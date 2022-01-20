Successfully reported this slideshow.
Solubility is that the key factor for the effectiveness of medications is isolation from the route of administration. Significant amounts of newly developed drugs are water-insoluble, thus contributing poorly bioavailable to the abandoned production effort. Nanosuspension technology has overcome drugs that are poorly soluble in aqueous form and less bioavailable. Nanosuspension technology is also used to enhance the safety and bioavailability of the drugs. Nanosuspension preparation is simple and applicable to all or any drugs that are insoluble in aqueous conditions. Nanosuspensions are prepared by means of a wet mill, high-pressure homogenizer, evaporation of emulsion solvents, Melt method of emulsification, and methods of supercritical fluids. Often nanosuspensions are distributed via nasal, parenteral, pulmonary, and ocular routes.

Content:

-NANOSUSPENSIONS

-Methods of Preparation (Development)

-Top-Down Processes

-Bottom-Up Processes

-Applications of Nanosuspensions

-Nanosuspension Advantages and Disadvantages

Student Name: Aly Mohamed Aly Abo Hendy

Student ID: 79465

Course Title: Physical Pharmacy and Pharmaceutics II

Course Code: PHCT 212

Under Supervisor of

Dr. DOAA HUSSIEN HASSAN, Ph.D

Spring 2019-2020
Content:
-NANOSUSPENSIONS
-Methods of Preparation (Development)
-Top-Down Processes
-Bottom-Up Processes
-Applications of Nanosuspensions
-Nanosuspension Advantages and Disadvantages
Student Name: Aly Mohamed Aly Abo Hendy
Student ID: 79465
Course Title: Physical Pharmacy and Pharmaceutics II
Course Code: PHCT 212
Under Supervisor of
Dr. DOAA HUSSIEN HASSAN, Ph.D
Spring 2019-2020

