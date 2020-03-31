Successfully reported this slideshow.
ORACIÓN • ¡Oh Santa Cruz! Madero Hermoso en donde murió mi Señor para darme eterna luz y librarme del contrario, ante ti m...
PREGUNTAS •¿En dónde se ponen cruces? • ¿Dónde las hemos visto?
CONOCER •La Cruz era instrumento de castigo, y el crucificado era un maldito (Dt 21, 23). Los romanos lo consideraban tan ...
VIDEO JN 19,17-20.25-30.
• La cruz indica que es un trono donde Jesús ejerce su fuerza salvadora sobre todos los hombres.
• En Juan discípulo amado podemos ver a los verdaderos creyentes, y en la madre de Jesús a la nueva
EXPRESIÓN • Entregó el espíritu puede aludir al don del Espíritu que Jesús va a enviar –“entregar”- a su Iglesia.
• La cruz es elegida por Dios como instrumento de salvación para el mundo.
“TEOLOGÍA DE LA CRUZ” •La Cruz nunca debe ser entendida como meta, sino como camino hacia la gloria de la resurrección y c...
COMPRENDEMOS PARA CAMINAR
LA CRUZ ES:
CELEBRACIÓN •Contempla la cruz y meditemos •¿Qué significa para ti el signo de la cruz? •¿Te lleva a otras realidades? • ¿...
ORACIÓN •“Te adoramos Oh, Cristo y de bendecimos, que por tu santa cruz redimiste al mundo y a mí pecador. Ten misericordi...
HIMNO
Signo de la cruz
Signo de la cruz
Catequesis Cuaresmal para Adultos.
Tema 3: Signo de la cruz.

  1. 1. ORACIÓN • ¡Oh Santa Cruz! Madero Hermoso en donde murió mi Señor para darme eterna luz y librarme del contrario, ante ti me humillo y reverente imploro a mi Señor Jesucristo que por los padecimientos que sobre ti recibió en su Santísima Pasión me conceda los bienes espirituales y
  2. 2. PREGUNTAS •¿En dónde se ponen cruces? • ¿Dónde las hemos visto?
  3. 3. CONOCER •La Cruz era instrumento de castigo, y el crucificado era un maldito (Dt 21, 23). Los romanos lo consideraban tan duro, humillante y vergonzoso que jamás lo aplicaban a los ciudadanos romanos sino para ejecutar a esclavos rebeldes y a los extranjeros convictos de
  4. 4. VIDEO JN 19,17-20.25-30.
  5. 5. • La cruz indica que es un trono donde Jesús ejerce su fuerza salvadora sobre todos los hombres.
  6. 6. • En Juan discípulo amado podemos ver a los verdaderos creyentes, y en la madre de Jesús a la nueva
  7. 7. EXPRESIÓN • Entregó el espíritu puede aludir al don del Espíritu que Jesús va a enviar –“entregar”- a su Iglesia.
  8. 8. • La cruz es elegida por Dios como instrumento de salvación para el mundo.
  9. 9. “TEOLOGÍA DE LA CRUZ” •La Cruz nunca debe ser entendida como meta, sino como camino hacia la gloria de la resurrección y como expresión de la entrega amorosa de sí mismo
  10. 10. COMPRENDEMOS PARA CAMINAR
  11. 11. LA CRUZ ES:
  12. 12. CELEBRACIÓN •Contempla la cruz y meditemos •¿Qué significa para ti el signo de la cruz? •¿Te lleva a otras realidades? • ¿Cuál es tu propia cruz? • ¿Qué vas a hacer?
  13. 13. ORACIÓN •“Te adoramos Oh, Cristo y de bendecimos, que por tu santa cruz redimiste al mundo y a mí pecador. Ten misericordia de nosotros que por
  14. 14. HIMNO

