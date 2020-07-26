Successfully reported this slideshow.
MEZCLAS DE MEDICAMENTOS DE URGENCIAS OXITOCINA DOSIS Y VÍA DE ADMINISTRACIÓN: La dosis de OXITOCINA está determinada por l...
AMIODARONA Mecanismo de acción Amiodarona Acción directa sobre el miocardio, retrasando la despolarización y aumentando la...
* OTRAS VIAS -> No. MIDAZOLAN Indicaciones terapéuticas: a. Solución inyectable: Inductor del sueño de acción breve. Adult...
* PERFUSION I.V. INTERMITENTE -> Sí. Se utiliza en las Unidades de Cuidados Intensivos. Diluir la dosis a administrar en 5...
SULFATO DE MAGNESIO Indicaciones terapéuticas  Tratamiento curativo de la torsade de pointes  Aporte de magnesio durante...
* OTRAS VIAS -> No.
Mezclas de medicamentos de urgencias

Mezclas de medicamentos de urgencias

  1. 1. MEZCLAS DE MEDICAMENTOS DE URGENCIAS OXITOCINA DOSIS Y VÍA DE ADMINISTRACIÓN: La dosis de OXITOCINA está determinada por la respuesta uterina. Inducción al parto o estimulación de las contracciones: Debe ser administrado en forma de perfusión intravenosa gota a gota o, de preferencia, por medio de una bomba de perfusión de velocidad variable. Para la perfusión gota a gota se recomienda mezclar asépticamente de 5 a 10 U.I. (1 a 2 ml) de OXITOCINA en una solución fisiológica y agitarse vigorosamente para asegurarse que la mezcla contiene 10 mU (miliunidades) de OXITOCINA por ml. La velocidad inicial de perfusión se deberá fijar a 1-4 mU/min (2-8 gotas por min). Puede acelerarse gradualmente a intervalos no inferiores a 20 minutos, hasta establecer unas características de contracción análogas a las del parto normal. En el embarazo casi a término, esto se puede conseguir a menudo con una velocidad de perfusión inferior a 10 mU/min (20 gotas/min), siendo la velocidad máxima recomendada de 20 mU/min (40 gotas/min). La frecuencia, intensidad y duración de las contracciones, así como la frecuencia cardiaca fetal deben vigilarse cuidadosamente durante la perfusión. En caso de hiperactividad uterina y/o sufrimiento fetal se interrumpirá la perfusión inmediatamente. Operación cesárea: 5 U.I. por vía intramural o por inyección intravenosa lenta inmediatamente después de la extracción del feto. Prevención de la hemorragia uterina durante el posparto: La dosis usual es de 5 U.I. por inyección I.V. lenta o de 5-10 U.I. por vía I.M., tras la expulsión de la placenta.
  2. 2. AMIODARONA Mecanismo de acción Amiodarona Acción directa sobre el miocardio, retrasando la despolarización y aumentando la duración del potencial de acción. Inhibe de forma no competitiva los receptores alfa y ß y posee propiedades vagolíticas y bloqueantes del Ca. Indicaciones terapéuticas Amiodarona Tto. de arritmias graves (cuando no respondan a otros antiarrítmicos o fármacos alternativos no se toleren): taquiarritmias asociadas con s. de Wolff-Parkinson- White. Prevención de la recidiva de fibrilación y "flutter" auricular. Todos los tipos de taquiarritmias de naturaleza paroxística incluyendo: taquicardias supraventricular, nodal y ventricular, fibrilación ventricular. En caso de emergencia. Dosis de 150 - 300 mg se diluyen en 10 - 20 ml de solucionde Glucosa al 5% y se administran como minimo en 3 min. No administrar una segunda inyeccion hasta que hayan transcurrido 15 min. desde la primera. PERFUSION I.V. INTERMITENTE -> Diluir la dosis a administrar en 125 - 250 ml de solucion de Glucosa al 5%. No emplear diluciones a concentraciones inferiores a 0,6 mg por ml.Administrar en un periodo de 20 min a 2 h. Ajustar la velocidad de infusion segun la respuesta clinica. PERFUSION I.V. CONTINUA -> si Diluir la dosis de mantenimiento en 500 ml de solucion de Glucosa 5% No emplear diluciones a concentraciones inferiores a 0,6 mg por ml. Dosis maxima 1200 mg en 24 horas.
