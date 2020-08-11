Successfully reported this slideshow.
Seminary Properties and Management
The Attraction Behind a Chicago Real Estate Investment

Seminary Properties and Management, Ltd. is a family-owned real estate company in the greater Chicago area. Seminary Properties and Management, Ltd. has managed rental properties in Chicago’s Northside for more than four decades.

Chicago is a metropolitan real estate market that attracts investors who are looking for relatively affordable investment properties compared with other urban areas. There is a large rental market, with more than half of Chicago’s population being renters. Chicago’s real estate prices have been one of the slowest to recover from the 2008 global financial crisis, with rates 20 percent lower than their pre-crash values in 2017. This situation has made buying properties in the area much cheaper than renting as the average property price is half of those in similar large cities.

Chicago’s location in America’s heartland, along with its developed mass transit infrastructure, including elevated rails, subways, and buses, is a big draw. The city is also the leading economic center in the Midwest. Thirty-four Fortune 500 companies have their headquarters here. This city is also an educational hotbed with 71 tertiary institutions, including 22 colleges. Likewise, the growing employment figures and several recreation centers make the windy city an attractive market for real estate investment.

The Attraction Behind a Chicago Real Estate Investment

