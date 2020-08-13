Fluida kelompok 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. [PENGUKURAN DEBIT AIR DI DRAENASE KAMIZAUN] TeknikSipil MekanikaFluida Page ii KATA PENGANTAR PujisyukurkehadiratTuhan Yang Maha Esa, KarenaatasrahmatdankaruniaNyapenulisdapatmenyelesaikanlaporanpraktikumMe kanikaFluidainitentang “Analisa Saluran Air di DrainaseNowary” tepatpadawaktu yang telahditentukan. Penulismengucapkanterimakasih yang sebanyak- banyaknyakepadadosenpengampuh yang telahmemberikanbimbingansertaarahansehinggapenulisbiasmenyelesaikanpenulis anlaporanini.Di sampingitu, penulisjugamengucapkanterimakasihkepadasemuapihak yang telahmembantudalampembuatanlaporanini. Penulismenyadarilaporaninimasihjauhdarikesempurnaan, namundalampenulisaninipenulistelahberusahasemaksimalmungkin.Olehkarenaitu, kritikdan saran yang sifatnyamembangunsangatdiharapkan demi terciptanyalaporan yang lebihbaik. Merauke, 22Juni 2016 Kelompok1
  2. 2. [PENGUKURAN DEBIT AIR DI DRAENASE KAMIZAUN] TeknikSipil MekanikaFluida Page iii DAFTAR ISI HALAMAN JUDUL i KATA PENGANTAR ii DAFTAR ISI iii PENDAHULUAN 1 A. LATAR BELAKANG 1 B. TUJUAN DAN MANFAAT PENELITIAN 1 TINJAUAN PUSTAKA 2 METODE PENELITIAN 5 A. WAKTU DAN TEMPAT 5 B. BAHAN DAN ALAT 5 C. METODE PRAKTIKUM 5 D. PROSEDUR PENELITIAN 5 HASIL DAN PEMBAHASAN 6 A. HASIL 6 1. Data Penampang Saluran 6 2. Data Kecepatan Aliran 7 3. Hipotesis Jenis Aliran 8 B. ANALISA / PENGOLAHAN DATA 9 1. Penampang Geometris Saluran 9 2. Debit Air 11 3. Bilangan Reynolds 11 4. Bilangan Froude 12 C. PEMBAHASAN 13 PENUTUP 15 A. KESIMPULAN 15 B. SARAN 15 LAMPIRAN (DOKUMENTASI) 16 DAFTAR PUSTAKA 18
  3. 3. [PENGUKURAN DEBIT AIR DI DRAENASE KAMIZAUN] TeknikSipil 1 PENDAHULUAN A. LATAR BELAKANG Kualitas air yang bagus di tentukanoleh pH air tersebut. Bila pH air berkisar 7 makakualitasair tersebutbagusdan air itubelumterkontaminasisenyawa-senyawa yang mengandunglogamberat yang dapatmenyebabkan air tidaklayaklagiuntuk di pakaiatau di pergunakanolehmanusiaatauorganieme lain karenamenyebabkankematian. Perairanumumadalahbagianpermukaanbumi yang secarapermanenatauberkaladigenangioleh air, baik air tawar, air payaumaupun air laut, mulaidarigarispasangsurutterendahkearahdaratandanbadan air tersebutterbentuksecaraalamiataupunbuatan. Perairanumumtersebutdiantaranyaadalahsungai, danau, waduk, rawa, goba, genangan air lainnya (telaga, kolong-kolongdan segokan). Air merupakanbagian yang esensialdariprotoplasmadandapat di katakana bahwasemuajeniskehidupanbersifataquatik.Beberapafactortersedianya air antaralaincurahhujan, kelembaban, penguapan, angin, suhudanudara. Debit air adalahjumlah air yang mengalirdalamsuatupenampangtertentu. Pengukuran debit air amatlah penting dan besar manfaatnya. Biasanya pemilihan tempat untuk pengukuran debit air yaitu berada di bagian sungai atau saluran yang relatif lurus, jauh dari belokan sungai/saluran dan alirannya tidak turbulen. Debit air tentunya tidak akan diketahui tanpa mengetahui kecepatan dan luas penampang. Maka diperlukan pengukuran serta analisa yang lebih teliti. Selain itu, sangat penting menemukan bilangan Reynolds dan bilangan Froude untuk dapat menentukan jenis aliran serta perlakuan yang tepat untuk mengatasi masalah yang diprediksikan akan timbul. B. TUJUAN DAN MANFAAT PENELITIAN Tujuan dari praktikum tentang saluran air air ini yaitu untuk mengetahui kondisi lokasi yang telah ditentukan, dapat mengukur kecepatan dan debit air dengan menggunakan beberapa metode seperti Emboys Float Method dan Notch
  4. 4. [PENGUKURAN DEBIT AIR DI DRAENASE KAMIZAUN] TeknikSipil 2 Weir, mampu mengetahui bilangan Reynolds dan bilangan Froude untuk menentukan jenis aliran, serta mampu mengetahui dan menganalisa bentuk geometris dari penampang saluran tersebut. Manfaat dari praktikum ini yaitu praktikan dapat mengetahui dampak dari kecepatan dan debit air yang melimpah maupun debit air yang sedikit atau berkurang, mempraktekkan dan menerapkan cara pengukuran debit air dengan metode-metode yang ada dalam penuntun praktikum, menentukan jenis aliran melalui perhitungan bilangan Reynolds dan Froude, serta mampu menghitung luasan penampang saluran.