License: CC Attribution-NoDerivs License

  1. 1. 1 College of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Drug Manufacturing Research Submitted by Student Name: Aly Mohamed Aly Abo Hendy Student ID: 79465 Course Title: Physical Pharmacy and Pharmaceutics II Course Code: PHCT 212 Nanosuspension concepts of development and applications Under Supervisor of Dr. DOAA HUSSIEN HASSAN, Ph.D Spring 2019-2020
  2. 2. 2 Abstract……………………………...…………...……....……….......3 I. Introduction……………………………….…………………….….4 I. NANOSUSPENSIONS………………….….……………..….....….5 II. Methods of Preparation (Development)…………… ….…...…....6 II.1. Top Down Processes……….…………………………...…6 II.2. Bottom Up Processes…………………………………….….7-8 III. Applications of Nanosuspensions …………………..…………9-12 IIII. Nanosuspension Advantages and Disadvantages…………….12 V. Conclusion……………………………..……....…………............13 VI. Reference…………...………….………………...……….…..... 14
  3. 3. 3 Abstract Solubility is that the key factor for effectiveness of medications is isolation from the route of administration. Significant amounts of newly developed drugs are water-insoluble, thus contributing poorly bioavailable to the abandoned production effort. Nanosuspension technology has overcome drugs that are poorly soluble in aqueous form and less bioavailable. Nanosuspension technology is also used to enhance the safety and bioavailability of the drugs. Nanosuspension preparation is simple and applicable to all or any drugs that are insoluble in aqueous conditions. Nanosuspensions are prepared by means of a wet mill, high pressure homogenizer, evaporation of emulsion solvents, Melt method of emulsification, and methods of supercritical fluids. Often nanosuspensions are distributed via nasal, parenteral, pulmonary, and ocular routes.
  4. 4. 4 I. Introduction The goal of controlled and targeted delivery of drugs is to provide a suitable dosageof active pharmaceutical ingredients ( APIs) to a selected region within the bodyat the desired rate. Thirty to forty percent of new chemical entities that have been discovered or synthesized in pharmaceutical companies have poor solubility and therefore poorbioavailability; The low solubility of the new chemical entities makes their formulation very difficult, and is generally cited for the key reason that the event is discontinued Thosecompounds are new. Nanotechnologies have been favoured to resolve low solubility and bioavailability in recent years, even in achieving site-specific delivery of drugs. Nanotechnology in parenteral drug delivery may be a fairly new concept.
  5. 5. 5 I. NANOSUSPENSIONS Nanosuspensions are colloidal, surfactant-stabilized dispersions of nanosized product particles. They can also be described as a biphasic system consisting of pure drug particles distributed in an aqueous vehicle during which the suspended particle has a diameter of less than 1μm. Reducing product particles to the nanometer range results in an increased rate of dissolution not only due to increased area but also due to solubility of the saturation. The rise in saturation solubility and solution velocity of the nanoparticles is due to an increase in particle vapor pressure. Nanosuspension has exposed the problems associated with distributing drugs that are poorly water-soluble and poorly water-and lipid-soluble and are unrivaled due to their versatility and benefits they confer on other techniques.
  6. 6. 6 II. Methods of Preparation (Development) II.1 Top Down Processes The top-down approach consists of reducing the particle size from larger to smaller particles using different techniques such as high-pressure homogenization, media milling, etc. In these processes, heat is generated during particle size reduction; therefore, auxiliary cooling systems are required to prevent degradation of thermolabile compounds or to prevent any polymorphic changes. Media Milling Media milling processes are commonly used for the production of ultrafine particles. Media milling processes involve attrition of the particles in a mill using milling media such as glass, zirconium oxide, etc. This process involves feeding the milling chamber with milling media, stabilizer and drug particles and rotating the milling shaft at a desired speed. The high forces generated during the process cause the particles to break along weak points and finally smaller particles are produced. High Pressure Homogenization High-pressure homogenization has emerged as a strong and reliable technique for the preparation of nanosuspensions. it had been first developed and patented by Muller and Becker and is now owned by Sykepharma LLC, known as Dissocubes®. this system has been used for the production of nanoemulsions for parenteral nutrition. Scaling up is simpler as compared to other techniques.
  7. 7. 7 II.2 Bottom Up Processes Solvent–Anti-solvent Technique or Precipitation Method In this technique, the poorly soluble drug is dissolved within the organic solvent (water-miscible) like, ethanol. After dissolving the drug, the anti-solvent or non-solvent is poured or mixed slowly with the previously made drug–solvent solution. This leads to precipitation of drug particles from the solvent– anti-solvent mixture. These nanoparticles tend to grow bigger in size, driven by the “Oswald Ripening” phenomenon. to stop or preserve the size of those particles different approaches are utilized. as an example, freeze-drying or spray drying is conducted immediately after precipitation to preserve the particle size. Supercritical Fluid Process In this technology, both drug and polymer/stabilizer are dissolved within the organic solvent then atomized through a nozzle into supercritical CO 2, where CO 2 acts as an anti-solvent. because the dispersed organic phase containing drug and polymer comes into contact with CO 2, both phases diffuse into one another . CO 2 is just miscible with the solvent, thus the solvent is extracted and expelled from the outlet causing the insoluble solid to precipitate and fall out as nanoparticles.
  8. 8. 8 Emulsion-Solvent Evaporation During this technique, drug and polymeric amphiphiles are suspended in an appropriate buffer solution then an organic solvent (such as chloroform) is added to form an emulsion. This emulsion is sonicated to reduce the particle size. Chloroform is evaporated using a rotary evaporator then the product is skilled a syringe filter to achieve a nanoparticle suspension. Later it are often mixed with appropriate sugars to undergo freeze-drying. Spray Drying This process has several advantages over other methods like it's a continuous process, it's less time consuming than other processes, it's easy to scale-up and it's cost-effective. However, the one-droplet-to-one-particle mechanism during spray drying sets the lower size limit; therefore, it's difficult to get particle sizes below 200 nm. Electro Spraying Electro spraying is a technique in which a micro-capillary electrospray atomizer and high voltage is used to generate small droplets of macro suspensions/emulsions.