  3. 3. * OTRAS VIAS -> No. MIDAZOLAN Indicaciones terapéuticas: a. Solución inyectable: Inductor del sueño de acción breve. Adultos: a. Sedación Consciente: antes y durante procedimientos diagnósticos o terapéuticos con o sin anestesia local. b. Anestesia: Premedicación antes de la inducción de la anestesia, en la inducción de la anestesia y como componente sedante en la anestesia combinada. c. Sedación en Unidades de Cuidado Intensivo. Niños: a. Sedación Consciente antes y durante procedimientos diagnósticos o terapéuticos con o sin anestesia local. b. Anestesia: Premedicación antes de la inducción de la anestesia. c. Sedación en Unidades de Cuidado Intensivo VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION ~~~~ * I.M. -> Sí. Administración i.m. profunda, en gran área de masa muscular. * S.C. -> No. * I.V. DIRECTA -> Sí. Administrar lentamente. Para sedación administrar en al menos 2 min. Para inducción de la anestesia administrar en 20-30 segundos. Para facilitar la inyección i.v. lenta las ampollas pueden diluirse con solución de ClNa al 0,9% o Glucosa al 5%.
  4. 4. * PERFUSION I.V. INTERMITENTE -> Sí. Se utiliza en las Unidades de Cuidados Intensivos. Diluir la dosis a administrar en 50 - 100 ml de solución ClNa al 0,9% o Glucosa al 5%. * PERFUSION I.V. CONTINUA -> Sí. Se utiliza por esta vía en las Unidades de Cuidados Intensivos para sedar a enfermos críticos. Diluir la dosis a administrar en un volumen adecuado de solución de ClNa al 0,9% o Glucosa al 5% para obtener concentraciones finales 0,6 - 1 mg por ml. Infundidas a ritmos que oscilan entre 2 - 5 mg por h. * OTRAS VIAS -> Rectal. Administración por vía rectal de la solución contenida en la ampolla por medio de un aplicador de plástico fijado al el extremo de la jeringa . Si el volumen a administrar rectalmente a niños es demasiado pequeño se puede añadir agua hasta un volumen total de 10 ml. NORADRENALINA Indicaciones terapéuticas La noradrenalina inyectable es empleada como vasopresor, siendo aceptado su uso en el tratamiento de estados de hipotensión aguda, tales como los que ocasionalmente se dan después de una feocromocitomía, simpatectomía, poliomelitis, anestesia espinal, infarto de miocardio, shock séptico, transfusiones y reacciones a fármacos. La noradrenalina está indicada como coadyuvante temporal en el tratamiento de la parada cardiaca y de la hipotensión aguda ADMINISTRACIÓN En perfusión IV de 2-20 microgr/min. Diluir 10 mg en 490 ml de suero glucosado al 5% (0,02 mg/ml). Ritmo de infusión de 6-60 ml/h.
  5. 5. SULFATO DE MAGNESIO Indicaciones terapéuticas  Tratamiento curativo de la torsade de pointes  Aporte de magnesio durante el re-equilibrio electrolítico: tratamiento de la hipomagnesemia y tratamiento de la hipopotasemia aguda asociada a una hipomagnesemia.  Aporte de magnesio en nutrición parenteral Eclampsia. 4.2. Posología y forma de administración Posología En adultos Taquicardia ventricular con torsade de pointes: Se recomienda una dosis inicial de 2 g de sulfato de magnesio por vía intravenosa, en 1-2 minutos, seguida por una perfusión de 2-4 mg / minuto, o se puede repetir la dosis inicial hasta un total de 6 g, con intervalos de 5-15 minutos entre las dosis. VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION ~~~~ * I.M. -> No. (Existen especialidades farmacéuticas con sulfato magnésico y procaína para administrar exclusivamente por vía i.m.) * S.C. -> No. * I.V. DIRECTA -> Sí. Administrar lentamente, a un ritmo no excediendo 150 mg por min (1 ml/min). En el tratamiento de la taquicardia atrial paroxística bajo observación clínica pueden administrarse a ritmos mayores * PERFUSION I.V. INTERMITENTE -> Sí. Diluir en 50-100 ml de G5% ó ClNa 0.9% (a concentración inferior a 200 mg/ml). Administrar a velocidad de: 3-20 mg por min. * PERFUSION I.V. CONTINUA -> Sí. Diluir en 500-1000 ml de G5% ó ClNa 0.9% (a concentración inferior a 200 mg/ml) y administrar en 3 horas.
  6. 6. * OTRAS VIAS -> No.

