‬ ‫ػى‬‫...
ً‫ا‬‫وفق‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫للت‬ ‫المفروض‬ ‫بموجب‬ ‫مرسوـ‬ ‫اجعها‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ ‫الخاص‬ . 3 - ‫على‬ ‫جوانب‬ ‫الطرقات‬ ‫الداخلية‬ : ‫وفق‬ ‫...
Perimeter Seismic) ‫ػتعمل‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫س‬‫الم‬ ‫ػي‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ف‬ ‫ػل‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ي‬‫التحل‬ ‫ػميم‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ص‬‫والت‬ ‫ػن‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ع‬ / 4.3 / ‫أ...
‫االشغاؿ‬ ( ‫السكن‬ ) ‫إال‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫قياـ‬ ‫صاحب‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫بتنفيذ‬ ‫الموجبات‬ ‫المفروضة‬ . ‫ػا‬‫ػ‬‫م‬‫حين‬ ‫ػر‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ب‬‫تع...
‫يحسب‬ ‫معدؿ‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫السطحي‬ ‫وعامل‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫العاـ‬ ‫على‬ ‫أساس‬ ‫مساحة‬ ‫العقار‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫التخطيط‬ ‫المصدؽ‬ ‫وبص...
- ‫أما‬ ‫الجهة‬ ‫المجاورة‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫للعقا‬ ‫غير‬ ‫المحدد‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫الطوابق‬ ‫فبل‬ ‫تؤخذ‬ ‫شقلة‬ ‫ارض‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫ال...
Binaa

  1. 1. 969 ‫اللبنانية‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫الجمهو‬ ‫قانوف‬ ‫رقم‬ 646 ‫تعديل‬ ‫المرسوـ‬ ‫االشتراعي‬ ‫رقم‬ 848 ‫يخ‬‫ر‬‫تا‬ 86 / 9 / 8989 ( ‫قانوف‬ ‫البناء‬ ) ‫أقر‬ ‫مجلس‬ ‫النواب‬ ، ‫وينشر‬ ‫ئيس‬‫ر‬ ‫الجمهورية‬ ‫القانوف‬ ‫التالي‬ ‫نصو‬ : ‫مادة‬ ‫وحيدة‬ - ‫صدؽ‬ ‫مشروع‬ ‫القانوف‬ ‫الوارد‬ ‫بالمرسوـ‬ ‫رقم‬ 84848 ‫يخ‬‫ر‬‫تا‬ 6 ‫أيلوؿ‬ 3449 ‫تعديل‬ ‫المرسو‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫اعي‬‫ر‬‫االشت‬ ‫رقم‬ 848 ‫يخ‬‫ر‬‫تا‬ 86 / 9 / 8989 ( ‫قانوف‬ ‫البناء‬ ) ‫كما‬ ‫عدلتو‬ ‫اللجاف‬ ‫النيابية‬ ‫كة‬ ‫المشتر‬ . - ‫يعمل‬ ‫بهذا‬ ‫القانوف‬ ‫فور‬ ‫نشره‬ ‫في‬ ‫يدة‬‫ر‬‫الج‬ ‫الرسمية‬ . ‫بعبدا‬ ‫في‬ 88 ‫كانوف‬ ‫األوؿ‬ 3444 ‫االمضاء‬ : ‫اميل‬ ‫لحود‬ ‫صدر‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ئيس‬‫ر‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫الجمهو‬ ‫ئيس‬‫ر‬ ‫مجلس‬ ‫الوزراء‬ ‫االمض‬ ‫اء‬ : ‫عمر‬ ‫امي‬‫ر‬‫ك‬ ‫ئيس‬‫ر‬ ‫مجلس‬ ‫الوزراء‬ ‫االمضاء‬ : ‫عمر‬ ‫امي‬‫ر‬‫ك‬ ‫قانوف‬ ‫تعديل‬ ‫المرسوـ‬ ‫اعي‬‫ر‬‫االشت‬ ‫رقم‬ 848 ‫يخ‬‫ر‬‫تا‬ 86 / 9 / 8989 ( ‫قانوف‬ ‫البناء‬ ) ‫الفصل‬ ‫األوؿ‬ - ‫في‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫المادة‬ : ‫األولى‬ ‫امية‬‫ز‬‫إل‬ ‫الرخصة‬ : ‫يخضع‬ ‫تشييد‬ ‫وتحويل‬ ‫وترميم‬ ‫وتجديد‬ ‫األبنية‬ ‫على‬ ‫اختبلؼ‬ ‫أنواعها‬ ‫للحصوؿ‬ ‫على‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫مسبقة‬ ‫تعطى‬ ً‫ا‬‫وفق‬ ‫للنصوص‬ ‫النافذة‬ ‫وباالستناد‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫موافقة‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫االدا‬ ‫الفنية‬ ‫المختصة‬ ‫المبنية‬ ‫على‬ ‫كشف‬ ‫فني‬ ‫تجريو‬ ‫لهذه‬ ‫الغاية‬ . ‫إف‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫المسبقة‬ ‫ائط‬‫ر‬‫وخ‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫أف‬ ‫تكوف‬ ‫موقعة‬ ‫من‬ ‫المهندس‬ ‫المسؤوؿ‬ ‫وفقا‬ ‫النظمة‬ ‫اولة‬‫ز‬‫م‬ ‫المهنة‬ ‫في‬ ‫نقابتي‬ ،‫المهندسين‬ ‫وم‬ ‫سجلة‬ ‫لدى‬ ‫احدى‬ ‫نقابتي‬ ‫المهندسين‬ ‫في‬ ‫بيروت‬ ‫أو‬ ‫طرابلس‬ ‫بحسب‬ ‫تسجيل‬ ‫المهندس‬ ‫المسؤوؿ‬ ‫ووفقا‬ ‫لقانوف‬ ‫تنظيم‬ ‫مهنة‬ ‫الهندسة‬ . ‫الرخصة‬ ‫المسبقة‬ ‫امية‬‫ز‬‫إل‬ ‫لجميع‬ ‫األبنية‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫العائدة‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫لئلدا‬ ‫والمؤسسات‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والبلديات‬ ‫باستثناء‬ ‫االبنية‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫العسكرية‬ ‫والتي‬ ‫تحدد‬ ‫ار‬‫ر‬‫بق‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجلس‬ ‫الوزراء‬ ‫على‬ ‫اف‬ ‫تتقيد‬ ‫بالشروط‬ ‫الفنية‬ ‫المحددة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫القانوف‬ ‫واالنظمة‬ ‫المرعية‬ ‫االجراء‬ . ‫يعطي‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫المسبقة‬ ‫استنادا‬ ‫الى‬ ‫الكشف‬ ‫الفني‬ ‫الصادر‬ ‫عن‬ ‫االدارة‬ ‫الفنية‬ ‫المختصة‬ :
  2. 2. .../... 3 - ‫ئيس‬‫ر‬ ‫السلطة‬ ‫التنفيذية‬ ‫في‬ ‫البلدية‬ ‫المختصة‬ ‫لؤلبنية‬ ‫المنوي‬ ‫تشييدىا‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫النطاؽ‬ ‫الب‬ ‫لدي‬ . - ‫المحافظ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫القائمقاـ‬ ‫لؤلبنية‬ ‫المنوي‬ ‫تشييدىا‬ ‫خارج‬ ‫النطاؽ‬ ‫البلدي‬ . ‫المادة‬ : ‫الثانية‬ ‫األشغاؿ‬ ‫المستثناة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الرخصة‬ : ‫يستعاض‬ ‫عن‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫المسبقة‬ ‫يح‬‫ر‬‫بتص‬ ‫خطي‬ ‫موقع‬ ‫من‬ ‫مهندس‬ ‫مسؤوؿ‬ ‫ومصدؽ‬ ‫من‬ ‫احدى‬ ‫نقابتي‬ ‫المهندسين‬ ‫في‬ ‫األشغاؿ‬ ‫التالية‬ : - ‫أعماؿ‬ ‫الصيانة‬ ‫الخارجية‬ ( ،‫طرش‬ ،‫منجور‬ ‫الخ‬ ).. - ‫بناء‬ ‫التصاوين‬ . - ‫كافة‬ ‫أ‬ ‫عماؿ‬ ،‫الترميم‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫في‬ ‫االبنية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اجزاء‬ ‫االبنية‬ ‫الموجودة‬ ً‫ا‬‫قانون‬ ‫أو‬ ‫التي‬ ‫تم‬ ‫تسويتها‬ . - ‫أ‬ ‫عماؿ‬ ‫التلبيس‬ . - ‫اف‬‫ر‬‫جد‬ ‫الدعم‬ ‫واعماؿ‬ ‫الهدـ‬ . - ‫تسوية‬ ‫األرض‬ ‫الطبيعية‬ ‫في‬ ‫ضوء‬ ‫ائط‬‫ر‬‫خ‬ ‫الترخيص‬ ‫بالبناء‬ ( ‫مع‬ ‫وجوب‬ ‫التقيد‬ ‫باحكاـ‬ ‫الفق‬ ‫رة‬ ‫االخيرة‬ ‫من‬ ‫المادة‬ ‫الرابعة‬ .) - ‫التعديبلت‬ ‫الداخلية‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫السكنية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الحق‬ ،‫المختلف‬ ‫التي‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تؤثر‬ ‫على‬ ‫العناصر‬ ‫االنشائية‬ ‫واألقساـ‬ ‫كة‬ ‫المشتر‬ ‫والتي‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تؤثر‬ ‫على‬ ‫قانونية‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫السكنية‬ . ‫إ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫أشغاؿ‬ ‫التقوية‬ ‫التي‬ ‫تتناوؿ‬ ‫الهيكل‬ ‫االساسي‬ ‫للبناء‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ابداؿ‬ ‫السقوؼ‬ ‫والشر‬ ‫فات‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يسمح‬ ‫بها‬ ‫اال‬ ‫في‬ ‫االبنية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫أجزاء‬ ‫األبنية‬ ‫الموجودة‬ ‫قانونا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫التي‬ ‫تم‬ ‫تسويتها‬ . ‫تعطى‬ ‫اإليصاالت‬ ‫يح‬‫ر‬‫بالتص‬ ‫بكافة‬ ‫انواعها‬ ‫وافادات‬ ‫قانونية‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫من‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫الم‬ ‫المختصة‬ ‫التي‬ ‫تعطي‬ ‫الترخيص‬ ‫بالبناء‬ ً‫ا‬‫وفق‬ ‫ألحكاـ‬ ‫المادة‬ ‫الرابعة‬ ‫من‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫القانوف‬ . ‫تحدد‬ ‫بمرسوـ‬ ‫يتخذ‬ ً‫بناء‬ ‫على‬ ‫اح‬‫ر‬‫اقت‬ ‫ير‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والنقل‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫استطبلع‬ ‫أي‬‫ر‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫االعلى‬ ‫للتنظيم‬ ‫المدني‬ ‫دقائق‬ ‫األشغاؿ‬ ‫المعنية‬ ‫بالتصريح‬ ‫الخطي‬ ‫واستثناء‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫من‬ ‫يح‬‫ر‬‫التص‬ . ‫يعمل‬ ‫يح‬‫ر‬‫بالتص‬ ‫لؤلشغاؿ‬ ‫المستثناة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫لمدة‬ ‫سنة‬ ‫واحدة‬ . ‫المادة‬ ‫الثالثة‬ : ‫شروط‬ ‫ومستندات‬ ‫ط‬ ‫لب‬ ‫الرخصة‬ : ‫تحدد‬ ‫ار‬‫ر‬‫بق‬ ‫يصدر‬ ‫عن‬ ‫وزير‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والنقل‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫على‬ ‫اح‬‫ر‬‫اقت‬ ‫المدير‬ ‫العاـ‬ ‫للتنظيم‬ ‫المدني‬ ‫الشروط‬ ‫الواجب‬ ‫توافرىا‬ ‫في‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫المسبقة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫التصريح‬ ‫الخطي‬ ‫والمستندات‬ ‫الواجب‬ ‫ضمها‬ ‫وشروط‬ ‫مسك‬ ‫سجبلت‬ ‫رخص‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫يح‬‫ر‬‫والتصا‬ ‫وطرؽ‬ ‫اببلغها‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫االدا‬ ‫والجهات‬ ‫المعنية‬ ‫واصحاب‬ ‫العبلقة‬ . ‫المادة‬ ‫الرابعة‬ : ‫أ‬ ‫صوؿ‬ ‫منح‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫ومفاعليها‬ : ‫أوال‬ : ‫األنظمة‬ ‫الواجب‬ ‫التقيد‬ ‫بها‬ ‫في‬ ‫منح‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫البناء‬ : ‫يجب‬ ‫التقيد‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫إعطاء‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫المسبق‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫بالتخطيطات‬ ‫واألنظمة‬ ‫النافذة‬ ‫بتاريخ‬ ‫منح‬ ،‫الترخيص‬ ‫وال‬ ‫سيما‬ ‫ما‬
