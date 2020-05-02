Practica de scribd

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CRONOLOGÍA DEL CORONAVIRUS EN EL PERÚ Estudiante: Sebastián Torres De Rivero Profesor: Luis Pablo Cerquín Rodríguez Colegio: Claretiano Grado: 5° “B” - Secundaria Curso: Desarrollo Personal
  2. 2. 27 de enero: La ministra de Salud, Elizabeth Hinostroza informo de 4 pacientes sospechosos de coronavirus. 3 cuidadanos chinos y una traductora peruana provenientes de Wuhan 30 de enero: 2 turistas provenientes de Pekín sospechosos en hospital de Cusco con síntomas de Covid-19. Se trasladaron a Machu Picchu el 3 de marzo, se activaron los protocolos y fueron trasladados a aislamiento Enero Marzo 6 de marzo: Se confirma el primer caso de Covid-19 en el Perú. Piloto de LATAM Airlines, 25 años de edad. Se le denomina “caso 0” 7 de marzo: Se confirman 5 casos más de Covid-19, 4 de ellos son parientes del “Caso 0” y el otro caso está en Arequipa. Los parientes del primer caso son un varón de 51 años, un adulto mayor de 74 años y un niño de 7 años. El arequipeño es un joven de 25 años 9 de marzo: Se confirman 2 casos más, después de realizarse 318 muestras. Los casos confirmados son cercanos al “Caso 0” y son un varón de 78 años y una mujer de 66 años 8 de marzo: Se confirma un caso más, en total 7 infectados. Se trataría de una persona cercana al “Caso 0”
  3. 3. Marzo 13 de marzo: Inicialmente se confirman los casos a 28 y se suspenden vuelos internacionales desde Europa y Asia al Perú por 30 días a partir del 16 de marzo. Se confirman más casos, un total de 38 hasta el momento 11 de marzo: Se han hecho 487 muestras, se confirman 2 casos en Chincha, 2 casos más de 47 y 69 años. Se suspenden las clases escolares hasta el 30 de marzo. Se confirman 2 casos más, en total 17, y se declara Estado de Emergencia 12 de marzo: Se realizaron 905 muestras hasta este día y los casos confirmados aumentan a 22. 16 de marzo: Se anuncia que el virus para de la fase 1 a la fase 2. Hasta el momento hay 86 infectados y ningún fallecido por el virus 10 de marzo: Se confirman 2 casos más y los primeros en Huánuco. Se trata de 2 hermanos: un joven de 27 y una adolescente de 15 14 de marzo: Los casos confirmados aumentan a 46. El presidente Vizcarra se reúne con la CoMAN para evaluar el cierre de fronteras. 15 de marzo: Se confirman 71 casos totales de Covid- 19, el presidente declara Estado de Emergencia a nivel nacional, cuarentena general por 15 días a partir del 16 de marzo y cierra fronteras desde el 17 de marzo.
  4. 4. Marzo 20 de marzo: El presidente anunció un total de 263 infectados y 4 fallecidos, junto con la renuncia de Elizabeth Hinostroza y posteriormente el juramento de Víctor Marcial como nuevo Ministro de Salud. 18 de marzo: El número de infectados subió a 145. El presidente declara inmovilización social obligatoria(toque de queda) a nivel nacional de 8pm a 5am del día siguiente hasta que acabe la cuarentena general. 19 de marzo: Se elevó el número de casos positivos a 155. El presidente Vizcarra anuncia que la cifra se elevó a 234 infectados, de los cuales 19 están hospitalizados y 7 en UCI(2 de estos están graves). 462 personas detenidas por no acatar el toque de queda y 72 vehículos al depósito. 23 de marzo: Nuevamente en la conferencia diaria dada por el presidente Vizcarra, se incrementaron los infectado a 395 de un total de 6664 pruebas. 17 de marzo: Después de alrededor de 3000 pruebas, dieron positivos 31 casos nuevos, aumentando a 117. El presidente informó de la cantidad de detenidos por salir sin justificación de sus casas. Se dará un bono de S/. 380 a ciertas familias por 15 días 21 de marzo: El presidente Vizcarra anunció un total de 4985 muestras, 318 positivas, además de 5 fallecidos hasta la fecha. Este último se trataba de un anciano de 82 años, residente en Piura. 22 de marzo: En la conferencia diaria se confirmaron 363 casos hasta la fecha según el presidente Vizcarra y el Ministro de Salud.
  5. 5. Marzo 27 de marzo: Hasta el momento, se han realizado 10065 muestras obteniendo 635 positivas. Se tiene a 79 pacientes hospitalizados, 21 en UCI de los cuales 19 tienen ventilación mecánica. Hasta la fecha han fallecido 14 personas 25 de marzo: En la conferencia diaria, el Ministro de Salud anunció el aumento a 9 fallecidos y a 480 infectados. En la noche 26 de marzo: El numero de casos positivos aumenta a 580 y 9219 pruebas descartadas. El presidente anuncia la ampliación del Estado de Emergencia hasta el domingo 12 de abril. 24 de marzo: En la conferencia diaria, el presidente Vizcarra se incrementaron a 416, 7 fallecidos y los pacientes dados de alta aumentan a 4. Se han hecho 7013 pruebas hasta este día 28 de marzo: Durante el comunicado del presidente Vizcarra, se anuncia el incremento de casos positivos a 671, de las cuales 84 están hospitalizadas, 33 en UCI(31 con ventiladores artificiales) y 30 evolucionan de manera favorable; y 16 fallecidos hasta la fecha 29 de marzo: En la conferencia diaria se anuncia el incremento a 852 casos positivos de Covid-19 y 18 fallecidos.

