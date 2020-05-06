It’s widely known that patch management is a major pain point for most businesses. IT teams struggle to keep systems patched and secure. Cyber-attacks are continuous and anti-virus protection alone isn’t effective.



Cyber hygiene best practices need to be followed to keep organizations secure and to prevent security breaches.



In this webinar, Chandrashekhar - SecPod’s Founder & CEO, Douglas Smith - BlueHat Cyber’s Senior Sales Director, and Greg Pottebaum - SecPod’s VP OEM & Strategic Alliances, demonstrate:



- How to efficiently reduce the cyber-attack surface of your business

- Simple strategies to improve your security management

- How Blue Hat Cyber uses SanerNow to automate patch management and secure their customer’s endpoints



About SecPod

SecPod is an endpoint security and management technology company. SecPod (Security Podium, incarnated as SecPod)

was founded in the year 2008. SecPod’s SanerNow platform and tools are used by MSPs and enterprises worldwide.

SecPod also licenses security technology to top security vendors through its SCAP Content Professional Feed.