  3. 3. .../... 9 ‫يتعلق‬ ‫منها‬ ‫بالتن‬ ‫ظيم‬ ‫المدني‬ ‫والصحة‬ ‫والسبلمة‬ ‫العامة‬ . ‫أ‬ ‫ما‬ ‫في‬ ‫العقارات‬ ‫المصابة‬ ‫بتخطيط‬ ‫مصدؽ‬ ‫غير‬ ،‫منفذ‬ ‫سواء‬ ‫كاف‬ ً‫ا‬‫مستملك‬ ‫أو‬ ‫غير‬ ‫مستملك‬ ، ‫فيعتمد‬ ‫التخطيط‬ ‫المصدؽ‬ ‫في‬ ‫كافة‬ ‫معطياتو‬ ‫لجهة‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫كيفية‬ ‫وصوؿ‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫السيا‬ ‫وخروجها‬ ‫من‬ ‫العقار‬ ، ‫ومدى‬ ‫وقوع‬ ‫النظر‬ ،‫والغبلؼ‬ ‫على‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يقل‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫الت‬ ‫عن‬ ‫حدود‬ ‫العقار‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫التخطيط‬ ‫عن‬ ‫بعة‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫امتار‬ ‫ونصف‬ . ‫ر‬ّ‫ويخي‬ ‫المالك‬ ‫لدى‬ ‫تقديم‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫الترخيص‬ ،‫بالبناء‬ ‫بين‬ ‫تسديد‬ ‫رسوـ‬ ‫استبداؿ‬ ‫مواقف‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫السيا‬ ‫التي‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫تأمينها‬ ‫في‬ ‫العقار‬ ‫وفقا‬ ‫ائط‬‫ر‬‫لخ‬ ‫الترخيص‬ ‫واستنادا‬ ‫الى‬ ‫القوانين‬ ‫واالنظمة‬ ،‫النافذة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫االبقاء‬ ‫على‬ ‫مواقف‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫السيا‬ ً‫ا‬‫عين‬ . ‫يخضع‬ ‫تج‬ ‫ديد‬ ‫الترخيص‬ ‫بالبناء‬ ‫الحكاـ‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫القانوف‬ ‫والنظمة‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫واالرتفاقات‬ ‫النافذة‬ ‫بتاريخ‬ ‫منح‬ ‫تجديد‬ ،‫الترخيص‬ ‫باستثناء‬ ‫الحق‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫يكوف‬ ‫المرخص‬ ‫لو‬ ‫قد‬ ‫اكتسبو‬ ‫بفعل‬ ‫تنفيذ‬ ‫اقساـ‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫المرخص‬ ‫الحاملة‬ : ( ،‫اساسات‬ ‫اف‬‫ر‬‫جد‬ ،‫حاملة‬ ،‫اعمدة‬ ‫جسور‬ ‫وسقوؼ‬ .) ‫ال‬ ‫تعطى‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫اال‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫موافقة‬ ‫االدارة‬ ‫الفنية‬ ‫المختصة‬ ‫ودفع‬ ‫كامل‬ ‫الرسوـ‬ ‫المتوجبة‬ ‫عليها‬ . ً‫ا‬‫ثاني‬ : ‫في‬ ‫المهل‬ : ‫يجب‬ ‫اف‬ ‫تعطى‬ ‫موافقة‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫االدا‬ ‫الفنية‬ ‫المختصة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ترفض‬ ‫مع‬ ‫بياف‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫االسباب‬ ‫المعللة‬ ‫للرفض‬ ‫ولمرة‬ ‫واحدة‬ ‫خبلؿ‬ ‫المهل‬ ‫المبينة‬ ،‫ادناه‬ ‫على‬ ‫اف‬ ‫تحسب‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫اعتبا‬ ‫من‬ ‫يخ‬‫ر‬‫تا‬ ‫تسجيل‬ ‫الطلب‬ ‫في‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫االدا‬ ‫ت‬ : 8 - ‫خبلؿ‬ ‫مهلة‬ ‫ين‬‫ر‬‫شه‬ ‫على‬ ‫االكثر‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫كاف‬ ‫العقار‬ ‫موضوع‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ً‫ا‬‫قائم‬ ‫على‬ ‫طريق‬ ‫منفذ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫جوانب‬ ‫تخطيط‬ ‫مصدؽ‬ . - ‫خبلؿ‬ ‫مهلة‬ ‫ستة‬ ‫اشهر‬ ‫على‬ ‫االكثر‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫كاف‬ ‫العقار‬ ً‫ا‬‫مصاب‬ ‫أو‬ ً‫ا‬‫مبلصق‬ ‫لمشروع‬ ‫تخطيط‬ ‫أو‬ ‫تعديل‬ ‫لتخطيط‬ ‫أو‬ ‫لمشروع‬ ‫تنظيم‬ ‫عاـ‬ ‫محالين‬ ،‫للتصديق‬ ‫أو‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫كاف‬ ‫الطلب‬ ‫يستوجب‬ ‫استطبلع‬ ‫أي‬‫ر‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫االعلى‬ ‫للتنظيم‬ ‫المدني‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫االدا‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫المعنية‬ ‫االخرى‬ ( ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫المدي‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫لآلثار‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫المدي‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫اف‬‫ر‬‫للطي‬ ‫المدني‬ ‫أو‬ ‫غيرىما‬ )... 3 - ‫يجب‬ ‫على‬ ‫الدوائر‬ ‫المختصة‬ ‫االخرى‬ ( ‫دفاع‬ ‫مدني‬ - ‫باء‬‫ر‬‫كه‬ ‫لبناف‬ - ‫مؤسسات‬ ‫مصنفة‬ ... ‫الخ‬ ) ‫اف‬ ‫تعطي‬ ‫كل‬ ‫منها‬ ‫الموافقة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الرفض‬ ‫مع‬ ‫بياف‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫االسباب‬ ‫المعللة‬ ‫ولمرة‬ ‫واحدة‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫خبلؿ‬ ‫خمسة‬ ‫عشر‬ ً‫ا‬‫يوم‬ ‫من‬ ‫يخ‬‫ر‬‫تا‬ ‫استبلمها‬ ‫االحالة‬ ،‫بذلك‬ ‫واال‬ ‫اعتبر‬ ‫الطلب‬ ‫موافقا‬ ‫عليو‬ ‫ضمنا‬ ‫من‬ ‫الدوائر‬ ‫المذكورة‬ . 9 - ‫يجب‬ ‫على‬ ‫الدوائر‬ ‫الفنية‬ ‫المختصة‬ ، ‫وتحت‬ ‫طائلة‬ ‫المسؤولية‬ ، ‫اتخاذ‬ ‫ارىا‬‫ر‬‫ق‬ ‫سواء‬ ‫بالم‬ ‫وافق‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫بالرفض‬ ‫وتبليغو‬ ‫في‬ ‫المهل‬ ‫المتقدـ‬ ‫ذكرىا‬ ‫الى‬ ‫صاحب‬ ‫العبلقة‬ ، ‫واذا‬ ‫لم‬ ‫تتخذ‬ ‫اي‬ ‫ار‬‫ر‬‫ق‬ ، ‫امكن‬ ‫له‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ذا‬ ‫األخي‬ ‫ػر‬ ‫التق‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫دـ‬ ‫إل‬ ‫ػى‬‫ػ‬ ‫المرج‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ع‬ ‫المخت‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫العط‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫اء‬ ‫الترخي‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ص‬ ، ‫مباش‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫رة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫بواسط‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫الكات‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫الع‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫دؿ‬ ، ‫خ‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫بلؿ‬ ‫مهل‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ست‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫أشه‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫م‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ي‬‫ر‬‫تا‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫خ‬
  4. 4. .../... 4 ‫انقضا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫المهل‬ ‫المحددة‬ ‫في‬ ‫البند‬ ،‫ثانيا‬ ‫الفقرة‬ / 8 / ‫من‬ ‫ىذه‬ ،‫المادة‬ ‫بكتاب‬ ‫يعتبر‬ ‫فيو‬ ‫نفسو‬ ً‫ا‬‫مرخص‬ ‫لو‬ ً‫ا‬‫ضمني‬ ،‫بالبناء‬ ‫مرفقا‬ ‫بو‬ ‫قيمة‬ ‫الرسوـ‬ ،‫المتوجبة‬ ‫شرط‬ ‫تعهده‬ ‫بالتقيد‬ ‫بمضموف‬ ‫ملف‬ ‫الترخيص‬ ‫وبالقوانين‬ ‫واالنظمة‬ ‫النافذة‬ . 4 - ‫يتوجب‬ ‫على‬ ‫المرجع‬ ،‫المختص‬ ‫تسليم‬ ‫صاحب‬ ،‫العبلقة‬ ‫خبلؿ‬ ‫مدة‬ ‫شهر‬ ‫من‬ ‫يخ‬‫ر‬‫تا‬ ‫تسجيل‬ ‫طلب‬ ،‫الترخيص‬ ‫نسخة‬ ‫طبق‬ ‫االصل‬ ‫عن‬ ‫قيمة‬ ‫التخمين‬ ‫المعتمد‬ ‫الرض‬ ‫العقار‬ ‫والنافذة‬ ‫يخ‬‫ر‬‫بتا‬ ‫الطلب‬ . ‫في‬ ‫حاؿ‬ ‫تمنع‬ ‫المرجع‬ ‫المختص‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تسليم‬ ‫صاحب‬ ‫العبلقة‬ ‫قيمة‬ ،‫التخمين‬ ‫جاز‬ ‫لهذا‬ ‫االخير‬ ‫دفع‬ ‫ما‬ ‫يعتقده‬ ‫متوجبا‬ ‫من‬ ‫رسوـ‬ ‫على‬ ‫مسؤوليتو‬ ‫على‬ ‫اف‬ ‫تتم‬ ‫المحاسبة‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫الحصوؿ‬ ‫على‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ . ‫يعود‬ ‫للمجلس‬ ‫األعلى‬ ‫للتنظيم‬ ،‫المدني‬ ‫خبلؿ‬ ‫مدة‬ ‫شهر‬ ‫على‬ ،‫االكثر‬ ‫البت‬ ‫بأي‬ ‫خبلؼ‬ ‫فني‬ ‫ناتج‬ ‫بين‬ ‫أصحاب‬ ‫العبلقة‬ ‫واإلدارة‬ ‫وإبداء‬ ‫أي‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫في‬ ‫حسن‬ ‫تطبيق‬ ‫احكاـ‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫القانوف‬ . ً‫ا‬‫ثالث‬ : ‫مفاعيل‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫البناء‬ : ‫ال‬ ‫يجوز‬ ‫المباشرة‬ ‫باعماؿ‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫أو‬ ‫باعماؿ‬ ‫الهدـ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫التسويات‬ ‫الترابية‬ ‫الممهدة‬ ‫للبناء‬ ‫أو‬ ‫االعماؿ‬ ‫المستثناة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫اال‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫الحصوؿ‬ ‫على‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫يح‬‫ر‬‫التص‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫االصوؿ‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫ودفع‬ ‫كامل‬ ‫الرسوـ‬ ‫المتوجبة‬ . ‫على‬ ‫اف‬ ‫يتم‬ ،‫ذلك‬ ‫عند‬ ‫االقتضاء‬ ، ‫اؼ‬‫ر‬‫بإش‬ ‫مهندس‬ ً ًَ‫ا‬‫ووفق‬ ‫للشروط‬ ‫التالية‬ : - ‫يتوجب‬ ‫على‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫العقار‬ ‫صاحب‬ ‫الترخ‬ ‫يص‬ ‫ومقاولية‬ ‫عدـ‬ ‫المباشرة‬ ‫بتنفيذ‬ ‫مضموف‬ ‫الترخيص‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫الستحصاؿ‬ ‫على‬ ‫أمر‬ ‫المباشرة‬ ‫بالتنفيذ‬ ‫موقعا‬ ‫من‬ ‫المهندس‬ ‫المسؤوؿ‬ ‫ومسجل‬ ‫لدى‬ ‫نقابة‬ ‫المهندسين‬ . - ‫يتوجب‬ ‫على‬ ‫صاحب‬ ‫الترخيص‬ ‫ومقاوليو‬ ‫عدـ‬ ‫صب‬ ‫اي‬ ‫ببلطة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫سقف‬ ‫الي‬ ‫طابق‬ ‫اال‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫الحصوؿ‬ ‫ع‬ ‫لى‬ ‫اذف‬ ‫صب‬ ‫موقع‬ ‫من‬ ‫المهندس‬ ،‫المسؤوؿ‬ ‫وعلى‬ ‫مسؤوليتو‬ . - ‫تتولى‬ ‫نقابة‬ ‫المهندسين‬ ‫المعنية‬ ‫التنسيق‬ ‫مع‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫الجهات‬ ‫المختصة‬ ‫لتأمين‬ ‫حسن‬ ‫التنفيذ‬ . ‫يمكن‬ ‫اف‬ ‫يشمل‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫الترخيص‬ ‫بالبناء‬ ‫اعماؿ‬ ‫الترميم‬ ‫وبناء‬ ‫التصاوين‬ ‫اف‬‫ر‬‫وجد‬ ‫الدعم‬ ‫وتسوية‬ ‫ارض‬ ‫العقار‬ ‫بشكلها‬ ‫النهائي‬ ‫والهدـ‬ ‫في‬ ‫آف‬ ،‫واحد‬ ‫اما‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫اقتصر‬ ‫الطلب‬ ‫على‬ ‫اعما‬ ‫ؿ‬ ‫تسوية‬ ‫ارض‬ ‫العقار‬ ( ‫حفر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ردـ‬ ) ، ‫فيجب‬ ‫اف‬ ‫يتضمن‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫يح‬‫ر‬‫التص‬ ‫ائط‬‫ر‬‫خ‬ ‫االرض‬ ‫الطبيعية‬ ‫موقعة‬ ‫من‬ ‫مهندس‬ ‫مساح‬ ‫مسجل‬ ‫في‬ ‫احدى‬ ‫نقابتي‬ ‫المهندسين‬ ‫ومسجلة‬ ‫في‬ ‫احدى‬ ‫النقابتين‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اؼ‬‫ر‬‫طوبوغ‬ ‫مجاز‬ ‫ومسجلة‬ ‫في‬ ‫نقابة‬ ‫افيين‬‫ر‬‫الطوبوغ‬ ‫ين‬‫ز‬‫المجا‬ ‫مع‬ ‫صور‬ ‫افية‬‫ر‬‫فوتوغ‬ ‫لها‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫المباشرة‬ ،‫بالعمل‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ائط‬‫ر‬‫لخ‬ ‫النهائية‬ ‫المطلوب‬ ‫تنفيذىا‬ . ‫ف‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫حاؿ‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫المساحة‬ ‫االجمالية‬ ‫السفلية‬ ‫الخاضع‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫للرس‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫وـ‬ ‫والمطل‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫وب‬ ‫الترخي‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫به‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫تتجاوز‬ ‫مساح‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫معين‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ة‬ ، ‫يمك‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫للمالك‬ ‫تح‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اؼ‬‫ر‬‫اش‬ ‫مهن‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫دس‬ ‫مسؤوؿ‬ ‫اف‬ ‫يباش‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫باعم‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫اؿ‬ ‫الحف‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫والتدعي‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫م‬ ‫استن‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ً‫ا‬‫اد‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫ى‬