  5. 5. [PENGUKURAN DEBIT AIR DI DRAENASE KAMIZAUN] TeknikSipil 3 TINJAUAN PUSTAKA Menurut Sachlan (1980) perairan umum merupakan sumberdaya yang mempunyai potensi besar baik bagi perikanan maupun untuk kehidupan manusia. Air merupakan bagian yang esensial dari protoplasma dan dapat dikatakan bahwa semua jenis makhluk hidup bersifat aquatic. Arus merupakan gerakan yang mengalir dari suatu massa air yang disebabkan oleh desitas air lau, tiupan angin atau dapat pula disebabkan gerakan bergelombang panjang. Selanjutnya Sidjabat (1976), arus adalah pergerakan massa air secara horizontal yang disebabkan oleh angin yang bertiup terus menerus dipermukaan dan desitas air laut.Apabila diperhatikan arus ini pada bagian permukaan akan sulit untuk diramal kemana arah arus tersebut. Penentuan debit air sungai diperlukan untuk mengetahui besarnya air yang mengalir dari sungai ke laut. Dalam penentuan debit air sungai perlu di ketahui luas penampang stasiun, yaitu dengan mengukur kedalaman, masing-masing titik pengukuran(Ongkosongo, 1980). Uktoselya (1991) menyatakan bahwa Arus merupakan suatu gerakan air yang mengakibatkan perpindahan horizontal dan vertikal masa air. Arus dapat menyebabkan terjadinya kerusakan fisik pada sungai dan muara sungai, seperti pengikisan darat, pemindahan sedimen dan sebagainya. Disamping itu besarnya volume air yang mengalir dan kuatnya pasang surut, akan mem pengaruhhi sistema arus pada muara sungai. BilanganReynoldadalahbilangan yang tidakmempunyaidimensi, yang menyatakanperbandingangaya-gayainersiaterhadapgaya- gayakekentalan.Percobaan yang dilakukanpadatahun 1884 oleh Osborn Reynolds dapatmenunjukkansifat-sifataliranlaminer danturbulen.Berdasarkan percobaan aliran di dalam pipa, Reynolds menetapkan bahwa untuk angka Reynolds di bawah 2.000, gangguan aliran dapat diredam oleh kekentalan zat cair, dan aliran pada kondisi tersebut adalah laminer. Aliran akan turbulen apabila angka Reynolds > 4.000. Apabila angka Reynolds berada diantara kedua nilai tersebut
  6. 6. [PENGUKURAN DEBIT AIR DI DRAENASE KAMIZAUN] TeknikSipil 4 (2.000<Re<4.000) aliran adalah transisi. Angka Reynolds pada kedua nilai di atas (Re = 2.000 dan Re = 4.000) disebut dengan batas kritik bawah dan atas. Aliran dalam saluran dapat dibedakan menjadi aliran subkritis (mengalir) dan super kritis (meluncur). Diantara kedua tipe tersebut aliran adalah kritis. Aliran disebut subkritis apabila suatu gangguan (misalnya bati dilemparkan ke dalam aliran sehingga menimbulkan helombang) yang terjadi di suatu titik padaaliran dapat menjalar ke arah hulu. Aliran subkritis dipengaruhi oleh kondisi hilir, dengan kata lain keadaam di hilir akan mempengaruhi aliran di sebelah hulu. Apabila kecepatan aliran cukup besar sehingga gangguan yang terjadi tidak menjalar ke hulu maka aliran adalah super kritis. Penentuan tipe aliran dapat didasarkan pada angka Froude. Sifat-sifat suatu penampang saluran dapat diuraikan berdasarkan geometri penampang dan kedalaman aliran. Unsur-unsur ini penting dan digunakan dalam perhitungan aliran.. Pada penampang biasa yang bentuknya sederhana, unsur geometrik dapat dinyatakan secara matematik menurut kedalaman aliran dan dimensi penampang. Namun, pada penampang yang rumit dan penampang saluran alam, belum ada rumus menyatakan unsur-unsur tersebut, selain kurva-kurva yang menyatakan hubungan unsur-unsur ini dengan kedalaman aliran yang disiapkan untuk perhitungan hidrolik.
