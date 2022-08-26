Glycogen synthase kinase-3 beta.pptx

2.
INTRODUCTION
• First discovered in 1980 from skeletal muscles
• Serine/threonine protien kinase which inhibits glycogen synthase thereby inhibiting
breakdown of glucose into glycogen
• Located in cytoplasm, mitochondria and nucleus
• Types :
GSK-3α GSK-3β Spliced variant GSK-3β[1]
•Chromosome 19q3.2
•51 kDa
•Chromosome 3q13.3
•47 kDa
Crystallographic structure of human
GSK-3β (rainbow colored, N-
terminus=blue, C-terminus = red)
bound to phosphoaminophosphonic
acid-adenylate ester (spheres)
3.
REGULATION
• GSK3 activity is reduced by phosphorylation of an N-terminal Serine residue
Ser21 in GSK3α
Ser9 in GSK3β
Several kinases can phosphorylate these serines :
Akt
Protein kinase A (PKA)
Protein kinase C
p90Rsk
• GSK3 activity is facilitated by the phosphorylation of Tyrosine residue
Tyr279 in GSK3α
Tyr216 in GSK3β
This might occur by autophosphorylation or other regulatory mechanisms.
4.
• The action of GSK3 is also regulated by the phosphorylation states of its
substrates.
Most substrates of GSK3 must be pre-phosphorylated (primed) to get
phosphorylated by GSK3.
5.
VIA KINASES WHICH DIRECTLY PHOSPHORYLATE GSK3
• Activation of G-Protein coupled receptors (GPCR) :
α β
γ
ACTIVATE
Phospholipase-Cβ
HYDROLYSIS
Phosphatidylinositol
4,5 - biphosphate
IP3
ACTIVATE
6.
• Ligand binding to GPCR :
β
γ
ACTIVATE
LIGAND
ADENYL
CYCLASE
ATP
cAMP
ACTIVATE
PKA
A
7.
• Activation of tyrosine kinase receptors :
This is the most well described pathway. The most prominent among the signaling
molecules is insulin and its interaction with insulin receptor substrate (IRS).
Glycogen synthase is an enzyme which converts glucose into glycogen for storage. GSK3
directly phosphorylates it thereby catalytically inactivating it.
The serine residues (Ser641, Ser645 and Ser649) are known to be dephosphorylated
during the insulin mediated activation of glycogen synthase. As a result insulin
signaling inhibits GSK3 activity.
In
IR
ACTIVATE PHOSPHOINOSITIDE
3- KINASE
PHOSPHOINOSITIDE
DEPENDENT KINASE-1
PROTEIN KINASE
AkT
8.
REACTIVATION OF GSK3 :
Reactication of GSK3 to its active form is carried by a set of protein
phosphatases A (Ptases) .
S9 S9
Inactive Active
Ptases
9.
VIA PRE-PHOSPHORYLATION OF GSK3 SUBSTRATES :
Many substrates of GSK3 must be primed i.e pre-phosphorylated at serine or
threonine residues. These substrates must be primed before GSK3
phosphorylates them.
• Microtubule – associated protein Tau :
Phosphorylation of tau is regulated by kinases such as Cdk5 which facilitates the
phosphorylation by GSK3 thereby decreasing its ability to bind and stabilize
microtubules.
Cdk5 P
P
Active
GSK
Tau
10.
• Glycogen synthase (GS):
This must be phosphorylated by caesin kinase II (CSII) for GSK3 to phosphorylate
GS and downregulate its activity.
CSII
GS
P
Active
GSK
11.
REGULATION OF GSK3 BY TYROSINE PHOSPHORYLATION
• Phosphorylation at the tyrosine residues of GSK3 increases its activity via
Tyrosine kinase ZAK-1
Member of src tyrosine kinase, Fyn
Intracellular calcium ion levels
Tyr216
GSK3β
ACTIVE
GSK3β
P
Fyn
ZAK-1
Ca2+
12.
GSK3 AND DISEASES
• NERVOUS SYSTEM
MOOD DISORDERS :
Lithium is the main therapeutic agent in bipolar disorder and is shown to bind to a
magnesium-sensitive site on GSK-3 and directly inhibits its kinase activity.
It also indirectly inhibits its activity via enhanced phosphorylation-mediated by
PI3K and Akt.
Valproate, which is also used in bipolar disease is also in inhibitor of GSK3.
Inhibition of GSK3 by both these drugs occurs at concentrations which lie within
their therapeutic ranges.
13.
ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE :
Two charecterestic features
• Extracellular amyloid plaques which are deposits of β-amyloid protein.
• Intraneuronal neurofibrillary tangles comprising of phosphorylated Tau protein.
APP
α- secretase β/γ- secretase
sAPP
Growth factor
function
αβ40 αβ42
CLEARANCE
AGGREGATION
OLIGOMERS
AMYLOID
PLAQUES
KINASES
Tau
Tau-PPP
PHOSPHATASES
PAIRED HELICAL FILAMENTS
NEUROFIBRILLARY
TANGLES
14.
• ROLE OF GSK3 :
1. GSK3β phosphorylates amyloid precursor protein (APP) and inhibits
pyruvate dehydrogenase.
2. Neurotoxic Aβ peptide derived from the cleavage of APP activates GSK3β .
3. Aβ induced activation of GSK3β leads to phosphorylation of Tau.
4. Phosphorylation of GSK3β and inhibition of pyruvate dehydrogenase leads to
reduced synthesis of acetylcholine due to depletion of the precursor acetyl
coenzyme A.
GSK
3β
Plauques Tangles Ach
Aβ P-Tau PDH
P-APP
Akt
Mutant Presenelin 1
15.
• DIABETES :
It is a meatbolic disease in which a person has high blood glucose due to
Lack of insulin due to destruction of pancreatic β cells (Type-1)
Development of resistance to insulin (Type-2)
The main role of insulin in the body is to accelerate the uptake and storage of
glucose into myocytes, hepatocytes and adipocytes from blood and stimulate
glucose metabolism.
As GSK is the negative inhibitor of glycogen synthase, its inhibition leads to
activation of glycogen synthasis similar to the action on insulin.
Increased GSK3 expression leads to impairment of glycogen synthase activity
leading to precipitaion of type-2 diabetes.
Inhibition of GSK3 leads to acceleration of glucose uptake and stimulation of glucose
meatbolism through activation of glycogen synthase.
16.
• INFLAMMATION :
NF- κB controls various genes related to inflammation and inhibition of NF- κB
mediated transcription is mediated by supression of GSK3 activity.
Inflammation is regulated by Toll-like receptor (TLR)- mediated activation of PI3K-
Akt signalling pathway.
GSK3 negatively regulates anti-inflammatory cytokine production of activated
macrophages via the activation of PI3K-Akt signalling pathway induced by TLR.
Inhibition of GSK3 enhanced the binding of cAMP response-element binding
protein (CREB) to allow it to remove coactivator CREB-binding protein (CRB)
from NF- κB resulting in inhibition of pro-inflammatory cytokine gene
transcription.
Blockade of GSK3 activity upregulates anti-inflammatory cytokine production and
down regultes pro-inflammatory cytokine production.
17.
GSK
3
CREB
AP-1
NFAT
Β-Cat
GS
Tau
APP
Gli
Glycogen synthesis
Neurofibrillary
tangles
Aβ- accumulation
NF – κβ transcription activity
Hypertrophy
gene expression
Wnt- signalling
pathway
Notch signalling
pathway
Proto-oncogene
expression
Osteoblastogenesis
Nervous
system
disorder
Type-II Diabetes Inflammation
Cardiac
hypertrophy
Bone formation
Cancer