  5. 5. ‫ترخي‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫خ‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫اص‬ ‫وال‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫ى‬ ‫خرائ‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫ط‬ .../... 5 ‫الترخيص‬ ‫المقدمة‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫شروط‬ ‫تحدد‬ ‫بمرسوـ‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫على‬ ‫اح‬‫ر‬‫اقت‬ ‫ير‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والنقل‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫استطبلع‬ ‫رأي‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫االعلى‬ ‫للتنظيم‬ ‫المدني‬ . ‫يعمل‬ ‫بالرخصة‬ ‫لمدة‬ ‫ست‬ ‫سنوات‬ ‫قابلة‬ ‫للتجديد‬ ‫لمرة‬ ‫واحدة‬ ‫ولمدة‬ ‫سنتين‬ ‫من‬ ‫يخ‬‫ر‬‫تا‬ ‫انتهاء‬ ‫مفعوؿ‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫األساسية‬ ، ‫معفاة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الرسوـ‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫لم‬ ‫أ‬‫ر‬‫تط‬ ‫يادة‬‫ز‬ ‫على‬ ‫المساحة‬ ‫المرخصة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫عدـ‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫مانع‬ ،‫قانوني‬ ‫شرط‬ ‫تقديم‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫التجديد‬ ‫الى‬ ‫الدوائر‬ ‫الفنية‬ ‫خبلؿ‬ ‫مدة‬ ‫اقصاىا‬ ‫ستة‬ ‫اشهر‬ ‫من‬ ‫يخ‬‫ر‬‫تا‬ ‫انتهاء‬ ‫مفعوؿ‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫االساسية‬ ‫على‬ ‫اف‬ ‫تحتسب‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫المهلة‬ ‫من‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫مهلة‬ ‫تجديد‬ ‫الترخيص‬ ‫دوف‬ ‫اف‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫للمالك‬ ‫استكماؿ‬ ‫تنفيذ‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫خبلؿ‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫المدة‬ ‫ما‬ ‫لم‬ ‫يستحصل‬ ‫على‬ ‫تجديد‬ ،‫الترخيص‬ ‫وعلى‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫االدا‬ ‫الفنية‬ ‫المختصة‬ ‫البت‬ ‫في‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫التجديد‬ ‫خبلؿ‬ ‫مهلة‬ ‫شهر‬ ‫من‬ ‫يخ‬‫ر‬‫تا‬ ‫تقديم‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫التجديد‬ . ‫في‬ ‫حاؿ‬ ‫تجاوزت‬ ‫مساحة‬ ‫العقار‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫عقا‬ ‫متبلصقة‬ ‫موضوع‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫الرخصة‬ 34.444 ‫ـ‬ 3 ، ‫يمكن‬ ‫ئة‬‫ز‬‫تج‬ ‫الترخيص‬ ‫على‬ ‫احل‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫با‬ ‫الستناد‬ ‫الى‬ ‫موافقة‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫االعلى‬ ‫للتنظيم‬ ‫المدني‬ ‫على‬ ‫المخطط‬ ‫االجمالي‬ ‫للمشروع‬ ‫والمساحات‬ ‫موضوع‬ ‫الترخيص‬ . ‫تبقى‬ ‫موافقة‬ ‫التنظيم‬ ‫المدني‬ ً‫ال‬‫معمو‬ ‫بها‬ ‫لجهة‬ ‫التصميم‬ ‫والمساحات‬ ‫الموافق‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫بغض‬ ‫النظر‬ ‫عن‬ ‫اي‬ ‫تعديبلت‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫اف‬ ‫تطرأ‬ ‫على‬ ‫نظاـ‬ ‫المنطقة‬ ‫المعموؿ‬ ‫بو‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫لمدة‬ ‫اثن‬ ‫ي‬ ‫عشر‬ ‫سنة‬ ( 83 ‫سنة‬ ) ، ‫ومع‬ ‫التقيد‬ ‫بالشروط‬ ‫التالية‬ : - ‫اف‬ ‫يكوف‬ ‫المشروع‬ ً‫بل‬‫متكام‬ . - ‫اف‬ ‫يخضع‬ ‫الترخيص‬ ‫الحكاـ‬ ‫المادة‬ ‫السادسة‬ ‫عشرة‬ ‫من‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫القانوف‬ ( ‫المجموعات‬ ‫الكبرى‬ .) - ‫في‬ ‫حاؿ‬ ‫وقوع‬ ‫العقار‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫العقارات‬ ‫موضوع‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫الترخيص‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫منطقة‬ ‫غير‬ ‫منظمة‬ ‫ولبلستفادة‬ ‫من‬ ‫اال‬ ‫حكاـ‬ ‫المذكورة‬ ،‫اعبله‬ ‫تحدد‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫موافقة‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫االعلى‬ ‫للتنظيم‬ ‫المدني‬ ‫شروط‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫على‬ ،‫العقار‬ ‫وال‬ ‫سيما‬ ‫منها‬ ‫عاملي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫السطحي‬ ‫والعاـ‬ ‫تفاعات‬‫ر‬‫واال‬ ‫والغبلفات‬ ‫والشروط‬ ‫التنظيمية‬ ‫والتجميلية‬ ‫دوف‬ ‫اف‬ ‫تتجاوز‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫الشروط‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫المعموؿ‬ ‫بها‬ ‫بموجب‬ ‫احكاـ‬ ‫المادة‬ ‫السابعة‬ ‫عشر‬ ‫من‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫القانوف‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫لعامل‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫العاـ‬ . ‫اف‬ ‫أي‬ ‫تعديل‬ ‫في‬ ‫المخطط‬ ‫الموافق‬ ،‫عليو‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫اف‬ ‫يقترف‬ ‫بموافقة‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫االعلى‬ ‫للتنظيم‬ ‫المدني‬ ‫دوف‬ ‫اف‬ ‫تب‬‫ر‬‫يت‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫أي‬ ‫تمديد‬ ‫للمهلة‬ ‫المشار‬ ‫اليها‬ ‫اعبله‬ . ‫المادة‬ ‫الخامسة‬ : ‫في‬ ‫تنفيذ‬ ‫الترخيص‬ : ‫تقتصر‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫مبدئيا‬ ‫على‬ ‫االمور‬ ‫الواردة‬ ،‫فيها‬ ‫كل‬ ‫و‬ ‫تعديل‬ ‫اد‬‫ر‬‫ي‬ ‫ادخالو‬ ‫على‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫المرخص‬ ‫بو‬ ‫وغير‬ ،‫المنفذ‬ ‫من‬ ‫شأنو‬ ‫أف‬ ‫يغير‬ ‫المسقط‬ ‫الخارجي‬ ‫للبناء‬ ‫أو‬ ‫تقطيعو‬ ‫الداخلي‬ ‫أو‬ ‫تفاعو‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫يؤثر‬ ‫في‬ ‫مدى‬ ‫وقوع‬ ‫النظر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫في‬ ‫الغبلفات‬ ‫أو‬ ‫يد‬‫ز‬‫ي‬ ‫في‬ ‫المساحات‬ ‫المرخص‬ ‫بها‬ ، ‫يجب‬ ‫اف‬ ‫يعلن‬ ‫عنو‬ ‫بتقديم‬ ‫خرائط‬ ‫تعديلية‬ ‫مسجلة‬ ‫في‬ ‫إ‬ ‫حدى‬ ‫نقابتي‬ ‫المهندسين‬ .
  6. 6. .../... 6 ‫وفي‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫الحالة‬ ‫يفرض‬ ‫الرسم‬ ‫على‬ ‫ما‬ ‫يد‬‫ز‬‫ي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫المساحات‬ ‫االساسية‬ ‫المرخص‬ ‫بها‬ ‫على‬ ‫اساس‬ ‫الرسم‬ ‫ادي‬‫ر‬‫االف‬ ‫نتيجة‬ ‫التخمين‬ ‫وفقا‬ ‫للسعر‬ ‫الرائج‬ ‫بتاريخ‬ ‫منح‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫البناء‬ ،‫االساسية‬ ‫وتعطى‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫تعديل‬ ‫ملحقة‬ ‫ينتهي‬ ‫مفعولها‬ ‫بانتهاء‬ ‫مفعوؿ‬ ‫الرخص‬ ‫ة‬ ‫االساسية‬ . ‫إذا‬ ‫كاف‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫المرخص‬ ‫لو‬ ‫وقيد‬ ،‫التنفيذ‬ ‫يتضمن‬ ‫تعديبلت‬ ‫داخلية‬ ‫دوف‬ ‫تغيير‬ ‫اساسي‬ ‫في‬ ‫المسقط‬ ‫الخارجي‬ ‫للبناء‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫تفاع‬‫ر‬‫اال‬ ‫أ‬ ‫مكن‬ ‫لصاحب‬ ‫العبلقة‬ ‫متابعة‬ ‫االعماؿ‬ ‫على‬ ‫مسؤولية‬ ‫المهندس‬ ‫لحين‬ ‫تقديم‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫االسكاف‬ . ‫تعلق‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫ظاىر‬ ‫في‬ ‫موقع‬ ‫الورشة‬ ‫نسخة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫المسبقة‬ ‫الممنوحة‬ ‫ونسخة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫امر‬ ‫المباشرة‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫المباشرة‬ ‫باألشغاؿ‬ ، ‫وذلك‬ ‫طيلة‬ ‫مدة‬ ،‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫وحتى‬ ‫الحصوؿ‬ ‫على‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ( ‫السكن‬ ) ‫النهائية‬ ‫لكامل‬ ‫أجزاء‬ ‫البناء‬ . ‫لمالك‬ ‫العقار‬ ‫عند‬ ‫حصولو‬ ‫على‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫وصل‬ ‫بالتصريح‬ ‫وعند‬ ‫المباشرة‬ ‫بالعمل‬ ‫حق‬ ‫استعماؿ‬ ‫الرصيف‬ ‫بحد‬ ‫اقصى‬ ‫مترين‬ ‫شرط‬ ‫تأمين‬ ‫ممر‬ ‫للمشاة‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫الرصيف‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يقل‬ ‫عرضو‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ثمانين‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫سنتيمت‬ ( 84 ‫سم‬ ) ‫وذلك‬ ‫طواؿ‬ ‫فترة‬ ‫العمل‬ . ‫تعطى‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫لمالك‬ ‫العقار‬ ‫أو‬ ‫لمن‬ ‫يحل‬ ‫محلو‬ ‫قانونا‬ ‫مع‬ ‫حفظ‬ ‫حقوؽ‬ ‫الغير‬ ، ‫ويكوف‬ ‫المالك‬ ‫أو‬ ‫من‬ ‫يحل‬ ‫محلو‬ ‫والمهندسوف‬ ‫والمقاولوف‬ ‫مسؤولين‬ ‫كل‬ ‫فيما‬ ‫يختص‬ ‫بو‬ ، ‫وعليهم‬ ‫اتخاذ‬ ‫ت‬‫ر‬‫الت‬ ‫يبات‬ ‫البلزمة‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫المباشرة‬ ‫بالعمل‬ ‫وأثنائو‬ ‫لتأمين‬ ‫صيانة‬ ‫وسبلمة‬ ‫اف‬‫ز‬‫وات‬ ‫االنشاءات‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والخاصة‬ ‫وسبلمة‬ ‫االشخاص‬ ‫وعدـ‬ ‫عرقلة‬ ‫السير‬ . ‫تحدد‬ ‫بمرسوـ‬ ‫يتخذ‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫اح‬‫ر‬‫القت‬ ‫ير‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والنقل‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫استطبلع‬ ‫رأي‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫االعلى‬ ‫للتنظيم‬ ‫المدني‬ ‫الشروط‬ ‫الفنية‬ ‫لحق‬ ‫استعماؿ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫لرصيف‬ ‫ودقائق‬ ‫مسؤوليات‬ ‫كل‬ ‫من‬ ‫المالك‬ ‫أو‬ ‫من‬ ‫يحل‬ ‫محلو‬ ‫والمهندسين‬ ‫والمقاولين‬ . ‫اذا‬ ‫لم‬ ‫تنفذ‬ ‫كامل‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫موضوع‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫التصريح‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫المهل‬ ،‫القانونية‬ ‫اعتبرت‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اقسامها‬ ‫غير‬ ‫المنفذة‬ ‫غير‬ ،‫مرخصة‬ ‫واخضع‬ ‫تنفيذىا‬ ‫للحصوؿ‬ ‫على‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫جديدة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫لتقديم‬ ‫يح‬‫ر‬‫تص‬ ‫جديد‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫طبي‬ ‫عتها‬ ‫ولدفع‬ ‫الرسوـ‬ ‫المتوجبة‬ ‫عنها‬ . ‫عند‬ ‫انتهاء‬ ‫مهلة‬ ،‫الترخيص‬ ‫تعتبر‬ ‫اشغاؿ‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تستوجب‬ ‫دفع‬ ‫رسوـ‬ ‫ترخيص‬ ‫جديدة‬ ‫بمجرد‬ ‫انتهاء‬ ‫ائو‬‫ز‬‫اج‬ ‫الحاملة‬ ( ‫اساسات‬ ، ‫اف‬‫ر‬‫جد‬ ‫حاملة‬ ، ‫كافة‬ ‫اف‬‫ر‬‫الجد‬ ‫الخارجية‬ ، ‫اعمدة‬ ،‫جسور‬ ‫سقوؼ‬ ) . ‫اما‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫الداخلية‬ ‫والخارجية‬ ‫المتبقية‬ ، ‫فتعتبر‬ ‫م‬ ‫ن‬ ‫االعماؿ‬ ‫التكميلية‬ ‫التي‬ ‫تستوجب‬ ‫الحصوؿ‬ ‫على‬ ‫وصل‬ ‫يح‬‫ر‬‫بالتص‬ . ‫بعد‬ ‫انتهاء‬ ‫مفعوؿ‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫وفي‬ ‫حاؿ‬ ‫عدـ‬ ‫اكماؿ‬ ‫واجهات‬ ‫البناء‬ ،‫الخارجية‬ ‫على‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫العقار‬ ‫انهاء‬ ‫االعماؿ‬ ‫التكميلية‬ ‫اجهات‬‫و‬‫لل‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫مهلة‬ ‫سنة‬ ‫احدة‬‫و‬ ‫من‬ ‫يخ‬‫ر‬‫تا‬ ‫انتهاء‬ ‫مهلة‬ ،‫الترخيص‬ ‫وإال‬ ‫تفرض‬ ‫امات‬‫ر‬‫غ‬ ‫عن‬ ‫االعماؿ‬ ‫غير‬ ‫ال‬ ‫منفذة‬ ‫اجهات‬‫و‬‫لل‬ ‫تساوي‬ ( 85 % ) ‫خمسة‬ ‫عشر‬ ‫بالماية‬ ‫من‬ ‫قيمة‬ ‫رسوـ‬ ‫الترخي‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫حس‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ب‬
