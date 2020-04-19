Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cuenta cliente
Cuenta cliente de Catalana Occidente para agrupar todos los recibos en un solo recibo

  1. 1. ¿Qué es la cuenta cliente? La Cuenta Cliente es un producto de Vida Ahorro con una rentabilidad garantizada que, además, permite actuar como medio de pago para el conjunto de pólizas de ramos personales que el cliente tenga en la compañía. Este producto mejora la fidelización y retención de nuestros clientes ya que nos permite Unificar el pago de recibos de pólizas en un solo recibo.
  2. 2. Características de la Cuenta Cliente Características básicas: Producto con tipo de interés garantizado: garantía fija durante el primer año + revisiones trimestrales superado el primer año. Se requiere de una Prima mínima inicial: 3.000€, si eres e-cliente 2.000€ y 1.500€ en pólizas para autónomos, con posibilidad de aportaciones suplementarias
  3. 3. Qué has de saber Rescate parcial: a partir del 3er mes de la póliza • Importe mínimo a solicitar 500 y máximo el 80% del Valor Garantizado. • Del mes 4 al 9: penalización igual al % de la tasa de revalorización que se esté aplicando. • Del mes 10 hasta 7 años la penalización es de 9€ (el 0,30% con un máximo de 150€ para capitales de hasta 50.000€ ) • Después año 7 sin penalización. Permite la agrupación de pólizas de todos los ramos de particulares de SSGG y Vida, excepto los que son ahorros y Planes de pensiones.
  4. 4. ¿Cómo funciona? • Número mínimo de pólizas agrupadas: 2 Pólizas (Tomador y cónyuge) • Prima mínima anual de la suma de primas agrupadas: 360€ • Siempre debe existir un diferencial mínimo entre el Valor Garantizado y la suma de recibos agrupados de 1.000€, (750€ para e-clientes). Es decir si tus pólizas suman 3.000€ tendrás que poner 4.000€ • Los recibos de las diferentes pólizas agrupadas se cobran a través de cuotas mensuales. La agrupación de pólizas en Cuenta Cliente supone el cambio de la fecha de renovación de éstas a 1 de enero y su forma de pago pasa a ser anual.
  5. 5. ¿Qué beneficios obtienes? Seguro de Ahorro con interés y capital garantizado Cuando agrupas una póliza por 1ª vez se calcula una bonificación correspondiente a un mes de esa póliza respecto a la prima anual. Pagas menos por tus seguros ya que aunque estés fraccionando los recibos no se aplican recargos. Comodidad. Pagas en un solo recibo mensual todos tus seguros. Beneficios adicionales: Los clientes de Cuenta Cliente podrán verse beneficiados de promociones especiales destinadas a premiar tu fidelidad.
  6. 6. Contacta con Nosotros, e infórmate #FinanzasPersonales #PimeroEscuchoDespuésAsesoro
  7. 7. Sólo hacemos #SegurosConCorazón GRACIAS

