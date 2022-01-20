nanosuspension concepts of development and applications

Solubility is that the key factor for the effectiveness of medications is isolation from the route of administration. Significant amounts of newly developed drugs are water-insoluble, thus contributing poorly bioavailable to the abandoned production effort. Nanosuspension technology has overcome drugs that are poorly soluble in aqueous form and less bioavailable. Nanosuspension technology is also used to enhance the safety and bioavailability of the drugs. Nanosuspension preparation is simple and applicable to all or any drugs that are insoluble in aqueous conditions. Nanosuspensions are prepared by means of a wet mill, high-pressure homogenizer, evaporation of emulsion solvents, Melt method of emulsification, and methods of supercritical fluids. Often nanosuspensions are distributed via nasal, parenteral, pulmonary, and ocular routes.

Content:

-NANOSUSPENSIONS

-Methods of Preparation (Development)

-Top-Down Processes

-Bottom-Up Processes

-Applications of Nanosuspensions

-Nanosuspension Advantages and Disadvantages

