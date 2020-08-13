Doubly reinforced beam design

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CE8501 Design Of Reinforced Cement Concrete Elements Unit 1-Introduction Design of Doubly reinforced beam [As per IS456:2000] & SP -16 Presentation by, P.Selvakumar.,B.E.,M.E. Assistant Professor, Department Of Civil Engineering, Knowledge Institute Of Technology, Salem. 1
  2. 2. Problem#09 • Design the doubly reinforced beam with b= 300mm, D= 600mm. Factored moment = 320 kN.m. Assume fck= 20 N/mm2, fy= 415 N/mm2. 2 b= 350mm D = 600 mm Ast Given : b = 300mm D = 600mm fck = 20N/mm2 fy = 415N/mm2 M = 320 kNm To find Ast = ? Asc = ? d’ = ? Asc
  3. 3. Step 1 : Determination of required dimensions of beam 3 Assume effective cover of 40mm, Hence overall depth D = 600mm d = 600- 40 d = 560 mm
  4. 4. Step 2: Limiting moment of resistance (Mu,lim) Mu,lim = 0.36 𝒙𝒖,𝒎𝒂𝒙 𝒅 [1 – 0.42 𝒙𝒖,𝒎𝒂𝒙 𝒅 ] b d2 fck Mu,lim = 0.36 * 0.48 [1 – 0.42 ∗ 0.48 ] * 300 * 5602 * 20 = 259.59 x 106 N.mm Mu,lim = 259.6 kN.m [Mu>Mu,lim Over reinforced section] [Consider as Mu1] 4
  5. 5. Step 3 : Area of steel at tension zone (Ast1) For under reinforced section, Ast1 derived from Mu Mu1 = 0.87 fy Ast1 d [1 - 𝑨 𝒔𝒕𝟏 𝒇𝒚 𝒃 𝒅 𝒇𝒄𝒌 ] 259.6 * 106 = 0.87 * 415 * Ast1 * 560 [1- Ast1 ∗ 415 300∗560∗20 ] = (- 25 Ast1 2 )+ (202.19 * 103 Ast1 ) – (259.6 * 106) Ast1 = 1600 mm2 5 Ast1
  6. 6. Step 3 : Area of steel at tension zone (Ast2) Mut= Mu1 + Mu2 Mu2 = Mut - Mu1 = 320 - 259.6 Mu2 = 60.4 kN.m 60.4 x 106 = Ast2 (0.87 * 415) (560-56) Ast2 = 331.9 ≈ 332 mm2 6 Mu2 derived from • Mu2 = Ast2 (0.87 fy) (d-d’) Ast2 𝑑′ 𝑑 = 0.10 𝑑′ = 0.10 * 560 = 56 mm
  7. 7. Step 3 : Area of steel at tension zone (Ast2) 7 Ast2 Ast = 1600 + 332 Ast = 1932 mm2 Ast1Ast
  8. 8. Step 4 : Selecting Rebar size (Tension Zone) Area for tension zone Ast = 1932 mm2 Assume 25mm dia bar, No.of bars = 1932 490.9 = 3.93 ≈ 4 Hence use 4 numbers of 25mm dia bar Area provided, Ast = 1963.6 mm2 > 1932 mm2 Hence ok 8 Area of rebar Area = 𝜋 4 (𝑑2) = 50.3 mm2 (8mm ϕ) = 78.5 mm2 (10mm ϕ) = 113.1 mm2 (12mm ϕ) = 201.1 mm2 (16mm ϕ) = 314.2 mm2 (20mm ϕ) = 490.9 mm2 (25mm ϕ) = 804.2 mm2 (32mm ϕ)
  9. 9. Step 5 : Area of steel at Compression zone (Asc2) Asc = 𝑀 𝑢2 𝑓 𝑠𝑐 −0.44 𝑓𝑐𝑘 𝑑 −𝑑′ Asc = 60.4 ∗106 353 −0.446 ∗20 560−56 Asc = 348.29 mm2 ≈ 350 mm2 9 𝑑′ 𝑑 = 0.10 𝑑′ = 0.10 * 560 = 56 mm 𝑓𝑠𝑐 = 353 N/mm2 SP 16, pg:13 Asc
  10. 10. Step 6 : Selecting Rebar size (Compression Zone) Area for compression zone Asc = 350 mm2 Assume 12mm dia bar, No.of bars = 350 113.1 = 3.1 ≈ 4 Hence use 4 numbers of 12mm dia bar Area provided, Asc = 452.4 mm2 > 350 mm2 Hence ok 10 Area of rebar Area = 𝜋 4 (𝑑2) = 50.3 mm2 (8mm ϕ) = 78.5 mm2 (10mm ϕ) = 113.1 mm2 (12mm ϕ) = 201.1 mm2 (16mm ϕ) = 314.2 mm2 (20mm ϕ) = 490.9 mm2 (25mm ϕ) = 804.2 mm2 (32mm ϕ)
  11. 11. Area of Steel At tension zone, Ast = 2049 mm2 At compression zone, Asc = 452 mm2 11 Ast AscAst Asc
  12. 12. Step 7 : Check for depth of neutral axis 12 xu = 0.87 ∗415 ∗1963 − 353−13.38 ∗452 0.36 ∗20 ∗300 xu = 257.05 mm xu = 0.87 𝑓𝑦 𝐴𝑠𝑡 − 𝑓 𝑠𝑐 −𝑓𝑐𝑐 𝐴 𝑠𝑐 0.36 𝑓𝑐𝑘 𝑏 Xu,max = 0.48 * d Xu,max = 0.48 * 560 Xu,max = 268.8 mm [xu<xu,max Hence it is under reinforced section]
  13. 13. Step 6 : Reinforcement details of Singly reinforced beam 13 N A Compression Zone Tension Zone d= 560mm Effective cover = 40mm b= 300mm 25mm dia main bar 12mm dia main bar Cross section xu= 257 mm D= 600mm
  14. 14. Assignment#07 • Design a rectangular beam as doubly reinforced section subjected to a moment of 200kN.m. Consider concrete of grade M20 and steel of grade Fe415. Assume b = 250mm. 14
  15. 15. Thank You 15

