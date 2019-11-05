-
Be the first to like this
Published on
DESCRIPTION
Bestselling author Adam Kay tells us the hilarious — and sometimes horrifying — truth about life and work in a hospital.Welcome to 97-hour weeks. Welcome to life and death decisions. Welcome to a constant tsunami of bodily fluids. Welcome to earning less than the hospital parking meter. Wave goodbye to your friends and relationships. Welcome to the life of a first-year doctor.Scribbled in secret after endless days, sleepless nights and missed weekends, comedian and former medical resident Adam Kay’s This Is Going to Hurt provides a no-holds-barred account of his time on the front lines of medicine.Hilarious, horrifying and heartbreaking by turns, this is everything you wanted to know — and more than a few things you didn’t — about life on and off the hospital ward. And yes, it may leave a scar.
#biblio
#abebooks
This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident Epub
This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident Download vk
This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident Download ok.ru
This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident Download Youtube
This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident Download Dailymotion
This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident Read Online
This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident mobi
This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident Download Site
This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident Book
This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident PDF
This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident TXT
This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident Audiobook
This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident Kindle
This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident Read Online
This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident Playbook
This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident full page
This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident amazon
This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident free download
This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident format PDF
This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident Free read And download
This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident download Kindle
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment