INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE
What is an I.C. Engine? An internal combustion engine (ICE) is a heat engine in which the combustion of a fuel occurs with...
WORKING PRINCIPLES OF IC ENGINES FOUR STROKE ENGINES : Four Stroke Spark Ignition (SI) Engine Four Stroke Compression Igni...
4 STROKE SI ENGINE • In four stroke engine the cycle of operation is completed in 4 strokes of piston or 2 revolutions of ...
WORKING PRINCIPLE OF 4 STROKE SI ENGINE
4 STROKE CI ENGINE • The four stroke CI engine is similar to four stroke SI engine, but operates at high compression ratio...
WORKING PRINCIPLE OF 4 STROKE CI ENGINE
2 STROKE SI ENGINE • In this 2 stroke SI engine the cycle Is completed In one revolution of the Crank Shaft or in two stro...
WORKING PRINCIPLE OF 2 STROKE SI ENGINE
2 STROKE CI ENGINE • More advantageous than 2 Stroke SI Engine. • No loss of fuel with exhaust gases as he intake charge i...
WORKING PRINCIPLE OF 2 STROKE CI ENGINE
ADVANTAGES OF SI ENGINES OVER CI ENGINES • Initial cost is less • For a given output it is lighter in weight and occupies ...
LIMITATIONS OF SI ENGINES • Requires costly fuels and maintenance cost is high • Chances of pre ignition of charge are mor...
SOME POINTS OF COMPARISON BETWEEN 2 STOKE AND 4 STROKE ENGINES
THANK YOU
This presentation includes-
2 stroke and 4 stroke ic engines

Ic engines

  1. 1. INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE
  2. 2. What is an I.C. Engine? An internal combustion engine (ICE) is a heat engine in which the combustion of a fuel occurs with an oxidizer (usually air) in a combustion chamber that is an integral part of the working fluid flow circuit.
  3. 3. WORKING PRINCIPLES OF IC ENGINES FOUR STROKE ENGINES : Four Stroke Spark Ignition (SI) Engine Four Stroke Compression Ignition (CI) Engine TWO STROKE ENGINES: Two Stroke SI Engines Two Stroke CI Engines SPARK IGNITION (SI) ENGINES Spark Is Generated Through An External Source COMPRESSION IGNITION (CI) ENGINES Air is heated to a sufficiently high temperature because of high compression ratio and the fuel gets self-ignited on injection as finely atomized spray.
  4. 4. 4 STROKE SI ENGINE • In four stroke engine the cycle of operation is completed in 4 strokes of piston or 2 revolutions of crankshaft. • During four strokes five events to be completed 1. Suction 2. Compression 3. Combustion 4. Expansion 5. Exhaust • Each stroke consists of 180° of crank shaft rotation. Hence four stroke cycle is completed through 720° of crank shaft rotation. • Ideal four stroke engine consists of following 4 strokes- 1. Suction or Intake stroke 2. Compression stroke 3. Expansion or power stroke 4. Exhaust stroke
  5. 5. WORKING PRINCIPLE OF 4 STROKE SI ENGINE
  6. 6. 4 STROKE CI ENGINE • The four stroke CI engine is similar to four stroke SI engine, but operates at high compression ratio. • The compression ratio of SI engine varies from 6 to 10, while the compression ratio of CI engine varies from 16 to 22. • In the CI engine during suction stroke air instead of fuel air mixture is inducted. • The spark plug of SI engine is replaced with fuel injector. • The sequence in a 4-stroke CI engine (Diesel engine) are: 1. Suction or Intake stroke 2. Compression stroke 3. Expansion or power stroke 4. Exhaust stroke
  7. 7. WORKING PRINCIPLE OF 4 STROKE CI ENGINE
  8. 8. 2 STROKE SI ENGINE • In this 2 stroke SI engine the cycle Is completed In one revolution of the Crank Shaft or in two stroke of the piston. • The main difference between 2-stroke and 4-stroke engine is in themethod of filling the fresh charge and removing burnt gases from the cylinder. • In the 4 stroke engine these operations are performed by the pistonduring the suction and exhaust strokes respectively. • In a 2 stroke, the filling process is accomplished by the charge compressed in the crank case. The induction of the compressed charge moves out the product of combustion through exhaust ports. Therefore, no piston strokes are required for these two operations. • Two strokes are sufficient to complete the cycle, one for compressing the fresh charge and the other for expansion or power stroke.
  9. 9. WORKING PRINCIPLE OF 2 STROKE SI ENGINE
  10. 10. 2 STROKE CI ENGINE • More advantageous than 2 Stroke SI Engine. • No loss of fuel with exhaust gases as he intake charge is only air. • Hence many of the high output diesel engines work on this cycle. • A general disadvantage common to both two stroke SI and CI (diesel engines) is greater cooling and lubricating oil requirements due to one power stroke per crank shaft rotation and higher temperatures. • Results in higher consumption of lubricating oil.
  11. 11. WORKING PRINCIPLE OF 2 STROKE CI ENGINE
  12. 12. ADVANTAGES OF SI ENGINES OVER CI ENGINES • Initial cost is less • For a given output it is lighter in weight and occupies less • space • Due to low compression it is easy to start • Flotation of speed is minimum and thus requires light flywheel
  13. 13. LIMITATIONS OF SI ENGINES • Requires costly fuels and maintenance cost is high • Chances of pre ignition of charge are more • Less dependable • Suitable only for light duty vehicles
  14. 14. SOME POINTS OF COMPARISON BETWEEN 2 STOKE AND 4 STROKE ENGINES
  15. 15. THANK YOU

