We Seimitsu are authorized distributor of Itoh Denki Conveyor modules.

Jan. 19, 2022
Conveyor modules are made of rollers that makes products to move forward direction there are other types of conveyor modules that push or lifts the products and it moves different direction. this type of conveyor modules used in airport, factory where product have to change the direction cause of size or quality

  1. 1. Conveyor Modules
  2. 2. What is conveyor modules? • Conveyor is a tool that a takes a piece or product from one place to another place . • Conveyor can carry light weight to heavy weight material .it is very popular in material handling’s and packing Industries . • Heavy weights or bulky weights which weight does not carried by humans • There are some conveyor modules that can change the direction of product or material according to its location
  3. 3. From what Conveyor modules made of? • Conveyor modules belts are made of plastic by interconnecting it. • This create super strong with very low friction. • In that modules or roller there also have other components also : like • Press fit cover ,crown roller, DC power cable, motor housing ,drive shaft, drive adapter washer and retaining clip, mounting bracket roll ease style tubing tube end idler, mounting brackets
  4. 4. Application there are different types of uses of conveyor modules and there are different usage of it It is used in airports. It is used in food factory. It is used in CT scanner. It is used in beverage processing. It is used machine building
  5. 5. History of conveyor • 1892 Thomas robins began a series of inventions which led to the development of a conveyor belt is used for carrying coal • First Conveyor belt’s had an extremely simple design and were used to transports sacks of gains over shorts distance. • In 1901 Sandvik invented and started the production of steel conveyor belts. • 1905 the first conveyor-belt assembly use for in coal industry which changed coal mining.
