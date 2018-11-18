Successfully reported this slideshow.
¿Qué es tranversalidad?
¿Qué es transversalidad? No es desarrollar un proyecto igual en varias asignaturas, repitiendo contenidos y activIdades. N...
TRANVERSALIDAD Fortalece la formación de estudiante, permitiendo la construcción de aprendizajes significativos que multip...
Tranversalidad ▧ Inicia con la identificación de de atributos expresados en aprendizajes esperados. 4
Relaciones de transversalidad MULTIDISCIPLINAR HORIZONTAL INTERDISCIPLINAR VERTICAL
Multidisciplinar Común a todas las asignaturas. Ejemplo: Las actividades incorporan problemáticas compartidas en el contex...
Interdisciplinar Es común a varias asignaturas. Relaciones de transversalidad Ejemplo: Se identifica un aprendizaje espera...
Horizontal Contenidos y aprendizajes esperados de asignaturas del mismo semestre Relaciones de transversalidad Ejemplo: La...
Vertical Aprendizajes articulados en la malla curricular. Relaciones de transversalidad Ejemplo: Los conceptos y teorías s...
¿Te parece complicado? 10 Vamos a responder las siguientes preguntas
“▧ ¿Para qué le sirve al estudiante lo que está aprendiendo? ▧ ¿Cómo se relaciona la actividad del estudiante con el conte...
!Revisemos! ¿Respondiste al menos una pregunta? !Entonces ya estas trabajando la transversalidad! 12
!Gracias! ¿Alguna pregunta? Envía un correo a: selene@uabc.edu.mx 13
  1. 1. ¿Qué es tranversalidad?
  2. 2. ¿Qué es transversalidad? No es desarrollar un proyecto igual en varias asignaturas, repitiendo contenidos y activIdades. No es trabajar el mismo producto en todas las asignaturas, sin relacionarlo con los contenidos inherentes a la disciplina. 2
  3. 3. TRANVERSALIDAD Fortalece la formación de estudiante, permitiendo la construcción de aprendizajes significativos que multiplican resultados y dividen esfuerzos de las Academias. 3
  4. 4. Tranversalidad ▧ Inicia con la identificación de de atributos expresados en aprendizajes esperados. 4
  5. 5. Relaciones de transversalidad MULTIDISCIPLINAR HORIZONTAL INTERDISCIPLINAR VERTICAL
  6. 6. Multidisciplinar Común a todas las asignaturas. Ejemplo: Las actividades incorporan problemáticas compartidas en el contexto. Una problemática se aborda en todas las asignaturas. Relaciones de transversalidad
  7. 7. Interdisciplinar Es común a varias asignaturas. Relaciones de transversalidad Ejemplo: Se identifica un aprendizaje esperado que se aborda en varias asignaturas de diferentes disciplinas y/o semestres. Las actividades se orientan al desarrollo de habilidades cognitivas de alto nivel.
  8. 8. Horizontal Contenidos y aprendizajes esperados de asignaturas del mismo semestre Relaciones de transversalidad Ejemplo: Las actividades consideran el desarrollo de un proyecto integrador compartido por varias asignaturas del mismo semestre. Cada asignatura colabora con el desarrollo de una fase del proyecto.
  9. 9. Vertical Aprendizajes articulados en la malla curricular. Relaciones de transversalidad Ejemplo: Los conceptos y teorías se conectan entre varias asignaturas de distintos semestres. Las actividades contextualizan contenidos a partir de situaciones.
  10. 10. ¿Te parece complicado? 10 Vamos a responder las siguientes preguntas
  11. 11. “▧ ¿Para qué le sirve al estudiante lo que está aprendiendo? ▧ ¿Cómo se relaciona la actividad del estudiante con el contexto social, cultural, económico, entre otros? ▧ ¿Cómo se relaciona la actividad del estudiante con otras asignaturas? ▧ ¿Cómo motiva al estudiante para que se interese en clase? 11
  12. 12. !Revisemos! ¿Respondiste al menos una pregunta? !Entonces ya estas trabajando la transversalidad! 12
  13. 13. !Gracias! ¿Alguna pregunta? Envía un correo a: selene@uabc.edu.mx 13