  7. 7. [PENGUKURAN DEBIT AIR DI DRAENASE KAMIZAUN] TeknikSipil 5 METODE PENELITIAN A. WAKTU DAN TEMPAT Praktikum pengukuran saluran air ini dilakukan pada hari Jumat, 15Mei 2016 pukul 15.00 – 18.00 WIT, berlokasi di DrainaseKamizaun, Merauke B. BAHAN DAN ALAT Adapun alat dan bahan yang digunakan dalam pengukuran debit air ini diantaranya: 1. 1 buah meteran 2. 1 buah stopwatch 3. sebuahsendal sebagai pelampung 4. Tongkat duga 5. Alat-alat tulis C. METODE PRAKTIKUM Metode praktikum yang digunakan adalah observasi atau pengamatan langsung di drainasekamizaun serta analisa data dari hasil pengamatan yang didapatkan. Pengolahan data dilakukan bersama di rumah salah satu anggota kelompok. D. PROSEDUR PENELITIAN Prosedur kerja dari praktikum ini dilakukan beberapa langkah kerja sebagai berikut: Penentuan lokasi oleh dosen pengampuh mata kuliah MekanikaFluida yaitu Bapak Drs. Abner Doloksaribu, MT. Menentukan kami untuk melakukan pengukuran di drainasekamizaun. Selanjutnya kami mendatangi tempat tersebut, melakukan pengukuran panjang lintasan yang akan ditinjau (kami meninjau sepanjang 30 meter dengan titik tinjau per 10 meter), menghitung lebar penampang bagian atas dan bawah, mengukur kedalaman saluran dengan tongkat
  8. 8. [PENGUKURAN DEBIT AIR DI DRAENASE KAMIZAUN] TeknikSipil 6 duga, melepaskan pelampung dan menghitung kecepatan aliran, lalu melakukan pengolahan data.
  9. 9. [PENGUKURAN DEBIT AIR DI DRAENASE KAMIZAUN] TeknikSipil 6 HASIL DAN PEMBAHASAN A. HASIL 1. Data Penampang Saluran Bentuk Saluran : Trapesium Lebar Atas (T) : 4,9 meter Lebar Dasar (b) : 4,3 meter Kedalaman rata-rata (h) : 0.3 meter Gambar . Sketsa Penampang Saluran Maka dapat dihitung Luas Penampang Basah (A) A = b.h + m. h2 A = 4.3. 0,3+ 1 .0,32 A = 2,38m2 2. Data Kecepatan Aliran Percobaan ke Jarak Tempuh 10 m 20 m 30 m 1 120,29 detik 180,18 detik 240,59 detik 2 137,17 detik 196,42 detik 261,11 detik 3 153,54 detik 205,23 detik 277,31 detik Kecepatan rata-rata 0,07371 m/s 0,10342 m/s 0,11592 m/s Kecepatan rata-rata 0,09768 m/s Tabel1. Tabel kecepatan aliran T H h b
  10. 10. [PENGUKURAN DEBIT AIR DI DRAENASE KAMIZAUN] TeknikSipil 7 3. Hipotesis Jenis Aliran Kami mengamati suatu keadaan saat pelampung kami yakni dilemparkan ke saluran Gambar 6. Pelampung Menimbulkan Gelombang Tampak pelampung menimbulkan gelombang / riak air
