nanosuspension concepts of development and applications

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Solubility is that the key factor for the effectiveness of medications is isolation from the route of administration. Significant amounts of newly developed drugs are water-insoluble, thus contributing poorly bioavailable to the abandoned production effort. Nanosuspension technology has overcome drugs that are poorly soluble in aqueous form and less bioavailable. Nanosuspension technology is also used to enhance the safety and bioavailability of the drugs. Nanosuspension preparation is simple and applicable to all or any drugs that are insoluble in aqueous conditions. Nanosuspensions are prepared by means of a wet mill, high-pressure homogenizer, evaporation of emulsion solvents, Melt method of emulsification, and methods of supercritical fluids. Often nanosuspensions are distributed via nasal, parenteral, pulmonary, and ocular routes.
Content:
-NANOSUSPENSIONS
-Methods of Preparation (Development)
-Top-Down Processes
-Bottom-Up Processes
-Applications of Nanosuspensions
-Nanosuspension Advantages and Disadvantages
Student Name: Aly Mohamed Aly Abo Hendy
Student ID: 79465
Course Title: Physical Pharmacy and Pharmaceutics II
Course Code: PHCT 212
Under Supervisor of
Dr. DOAA HUSSIEN HASSAN, Ph.D
Spring 2019-2020