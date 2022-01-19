We Seimitsu are authorized distributor of Itoh Denki Conveyor modules.

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Conveyor modules are made of rollers that makes products to move forward direction there are other types of conveyor modules that push or lifts the products and it moves different direction. this type of conveyor modules used in airport, factory where product have to change the direction cause of size or quality