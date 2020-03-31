Successfully reported this slideshow.
ORACIÓN INICIAL: “Querido Dios, que un día presentaste en el río Jordán a tu Hijo para ser bautizado, te damos gracias por...
DIALOGAMOS PARA PROFUNDIZAR: • 10 características del agua: ¿Cómo es? • ¿Qué color, olor, textura, sabor tiene? • 10 usos ...
• Agua que purifica De entre los varios simbolismos del agua en las diferentes culturas o religiones, el más espontáneo pa...
PROFUNDIZAMOS PARA COMPRENDER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GL-ZZE6r2VY&list=PLcJVIuhI8isLpaPKbn34Tnx64v4cueJzn&index=6...
• El texto presenta a Nicodemo, uno de los jefes del judaísmo oficial que es invitado a la fe, viene la siguiente cuestión...
• En el bautismo el agua significa quitar el pecado del hombre viejo y alimentarnos de la vida de Cristo como hijos adopti...
1) EL AGUA COMUNICA AHORA LA VIDA DE DIOS • El agua puede ahora comunicar la vida de Dios. • En el bautismo, Cristo descie...
2) EL AGUA, SÍMBOLO DE LA VIDA Y LA MUERTE • En el simbolismo cristiano, sobre todo en el Bautismo se ve en el agua esta d...
A) En la creación del mundo, las aguas primordiales aparecen como el elemento fecundante de toda vida, en el Espíritu de D...
Estos pasajes bíblicos son recordados en la celebración del Bautismo para que entendamos toda la profundidad de sentido de...
COMPRENDEMOS PARA CAMINAR: ¡Oh, Dios!, cuyo Espíritu, en los orígenes del mundo, se cernía sobre las aguas, para que ya de...
CELEBRACIÓN ¿Creen en Dios Padre todopoderoso, Creador del cielo y de la tierra? R/ Sí, creo. ¿Creen en Jesucristo, su úni...
Catequesis Cuaresmal para Adultos.
Tema 3: Signo del agua.

  1. 1. ORACIÓN INICIAL: “Querido Dios, que un día presentaste en el río Jordán a tu Hijo para ser bautizado, te damos gracias porque un día también a nosotros nos acercaste a la pila del Bautismo para recibir el agua de la vida. Aquel día, nos hiciste hijos tuyos y herederos de tu Reino. Aquel día, nos acogiste como miembros de la Iglesia: Ella es también nuestra casa y nuestra escuela de vida. Gracias, Padre, gracias Jesucristo, gracias Espíritu Santo, porque un día fui bautizado en su nombre”. Amén.
  2. 2. DIALOGAMOS PARA PROFUNDIZAR: • 10 características del agua: ¿Cómo es? • ¿Qué color, olor, textura, sabor tiene? • 10 usos que se le dan al agua • ¿Qué pasa cuándo no hay agua o no llueve?
  3. 3. • Agua que purifica De entre los varios simbolismos del agua en las diferentes culturas o religiones, el más espontáneo parece que ha sido el de la purificación espiritual. • Ya que el agua limpia y purifica, se ha convertido fácilmente en signo de la pureza interior del hombre. • Los baños “lústrales” a la entrada del templo o al comienzo de la oración son comunes en las varias civilizaciones y religiones, como por ejemplo en los templos budistas y sintoístas, sobre todo del Japón.
  4. 4. PROFUNDIZAMOS PARA COMPRENDER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GL-ZZE6r2VY&list=PLcJVIuhI8isLpaPKbn34Tnx64v4cueJzn&index=6 •“Te aseguro que quien no nace del agua y del Espíritu no puede entrar en el Reino de Dios” (Jn 3,5).
  5. 5. • El texto presenta a Nicodemo, uno de los jefes del judaísmo oficial que es invitado a la fe, viene la siguiente cuestión: ¿Nacer de lo alto? • ¿Qué significa esta pregunta y afirmación de Cristo? ¿Acaso un espíritu puede engendrar algo? • Da a luz a un nuevo ser, pero como hijo de Dios. • CEC 782: “nacer de lo alto significa ser miembro de este cuerpo no por el nacimiento físico, sino por el “nacimiento de arriba, del agua y del Espíritu”, es decir, por la fe en Cristo y el Bautismo.