  7. 7. .../... 7 ‫التخمين‬ ‫الرائج‬ ‫عن‬ ‫كل‬ ،‫عاـ‬ ‫وتسجل‬ ‫على‬ ‫الصحيفة‬ ‫العينية‬ ‫للعقار‬ ‫كدين‬ ‫ممتاز‬ . ‫على‬ ‫البلديات‬ ‫تنفيذ‬ ‫ما‬ ‫ذكر‬ ‫اعبله‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫اجراء‬ ‫تخمين‬ ‫للترخيص‬ ‫وفقا‬ ‫لبلصوؿ‬ ‫وتبليغ‬ ‫الدوائر‬ ‫المختصة‬ . ‫اف‬ ‫االبنية‬ ‫القائمة‬ ‫التي‬ ‫انتهى‬ ‫مفعوؿ‬ ،‫ترخيصها‬ ‫والتي‬ ‫انجز‬ ‫ىيكلها‬ ‫ولم‬ ‫تنجز‬ ‫واجهاتها‬ ،‫بعد‬ ‫تخضع‬ ‫الحكاـ‬ ‫الفقرة‬ ‫اعبله‬ ‫لجهة‬ ‫امات‬‫ر‬‫غ‬ ‫التأخير‬ . ‫ويتم‬ ‫تخمين‬ ‫الرسوـ‬ ‫وتسري‬ ‫الغرامات‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫سنة‬ ‫من‬ ‫تاريخ‬ ‫صدور‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫القانوف‬ . ‫يطبق‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫البند‬ ‫على‬ ‫االبنية‬ ‫المخالفة‬ ‫لجهة‬ ‫ازالة‬ ‫المخالفات‬ ‫وا‬ ‫نجاز‬ ‫الواجهات‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ىدـ‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫بكاملو‬ . ‫اف‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫الداخلية‬ ‫واالعماؿ‬ ‫التكميلية‬ ‫الخارجية‬ ‫غير‬ ‫المنفذة‬ ‫تخضع‬ ‫لبلستحصاؿ‬ ‫على‬ ‫وصل‬ ‫يح‬‫ر‬‫بالتص‬ ‫أو‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫ترميم‬ ً‫ا‬‫وفق‬ ‫لنوع‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫غير‬ ،‫المنفذة‬ ‫وال‬ ‫يعفي‬ ‫االستحصاؿ‬ ‫على‬ ‫يح‬‫ر‬‫التص‬ ‫أو‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫الترميم‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫العقار‬ ‫من‬ ‫الغرامات‬ ‫المفروضة‬ ‫لل‬ ‫فترة‬ ‫السابقة‬ ‫يخ‬‫ر‬‫لتا‬ ‫يح‬‫ر‬‫التص‬ ‫وفقا‬ ‫الحكاـ‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫المادة‬ . ‫المادة‬ ‫السادسة‬ : ‫رخصة‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ( ‫السكن‬ :) ً‫ال‬‫أو‬ : ‫رخصة‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ : ‫انواعها‬ ‫وآلية‬ ‫منحها‬ : ‫عند‬ ‫اكماؿ‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫المرخص‬ ،‫بو‬ ‫بما‬ ‫فيو‬ ‫الواجهات‬ ،‫الخارجية‬ ‫على‬ ‫المالك‬ ‫أف‬ ‫يتقدـ‬ ‫من‬ ‫االدارة‬ ‫الفنية‬ ‫المختصة‬ ‫بطلب‬ ‫الحصوؿ‬ ‫على‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ( ‫السكن‬ ) ً‫ا‬‫مرفق‬ ‫بالمستندات‬ ‫المطلوبة‬ ‫ائط‬‫ر‬‫وخ‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫المنفذة‬ ‫مسجلة‬ ‫لدى‬ ‫احدى‬ ‫نقابتي‬ ،‫المهندسين‬ ‫تبين‬ ‫أف‬ ‫التنفيذ‬ ‫تم‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫اؼ‬‫ر‬‫اش‬ ‫المهندسين‬ ‫الموقعين‬ ‫على‬ ‫ائط‬‫ر‬‫الخ‬ ‫كل‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫اختصاصو‬ ‫طبقا‬ ‫لبلنظمة‬ ‫المرعية‬ ‫وطبقا‬ ‫للترخيص‬ ‫أو‬ ‫التعديل‬ ‫المنفذ‬ ‫ووفقا‬ ‫النظمة‬ ‫نقابتي‬ ‫المه‬ ‫ندسين‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التقيد‬ ‫بما‬ ‫يلي‬ : - ‫تعطى‬ ‫رخص‬ ‫اشغاؿ‬ ‫نهائية‬ ‫لكامل‬ ‫االعماؿ‬ ‫المرخص‬ ‫بها‬ ‫أو‬ ‫تعطى‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫أو‬ ‫بلوؾ‬ ‫على‬ ‫حدة‬ ( ‫درج‬ ‫ومصعد‬ ‫مستقل‬ ) ‫شرط‬ ‫اف‬ ‫تكوف‬ ‫االقساـ‬ ‫كة‬ ‫المشتر‬ ‫التي‬ ‫يستفيد‬ ‫منها‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫البلوؾ‬ ‫منجزة‬ . - ‫تعطى‬ ‫لجزء‬ ‫من‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫اشغاؿ‬ ‫ئية‬‫ز‬‫ج‬ ‫وشرط‬ ‫اف‬ ‫تكوف‬ ‫اعماؿ‬ ‫واجهات‬ ‫ا‬ ‫لبناء‬ ‫واقسامو‬ ‫كة‬ ‫المشتر‬ ‫منجزة‬ ‫عند‬ ‫اعطاء‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫النهائية‬ ‫لكافة‬ ‫االعماؿ‬ ‫المرخصة‬ ‫تعتبر‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫منتهية‬ ً‫ا‬‫حكم‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫ولو‬ ‫لم‬ ‫تكن‬ ‫مهلة‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫بها‬ ‫قد‬ ‫انقضت‬ ‫بعد‬ . ‫يعطي‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ( ‫السكن‬ ) ‫المرجع‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫اعطى‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫المسبقة‬ ‫للبناء‬ ‫باالستناد‬ ‫الى‬ ‫موافقة‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫االدا‬ 8 ‫لفنية‬ ‫المختصة‬ . ‫تحدد‬ ‫بمرسوـ‬ ‫يتخذ‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫اح‬‫ر‬‫القت‬ ‫ير‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والنقل‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫استطبلع‬ ‫رأي‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫االعلى‬ ‫للتنظيم‬ ‫المدني‬ ‫شروط‬ ‫اكماؿ‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫المرخص‬ ‫بو‬ ‫والمستندات‬ ‫المطلوبة‬ ‫العطاء‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫اشغاؿ‬ ‫نهائية‬ ‫كاملة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫جزئية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫اشغاؿ‬ ‫مؤقتة‬ ‫كاملة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ئية‬‫ز‬‫ج‬ . ‫وتحدد‬ ‫شروط‬ ‫تقد‬ ‫يم‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫الطلب‬ ‫ومسك‬ ‫السجبلت‬ ‫وااليصاالت‬ ‫العائ‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫دة‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫و‬ ‫بق‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ار‬‫ر‬ ‫يص‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ي‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫األشغاؿ‬ ‫العام‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ة‬ ً‫بناء‬ ‫القت‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫اح‬‫ر‬ ‫ي‬‫ر‬‫المدي‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ة‬
  8. 8. .../... 8 ‫العامة‬ ‫للتنظيم‬ ‫المدني‬ . ً‫ا‬‫ثاني‬ : ‫التعديبلت‬ ‫على‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫المرخص‬ : ‫عند‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫تعديبلت‬ ‫على‬ ،‫الترخيص‬ ‫يتوجب‬ ‫تقديم‬ ‫ائط‬‫ر‬‫خ‬ ‫تبين‬ ‫وضع‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫ب‬ ‫عد‬ ‫التنفيذ‬ ‫موقعة‬ ‫من‬ ‫المهندس‬ ،‫المسؤوؿ‬ ‫وفي‬ ‫حاؿ‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫يادة‬‫ز‬ ‫في‬ ‫المساحة‬ ‫المرخص‬ ‫بها‬ ‫أو‬ ‫تعديل‬ ‫اساسي‬ ‫في‬ ‫تصميم‬ ،‫البناء‬ ‫تسجل‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫ائط‬‫ر‬‫الخ‬ ‫التعديلية‬ ‫لدى‬ ‫احدى‬ ‫نقابتي‬ ‫المهندسين‬ ‫في‬ ‫بيروت‬ ‫وطرابلس‬ . ‫اذا‬ ‫تبين‬ ‫اف‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫مطابق‬ ‫للتصاميم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫على‬ ‫اساسها‬ ‫اعطيت‬ ،‫الرخصة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫يختلف‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ها‬ ‫انما‬ ‫بقي‬ ‫مطابقا‬ ‫للنصوص‬ ‫النافذة‬ ‫عند‬ ‫منح‬ ‫الترخيص‬ ‫ولبلحكاـ‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫المحددة‬ ‫في‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫في‬ ‫حاؿ‬ ،‫وجودىا‬ ‫تعطى‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ( ‫السكن‬ ) ‫بعد‬ ‫موافقة‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫االدا‬ ‫الفنية‬ ،‫المختصة‬ ‫وبعد‬ ‫أف‬ ‫تكوف‬ ‫قد‬ ‫دفعت‬ ‫عند‬ ‫االقتضاء‬ ‫كافة‬ ‫الرسوـ‬ ‫امات‬‫ر‬‫والغ‬ ‫تبة‬‫ر‬‫المت‬ ً‫ا‬‫وفق‬ ‫للسعر‬ ‫الرائج‬ ‫يخ‬‫ر‬‫بتا‬ ‫منح‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫االساسية‬ ‫عن‬ ‫المساحات‬ ‫االضافية‬ ‫المنفذة‬ ‫دوف‬ ‫ترخيص‬ . ‫في‬ ‫حاؿ‬ ‫عدـ‬ ‫مطابقة‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫أو‬ ‫أي‬ ‫جزء‬ ‫منو‬ ‫للنصوص‬ ،‫النافذة‬ ‫على‬ ‫المالك‬ ‫أف‬ ‫يقوـ‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫إشراؼ‬ ‫المهندس‬ ‫المسؤوؿ‬ ‫موقع‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫باألعماؿ‬ ‫البلزمة‬ ‫ليصبح‬ ‫البناء‬ ً‫ا‬‫مطابق‬ ‫وعليو‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫أف‬ ‫يعلم‬ ‫اإلدارة‬ ‫وأف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫تقدـ‬ ‫بخرائط‬ ‫جديدة‬ ‫عند‬ ‫االقتضاء‬ ‫موقعة‬ ‫من‬ ‫المهندس‬ ‫المسؤوؿ‬ ‫ومسجلة‬ ‫لدى‬ ‫إحدى‬ ‫نقابتي‬ ‫المهندسين‬ ‫في‬ ‫بيروت‬ ‫وطرابلس‬ . ً‫ا‬‫ثالث‬ : ‫في‬ ‫المهل‬ : ‫يجب‬ ‫أف‬ ‫تعطى‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ترفض‬ ‫خبلؿ‬ ‫شهر‬ ‫على‬ ‫األكثر‬ ‫من‬ ‫تاريخ‬ ‫تقديم‬ ‫الطلب‬ . ‫وفي‬ ‫حاؿ‬ ‫الرفض‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫أف‬ ‫تبين‬ ‫أسبابو‬ ‫ولمرة‬ ‫واحدة‬ ‫وتحدد‬ ‫ما‬ ‫ىية‬ ‫وموقع‬ ‫المخالفة‬ . ‫أما‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫انقضت‬ ‫المهلة‬ ‫المذكورة‬ ‫ولم‬ ‫يبت‬ ‫بالطلب‬ ‫بالموافقة‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫بالرفض‬ ‫أمكن‬ ‫لطالب‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫اعتبار‬ ‫نفسو‬ ً‫ا‬‫مرخص‬ ‫لو‬ ً‫ا‬‫حكم‬ ‫باألشغاؿ‬ ‫على‬ ‫مسؤوليتو‬ ‫واف‬ ‫يعلم‬ ‫االدارة‬ ً‫ا‬‫خطي‬ ،‫بذلك‬ ‫شرط‬ ‫أف‬ ‫تكوف‬ ‫اإلنشاءات‬ ‫مطابقة‬ ‫للترخيص‬ ‫وللنصوص‬ ،‫النافذة‬ ‫وأف‬ ‫يدفع‬ ‫الرسوـ‬ ‫ال‬ ‫قانونية‬ ‫في‬ ‫حاؿ‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫زيادات‬ ‫قانونية‬ ‫على‬ ‫المساحات‬ ‫الواردة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الترخيص‬ ‫األساسي‬ ‫خبلؿ‬ ‫ين‬‫ر‬‫شه‬ ‫على‬ ‫األكثر‬ ‫من‬ ‫تاريخ‬ ‫انقضاء‬ ‫المهلة‬ ‫المحددة‬ ‫أعبله‬ . ‫المادة‬ ‫السابعة‬ : ‫از‬‫ر‬‫إف‬ ‫البناء‬ : ‫مع‬ ‫اعاة‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫أحكاـ‬ ‫المادة‬ 36 ‫من‬ ‫القانوف‬ ‫رقم‬ 599 ‫يخ‬‫ر‬‫تا‬ 34 / 7 / 8996 ، ‫يحظر‬ ‫على‬ ‫الدوائر‬ ‫العقا‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬ ‫والمساحة‬ ‫از‬‫ر‬‫اف‬ ‫البناء‬ ً‫ا‬‫ز‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫اف‬ ً‫ا‬‫نهائي‬ ‫إ‬ ‫لى‬ ‫حقوؽ‬ ‫مختلفة‬ ‫ما‬ ‫لم‬ ‫يبرز‬ ‫صاحب‬ ‫العبلقة‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫اشغاؿ‬ ( ‫سكن‬ ) ‫صادرة‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫االصوؿ‬ ‫وافادات‬ ‫صادرة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫االدا‬ ‫المختصة‬ ‫تثبت‬ ‫انو‬ ‫قد‬ ‫تم‬ ‫وصل‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫بالشبكة‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫باء‬‫ر‬‫للكه‬ ‫والمياه‬ .
