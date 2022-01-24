Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Variable rate technology (VRT) market size is valued at USD 3.10 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 9.50% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The favourable government initiative is the factor for the variable rate technology (VRT) market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.