  6. 6. • En el bautismo el agua significa quitar el pecado del hombre viejo y alimentarnos de la vida de Cristo como hijos adoptivos de Dios en Jesucristo. • Es lavar el pecado y alimentarnos con la vida de Cristo.
  7. 7. 1) EL AGUA COMUNICA AHORA LA VIDA DE DIOS • El agua puede ahora comunicar la vida de Dios. • En el bautismo, Cristo desciende hasta nuestros pecados.
  8. 8. 2) EL AGUA, SÍMBOLO DE LA VIDA Y LA MUERTE • En el simbolismo cristiano, sobre todo en el Bautismo se ve en el agua esta doble vertiente de vida y muerte, poniendo énfasis, naturalmente, en su aspecto más positivo de fuente de vida. En el Ritual del Bautismo hay una importante oración, la “bendición de Dios sobre el agua”, que desarrolla una admirable catequesis de lo que significa el agua en el misterio de la salvación:
  9. 9. A) En la creación del mundo, las aguas primordiales aparecen como el elemento fecundante de toda vida, en el Espíritu de Dios aleteando sobre ellas . B) En el diluvio, el agua fue el instrumento de castigo y purificación de la humanidad pecadora, a la vez que daba paso a una alianza renovada entre Dios y el resto de la humanidad salvada, la familia de Noé. C) En el paso del mar Rojo, el pueblo de Israel experimentó, a través del agua, la liberación de esclavitud, convirtiéndose asimismo en figura del Bautismo. D) Cuando Jesús fue bautizado en el Jordán por Juan, realizó el prototipo de nuestro Bautismo, siendo ungido por el Espíritu de Dios para su misión y recibiendo la expresión, por parte del
  10. 10. Estos pasajes bíblicos son recordados en la celebración del Bautismo para que entendamos toda la profundidad de sentido de este sacramento, que nos purifica, nos renueva, nos hace nacer a una nueva vida, y nos incorpora al misterio de Cristo que atraviesa la muerte para resucitar a la vida.
  11. 11. COMPRENDEMOS PARA CAMINAR: ¡Oh, Dios!, cuyo Espíritu, en los orígenes del mundo, se cernía sobre las aguas, para que ya desde entonces concibieran el poder de santificar. ¡Oh, Dios!, que incluso en las aguas torrenciales del diluvio prefiguraste el nacimiento de la nueva humanidad, de modo que una misma agua pusiera fin al pecado y diera origen a la santidad. ¡Oh, Dios!, que hiciste pasar a pie enjuto por el mar Rojo a los hijos de Abrahán, para que el pueblo liberado de la esclavitud del Faraón fuera imagen de la familia de los bautizados. ¡Oh, Dios!, cuyo Hijo, al ser bautizado en el agua del Jordán, fue ungido por el Espíritu Santo; y después de su Resurrección mandó a sus Apóstoles: “Vayan y hagan discípulos de todos los pueblos, bautizándoles en el nombre del Padre y del Hijo y del Espíritu Santo”. (Oración de bendición del agua bautismal en la Vigilia Pascual)
  12. 12. CELEBRACIÓN ¿Creen en Dios Padre todopoderoso, Creador del cielo y de la tierra? R/ Sí, creo. ¿Creen en Jesucristo, su único Hijo, nuestro Señor, que nació de Santa María Virgen, murió, fue sepultado, resucitó de entre los muertos y esta sentado a la derecha del Padre? R/ Sí, creo. Creen en el Espíritu Santo, en la Santa Iglesia Católica, en la comunión de los santos, en el perdón de los pecados, en la resurrección de los muertos y en la vida eterna? R/ Sí, creo. Hermanos esta es nuestra fe, es la fe de la Iglesia que nos gloriamos en profesar. Por Jesucristo nuestro Señor. R/ amén.