  9. 9. ‫يستعاض‬ ‫عن‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫بأحد‬ ‫المستندات‬ ‫التالية‬ : 8 - ‫إف‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ادة‬ ‫مسن‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫دة‬ ‫إل‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ى‬ ‫قي‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ود‬ ‫رسمي‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫صادرة‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ئي‬‫ر‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫س‬ ‫السلط‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫التنفيذي‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ي‬ .../... 9 ‫البلدية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫عن‬ ‫المحافظ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫القائمقاـ‬ ‫في‬ ‫حاؿ‬ ‫عدـ‬ ‫وجود‬ ،‫بلدية‬ ‫واذا‬ ‫تعذر‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫لعدـ‬ ‫االثبات‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫االستناد‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫افادة‬ ‫صادرة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الدوائر‬ ‫المالية‬ ‫المختصة‬ ‫في‬ ‫المحافظات‬ ‫تثبت‬ ‫اف‬ ‫الب‬ ‫ناء‬ ‫قد‬ ‫انجز‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫يخ‬‫ر‬‫تا‬ 89 / 9 / 8978. 3 - ‫إفادة‬ ‫من‬ ‫االدارة‬ ‫الفنية‬ ‫المختصة‬ ‫تثبت‬ ‫أنو‬ ‫لم‬ ‫يبت‬ ‫بطلب‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫بالموافقة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫بالرفض‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫المدة‬ ‫المنصوص‬ ‫عنها‬ ‫في‬ ‫المادة‬ ‫السادسة‬ ‫أعبله‬ ‫مرفقة‬ ‫بإفادة‬ ‫من‬ ‫المهندس‬ ‫المسؤوؿ‬ ( ‫موقع‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ) ‫تثبت‬ ‫مطابقة‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫للرخصة‬ ‫المعطاة‬ . ‫المادة‬ ‫الثامنة‬ : ‫فضبلت‬ ‫األمبلؾ‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫والخصوصية‬ : ‫اف‬ ‫شراء‬ ‫فضلة‬ ‫امبلؾ‬ ‫عمومية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫خصوصية‬ ‫عائدة‬ ‫للدولة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫للبلديات‬ ‫ناتجة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تنفيذ‬ ‫تخطيط‬ ‫أو‬ ‫استمبلؾ‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫اال‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫موافقة‬ ‫الجهة‬ ‫مالكة‬ ‫الفضلة‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫على‬ ‫انهاء‬ ‫االدارة‬ ‫الفنية‬ ‫المختصة‬ . ‫اما‬ ‫شراء‬ ‫فضبلت‬ ‫االمبلؾ‬ ‫الخص‬ ‫وصية‬ ‫فيتم‬ ‫وفقا‬ ‫الحكاـ‬ ‫قانوف‬ ‫التنظيم‬ ،‫المدني‬ ‫وىي‬ ‫ليست‬ ‫الزامية‬ ‫العطاء‬ ‫الترخيص‬ . ‫يتوقف‬ ‫اعطاء‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫في‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫الحاؿ‬ ‫على‬ ‫دفع‬ ‫تأمين‬ ‫من‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫المالك‬ ‫يوازي‬ ‫ثمن‬ ‫الفضلة‬ ‫المقدرة‬ ‫على‬ ‫اساس‬ ‫التخمين‬ ‫المعتمد‬ ‫للعقار‬ ‫لفرض‬ ‫رسم‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫على‬ ‫اف‬ ‫تجري‬ ‫فيما‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫معامبلت‬ ‫االسقاط‬ ‫والت‬ ‫حديد‬ ‫والضم‬ ‫على‬ ‫نفقة‬ ‫طالب‬ ‫الشراء‬ . ‫تعتبر‬ ‫الفضلة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫الحالة‬ ‫مضمومة‬ ‫الى‬ ‫العقار‬ ‫االساسي‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫توفرت‬ ‫فيو‬ ‫شروط‬ ‫الضم‬ ‫المنصوص‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫في‬ ‫القوانين‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫العقا‬ ‫واال‬ ‫اعتبرت‬ ‫الفضلة‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫عقارية‬ ‫مع‬ ‫العقار‬ ‫االساسي‬ . ‫تسري‬ ‫مهل‬ ‫منح‬ ‫الترخيص‬ ‫بالبناء‬ ‫المشار‬ ‫اليها‬ ‫في‬ ‫المادة‬ ‫الرابعة‬ ‫م‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫القانوف‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫دفع‬ ‫التأمين‬ ‫المشار‬ ‫اليو‬ ‫اعبله‬ . ‫يحدد‬ ‫ثمن‬ ‫الفضلة‬ ً‫ا‬‫نهائي‬ ‫من‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫اللجنة‬ ‫المحددة‬ ‫في‬ ‫المادة‬ 84 ‫من‬ ‫ار‬‫ر‬‫الق‬ ‫رقم‬ 375 / 36 ‫وفقا‬ ‫للسعر‬ ‫الرائج‬ ‫بتاريخ‬ ‫دفع‬ ‫التأمين‬ ‫وفي‬ ‫حاؿ‬ ‫الخبلؼ‬ ‫على‬ ‫الثمن‬ ‫تفصل‬ ‫بذلك‬ ‫لجاف‬ ‫االستمبلؾ‬ ‫االستئنافية‬ ‫المختصة‬ ‫على‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫االسس‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫خ‬ ‫بلؿ‬ ‫سنة‬ ‫من‬ ‫تاريخ‬ ‫دفع‬ ،‫التأمين‬ ‫وبعد‬ ‫مرور‬ ‫ىذه‬ ،‫الفترة‬ ‫يعتبر‬ ‫التأمين‬ ‫المدفوع‬ ‫ثمنا‬ ‫لهذه‬ ‫الفضلة‬ ‫ويتوجب‬ ‫على‬ ‫الدوائر‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫العقا‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫الفضلة‬ ‫الى‬ ‫العقار‬ ‫االساسي‬ . ‫اف‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫ضم‬ ‫الفضلة‬ ‫الى‬ ‫العقار‬ ‫ليست‬ ‫امية‬‫ز‬‫ال‬ ‫لبلدارة‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫اعلنت‬ ‫تخصيصها‬ ‫لبلستعماؿ‬ ‫العاـ‬ . ‫الفصل‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ي‬ ‫الشروط‬ ‫الفنية‬ ‫للبناء‬ ‫المادة‬ ‫التاسعة‬ : ‫الغبلؼ‬ : ‫إف‬ ‫غبلؼ‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫ىو‬ ‫الحجم‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫أف‬ ‫يبقى‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫ضمنو‬ . ‫ػوف‬‫ك‬‫ويت‬ ‫ػن‬‫م‬ ‫ػطحات‬‫س‬‫م‬ ‫ػوط‬‫ط‬‫وخ‬ ‫ػة‬‫ي‬‫عامود‬
  10. 10. ‫ومائلة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫عدـ‬ ‫امكانية‬ ‫تجاوز‬ ‫تفاع‬‫ر‬‫اال‬ ‫االقصى‬ ‫المحدد‬ ‫في‬ ‫نظاـ‬ ‫المنطقة‬ ‫التي‬ ‫يقع‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫العقار‬ . .../... 84 ‫يحدد‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫الغبلؼ‬ ‫و‬ ‫طرؽ‬ ‫تطبيقو‬ ‫بمرسوـ‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫اح‬‫ر‬‫القت‬ ‫ير‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والنقل‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫استطبلع‬ ‫أي‬‫ر‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫االعلى‬ ‫للتنظيم‬ ‫المدني‬ . ‫المادة‬ ‫العاشرة‬ : ‫النتوء‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الغبلؼ‬ : 8 - ‫النتوءات‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الخط‬ ‫الغبلفي‬ ‫المنصوب‬ ‫من‬ ‫جهة‬ ‫يق‬‫ر‬‫الط‬ : ‫يسمح‬ ‫بالنتوء‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الخط‬ ‫الغبلفي‬ ‫المنصوب‬ ‫من‬ ‫جهة‬ ‫يق‬‫ر‬‫الط‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫لل‬ ‫شرفات‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫غير‬ ‫المقفلة‬ ‫وللرفارؼ‬ ‫واالقفاص‬ ‫السبللم‬ ‫والمصاعد‬ ‫ولحواجب‬ ‫الشمس‬ ( Brise Soleil ) ‫انيش‬‫ر‬‫وللك‬ ‫ولوسائل‬ ‫الزخرفة‬ ‫والتجميل‬ ‫واحواض‬ ‫الزىور‬ ‫ولئلعبلنات‬ ‫ولثكنات‬ ‫القرميد‬ ‫وللمتكآت‬ ‫اف‬‫ر‬‫والجد‬ ‫التي‬ ‫تقاـ‬ ‫فوؽ‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫الطابق‬ ‫األخير‬ ‫لحجب‬ ‫أقفاص‬ ‫السبللم‬ ‫والمصاعد‬ ‫انات‬‫ز‬‫وخ‬ ‫المياه‬ ‫واإلنشاءات‬ ،‫التقنية‬ ‫والعماؿ‬ ‫العزؿ‬ ‫اري‬‫ر‬‫الح‬ ‫ومنع‬ ‫النش‬ ‫التي‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يتجاوز‬ ‫علوىا‬ ‫خمسوف‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫سنتيمت‬ / 54 ‫سم‬ / ‫عن‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫الطابق‬ ‫االخير‬ . 3 - ‫النتوء‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الخط‬ ‫الغبلفي‬ ‫المنصوب‬ ‫من‬ ‫جهة‬ ‫الفسحات‬ : ‫يسمح‬ ‫بالنتوء‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الخط‬ ‫الغبلفي‬ ‫المنصوب‬ ‫من‬ ‫جهة‬ ‫الفسحات‬ ‫ألقفاص‬ ‫السبللم‬ ‫والمصاعد‬ ‫انيش‬‫ر‬‫وللك‬ ‫ولوسائل‬ ‫الزخرفة‬ ‫والتجميل‬ ‫واحواض‬ ‫الزىور‬ ‫ولحواجب‬ ‫الشمس‬ ‫ولثكنات‬ ‫القرميد‬ ‫وللمتكآت‬ ‫اف‬‫ر‬‫والجد‬ ‫التي‬ ‫تقاـ‬ ‫فوؽ‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫الطابق‬ ‫األخير‬ ‫لحجب‬ ‫أقفاص‬ ‫السبللم‬ ‫والمصاعد‬ ‫انات‬‫ز‬‫وخ‬ ‫المياه‬ ‫واإلنشاءات‬ ‫التقنية‬ ‫وألعماؿ‬ ‫العزؿ‬ ‫اري‬‫ر‬‫الح‬ ‫ومنع‬ ‫النش‬ ‫الت‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يتجاوز‬ ‫علوىا‬ ‫خمسوف‬ ً‫ا‬‫ر‬‫سنتيمت‬ / 54 ‫سم‬ / ‫عن‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫الطابق‬ ،‫االخير‬ ‫بنفس‬ ‫الشروط‬ ‫التي‬ ‫يسمح‬ ‫بها‬ ‫للنتوءات‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الخط‬ ‫الغبلفي‬ ‫المنصوب‬ ‫لجهة‬ ‫الشارع‬ . ‫تحدد‬ ‫بمرسوـ‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫اح‬‫ر‬‫القت‬ ‫ير‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والنقل‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫استطبلع‬ ‫أي‬‫ر‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫االعلى‬ ‫للتنظيم‬ ‫المدني‬ ‫شروط‬ ‫ومواصفات‬ ‫النتوءات‬ ‫موضوع‬ ‫البندين‬ ( 8 ) ‫و‬ ( 3 ) ‫من‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫المادة‬ . 9 - ‫النتوء‬ ‫االستثنائي‬ : ‫يمكن‬ ‫بمرسوـ‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫اح‬‫ر‬‫القت‬ ‫ير‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والنقل‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫استطبلع‬ ‫أي‬‫ر‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫األعلى‬ ‫للتنظيم‬ ‫المدني‬ ‫النتوء‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الخط‬ ‫الغبلفي‬ ‫لبعض‬ ‫أقساـ‬ ‫االبنية‬ ‫الصناعية‬ ‫وأماكن‬ ‫العبادة‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫طبيعة‬ ‫تكوينها‬ ‫وتخصيصها‬ ‫يفرض‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫شرط‬ ‫عدـ‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫أسباب‬ ‫تحوؿ‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫النتوء‬ ‫كسبلمة‬ ‫المبلحة‬ ‫الجوية‬ . ‫المادة‬ ‫عشرة‬ ‫الحادية‬ : ‫مدى‬ ‫وقوع‬ ‫النظر‬ : ‫إف‬ ‫ػدى‬‫ػ‬‫م‬ ‫ػوع‬‫ػ‬‫ق‬‫و‬ ‫ػر‬‫ػ‬‫ظ‬‫الن‬ ‫ػو‬‫ػ‬‫ى‬ ‫ػافة‬‫ػ‬‫س‬‫الم‬ ‫ػين‬‫ػ‬‫ب‬ ‫ػط‬‫ػ‬‫خ‬‫ال‬ ‫ػامودي‬‫ػ‬‫ع‬‫ال‬ ‫ػوب‬‫ػ‬‫ص‬‫المن‬ ‫ػاس‬‫ػ‬‫م‬‫بت‬ ‫ػة‬‫ػ‬‫ه‬‫الواج‬ ‫ػد‬‫ػ‬‫ن‬‫ع‬ ‫ػور‬‫ػ‬‫ح‬‫م‬ ‫ػة‬‫ػ‬‫ح‬‫الفت‬ ‫التي‬ ‫تضيء‬ ‫وتهوي‬ ‫الغرفة‬ ‫وبين‬ ‫الخط‬ ‫العامودي‬ ‫المنصوب‬ ‫على‬ ‫حدود‬ ‫العقار‬ ‫أو‬ ‫خط‬ ‫عامودي‬ ‫آخر‬ .
