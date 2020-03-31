Successfully reported this slideshow.
SALMO 23 El Señor es mi pastor nada me falta. En prados de hierba fresca me hace descansar, me conduce junto a aguas tranq...
OBSERVEMOS •Aunque el pan es común para todos. •Es un símbolo primordial de alimento necesario para la
•Para poder hacer nuestras actividades cotidianas es apremiante alimentarnos en tiempo y forma.
TIEMPO Y FORMA
UNO DE LOS PLACERES MÁS SIGNIFICATIVOS DE LA VIDA ES COMER
REFLEXIONEMOS •¿Cuáles son tus platillos preferidos?, ¿Qué alimentos te recuerdan tu infancia, la comida que preparaba tu ...
CON EL ALIMENTO •No se trata de satisfacer solo una necesidad •Es signo de convivencia •Es una oportunidad para relacionar...
DESDE EL LIBRO DEL GÉNESIS HASTA EL APOCALIPSIS APARECE EL TEMA DEL ALIMENTO COMO SIGNO DE COMUNIÓN Y ACEPTACIÓN.
GÉNESIS 18, 7; ISAÍAS 25, 6-8
SAN LUCAS 5, 30 • “Este come con publicanos y pecadores”
LA COMIDA MAS SIGNIFICATIVA “LA ÚLTIMA CENA”
ESA CENA FUE TAN SIGNIFICATIVA QUE: •Recordaban cada detalle •Cada palabra de Jesús •Cada gesto •Cada signo
•Jesús va mas allá, el alimento que les ofrece era su propio cuerpo y su propia sangre. •Es Jesús mismo quien se da en el ...
El pan es uno de los mejores símbolos para comprender a Jesús
•En cada Eucaristía, Él nos invita a una comida para ser más amigos, para entrar en comunión que significa intimidad y pro...
Por eso leemos en el Apocalipsis
COMPRENDEMOS PARA CAMINAR: En este momento el que dirige la dinámica sostendrá varias rebanadas de pan; se le repartirá un...
REFLEXIÓN • Para que el pan llegara hasta tus manos tuvo que pasar por todo un proceso: se buscó la semilla, el campesino ...
REFLEXIÓN •Para llegar a ser pan de vida, Jesús tuvo que pasar muchos sacrificios, desvelos, cansancios, desprecios y pers...
El pan de vida
El pan de vida
El pan de vida
El pan de vida
Catequesis Cuaresmal para Adultos.
Tema 2: El pan de vida.

  1. 1. SALMO 23 El Señor es mi pastor nada me falta. En prados de hierba fresca me hace descansar, me conduce junto a aguas tranquilas, y renueva mis fuerzas. Me guía por la senda del bien, haciendo honor a su nombre. Aunque pase por un valle tenebroso, ningún mal temeré, porque tú estas conmigo; tu vara y tu bastón me dan seguridad. Me preparas un banquete para envidia de mis adversarios, perfumas con ungüento mi cabeza y mi copa esta llena. Tu amor y tu bondad me acompañan todos los días
  2. 2. OBSERVEMOS •Aunque el pan es común para todos. •Es un símbolo primordial de alimento necesario para la
  3. 3. •Para poder hacer nuestras actividades cotidianas es apremiante alimentarnos en tiempo y forma.
  4. 4. TIEMPO Y FORMA
  5. 5. UNO DE LOS PLACERES MÁS SIGNIFICATIVOS DE LA VIDA ES COMER
  6. 6. REFLEXIONEMOS •¿Cuáles son tus platillos preferidos?, ¿Qué alimentos te recuerdan tu infancia, la comida que preparaba tu abuelita, tu mamá o alguien especial?
  7. 7. CON EL ALIMENTO •No se trata de satisfacer solo una necesidad •Es signo de convivencia •Es una oportunidad para relacionarnos •Es una oportunidad
  8. 8. DESDE EL LIBRO DEL GÉNESIS HASTA EL APOCALIPSIS APARECE EL TEMA DEL ALIMENTO COMO SIGNO DE COMUNIÓN Y ACEPTACIÓN.
  9. 9. GÉNESIS 18, 7; ISAÍAS 25, 6-8
  10. 10. SAN LUCAS 5, 30 • “Este come con publicanos y pecadores”
  11. 11. LA COMIDA MAS SIGNIFICATIVA “LA ÚLTIMA CENA”
  12. 12. ESA CENA FUE TAN SIGNIFICATIVA QUE: •Recordaban cada detalle •Cada palabra de Jesús •Cada gesto •Cada signo
  13. 13. •Jesús va mas allá, el alimento que les ofrece era su propio cuerpo y su propia sangre. •Es Jesús mismo quien se da en el pan y en el vino.
  14. 14. El pan es uno de los mejores símbolos para comprender a Jesús
  15. 15. •En cada Eucaristía, Él nos invita a una comida para ser más amigos, para entrar en comunión que significa intimidad y profunda amistad, donde Él mismo se nos da como
  16. 16. Por eso leemos en el Apocalipsis
  17. 17. COMPRENDEMOS PARA CAMINAR: En este momento el que dirige la dinámica sostendrá varias rebanadas de pan; se le repartirá un pedazo a cada participante.
  18. 18. REFLEXIÓN • Para que el pan llegara hasta tus manos tuvo que pasar por todo un proceso: se buscó la semilla, el campesino sudó para sembrarla, cuidó del trigo para que la plaga no se lo comiera, esperaba cada día que el agua no arruinara la siembra. Le costó trabajo la cosecha, buscó que le compraran los granos de trigo, mismos que llegaron a una panadería donde el panadero también tuvo que hacer algunos sacrificios para hacer el pan que
  19. 19. REFLEXIÓN •Para llegar a ser pan de vida, Jesús tuvo que pasar muchos sacrificios, desvelos, cansancios, desprecios y persecuciones.

