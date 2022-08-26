Glycogen synthase kinase-3 beta.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 26, 2022
Aug. 26, 2022
Health & Medicine

Glycogen synthase kinase-3 beta

Glycogen synthase kinase-3 beta

Health & Medicine

  1. 1. Glycogen synthase kinase-3 beta (GSK-3β) Seema Bansal
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION • First discovered in 1980 from skeletal muscles • Serine/threonine protien kinase which inhibits glycogen synthase thereby inhibiting breakdown of glucose into glycogen • Located in cytoplasm, mitochondria and nucleus • Types : GSK-3α GSK-3β Spliced variant GSK-3β[1] •Chromosome 19q3.2 •51 kDa •Chromosome 3q13.3 •47 kDa Crystallographic structure of human GSK-3β (rainbow colored, N- terminus=blue, C-terminus = red) bound to phosphoaminophosphonic acid-adenylate ester (spheres)
  3. 3. REGULATION • GSK3 activity is reduced by phosphorylation of an N-terminal Serine residue Ser21 in GSK3α Ser9 in GSK3β Several kinases can phosphorylate these serines :  Akt  Protein kinase A (PKA)  Protein kinase C  p90Rsk • GSK3 activity is facilitated by the phosphorylation of Tyrosine residue Tyr279 in GSK3α Tyr216 in GSK3β This might occur by autophosphorylation or other regulatory mechanisms.
  4. 4. • The action of GSK3 is also regulated by the phosphorylation states of its substrates. Most substrates of GSK3 must be pre-phosphorylated (primed) to get phosphorylated by GSK3.
  5. 5. VIA KINASES WHICH DIRECTLY PHOSPHORYLATE GSK3 • Activation of G-Protein coupled receptors (GPCR) : α β γ ACTIVATE Phospholipase-Cβ HYDROLYSIS Phosphatidylinositol 4,5 - biphosphate IP3 ACTIVATE
  6. 6. • Ligand binding to GPCR : β γ ACTIVATE LIGAND ADENYL CYCLASE ATP cAMP ACTIVATE PKA A
  7. 7. • Activation of tyrosine kinase receptors : This is the most well described pathway. The most prominent among the signaling molecules is insulin and its interaction with insulin receptor substrate (IRS). Glycogen synthase is an enzyme which converts glucose into glycogen for storage. GSK3 directly phosphorylates it thereby catalytically inactivating it. The serine residues (Ser641, Ser645 and Ser649) are known to be dephosphorylated during the insulin mediated activation of glycogen synthase. As a result insulin signaling inhibits GSK3 activity. In IR ACTIVATE PHOSPHOINOSITIDE 3- KINASE PHOSPHOINOSITIDE DEPENDENT KINASE-1 PROTEIN KINASE AkT
  8. 8. REACTIVATION OF GSK3 : Reactication of GSK3 to its active form is carried by a set of protein phosphatases A (Ptases) . S9 S9 Inactive Active Ptases
  9. 9. VIA PRE-PHOSPHORYLATION OF GSK3 SUBSTRATES : Many substrates of GSK3 must be primed i.e pre-phosphorylated at serine or threonine residues. These substrates must be primed before GSK3 phosphorylates them. • Microtubule – associated protein Tau : Phosphorylation of tau is regulated by kinases such as Cdk5 which facilitates the phosphorylation by GSK3 thereby decreasing its ability to bind and stabilize microtubules. Cdk5 P P Active GSK Tau
  10. 10. • Glycogen synthase (GS): This must be phosphorylated by caesin kinase II (CSII) for GSK3 to phosphorylate GS and downregulate its activity. CSII GS P Active GSK
  11. 11. REGULATION OF GSK3 BY TYROSINE PHOSPHORYLATION • Phosphorylation at the tyrosine residues of GSK3 increases its activity via  Tyrosine kinase ZAK-1  Member of src tyrosine kinase, Fyn  Intracellular calcium ion levels Tyr216 GSK3β ACTIVE GSK3β P Fyn ZAK-1 Ca2+
  12. 12. GSK3 AND DISEASES • NERVOUS SYSTEM  MOOD DISORDERS : Lithium is the main therapeutic agent in bipolar disorder and is shown to bind to a magnesium-sensitive site on GSK-3 and directly inhibits its kinase activity. It also indirectly inhibits its activity via enhanced phosphorylation-mediated by PI3K and Akt. Valproate, which is also used in bipolar disease is also in inhibitor of GSK3. Inhibition of GSK3 by both these drugs occurs at concentrations which lie within their therapeutic ranges.
  13. 13.  ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE : Two charecterestic features • Extracellular amyloid plaques which are deposits of β-amyloid protein. • Intraneuronal neurofibrillary tangles comprising of phosphorylated Tau protein. APP α- secretase β/γ- secretase sAPP Growth factor function αβ40 αβ42 CLEARANCE AGGREGATION OLIGOMERS AMYLOID PLAQUES KINASES Tau Tau-PPP PHOSPHATASES PAIRED HELICAL FILAMENTS NEUROFIBRILLARY TANGLES
  14. 14. • ROLE OF GSK3 : 1. GSK3β phosphorylates amyloid precursor protein (APP) and inhibits pyruvate dehydrogenase. 2. Neurotoxic Aβ peptide derived from the cleavage of APP activates GSK3β . 3. Aβ induced activation of GSK3β leads to phosphorylation of Tau. 4. Phosphorylation of GSK3β and inhibition of pyruvate dehydrogenase leads to reduced synthesis of acetylcholine due to depletion of the precursor acetyl coenzyme A. GSK 3β Plauques Tangles Ach Aβ P-Tau PDH P-APP Akt Mutant Presenelin 1
  15. 15. • DIABETES : It is a meatbolic disease in which a person has high blood glucose due to  Lack of insulin due to destruction of pancreatic β cells (Type-1)  Development of resistance to insulin (Type-2) The main role of insulin in the body is to accelerate the uptake and storage of glucose into myocytes, hepatocytes and adipocytes from blood and stimulate glucose metabolism. As GSK is the negative inhibitor of glycogen synthase, its inhibition leads to activation of glycogen synthasis similar to the action on insulin. Increased GSK3 expression leads to impairment of glycogen synthase activity leading to precipitaion of type-2 diabetes. Inhibition of GSK3 leads to acceleration of glucose uptake and stimulation of glucose meatbolism through activation of glycogen synthase.
  16. 16. • INFLAMMATION : NF- κB controls various genes related to inflammation and inhibition of NF- κB mediated transcription is mediated by supression of GSK3 activity. Inflammation is regulated by Toll-like receptor (TLR)- mediated activation of PI3K- Akt signalling pathway. GSK3 negatively regulates anti-inflammatory cytokine production of activated macrophages via the activation of PI3K-Akt signalling pathway induced by TLR. Inhibition of GSK3 enhanced the binding of cAMP response-element binding protein (CREB) to allow it to remove coactivator CREB-binding protein (CRB) from NF- κB resulting in inhibition of pro-inflammatory cytokine gene transcription. Blockade of GSK3 activity upregulates anti-inflammatory cytokine production and down regultes pro-inflammatory cytokine production.
  17. 17. GSK 3 CREB AP-1 NFAT Β-Cat GS Tau APP Gli Glycogen synthesis Neurofibrillary tangles Aβ- accumulation NF – κβ transcription activity Hypertrophy gene expression Wnt- signalling pathway Notch signalling pathway Proto-oncogene expression Osteoblastogenesis Nervous system disorder Type-II Diabetes Inflammation Cardiac hypertrophy Bone formation Cancer