  11. 11. ‫ػاؿ‬‫ػ‬‫ك‬‫ت‬ ‫ػذه‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ػافة‬‫ػ‬‫س‬‫لم‬ ‫ػل‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫خ‬‫دا‬ ‫ػل‬‫ػ‬‫ق‬‫ح‬ ‫ػوع‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ق‬‫و‬ ‫ػر‬‫ػ‬‫ظ‬‫الن‬ ‫ػى‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ل‬‫وع‬ ‫ػور‬‫ػ‬‫ح‬‫م‬ ‫ػة‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ح‬‫الفت‬ ( ‫ػذة‬‫ػ‬‫ف‬‫نا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ػاب‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ب‬ ‫ػاجي‬‫ػ‬‫ج‬‫ز‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ػة‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ه‬‫واج‬ ‫زجاجية‬ ) ‫وذلك‬ ‫من‬ ‫أبرز‬ ‫نقطة‬ ‫من‬ ‫ىيكل‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫مقابل‬ ‫الفتحة‬ . ‫يمك‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫أف‬ ‫يمت‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫د‬ ‫م‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫دى‬ ‫وق‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫وع‬ ‫النظ‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫عب‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫ر‬ .../... 88 ‫حدود‬ ‫العقار‬ ‫لعقار‬ ‫آخر‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫وجدت‬ ‫ارتفاقات‬ ‫وحقوؽ‬ ‫بهذا‬ ‫المع‬ ‫نى‬ ‫مسجلة‬ ‫في‬ ‫صحيفة‬ ‫ين‬‫ر‬‫العقا‬ ‫المعنيين‬ . ‫إف‬ ‫ػرؼ‬‫ػ‬‫غ‬‫ال‬ ‫ػدة‬‫ػ‬‫ع‬‫الم‬ ‫ػكن‬‫ػ‬‫س‬‫لل‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ػة‬‫ػ‬‫م‬‫لئلقا‬ ً‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ػا‬‫ػ‬‫ه‬‫ن‬ ‫أو‬ ً‫بل‬‫ػي‬‫ػ‬‫ل‬ ،ً‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ػا‬‫ػ‬‫ه‬‫ون‬ ‫ػب‬‫ػ‬‫ج‬‫ي‬ ‫أف‬ ‫ػوف‬‫ػ‬‫ك‬‫ي‬ ‫ػا‬‫ػ‬‫ه‬‫ل‬ ‫ػدى‬‫ػ‬‫م‬ ‫ػوع‬‫ػ‬‫ق‬‫و‬ ‫ػر‬‫ػ‬‫ظ‬‫ن‬ ‫ػد‬‫ػ‬‫ح‬‫وا‬ ‫على‬ ‫األقل‬ ‫على‬ ‫فسحات‬ ‫أو‬ ‫على‬ ‫ػات‬‫ق‬‫طر‬ ‫ػدد‬‫ح‬‫ت‬ ‫ػفاتو‬‫ص‬‫موا‬ ‫ػروطو‬‫ش‬‫و‬ ‫ػوـ‬‫س‬‫بمر‬ ‫ػاء‬‫ن‬‫ب‬ ‫اح‬‫ر‬‫ػ‬‫ت‬‫الق‬ ‫ػر‬‫ي‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫ػغاؿ‬‫ش‬‫اال‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والنقل‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫استطبلع‬ ‫أي‬‫ر‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫اال‬ ‫على‬ ‫للتنظيم‬ ‫المدني‬ . ‫ال‬ ‫تعتبر‬ ً‫ا‬‫غرف‬ ‫يتوجب‬ ‫لها‬ ‫مدى‬ ‫وقوع‬ ‫النظر‬ : 8 - ‫بيوت‬ ‫الدرج‬ - ‫الحمامات‬ - ‫بيوت‬ ‫الخبلء‬ - ‫مداخل‬ ‫الشقق‬ ‫السكنية‬ ‫شرط‬ ‫أف‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تتعدى‬ ‫مساحتها‬ ‫عشرة‬ ‫بالماية‬ ‫من‬ ‫مساحة‬ ‫الشقة‬ - ‫غرؼ‬ ‫االنتظار‬ ‫للمكاتب‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫التجا‬ ‫وللمهن‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫شرط‬ ‫اف‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تتعدى‬ ‫مساحتها‬ ‫عشرين‬ ‫بالماية‬ ‫من‬ ‫مساحة‬ ‫المكتب‬ ‫مع‬ ‫حد‬ ‫اقصى‬ ‫ثبلثين‬ ً‫ا‬‫متر‬ ً‫ا‬‫بع‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ( 94 ‫ـ‬ 3 ) - ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫المم‬ - ‫البهو‬ - ‫األوفيس‬ - ‫غرؼ‬ ‫الكوي‬ - ‫غرؼ‬ ‫المونة‬ - ‫غرؼ‬ ‫الخدـ‬ - ‫غرؼ‬ ‫الغسيل‬ ،‫والمطابخ‬ ‫ويشترط‬ ‫أال‬ ‫يد‬‫ز‬‫ت‬ ‫مساحة‬ ‫المطبخ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫غرفة‬ ‫الغسيل‬ ‫أو‬ ‫غرفة‬ ‫الكوي‬ ‫أو‬ ‫غرفة‬ ‫المونة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫غرفة‬ ‫الخادمة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ثمانية‬ ‫امتار‬ ‫مربعة‬ ‫واف‬ ‫تكوف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫لغرؼ‬ ‫المذكورة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫البند‬ ‫مستقلة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫بعضها‬ ‫البعض‬ - ‫قاعات‬ ‫المحاضرات‬ ‫ياضة‬‫ر‬‫وال‬ - ‫صاالت‬ ‫السينما‬ - ‫صاالت‬ ‫العرض‬ - ‫بهو‬ ‫الفنادؽ‬ ‫والمصارؼ‬ ‫والمؤسسات‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫والعامة‬ - ‫المبلىي‬ ‫والمطاعم‬ ‫والمقاىي‬ - ‫المختبرات‬ - ‫غرؼ‬ ‫التظهير‬ ‫والتصوير‬ ‫واالشعة‬ ‫والعمليات‬ ‫والمعاينة‬ - ‫غرؼ‬ ‫الماكينات‬ - ‫ال‬ ‫معامل‬ ( ‫اقسامها‬ ‫الصناعية‬ ) - ‫الهنغارات‬ - ‫المستودعات‬ - ‫ابنية‬ ‫ارع‬‫ز‬‫م‬ ‫بية‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ ‫الدواجن‬ ‫والحيوانات‬ - ‫المحبلت‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫التجا‬ - ‫المكاتب‬ ‫العائدة‬ ‫لهذه‬ ‫القاعات‬ ‫والصاالت‬ ‫والغرؼ‬ - ‫المكاتب‬ ‫في‬ ‫الفنادؽ‬ ‫والمستشفيات‬ . 3 - ‫ال‬ ‫تعتبر‬ ‫الغرؼ‬ ‫الناتجة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تقطيع‬ ‫القاعات‬ ‫بحواجز‬ ‫زجاجية‬ ‫غرفا‬ ‫يتوجب‬ ‫لها‬ ‫مدى‬ ‫وقوع‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫شرط‬ ‫اف‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تقل‬ ‫المساحة‬ ‫الشفافة‬ ‫منها‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ستين‬ ‫بالماية‬ ( 64 .)% 9 - ‫اف‬ ‫االقساـ‬ ‫السابق‬ ‫ذكرىا‬ ‫في‬ ‫البندين‬ ( 8 ) ‫و‬ ( 3 ) ‫وغرؼ‬ ‫االبنية‬ ‫المشابهة‬ ‫من‬ ‫جهة‬ ‫االستعماؿ‬ ‫للغرؼ‬ ‫واالقساـ‬ ‫الواردة‬ ‫اعبله‬ ‫وال‬ ‫تستوجب‬ ‫بطبيعتها‬ ‫تأمين‬ ‫وجهة‬ ،‫نظر‬ ‫تحدد‬ ‫كيفية‬ ‫تهوئتها‬ ‫بمرسوـ‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫اح‬‫ر‬‫القت‬ ‫ير‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والنقل‬ . ‫المادة‬ : ‫عشرة‬ ‫الثانية‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ ‫االبنية‬ : ‫مع‬ ‫االحتفاظ‬ ‫تفاقات‬‫ر‬‫بإ‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫الت‬ ‫المفروضة‬ ‫والتي‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫أف‬ ‫تفرض‬ ً‫ا‬‫الحق‬ ‫بموجب‬ ‫أنظمة‬ ‫تتخذ‬ ‫اسيم‬‫ر‬‫بم‬ ‫في‬ ‫مجلس‬ ،‫الوزراء‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫أف‬ ‫تشاد‬ ‫األبنية‬ : 8 - ‫على‬ ‫جوانب‬ ‫الطرؽ‬ ‫الدولية‬ ‫ئيسية‬‫ر‬‫وال‬ ‫والثانوية‬ ‫وال‬ ‫محلية‬ :
  12. 12. ً‫ا‬‫وفق‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫للت‬ ‫المفروض‬ ‫بموجب‬ ‫مرسوـ‬ ‫اجعها‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ ‫الخاص‬ . 3 - ‫على‬ ‫جوانب‬ ‫الطرقات‬ ‫الداخلية‬ : ‫وفق‬ ‫ػ‬ ً‫ا‬ ‫اج‬‫ر‬‫للت‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ع‬ ‫المف‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫روض‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫دود‬ ‫العق‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ار‬ ‫بموج‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫نظ‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫اـ‬ ‫المنطق‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫المناط‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫ق‬ .../... 83 ،‫ػة‬‫ػ‬‫م‬‫المنظ‬ ‫ػى‬‫ػ‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫اف‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ػل‬‫ػ‬‫ق‬‫ي‬ ‫ػن‬‫ػ‬‫ع‬ ‫ػة‬‫ػ‬‫ع‬‫ب‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫ػار‬‫ػ‬‫ت‬‫ام‬ ‫ػف‬‫ػ‬‫ص‬‫ون‬ ‫ػن‬‫ػ‬‫ع‬ ‫ػور‬‫ػ‬‫ح‬‫م‬ ‫ػق‬‫ػ‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫الط‬ ‫ػذي‬‫ػ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ػل‬‫ػ‬‫ق‬‫ي‬ ‫ػو‬‫ػ‬‫ض‬‫عر‬ ‫ػن‬‫ػ‬‫ع‬ ‫ػتة‬‫ػ‬‫س‬ ‫ػار‬‫ػ‬‫ت‬‫ام‬ ‫وثبلثة‬ ‫امتار‬ ‫في‬ ‫المناطق‬ ‫غير‬ ‫المنظمة‬ . 9 - ‫على‬ ‫جوانب‬ ‫السكك‬ ‫الحديدية‬ : ‫وراء‬ ‫خط‬ ‫يبعد‬ ‫ثبلثة‬ ‫امتار‬ ‫على‬ ‫االقل‬ ‫عن‬ ‫حدود‬ ‫امبلؾ‬ ‫السكك‬ ‫الحديدية‬ . 4 - ‫على‬ ‫جوانب‬ ‫األقنية‬ « ‫المحصورة‬ » : ً‫ا‬‫وفق‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫للت‬ ‫المفروض‬ ‫عن‬ ‫حدود‬ ‫العقار‬ ‫بموجب‬ ‫نظاـ‬ ،‫المنطقة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫حد‬ ‫أدنى‬ ‫مت‬ ‫رين‬ ‫عن‬ ‫حدود‬ ‫العقار‬ . 5 - ‫على‬ ‫جوانب‬ ‫مجاري‬ ‫المياه‬ ‫الشتوية‬ ‫الطبيعية‬ : ‫وراء‬ ‫خط‬ ‫يبعد‬ ‫أربعة‬ ‫أمتار‬ ‫ونصف‬ ‫عن‬ ‫حدود‬ ‫مجرى‬ ‫الماء‬ . 6 - ‫على‬ ‫جوانب‬ ‫األنهر‬ : ‫وراء‬ ‫خط‬ ‫يبعد‬ ‫عشرة‬ ‫امتار‬ / 84 ‫ـ‬ / ‫عن‬ ‫حدود‬ ‫مجرى‬ ‫النهر‬ ‫ما‬ ‫لم‬ ‫تنص‬ ‫االنظمة‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫للمنطقة‬ ‫على‬ ‫خبلؼ‬ ‫ذلك‬ . 7 - ‫عن‬ ‫حدود‬ ‫االمبلؾ‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫االخرى‬ : ‫وراء‬ ‫خط‬ ‫يبعد‬ ‫ثبلثة‬ ‫امتار‬ / 9 ‫ـ‬ / ‫على‬ ‫االقل‬ ‫خارج‬ ‫حدود‬ ‫مدينة‬ ‫بيروت‬ ‫ين‬‫ر‬‫ومت‬ ‫داخلها‬ ‫عن‬ ‫حدود‬ ‫االمبلؾ‬ ‫العامة‬ . ‫المادة‬ ‫عشرة‬ ‫الثالثة‬ : ‫تفاقات‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫خاصة‬ : ً‫ال‬‫أو‬ : ‫شروط‬ ‫خاصة‬ ‫بحقوؽ‬ ‫االشخاص‬ ‫المعوقين‬ : ‫يفرض‬ ‫على‬ ‫كافة‬ ‫االبنية‬ ‫التقيد‬ ‫باحكاـ‬ ‫القانوف‬ ‫رقم‬ 334 ‫تا‬ ‫يخ‬‫ر‬ 39 / 5 / 3444 ‫المتعلق‬ ‫بحقوؽ‬ ‫االشخاص‬ ‫المعوقين‬ ‫وبكافة‬ ‫اسيم‬‫ر‬‫الم‬ ‫التطبيقية‬ ‫الصادرة‬ ً‫بل‬‫عم‬ ‫بو‬ . ً‫ا‬‫ثاني‬ : ‫تفاقات‬‫ر‬‫إ‬ ‫خاصة‬ ‫بالسبلمة‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والصحة‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫والمنظو‬ ‫المعمارية‬ : 8 - ‫يمكن‬ ‫بمرسوـ‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫على‬ ‫اقتراح‬ ‫ير‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫األشغاؿ‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والنقل‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫استطبلع‬ ‫أي‬‫ر‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫االعلى‬ ‫للتنظيم‬ ‫المدني‬ ‫فرض‬ ‫شروط‬ ‫ومبادئ‬ ‫اسة‬‫ر‬‫لد‬ ‫متانة‬ ‫األبنية‬ ‫والستعماؿ‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫مواد‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫وفرض‬ ‫شروط‬ ‫خاصة‬ ‫لحماية‬ ‫األبنية‬ ‫من‬ ‫أخطار‬ ‫يق‬‫ر‬‫الح‬ ‫أو‬ ‫لتحمل‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫نتائج‬ ‫العوامل‬ ‫الطبيعية‬ ‫من‬ ‫زالزؿ‬ ،‫وسواىا‬ ‫ومنع‬ ‫استعماؿ‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫في‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫أو‬ ‫فرض‬ ‫شروط‬ ‫إضافية‬ ‫حوؿ‬ ‫إمكانية‬ ‫استعمالها‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫كا‬ ‫نت‬ ‫تشكل‬ ً‫ا‬‫ر‬‫خط‬ ‫على‬ ‫السبلمة‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والصحة‬ . ‫ػى‬‫ػ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ػين‬‫ػ‬‫ح‬ ‫ػدور‬‫ػ‬‫ص‬ ‫ػيم‬‫ػ‬‫س‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫ػبلمة‬‫ػ‬‫س‬‫ال‬ ‫ػة‬‫ػ‬‫م‬‫العا‬ ‫ػمنها‬‫ػ‬‫ض‬‫وت‬ ‫ػفات‬‫ػ‬‫ص‬‫موا‬ ‫ػة‬‫ػ‬‫ص‬‫خا‬ ،‫ػالزالزؿ‬‫ػ‬‫ب‬ ‫ػب‬‫ػ‬‫ج‬‫يتو‬ ‫ػبة‬‫ػ‬‫س‬‫بالن‬ ‫لبلبنية‬ ‫التي‬ ‫يد‬‫ز‬‫ي‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫طوابقها‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الثبلثة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫يد‬‫ز‬‫ي‬ ‫ػا‬‫ه‬‫تفاع‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫ػن‬‫ع‬ ‫ػرة‬‫ش‬‫ع‬ ‫ػار‬‫ت‬‫أم‬ ‫ػوؽ‬‫ف‬ ‫ػطح‬‫س‬ ،‫االرض‬ ‫ػاد‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫م‬‫اعت‬ ‫ػميم‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ص‬‫ت‬ ‫ػة‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫م‬‫لمقاو‬ ‫ات‬‫ز‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ه‬‫ال‬ ،‫ػية‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ض‬‫االر‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ي‬‫بح‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ػل‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ق‬‫ي‬ ‫ػل‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫م‬‫العا‬ ‫ػي‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ل‬‫لزا‬‫ز‬‫ال‬ (Zone
  13. 13. Perimeter Seismic) ‫ػتعمل‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫س‬‫الم‬ ‫ػي‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ف‬ ‫ػل‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ي‬‫التحل‬ ‫ػميم‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ص‬‫والت‬ ‫ػن‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ع‬ / 4.3 / ‫أو‬ ‫ػا‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫م‬ ‫ػادؿ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ع‬‫ي‬ ( Zone 2 B ) ‫من‬ U.B.C . ‫تحدد‬ ‫بمرسوـ‬ ‫يتخذ‬ ‫في‬ ‫مجلس‬ ‫الوزراء‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫اح‬‫ر‬‫القت‬ ‫وزير‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والنقل‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫استطبلع‬ ‫أي‬‫ر‬ ‫المجل‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫س‬ ‫االعلى‬ ‫للتنظي‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫م‬ ‫المدن‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫نوعي‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫يع‬‫ر‬‫المشا‬ ‫الت‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫تحتاج‬ ‫لمكتب‬ ‫تدقيق‬ ‫فن‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ي‬ .../... 89 ‫والشروط‬ ‫احل‬‫ر‬‫والم‬ ‫الواجب‬ ‫اعتمادىا‬ ‫لمكاتب‬ ‫التدقيق‬ ‫الفني‬ ‫وصبلحيات‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫المكاتب‬ . ‫وتحدد‬ ‫بمرسوـ‬ ‫ايضا‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫اح‬‫ر‬‫القت‬ ‫يري‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والنقل‬ ‫ير‬‫ز‬‫والو‬ ،‫المختص‬ ‫اجعات‬‫ر‬‫الت‬ ‫المفروضة‬ ‫على‬ ‫نوعية‬ ‫يع‬‫ر‬‫المشا‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫تبطة‬‫ر‬‫الم‬ ‫بالسبلمة‬ ‫العامة‬ ( ‫خطوط‬ ‫نقل‬ ‫الطاقة‬ .)... 3 - ‫تفرض‬ ‫على‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫األبنية‬ ‫شروط‬ ‫خاصة‬ ‫إضافية‬ ‫تتعلق‬ ‫بالسبلمة‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والصحة‬ ‫والمنظورات‬ ‫المعمارية‬ ‫والمواصفات‬ ‫الفنية‬ ‫اللبنانية‬ ‫وتأمين‬ ‫ات‬‫ز‬‫تجهي‬ ‫اضافية‬ ‫متناسبة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫أىمية‬ ‫البناء‬ . ‫تحدد‬ ‫األبنية‬ ‫والشروط‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫المذكورة‬ ‫أعبله‬ ‫بمرسوـ‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫اح‬‫ر‬‫القت‬ ‫وز‬ ‫ير‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والنقل‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫استطبلع‬ ‫رأي‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫االعلى‬ ‫للتنظيم‬ ‫المدني‬ . ‫يجب‬ ‫اف‬ ‫اعي‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ ‫احل‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫إنشاء‬ ‫البناء‬ ،‫واشغالو‬ ‫وىدمو‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫دعت‬ ،‫الحاجة‬ ‫اصوؿ‬ ‫حماية‬ ‫البيئة‬ ‫واستدامة‬ ‫مواردىا‬ ‫الطبيعية‬ ( ،‫مياه‬ ،‫ىواء‬ ‫ارض‬ ‫كائنات‬ ‫و‬ ‫حية‬ ) ‫كما‬ ‫حددىا‬ ‫القانوف‬ ‫رقم‬ 444 / 3443 ( ‫حماية‬ ‫البيئة‬ .) 9 - ‫يمكن‬ ‫أف‬ ‫تعطى‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫بشرط‬ ‫التقيد‬ ‫بأحكاـ‬ ،‫خاصة‬ ‫ويمكن‬ ‫أف‬ ‫ترفض‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫األبنية‬ ‫بالنظر‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫مواقعها‬ ‫وأحجامها‬ ‫ومظاىرىا‬ ،‫الخارجية‬ ‫واإلنشاءات‬ ‫المنوي‬ ‫تشييدىا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫تغييرىا‬ ‫من‬ ‫شأنها‬ ‫أف‬ ‫تضر‬ ‫بالصحة‬ ‫والسبلمة‬ ‫العامتين‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫بالمنظو‬ ‫الطبيعية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫بالبيئة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫بالمنظو‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬ ،‫المعمارية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫األبنية‬ ‫تفرض‬ ‫على‬ ‫الجماعات‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫تنفيذ‬ ‫تجهيزات‬ ‫جديدة‬ . 4 - ‫يمكن‬ ‫أف‬ ‫يفرض‬ ‫على‬ ‫طالب‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫عند‬ ‫منحو‬ ،‫إياىا‬ ‫بموجب‬ ‫األحكاـ‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫الوارد‬ ‫ذكرىا‬ ‫في‬ ‫الفقرات‬ ،‫السابقة‬ ‫تحقيق‬ ‫أشغاؿ‬ ‫مختلفة‬ ‫وعلى‬ ‫األخص‬ ‫شبكة‬ ،‫طرؽ‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫مياه‬ ‫ووصلها‬ ‫بالشبكة‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫إنشاء‬ ‫اف‬‫ز‬‫خ‬ ‫لجمع‬ ‫مياه‬ ‫الشتاء‬ ‫لبلستعماؿ‬ ،‫لي‬‫ز‬‫المن‬ ‫يف‬‫ر‬‫تص‬ ‫المياه‬ ‫المستعملة‬ ( ‫وصل‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫بشبكة‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫المجا‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫في‬ ‫حاؿ‬ ‫وجودىا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫انشاء‬ ‫حفرة‬ ‫صحية‬ ‫بالتصميم‬ ‫والحجم‬ ‫المناسب‬ ‫لحاجة‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫أو‬ ‫انشاء‬ ‫محطة‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تك‬ ‫تبعا‬ ‫للشروط‬ ‫والمواصفات‬ ‫التي‬ ‫تحدد‬ ‫بمرسوـ‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫القت‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ير‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والنقل‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫استطبلع‬ ‫رأي‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫االعلى‬ ‫للتنظيم‬ ‫المدني‬ ) ، ،‫اإلنارة‬ ‫تيب‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ ‫وتجهيز‬ ‫المساحات‬ ‫المخصصة‬ ‫للمبلعب‬ ‫وللمواقف‬ ‫والفسحات‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫المشجرة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫غرس‬ ‫أشجار‬ ،‫جديدة‬ ‫مساىمة‬ ‫إما‬ ً‫ا‬‫نقد‬ ‫وإما‬ ‫بتقديم‬ ‫اضي‬‫ر‬‫األ‬ ً‫ا‬‫مجان‬ ‫لتنفيذ‬ ‫ات‬‫ز‬‫التجهي‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫المتعلقة‬ ‫ب‬ ‫حاجات‬ ‫األبنية‬ ‫المنوي‬ ،‫تشييدىا‬ ‫والتي‬ ‫تصبح‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫ضرو‬ ‫بمجرد‬ ‫تشييد‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫األبنية‬ . ‫تحدد‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫األحكاـ‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫في‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫وتذكر‬ ‫احة‬‫ر‬‫ص‬ ‫في‬ ‫ار‬‫ر‬‫ق‬ ‫منحها‬ ‫وال‬ ‫تسلم‬ ‫رخصة‬
  14. 14. ‫االشغاؿ‬ ( ‫السكن‬ ) ‫إال‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫قياـ‬ ‫صاحب‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫بتنفيذ‬ ‫الموجبات‬ ‫المفروضة‬ . ‫ػا‬‫ػ‬‫م‬‫حين‬ ‫ػر‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ب‬‫تعت‬ ‫ػلطة‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫س‬‫ال‬ ‫ػة‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ف‬‫المكل‬ ‫ػاء‬‫ػ‬‫ط‬‫باع‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ص‬‫رخ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ػاء‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ن‬‫الب‬ ‫ػوب‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ج‬‫و‬ ‫ػاع‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ض‬‫اخ‬ ‫ػذه‬‫ػ‬‫ى‬ ‫ػة‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ص‬‫الرخ‬ ‫ػاـ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ك‬‫الح‬ ‫ػة‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ص‬‫خا‬ ‫ػم‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ل‬ ‫تحددىا‬ .../... 84 ‫الموافقة‬ ‫الفنية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫تعتبر‬ ‫اف‬ ‫االحكاـ‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫التي‬ ‫حددت‬ ‫ىي‬ ‫غير‬ ،‫مناسبة‬ ‫فإف‬ ‫السلطة‬ ‫المكلفة‬ ‫بإعطاء‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫تلتزـ‬ ‫ار‬‫ر‬‫بالق‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫يتخذه‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫االعلى‬ ‫للتنظيم‬ ‫المدني‬ ‫بهذا‬ ‫الصدد‬ . ‫اف‬ ‫اسات‬‫ر‬‫الد‬ ‫التنظيمية‬ ‫وشروط‬ ،‫البناء‬ ‫في‬ ‫المناطق‬ ‫المنظمة‬ ‫وغير‬ ،‫المنظمة‬ ‫التي‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫الموافقة‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫ار‬‫ر‬‫بق‬ ‫من‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫االعلى‬ ‫للتنظيم‬ ،‫المدني‬ ‫تصبح‬ ‫ملزمة‬ ‫للسلطة‬ ‫المكلفة‬ ‫منح‬ ‫الترخيص‬ ،‫بالبناء‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫في‬ ‫كل‬ ‫ما‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يتجاوز‬ ‫شروط‬ ‫االنظمة‬ ،‫المصدقة‬ ‫على‬ ‫اف‬ ‫يصدر‬ ‫المرسوـ‬ ‫التنظيمي‬ ‫خبلؿ‬ ‫ثبلثة‬ ‫سنوات‬ ‫من‬ ‫تار‬ ‫يخ‬ ‫صدور‬ ‫ار‬‫ر‬‫الق‬ . 5 - ‫يمكن‬ ‫أف‬ ‫ترفض‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫أو‬ ‫أف‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تعطى‬ ‫إال‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫شروط‬ ‫تحدد‬ ‫في‬ ‫الموافقة‬ ‫الفنية‬ ‫على‬ ‫الترخيص‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫العقا‬ ‫موضوع‬ ‫الطلب‬ ‫واقعة‬ ‫في‬ ‫مناطق‬ ‫يتعرض‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫وشاغلوه‬ ‫للخطر‬ ‫كالفيضانات‬ ‫أو‬ ‫االرض‬ ‫المعرضة‬ ‫لبلنزالؽ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫االنهيا‬ . ‫تحدد‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫المناطق‬ ‫بمرسوـ‬ ‫يتخذ‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫اح‬‫ر‬‫القت‬ ‫ير‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫األشغاؿ‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والنقل‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫استطبلع‬ ‫أي‬‫ر‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫األعلى‬ ‫للتنظيم‬ ،‫المدني‬ ‫وال‬ ‫يتوجب‬ ‫لطالب‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫أي‬ ‫تعويض‬ ‫من‬ ‫أي‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫في‬ ‫حاؿ‬ ‫رفضها‬ ‫أو‬ ‫من‬ ‫جراء‬ ‫فرض‬ ‫شروط‬ ‫ينتج‬ ‫عنها‬ ‫تكاليف‬ ‫إضافية‬ ‫على‬ ‫المستفيد‬ . 6 - ‫عندما‬ ‫ترفض‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫أو‬ ‫عندما‬ ‫تعطى‬ ‫ب‬ ‫شرط‬ ‫التقيد‬ ‫بأحكاـ‬ ‫خاصة‬ ً‫ا‬‫تطبيق‬ ‫للبنود‬ / 9 / ‫و‬ / 4 / ‫يمكن‬ ‫لطالب‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫اعتبر‬ ‫أف‬ ‫األحكاـ‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫غير‬ ‫قانونية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫متجاوزة‬ ‫الحد‬ ‫أو‬ ‫غير‬ ،‫مبلئمة‬ ‫اف‬ ‫يعرض‬ ‫القضية‬ ‫على‬ ‫ير‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والنقل‬ ‫خبلؿ‬ ‫ثبلثة‬ ‫اشهر‬ ‫من‬ ‫يخ‬‫ر‬‫تا‬ ‫تبلغو‬ ‫ار‬‫ر‬‫الق‬ . ‫يفصل‬ ‫ير‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫االشغاؿ‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والنقل‬ ‫باال‬ ‫مر‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫استطبلع‬ ‫أي‬‫ر‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫االعلى‬ ‫للتنظيم‬ ،‫المدني‬ ‫وال‬ ‫يحوؿ‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫دوف‬ ‫اجعات‬‫ر‬‫الم‬ ‫القضائية‬ ‫التي‬ ‫يحق‬ ‫لطالب‬ ‫الرخصة‬ ‫وللسلطات‬ ‫المكلفة‬ ‫إعطاء‬ ‫رخصة‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫اللجوء‬ ‫إليها‬ . ‫المادة‬ ‫عشرة‬ ‫الرابعة‬ : ‫معدؿ‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫السطحي‬ ‫وعامل‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫العاـ‬ : ً‫ال‬‫أو‬ : ‫إف‬ ‫معدؿ‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫ال‬ ‫سطحي‬ ‫ىو‬ ‫النسبة‬ ‫بين‬ ‫مساحة‬ ‫المسقط‬ ‫االفقي‬ ‫للبناء‬ ‫ومساحة‬ ‫العقار‬ . ‫أما‬ ‫عامل‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫العاـ‬ ‫فهو‬ ‫النسبة‬ ‫بين‬ ‫مساحة‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫عن‬ ‫كامل‬ ‫طوابقو‬ ‫المحسوبة‬ ‫في‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫ومساحة‬ ‫العقار‬ .
