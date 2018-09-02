Best [TOP] The Lady Risks All all formats was created ( Stephanie Laurens )

Pub Date: 2012-09-25 Pages: 624 Language: English Publisher: HarperCollins US See what happens when THE LADY RISKS ALLThe passionate new love story from # 1 New York Times bestselling author of The Capture of the Earl of Glencrae. Stephanie LaurensNeville Roscoe . notorious and enigmatic. lives resolutely outside society. bound only by his own code of honor-until challenged by his desire for the one woman he can not have.Miranda Clifford is a lady imprisoned by rigid respectability-until tempted by a passion beyond her power to deny.Flung together in peril. through danger and intrigue. they discover a love impossible to ignore... or keep..