  9. 9. 9 III. Applications of Nanosuspensions Bioavailability enhancement The poor oral bioavailability of the drug could also be thanks to poor solubility, poor permeability or poor stability within the gastrointestinal tract (GIT). Nanosuspensions resolve the matter of poor bioavailability by solving the twin problems of poor solubility and poor permeability across the membrane. A nanosuspension of Amphotericin B developed by Kayser et al. showed a significant improvement in its oral absorption in comparison with the conventional commercial formulation. PHARMACEUTICAL APPLICATIONS IN DRUG DELIVERY Parenteral administration Nanosuspensions are often administered via different parenteral administration routes starting from intra-articular via intraperitonal to intravenous injection. For administration by the parenteral route, the drug either has got to be solubilized or has particle/globule size below 5 µm to avoid capillary blockage. the present approaches for parenteral delivery include salt formation, solubilization using co-solvents, micellar solutions, complexation with cyclodextrin, and recently liposomes. However, there are limitations on the utilization of those approaches due to the limitations on their solubilization capacity and parenteral acceptability.
  10. 10. 10 Peroral administration The nanosizing of drugs can cause their oral absorption and subsequent bioavailability to increase dramatically. Improved bioavailability is also explained by drug nanoparticles' adhesiveness to the mucosa, increased saturation solubility leading to increased concentration gradient between gastrointestinal tract lumen and blood, and therefore increased drug dissolution rate. For a liquid dosage form, aqueous nanosuspensions may be used directly, and a dry dosage form such as a pellet tablet or hard gelatin capsule. Ketoprofen nanosuspensions are effectively inserted into pellets for 24 h release of drugs. Ophthalmic drug delivery Nanosuspensions can be critical for drugs which have low solubility in lachrymal fluids. Suspensions provide advantages such as extended duration of residence during a cul-de - sac, which is ideal for many ocular diseases to efficiently treat and avoid the high tonicity produced by water- soluble drugs. Their actual output is based upon the drug's intrinsic solubility in lachrymal fluids. Thus the drug's intrinsic rate of dissolution in lachrymal fluids controls its release and bioavailability in the ocular. However, due to the continuous inflow and outflow of lachrymal fluids the intrinsic dissolution rate of the substance can vary.
  11. 11. 11 Pulmonary drug delivery Using mechanical or ultrasonic nebulisers for lung delivery, aqueous nanosuspensions are also nebulised. Nanosuspensions are generally also used in all nebulizers. The dispersions are often relatively high concentrated. Owing to the presence of several tiny particles rather than a few large microparticles, all droplets of aerosol are likely to produce nanoparticles for the product. Budesonide, a corticosteroid which is poorly water-soluble, was successfully prepared for pulmonary delivery as a nanosuspension. A strong relationship has been established between increasing the concentration of drugs in the formulation and hence the amount of micrograms of drugs delivered per actuation. additionally , buparvaquone nanosuspensions were formulated for the treatment of lung infections by using nebulization. Target drug delivery Nanosuspensions can also be used as their surface properties for targeted distribution, and in vivo behavior can be easily altered by altering either the stabiliser or the environment. Their flexibility, easy scale-up, and commercial product allow for the event of targeted production of economically viable nanosuspensions. Stealth nanosuspension engineering by the use of different surface coatings for active or passive targeting of the desired site is the way forward for guided drug delivery systems.
  12. 12. 12 Topical formulations Nanoparticles of the medication are also mixed into creams and ointments free of water. The nanocrystalline shape results in the drug 's enhanced saturation solubility within the topical dosage form, thereby increasing the drug's diffusion into the skin. IIII. Nanosuspension Advantages and Disadvantages Nanosuspension Advantages  Generally applicable to most drugs & Straightforwardness.  Can be used with low water-solubility Drugs.  Can be taken on any route.  Decreased pain of the tissue for Subcutaneous / Subcutaneous Administration.  Quick dissolution & targeting of tissue by IV Administration path.  Prompt oral administration Onset, fed / fasted ratio reduced & Bioavailability increased.  Inhalation & occular administration Delivery gives increased bioavailability & The dosing is more clear.  Biological performance improvement Given the high rate of dissolution & saturation. Nanosuspension Disadvantages  Stability of the physical, sedimentation & Compaction can be troublesome.  Bulky adequate care must be taken In transportation & handling.  Improper dose.
  13. 13. 13 V. Conclusion The dissolution problems of poorly water-soluble drugs are largely solved to enhance drug absorption and bioavailability. Nanosuspension formulations are promising candidates for enhancing the solubility of poorly water-soluble drugs. Nanosuspension technology are often combined with traditional dosage forms: tablets, capsules, pellets, and may be used for parenteral products. to require advantage of nanosuspension drug delivery, simple formation technologies, and variety applications, nanosuspensions will still be of interest as oral formulations and non-oral administration develop within the future.
  14. 14. 14 VI. References 1. Bhowmik, D., Harish, G., Duraivel, S., Kumar, B.P., Raghuvanshi, V. and Kumar, K.S., 2013. Nanosuspension-A novel approaches in drug delivery system. The Pharma Innovation, 1(12, Part A), p.50. 2. Kipp, J. E., Wong, J. C. T., Doty, M. J., Werling, J., Rebbeck, C. L., Brynjelsen, S., 2005. Method for preparing submicron particle suspensions. United States Patent 6,884,436. 3. Kumar, S. and Burgess, D.J., 2012. Nanosuspensions. In Long acting injections and implants (pp. 239-261). Springer, Boston, MA. 4. Lakshmi, P. and Kumar, G.A., 2010. Nanosuspension technology: A review. Int J Pharm Sci, 2(4), pp.35-40. 5. Chingunpituk, J., 2007. Nanosuspension technology for drug delivery. Walailak Journal of Science and Technology (WJST), 4(2), pp.139-153. 6. Sci-Hub is a project to make knowledge free https://sci-hub.im/

