www.secpod.com HOW BLUEHAT CYBER USES SANERNOW TO AUTOMATE PATCH MANAGEMENT
2 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY YOUR HOSTS CHANDRASHEKHAR B Founder and CEO SecPod DOU...
3 TODAY’S AGENDA Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY How to Efficiently Reduce Cyber Attack ...
4 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY 90% of organisations allow employees to access data fr...
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY SMALL. MEDIUM. LARGE. EVERY COMPANY NEEDS TO BECOME MORE...
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY 06 CONTINUOUS ATTACKS UNAWARE OF RISKS NO RISK MITIGATIO...
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY 07 We scanned one of our customer’s environment and foun...
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY 08 Sources: Accenture BUSINESSES ARE VULNERABLE AND EASY...
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY 9 Even when tools are deployed, large number of vulnerab...
10 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY HOW TO EFFICIENTLY REDUCE CYBER ATTACK SURFACE OF YOU...
11 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY Reducing cyber attack surface CONTINUOUS GOVERNANCE, ...
12 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY Reducing cyber attack surface STAY INFORMED. ALWAYS! ...
13 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY Reducing cyber attack surface MANAGING ASSETS AND IT ...
14 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY Reducing cyber attack surface MORE THAN MICROSOFT AND...
15 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY Reducing cyber attack surface STRUCTURED SCHEDULING A...
16 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY Keeping You Cyber Secure For 17 years BlueHat has add...
17 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY SANERNOW PLATFORM AND APPLICATIONS
18 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY INTRODUCING SANERNOW CYBER HYGIENE ORCHESTRATION AND ...
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY 19 SanerNow Platform and Apps ONE PLATFORM, ENDLESS POSS...
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY 20 SanerNow Platform and Apps SANERNOW APPLICATIONS Vuln...
21 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY Automate PURPOSE-BUILT PLATFORM Few minutes to deploy...
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY 22 SanerNow Platform and Apps INTUITIVE CONSOLE makes ma...
23 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY DEMO SanerNow Platform and Apps
24 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY QUESTIONS?
25 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY 2008 SecPod Founded (Security Podium), based in USA a...
For enquiries, contact us at: Email: info@secpod.com | Tech Support: support@secpod.com Phone: (+1) 918 625 3023 (US) | (+...
How BlueHat Cyber Uses SanerNow to Automate Patch Management and Beyond

It’s widely known that patch management is a major pain point for most businesses. IT teams struggle to keep systems patched and secure. Cyber-attacks are continuous and anti-virus protection alone isn’t effective.

Cyber hygiene best practices need to be followed to keep organizations secure and to prevent security breaches.

In this webinar, Chandrashekhar - SecPod’s Founder & CEO, Douglas Smith - BlueHat Cyber’s Senior Sales Director, and Greg Pottebaum - SecPod’s VP OEM & Strategic Alliances, demonstrate:

- How to efficiently reduce the cyber-attack surface of your business
- Simple strategies to improve your security management
- How Blue Hat Cyber uses SanerNow to automate patch management and secure their customer’s endpoints

Request a FREE Demo of SanerNow platform at:
www.secpod.com

About SecPod
SecPod is an endpoint security and management technology company. SecPod (Security Podium, incarnated as SecPod)
was founded in the year 2008. SecPod’s SanerNow platform and tools are used by MSPs and enterprises worldwide.
SecPod also licenses security technology to top security vendors through its SCAP Content Professional Feed.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/secpod/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/secp...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SecPod

Email us at info@secpod.com to get more details on how to secure your organisation from cyber attacks.