  11. 11. [PENGUKURAN DEBIT AIR DI DRAENASE KAMIZAUN] TeknikSipil 8 Berdasarkan landasan teori yang kami temukan dikatakan bahwa “Aliran disebut subkritis apabila suatu gangguan (misalnya batu dilemparkan ke dalam aliran sehingga menimbulkan gelombang) yang terjadi di suatu titik padaaliran dapat menjalar ke arah hulu. Aliran subkritis dipengaruhi oleh kondisi hilir, dengan kata lain keadaan di hilir akan mempengaruhi aliran di sebelah hulu. Apabila kecepatan aliran cukup besar sehingga gangguan yang terjadi tidak menjalar ke hulu maka aliran adalah super kritis”. Maka sesuai dengan keadaan pelampung pada Gambar 6 dapat dilihat bahwa saat dilempar, menimbulkan gelombang atau riak air ke sekitarnya, maka kami menduga bahwa aliran ini adalah aliran sub kritis (mengalir) dan juga berjenis laminer. B. ANALISA / PENGOLAHAN DATA 1. Penampang Geometris Saluran ari Dari hasil pengamatan yang telah dilakukan didapatkan data sebagai berikut: T = 4,9 meter b = 4,3 meter h = 0,3 meter m = 1meter mh = 30 meter Maka dapat dihitung: a. Lebarpuncak (top width) T :lebarpenampangsaluranpadapermukaanbebas. 𝑇 = 𝑏 + 2( 𝑚. ℎ) 𝑇 = 4,3 + 2( 1 . 0,3 ) 𝑇 = 4,9 𝑚𝑒𝑡𝑒𝑟 (𝑐𝑜𝑐𝑜𝑘 𝑑𝑒𝑛𝑔𝑎𝑛 ℎ𝑎𝑠𝑖𝑙 𝑝𝑒𝑛𝑔𝑢𝑘𝑢𝑟𝑎𝑛) b. Luasbasah (water area) A :luaspenampangmelintangaliran yang tegaklurusarahaliran. 𝐴 = 𝑏. ℎ + 𝑚.ℎ2 𝐴 = 4,3 . 0,3 + 1 .0,32
  12. 12. [PENGUKURAN DEBIT AIR DI DRAENASE KAMIZAUN] TeknikSipil 9 𝐴 = 2,38 m2 c. Kelilingbasah (wetted perimeter) P : panjang- garisperpotongandaripermukaanbasahsalurandenganbidangpenampangmelintang yang tegaklurusarahaliran. 𝑃 = 𝑏 + 2. ℎ√ 𝑚2 + 12 𝑃 = 4,3 + 2 .0,3√12 + 1 𝑃 = 5,14852 𝑚 d. Jari-jarihidrolik (hydraulic radius] R :rasioluasbasahdengankelilingbasah 𝑅 = 𝐴 𝑃 𝑅 = 2,38 5,14852 𝑅 = 0,46226 𝑚 e. Kedalamanhidrolik (hydraulic depth) D :rasioluasbasahdenganlebarpuncak, atau 𝐷 = 𝐴 𝑇 𝐷 = 2,38 4,9 𝐷 = 0,48571 𝑚 2. Debit Air Rumus yang digunakan Q = V x A Dimana : V = Kecepatan aliran (m/dtk) A = Luas penampang (m2) Maka debit aliran dapat dihitung menggunakan rumus:
  13. 13. [PENGUKURAN DEBIT AIR DI DRAENASE KAMIZAUN] TeknikSipil 10 𝑄 = 𝑉 𝑥 𝐴 Q = 0,09768m/s x 2,38m2 Q = 0,23247 m3/s Namun berdasarkan pengamatan kami,kecepatan aliran serta debit air ini sangat dipengaruhi oleh iklim (pengamatan dilakukan pada musim kemarau), angin, serta tumpukan sampah di dalam saluran air. 3. Bilangan Reynolds BilanganReynoldadalahbilangan yang tidakmempunyaidimensi, yang menyatakanperbandingangaya-gayainersiaterhadapgaya-gayakekentalan Bilangan Reynolds daoat dirumuskan: Dengan menganggap viskositas (v) = 0,7945, maka 𝑅𝑒 = 0,09768 x 0,48571 0,7945 𝑅𝑒 = 0,05971 𝑚/𝑠 Sehingga Re di bawah 2.000, gangguan aliran dapat diredam oleh kekentalan zat cair, dan aliran pada kondisi tersebut adalah laminer. 4. Bilangan Froude Parameter yang menentukanketigajenisalirantersebutadalahnisbahantaragayagravitasidangaya inertia, yang dinyatakandenganbilangan Froude (Fr). 𝐹𝑟 = 0,09768 √9,81 𝑥 0,3 𝐹𝑟 = 0,05693 Dengan demikian Fr < 1 maka dikatakan aliran dalam saluran ini adalah sub kritis (mengalir). v VD Re  hg V Fr . 
