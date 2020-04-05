Successfully reported this slideshow.
F O U N D E R O F F R E E M A R K E T E C O N O M Y A N D M O D E R N E C O N O M I S T : A D A M S M I T H 1723-1790
CONTENT  Adam Smith’s Life  Adam Smith’s Book (The Wealth of Nations and The Theory of Moral Sentiments)  The basics of...
LIFE Adam Smith was a Scottish economist and philosopher. He was born in Kirkcaldy on 16 june 1723 in Scotland. When he wa...
Founders of Free Market Economy; David Hume&Adam Smith In 1751, Smith became the logic professor of Glasgow University. Af...
Smith became a member of the Literature Club, which was ruled by the UK government in 1775. In 1776 he published his two b...
ADAM SMITH’S BOOKS Adam Smith was famous for his two books namely 1) The Theory of Moral Sentiments: In 1759, he published...
ADAM SMITH’S BOOKS 2) An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations: Smith published his books as An İnqu...
THE BASICS OF THE WEALTH OF NATIONS Adam Smith emphasis 7 important subject for economy. • Perfect Competition • Capital •...
PERFECT COMPETITION According to Smith, economic life is individualistic and this individualism stems from the natural str...
The rise in prices will encourage firms to produce more than they think they will make more profits, and they will reach a...
CAPITAL Smith defines capital as everything that increases labor and a factor that enables labor to work more efficiently....
2) Variable Capital: Variable capital brings profits to its owner, such as raw mateirals and goods to sell. Just as money ...
INVISIBLE HAND According to Adam Smith, the state does not need to intervene in the market. Because the market is governed...
According to Smith, Free Market Economy, Minimal government intervention, competition, individuals who are considered to b...
The two most important pillars of the Free Market Economy are that individuals who are supposed to be competitive and rati...
LABOR Unlike physiocrats Smith considers human labor as the source of wealth instead of land and argued that the productio...
FEE According to Smith, everything depends on the price. Wage is a price of labor. Wages are determined by contracts betwe...
When labor demand increases, short-term labor will rarely increase wages. The increase in the demand for labor indicates t...
DIVISION OF LABOUR In this section, Smith explains how the division of labor increases production with an example of pin p...
The international division of labor has made the world a very large workshop. In this workshop, labor will go to the most ...
LAISSEZ FAIRE-LAISSEZ PASSER Smith adopted the principle of "laissez-faire, laissez-passer". It refers to the purification...
MONEY According to Smith, money is a means of exchange. As production increases, more money will be needed as there will b...
ADAM SMITH’S TEORIES Price Theory According to Adam Smith there is a real price and a nominal price, The Real price is the...
RENT THEORY Adam Smith talks about five types of rent: • Net Product • The price given to the landowners in order to make ...
Accordingly, the source of rent is the fertility difference between soils or the stinginess of nature. In order to meet th...
LABOUR VALUE THEORY According to A. Smith, a good has two kinds of values. The first is the benefit that the good provides...
ABSOLUTE ADVANTAGES THEORY According to Adam Smith, countries trade foreignly because it is more profitable than the close...
CLASSICAL ECONOMICS The view that the natural order and state intervention is limited, has an important place in the Class...
Adam Smith and the Classical Economists have adopted the invisible hand. In this policy, the state leaves the economy alon...
MY OPINION I both agree and disagree with Adam Smith's theories. Adam Smith usually emphasizes in his book The Theory of N...
Also i agree with Adam Smith ob Absolute Advantages Theory. All kinds of goods, plants, underground resources in the world...
REFERENCES  https://tarihibilgi.org/klasik-iktisat-teorisi-nedir/  https://tarihibilgi.org/kisaca-adam-smith-ve-uluslari...
Founder of Free Market Economy and Modern Economist: Adam Smith