How BlueHat Cyber Uses SanerNow to Automate Patch Management and Beyond

  1. 1. www.secpod.com HOW BLUEHAT CYBER USES SANERNOW TO AUTOMATE PATCH MANAGEMENT
  2. 2. 2 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY YOUR HOSTS CHANDRASHEKHAR B Founder and CEO SecPod DOUGLAS SMITH Sr. Sales Director BlueHat Cyber GREG POTTEBAUM Strategic Alliances SecPod
  3. 3. 3 TODAY’S AGENDA Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY How to Efficiently Reduce Cyber Attack Surface of Your Business How BlueHat Cyber uses SanerNow to Automate Patch Management and Beyond Questions and Answers
  4. 4. 4 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY 90% of organisations allow employees to access data from personal devices, security risks abound. 69% of organisations have proper security policies implemented but still prone to threats/vulnerabilities. 76% of organisations had to increase their cybersecurity budgets after a serious breach of information. Sources: BitGlass Report | Crowd Research | Ernst & Young INCREASED CONNECTIVITY POSES MORE SECURITY AND VULNERABILITY CHALLENGES. Most cyber attacks happen at endpoints now. Why Cyber Hygiene?
  5. 5. Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY SMALL. MEDIUM. LARGE. EVERY COMPANY NEEDS TO BECOME MORE CYBER-HYGIENIC* * an organization is cyber-hygienic if they have a cyber security framework to discover, assess, mitigate and respond to risks timely IT/ITESBANKING/FINANCE HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT ENERGY RETAIL 05 Why Cyber Hygiene?
  6. 6. Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY 06 CONTINUOUS ATTACKS UNAWARE OF RISKS NO RISK MITIGATION Attacks continue to threaten organizations and are increasing day by day. Attackers take advantage of open vulnerabilities. Most organizations are unaware of the risks or potential threats their IT environments and systems are exposed to. IT teams are living with the problem even though aware of the risks and potential threats. Sources: Accenture 68% OF US BUSINESS LEADERS FEEL THEIR CYBERSECURITY RISKS ARE INCREASING Why Cyber Hygiene?
  7. 7. Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY 07 We scanned one of our customer’s environment and found about 1M vulnerabilities in 1000 systems. That is 1000 on every system. Attackers just need 1 to takedown the entire organization. ATTACKERS JUST NEED 1 DEVICE TO TAKEDOWN THE ENTIRE ORGANIZATION. Why Cyber Hygiene?
  8. 8. Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY 08 Sources: Accenture BUSINESSES ARE VULNERABLE AND EASY TO EXPLOIT 40-60 Newer vulnerability are being discovered each day, high-potential ones Most companies take 6 months to discover and 1-5 months to mitigate the vulnerability Periodic audit exercises are run monthly, quarterly or bi-annually Newer attacks are being launched each day that exploit a weakness in software components, an attack every 14 seconds 90% of the attacks are exploiting vulnerability and mis-configurations Product complexities, excessive system and network resource usage Sources: WeLiveSecurity | BitGlass Report | ZDNet | CyberSecurityVentures | More Cybersecurity Facts Why Cyber Hygiene?
  9. 9. Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY 9 Even when tools are deployed, large number of vulnerabilities remain unaddressed Heterogeneous environment Roaming users and BYOD SO MANY SECURITY SOLUTIONS, WHY ARE BUSINESSES STILL AT RISK? Need for multiple tools and increased complexity Why Cyber Hygiene?
  10. 10. 10 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY HOW TO EFFICIENTLY REDUCE CYBER ATTACK SURFACE OF YOUR BUSINESS
  11. 11. 11 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY Reducing cyber attack surface CONTINUOUS GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE Governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) is largely about navigating company culture, people, and process. Writing and enforcing security policies, standards, and guidelines requires a lot of documentation and buy-in from key stakeholders. Vulnerability scanning and automated remediation is one vital business function for compliance that BlueHat Cyber can manage for you. The change process in preventing vulnerabilities is a more vital business function for compliance that BlueHat Cyber takes seriously. BlueHat Cyber can provide services for the daunting task completing the security polices, standards, and guidelines.
  12. 12. 12 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY Reducing cyber attack surface STAY INFORMED. ALWAYS! Alerts at 3 AM. Christmas day zero-days. Threat actors don’t sleep, and holidays are nothing more than a day when a hacker knows your organization might be off its guard. If you’re unable or it doesn’t make sense for you to run a dedicated 24×7 operation, partner with BlueHat Cyber Leverage our security orchestration, automation, & response (SOAR) technologies to automate the triage & response process
  13. 13. 13 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY Reducing cyber attack surface MANAGING ASSETS AND IT HYGIENE If you look at all the major breaches in the past 10 years, the majority happened because systems, networks, and applications weren’t well maintained. BYOD and IoT spread this expansive threat landscape even further. Partner with BlueHat Cyber and SanerNow to provide you peace of mind to greatly reduce this threat landscape. BYOD and IoT are business enablers - you want your security program to facilitate this technology Tie your asset management with your vulnerability management program