  15. 15. ‫يحسب‬ ‫معدؿ‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫السطحي‬ ‫وعامل‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫العاـ‬ ‫على‬ ‫أساس‬ ‫مساحة‬ ‫العقار‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫التخطيط‬ ‫المصدؽ‬ ‫وبصرؼ‬ ‫النظر‬ ‫عن‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫حقوؽ‬ ‫تفاقات‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫لمصلحة‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫العقا‬ ‫المجاورة‬ ‫في‬ ‫حاؿ‬ ‫استنفاد‬ ‫عوامل‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫في‬ ‫عقار‬ ‫ما‬ ‫فإنو‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫على‬ ‫أي‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫مقتطع‬ ‫منو‬ ‫مهما‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫اسباب‬ ‫ىذا‬ ‫االقتطاع‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫ولو‬ ‫كاف‬ ‫تنفيذا‬ ‫لتخطيط‬ ‫مصدؽ‬ . ‫في‬ ‫حاؿ‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫تخطيط‬ ‫مصدؽ‬ ‫على‬ ‫عقار‬ ‫مبني‬ ‫لم‬ ‫تستنفد‬ ‫فيو‬ ‫ع‬ ‫وامل‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫بكاملها‬ ‫بعد‬ ، ‫فبل‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫البن‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫اء‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫االقس‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫اـ‬ ‫المتبقي‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫من‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫و‬ ‫إال‬ ‫بح‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫دود‬ ‫ما‬ ‫تبق‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫ى‬ ‫م‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫استثم‬ ‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬ ‫ار‬ .../... 85 ‫للعقار‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫االقتطاع‬ ‫شرط‬ ‫اف‬ ‫يكوف‬ ‫القسم‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫سيقاـ‬ ‫عليو‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫صالحا‬ ‫للبناء‬ ‫كعقار‬ ‫مستقل‬ ‫موجود‬ . ً‫ا‬‫ثاني‬ : ‫ػزاء‬‫ػ‬‫ج‬‫أ‬ ‫ػة‬‫ػ‬‫ي‬‫األبن‬ ‫ػي‬‫ػ‬‫ت‬‫ال‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ػدخل‬‫ػ‬‫ت‬ ‫ػاحتها‬‫ػ‬‫س‬‫م‬ ‫ػي‬‫ػ‬‫ف‬ ‫ػاب‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫س‬‫ح‬ ‫ػاملي‬‫ػ‬‫ع‬ ‫ػتثمار‬‫ػ‬‫س‬‫اال‬ ‫ػاـ‬‫ػ‬‫ع‬‫ال‬ ‫ػطحي‬‫ػ‬‫س‬‫وال‬ ‫ػدد‬‫ػ‬‫ع‬‫و‬ ‫ػق‬‫ػ‬‫ػ‬‫ب‬‫الطوا‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫شروط‬ ‫معينة‬ ‫تحدد‬ ‫بمرسوـ‬ : 8 - ‫مساحة‬ ‫الشرفات‬ ‫والفرندات‬ ‫واللوجيات‬ ‫غير‬ ‫المقفلة‬ ‫والفسحات‬ ‫المسقوفة‬ ‫غير‬ ‫المقفلة‬ ‫بمقدار‬ ‫ما‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يد‬‫ز‬‫ت‬ ‫مجموع‬ ‫مساحتها‬ ‫في‬ ‫كامل‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫عن‬ 34 ( % ‫ين‬‫ر‬‫عش‬ ‫بالماية‬ ) ‫من‬ ‫مساحة‬ ‫اال‬ ‫ستثمار‬ ‫العاـ‬ ‫المصمم‬ ‫شرط‬ ‫اف‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يد‬‫ز‬‫ت‬ ‫مساحة‬ ‫الشرفات‬ ‫في‬ ‫أي‬ ‫طابق‬ ‫عن‬ 35 ( % ‫خمسة‬ ‫ين‬‫ر‬‫وعش‬ ‫بالماية‬ ) ‫من‬ ‫مساحتو‬ ‫المصممة‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫في‬ ‫جميع‬ ،‫االبنية‬ ‫باستثناء‬ ‫االبنية‬ ‫الصناعية‬ ‫التي‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫اف‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تتجاوز‬ ‫مساحة‬ ‫الشرفات‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫نسبة‬ 5 ( % ‫خمسة‬ ‫بالماية‬ ) ‫من‬ ‫مساحة‬ ‫كل‬ ‫طابق‬ . ‫تعتبر‬ ‫ادي‬‫ر‬‫الب‬ ‫المؤل‬ ‫فة‬ ‫من‬ ‫درفات‬ ‫كة‬ ‫متحر‬ ‫مصنعة‬ ‫من‬ ‫مواد‬ ‫شفافة‬ ‫غير‬ ‫ملونة‬ ‫والتي‬ ‫توضع‬ ‫على‬ ‫الشرفات‬ ‫بمثابة‬ ‫ادي‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫تقليدية‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تحتاج‬ ‫ألي‬ ‫ترخيص‬ ‫أو‬ ‫يح‬‫ر‬‫تص‬ . ‫تحتسب‬ ‫من‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫مساحة‬ ‫الشرفات‬ ‫المشار‬ ‫اليها‬ ‫اعبله‬ : - ‫مساحات‬ ‫تقنية‬ ‫للطابق‬ . - ‫ممرات‬ ‫للوصوؿ‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫غرفة‬ ‫الخادمة‬ ‫وغرفة‬ ‫الغسيل‬ ‫وغرفة‬ ‫المونة‬ ‫وال‬ ‫تي‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يد‬‫ز‬‫ت‬ ‫مساحة‬ ‫كل‬ ‫منها‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ثمانية‬ ‫امتار‬ ‫بعة‬‫ر‬‫م‬ . - ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫المم‬ ‫المسقوفة‬ ‫للوصوؿ‬ ‫بين‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫االبنية‬ ‫في‬ ‫المشروع‬ ‫على‬ ‫اف‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يتجاوز‬ ‫عرضها‬ ‫الحر‬ 3.54 ‫ـ‬ ( ‫اف‬‫ر‬‫مت‬ ‫ونصف‬ ) ، ‫وال‬ ‫يد‬‫ز‬‫ي‬ ‫علوىا‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تفاع‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫الطابق‬ ‫واف‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يقل‬ ‫عن‬ 3.34 ‫ـ‬ ( ‫مترين‬ ‫ين‬‫ر‬‫وعش‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫سنتيمت‬ ) ، ‫وال‬ ‫يد‬‫ز‬‫ي‬ ‫عددىا‬ ‫عن‬ ‫اثنين‬ ‫احد‬ ‫ىما‬ ‫في‬ ‫الطابق‬ ‫االرضي‬ ‫أو‬ ‫االوؿ‬ ‫واالخر‬ ‫في‬ ‫احد‬ ‫الطوابق‬ ‫العلوية‬ ‫شرط‬ ‫موافقة‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫االعلى‬ ‫للتنظيم‬ ‫المدني‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫للممر‬ ‫العلوي‬ . 3 - ‫مساحة‬ ‫الطوابق‬ ‫السفلية‬ ‫التي‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يد‬‫ز‬‫ي‬ ‫تفاع‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫سقفها‬ ( ‫باطوف‬ ) ‫عن‬ ‫متر‬ ‫واحد‬ ‫فوؽ‬ : - ‫أي‬ ‫نقطة‬ ‫فوؽ‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫االرض‬ ‫الطبيعية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫المستصلحة‬ ( ‫المسواة‬ ) ‫من‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫الجهات‬ ‫الداخلية‬ . - ‫مستوى‬ ‫الخط‬ ‫الموازي‬ ‫يق‬‫ر‬‫للط‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الرصيف‬ ‫في‬ ‫حاؿ‬ ،‫وجوده‬ ‫والذي‬ ‫يعلوه‬ ‫بمتر‬ ،‫واحد‬ ‫للواجهات‬ ‫االمامية‬ .
  16. 16. - ‫أما‬ ‫الجهة‬ ‫المجاورة‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫للعقا‬ ‫غير‬ ‫المحدد‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫الطوابق‬ ‫فبل‬ ‫تؤخذ‬ ‫شقلة‬ ‫ارض‬ ‫ىذه‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫العقا‬ ‫المجاورة‬ ‫بعين‬ ‫االعتبار‬ ‫شرط‬ ‫أف‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ي‬‫ز‬‫ي‬ ‫د‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫الطوابق‬ ‫السفلية‬ ‫المكشوفة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫اثنين‬ ‫وأف‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يد‬‫ز‬‫ي‬ ‫تفاع‬‫ر‬‫اال‬ ‫الخارجي‬ ‫للقسم‬ ‫المكشوؼ‬ ‫عن‬ / 5 ‫ـ‬ ( / ‫خمسة‬ ‫امتار‬ ) ، ‫شرط‬ ‫أف‬ ‫يخصص‬ ‫الطابقين‬ ‫المذكورين‬ ‫لخدمة‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫واف‬ ‫يبقيا‬ ‫من‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫االقساـ‬ ‫كة‬ ‫المشتر‬ ‫عند‬ ‫از‬‫ر‬‫اف‬ ‫البناء‬ . ‫تعتبر‬ ‫طوابق‬ ‫سفلية‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تدخل‬ ‫في‬ ‫حساب‬ ‫عاملي‬ ‫االستثمار‬ : ‫أ‬ - ‫في‬ ‫كافة‬ ‫المناطق‬ : ‫الطواب‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ق‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اقساـ‬ ‫الطواب‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ق‬ ‫السفلي‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫الواقع‬ ‫ػ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫الت‬ ‫عن‬ ‫حدود‬ ‫العقار‬ ، .../... 86 ‫ما‬ ‫لم‬ ‫تنص‬ ‫االنظمة‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫على‬ ‫خبلؼ‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫مهما‬ ‫بلغت‬ ‫مساحتها‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫مخصصة‬ ‫الستعمالها‬ ‫ائب‬‫ر‬‫كم‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫للسيا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مستودعات‬ ‫لخدمة‬ ‫البناء‬ ‫أو‬ ‫لآلالت‬ ‫العائدة‬ ‫لخدمة‬ ‫ال‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫كالتدفئة‬ ‫يد‬‫ر‬‫والتب‬ . ‫الطوابق‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اقساـ‬ ‫الطوابق‬ ‫السفلية‬ ‫المخصصة‬ ‫الستعماالت‬ ‫اخرى‬ ‫غير‬ ‫االستعماالت‬ ‫الثبلث‬ ‫السابقة‬ ‫التي‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تتجاوز‬ ‫مساحتها‬ ‫االجمالية‬ ‫خمسين‬ ‫بالماية‬ ( 54 )% ‫من‬ ‫عامل‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫العاـ‬ ‫المسموح‬ ‫في‬ ‫المنطقة‬ ‫ويدخل‬ ‫ما‬ ‫يد‬‫ز‬‫ي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫في‬ ‫عامل‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ،‫العاـ‬ ‫با‬ ‫ستثناء‬ ‫الفنادؽ‬ ‫والمستشفيات‬ ‫والمؤسسات‬ ‫السياحية‬ ‫التي‬ ‫تفرض‬ ‫بطبيعتها‬ ‫مساحة‬ ‫طوابق‬ ‫سفلية‬ ‫اكثر‬ ‫من‬ ‫ذلك‬ . ‫ب‬ - ‫الطابق‬ ‫السفلي‬ ‫المكشوؼ‬ : - ‫في‬ ‫المناطق‬ ‫المحدد‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫الطوابق‬ ‫أو‬ ‫العلو‬ ‫االقصى‬ : ‫الطابق‬ ‫السفلي‬ ‫المكشوؼ‬ ‫المقاـ‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫السطحي‬ ‫االقصى‬ ‫المسموح‬ ‫بو‬ ‫وال‬ ‫يتجاو‬ ‫ز‬ ‫علو‬ ‫سقفو‬ ‫ثبلثة‬ ‫امتار‬ ‫ونصف‬ ‫من‬ ‫اوطى‬ ‫نقطة‬ ‫من‬ ‫االرض‬ ‫المسواة‬ ‫وأف‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يتجاوز‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫سقفو‬ ( ‫باطوف‬ ) ‫مترا‬ ‫واحدا‬ ‫بتماس‬ ‫احدى‬ ،‫الواجهات‬ ‫على‬ ‫اف‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تقل‬ ‫المساحة‬ ‫االفقية‬ ‫لبلرض‬ ‫الطبيعية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫المسواة‬ ‫بمحاذاة‬ ‫الواجهات‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ين‬‫ر‬‫مت‬ ‫اثنين‬ . - ‫في‬ ‫المناطق‬ ‫غير‬ ‫المحدد‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫الطوابق‬ : ‫في‬ ‫حاؿ‬ ‫اقامة‬ ‫طوابق‬ ‫سفلية‬ ‫مردومة‬ ‫من‬ ‫جهة‬ ‫واحدة‬ ‫على‬ ‫االقل‬ ‫ومكشوفة‬ ‫من‬ ‫جهة‬ ‫او‬ ،‫اكثر‬ ‫يدخل‬ ‫في‬ ‫حساب‬ ‫عامل‬ ‫االستثمار‬ ‫العاـ‬ ‫مساحة‬ ‫تعادؿ‬ ‫عمق‬ ‫أربعة‬ ‫اضعاؼ‬ ‫تفاعو‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫في‬ ‫كل‬ ‫طابق‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫جهة‬ ‫مكشوفة‬ . 9 - ‫النتوءات‬ ‫المعدة‬ ‫للزخرفة‬ ‫وللتتويج‬ ‫وحواجب‬ ‫الشمس‬ ‫انيش‬‫ر‬‫والك‬ ‫والرفارؼ‬ ‫وسماكة‬ ‫الت‬ ‫لبيس‬ . 4 - ‫الغرؼ‬ ‫المخصصة‬ ‫لمحطات‬ ‫تحويل‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫بائية‬‫ر‬‫الكه‬ : ‫شرط‬ ‫اف‬ ‫تكوف‬ ‫مطابقة‬ ‫يطة‬‫ر‬‫للخ‬ ‫التي‬ ‫توافق‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫مصلحة‬ ‫باء‬‫ر‬‫الكه‬ ،‫المختصة‬ ‫واف‬ ‫تقع‬ ‫خارج‬ ‫حدود‬ ‫اجعات‬‫ر‬‫الت‬ ‫المفروضة‬ ‫قانونا‬ ‫باستثناء‬ ‫فوىة‬ ‫الوصوؿ‬ ‫الى‬ ‫الغرفة‬ ‫واف‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تعطل‬ ‫حق‬ ‫مرور‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مواقف‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫السيا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مدى‬ ‫وقوع‬ ‫النظر‬ . 5 - ‫اقساـ‬ ‫ثكنات‬ ‫القرميد‬ ‫واعماؿ‬ ‫العزؿ‬ :