  14. 14. [PENGUKURAN DEBIT AIR DI DRAENASE KAMIZAUN] TeknikSipil 11 C. PEMBAHASAN Debit air adalah jumlah air yang mengalir dari suatu penampang tertentu(sungai, saluran, dll) per satuan waktu (m3/ detik). Ada beberapa cara untuk mengukur debit air yaitu dengan Emboys Float Method. Kami melakukan penelitian di drainase nowary Merauke. Seperti yang diketahui bahwa draenase memiliki banyak manfaat dalam mengendalikan debit air pada sungai . Oleh karena itu pemantauan volume dan debit air sangat penting dilakukan dalam rangka pengendalian banjir serta pengendalian debit air saat kemarau. Rumus yang digunakan untuk menghitung debit air : Q = V x A Dimana : V = Kecepatan aliran (m/dtk) A = Luas penampang (m2) Dari hasil analisa di atas, kecepatan aliran diketahui 0,09768 m/s.Melihat kecepatan aliran yang sangat lambat, maka kami simpulkan bahwa pada saluran air ini memiliki aliran yang laminer serta terjadi pendangkalan saluran (terdapat banyak sampah dan tumpukan lumpur di dasar saluran).Kedalaman menyatakan dimana letak dasar perairan, oleh karena itu menjadi suatu hal yangharus diperhatikan dalam melakukan pengukuran debit air. Kedalaman perairan adalah jarak vertical dari permukaan sampai ke dasar perairan yang biasanya dinyatakan dalam meter (Ghalib, 1996). Dalam hidrolika dan mekanika fluida bilangan Reynolds adalah rasio antara gaya inersia (vsρ) terhadap gaya viskos (µ/L) yang mengkuantitatif hubungan kedua gaya tersebut dengan suatu kondisi aliran tertentu.Bilangan ini digunakan untuk mengidentifikasi jenis aliran, apakah laimner atau turbulen. Bilangan Reyndolds pada aliran ini adalah 0,05971 sehingga aliran dapat dikatakan laminer. Bilangan Froude adalah sebuah bilangan tak bersatuan yang digunakan untuk mengukur resistensi dari sebuah benda yang bergerak melalui air. Bilangan ini didasarkan pada kecepatan / beda jarak. Setelah dianalisa, bilangan Froude pada saluran ini adalah 0,05693 dan nilainya kurang dari 1 sehingga aliran dikatakan subkritis (mengalir). Selain itu saat pelampung dilemparkan menimbulkan gelombang atau riak air.
  15. 15. [PENGUKURAN DEBIT AIR DI DRAENASE KAMIZAUN] TeknikSipil 12 PENUTUP A. KESIMPULAN Dari hasil praktikum yang dilakukan maka didapat kesimpulan bahwa debit air adalah jumlah air yang mengalir dari suatu penampang tertentu per satuan waktu(m3/dtk).Pengukuran debit dilakukan dengan menggunakan rumus Q =VxA Berdasarkan hasil analisa yang kami lakukan diperoleh jenis aliran yang laminer dan bersifat subkritis (mengalir). Kemungkinan hal ini dipengaruhi beberapa hal yang tampak di lapangan antara lain: 1. Pengaruh iklim kemarau yang mengakibatkan berkurangnya debit air, sehingga mengakibatkan banyak saluran air / drainase di kota Merauke yang kering. 2. Kecepatan pelampung lebih dipengaruhi angin daripada arus, karena arus air yang lambat dan kecepatan angin yang tinggi. 3. Banyaknya sampah yang terdapat di pintu air Buti. B. SARAN Dari praktikum yang dilakukan hendaknya data yang diambil harus lebih sempurna. Bimbingan lebih lanjut mengenai langkah praktikum juga sangat diperlukan. Bagi warga masyarakat Merauke perlu adanya kesadaran agar tidak membuang sampah pada saluran seperti ini karena bisa mengakibatkan pendangkalan aliran, sehingga dapat mengakibarkan banjir dikemudian hari..
  16. 16. [PENGUKURAN DEBIT AIR DI DRAENASE KAMIZAUN] TeknikSipil 13 LAMPIRAN (DOKUMENTASI)
  17. 17. [PENGUKURAN DEBIT AIR DI DRAENASE KAMIZAUN] TeknikSipil 14 DAFTAR PUSTAKA http://debitairlimbong.blogspot.in/2011/12/laporan-debit-air.html?m=1. Laporan Debit Air. Diakses tanggal 7 Desember 2015 www.tempo.co/read/news/2014/11/22/083623592/Pintu-Air-Manggarai-Dibangun-Apa- Manfaatnya. Pintu Air Manggarai Dibangun Apa Manfaatnya. Diakses tanggal 7 Desember 2015 Triadmojo, Bambang. Hidraulika II. 2011. Beta Offset: Yogyakarta.