  14. 14. 14 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY Reducing cyber attack surface MORE THAN MICROSOFT AND OPERATING SYSTEMS Third-party applications also have patches and not all the patches are created equal. Vendors like WordPress are relatively simple to update, but Java and Flash are often major pain points. Ideally, the patch management tool also operates with major third-party vendors. It’s imperative to identify what software is on which devices. If a department or collection of devices share similar software, then grouping the patches together will save time and resources.
  15. 15. 15 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY Reducing cyber attack surface STRUCTURED SCHEDULING AND CRITICAL FIXES While many IT managers would rather have critical fixes released on an as-created basis, the schedule has eased the burden for many IT managers. Get on a schedule. The schedule doesn’t have to match Microsoft’s, though many IT departments implement a Patch Saturday. Rotating through groups of devices for less-critical patches helps spread the workload. Patching needs to take place quarterly at a minimum, otherwise it’s too dangerous for network security.
  16. 16. 16 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY Keeping You Cyber Secure For 17 years BlueHat has addressed the complete Cybersecurity lifecycle – enabling clients to plan, design, integrate, operate and optimize their IT security and technology investments. BlueHat Cyber is one of the leading providers of Cloud Services, backup and disaster recovery services, professional services and managed security services for large and small companies across the country. Contact info: Doug Smith | Sr. Sales Director, NA BlueHat Cyber Doug.Smith@BlueHatCyber.com T: 775-284-4209 | M: 775-391-0432 About BlueHat Cyber BLUEHAT CYBER
  17. 17. 17 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY SANERNOW PLATFORM AND APPLICATIONS
  18. 18. 18 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY INTRODUCING SANERNOW CYBER HYGIENE ORCHESTRATION AND AUTOMATION PLATFORM A platform to unify all security operations from Assessment to Mitigation. Detection to Response. SanerNow Platform and Apps
  19. 19. Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY 19 SanerNow Platform and Apps ONE PLATFORM, ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES A (SaaS) platform that hosts array of apps for cyber hygiene orchestration and automation to prevent attacks Single Console, Multi- Module Platform Complexity and Cost Reduction 24*7 Security Automation
  20. 20. Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY 20 SanerNow Platform and Apps SANERNOW APPLICATIONS Vulnerability Management Continuous scanning, results in 5 minutes across 1000s of endpoints Patch Management Patch Operating System and Third-party applications. Automate. Asset Management Complete visibility to assets, utilisation, licenses, blacklist Compliance Management Achieve continuous compliance to regulatory benchmarks (PCI, HIPAA, NIST, ISO 27001, RBI Guidelines…) Threat Detection & Response Detect IoA, IoC and respond in seconds Endpoint Management Visibility and control over all endpoints, in seconds
  21. 21. 21 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY Automate PURPOSE-BUILT PLATFORM Few minutes to deploy and realize value Bare-metal server or VM for on-premise No open ports and configuration hassles Powered by SecPod SCAP Feed Saner Endpoint Agent ON-PREMISE CLOUD SanerNow Endpoint Security Management Viser Management Console & Tools Analyse RespondDetect PreventQuery Library of 1,00,000+ Checks SanerNow Platform and Apps with agents makes it easier to deploy, scale and avoid network and system overload
  22. 22. Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY 22 SanerNow Platform and Apps INTUITIVE CONSOLE makes managing security extremely simple SanerNow Tools Single screen to query, analyze, detect, respond, automate and prevent attacks
  23. 23. 23 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY DEMO SanerNow Platform and Apps
  24. 24. 24 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY QUESTIONS?
  25. 25. 25 Copyright © 2008 - 2020 SecPod Technologies - AUTHORISED USE ONLY 2008 SecPod Founded (Security Podium), based in USA and India 2012 Launched SCAP Feed as OEM service to major security vendors, such as AlienVault, CloudPassage, Amazon 2016 Launched SanerNow, a SaaS platform for endpoint security and management2009 2015 2018 Released SecPod Saner 2.x with endpoint threat detection and response Launched SecPod Saner endpoint scanning, remediation, compliance product Only company to host large scale, commercial grade SCAP content repository SecPod is leading provider of endpoint security and management solutions. SecPod (Security Podium, incarnated as SecPod) has created revolutionary SanerNow platform and tools that are used by MSPs and enterprises worldwide. SecPod also licenses security technology to top security vendors through its SCAP Content Professional Feed. ABOUT SECPOD
  26. 26. For enquiries, contact us at: Email: info@secpod.com | Tech Support: support@secpod.com Phone: (+1) 918 625 3023 (US) | (+91) 80 4121 4020 (IN) SecPod - An endpoint security and management company

