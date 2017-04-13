VIERNES SANTO SIETE PALABRAS
PRIMERA PALABRA «PADRE, PERDÓNALOS PORQUE NO SABEN LO QUE HACEN» (Lc. 23, 33-38) uando llegaron al lugar llamado Calvario,...
«EN VERDAD TE DIGO: HOY MISMO ESTARÁS CONMIGO EN EL PARAÍSO» (Lc. 23, 39-43) no de los malhechores crucificados le insulta...
« ¡MUJER, HE AHÍ A TU HIJO! ¡HIJO, HE AHÍ A TU MADRE! » (Jn 19, 25-27) staban junto a la cruz de Jesús su Madre y la herma...
«DIOS MÍO, DIOS, MÍO, ¿POR QUÉ ME HAS ABANDONADO?» (Mt 27, 45-47) esde la hora sexta se extendieron las tinieblas sobre la...
« ¡TENGO SED! » (Jn 19, 28-29) espués de esto, sabiendo Jesús que todo estaba ya consumado, para que se cumpliera la Escri...
(Jn 19, 30) esús tomó el vinagre y dijo: - Todo está Cumplido. Dobló la cabeza y entrego el espíritu” Palabra del Señor SE...
(Lc 23,46 -47) esús gritó con voz fuerte, Padre en tus manos encomiendo mi espíritu. Al ver lo que sucedía, el centurión g...
7 palabras con cita bíblica (1)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

7 palabras con cita bíblica (1)

47 views

Published on

Material de semana santa

Published in: Spiritual
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
47
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

7 palabras con cita bíblica (1)

  1. 1. VIERNES SANTO SIETE PALABRAS
  2. 2. PRIMERA PALABRA «PADRE, PERDÓNALOS PORQUE NO SABEN LO QUE HACEN» (Lc. 23, 33-38) uando llegaron al lugar llamado Calvario, le crucificaron allí, y a los dos malhechores, uno a la derecha y otro a la izquierda. Jesús decía: Padre, perdónalos, porque no saben lo que hacen. Dividiendo sus vestidos, echaron suerte sobre ellos. El pueblo estaba allí mirando, y los príncipes mismos se burlaban, diciendo: A otros salvó; sálvese a sí mismo si es el Mesías de Dios, el Elegido. Y le escarnecían también los soldados, que se acercabana Él ofreciéndole vinagre y diciendo: Si eres el rey de los judíos, sálvate a ti mismo. Había también una inscripción sobre Él: Este es el rey de los judíos. Palabra del Señor SEGUNDA PALABRA C
  3. 3. «EN VERDAD TE DIGO: HOY MISMO ESTARÁS CONMIGO EN EL PARAÍSO» (Lc. 23, 39-43) no de los malhechores crucificados le insultaba, diciendo: ¿No eres tú el Mesías? Sálvate, pues, a ti mismo y a nosotros. Pero el otro, tomando la palabra, le reprendía, diciendo: ¿Ni tú temes a Dios? En nosotros se cumple la justicia, pues recibimos el digno castigo de nuestras obras; pero este nada malo ha hecho. Y decía: Jesús, acuérdate de mí cuando llegues a tu reino. Él le dijo: En verdad te digo, hoy estarás conmigo en el paraíso. Palabra del Señor TERCERA PALABRA U
  4. 4. « ¡MUJER, HE AHÍ A TU HIJO! ¡HIJO, HE AHÍ A TU MADRE! » (Jn 19, 25-27) staban junto a la cruz de Jesús su Madre y la hermana de su Madre, María de Cleofás y María Magdalena. Jesús, viendo a su Madre y al discípulo que amaba, que estaba allí, dijo a la Madre: Mujer, he ahí a tu hijo. Luego dijo al discípulo: He ahí a tu Madre. Y desde aquella hora el discípulo la recibió en su casa. Palabra del Señor CUARTA PALABRA E
  5. 5. «DIOS MÍO, DIOS, MÍO, ¿POR QUÉ ME HAS ABANDONADO?» (Mt 27, 45-47) esde la hora sexta se extendieron las tinieblas sobre la tierra hasta la hora de nona. Hacia la hora de nona exclamó Jesús con voz fuerte, diciendo: ¡Eloí, Eloí, lamá sabachtani! Que quiere decir: Dios mío, Dios mío, ¿por qué me has abandonado? Algunos de los que allí estaban, oyéndolo, decían: A Elías llama éste. Palabra del Señor QUINTA PALABRA D
  6. 6. « ¡TENGO SED! » (Jn 19, 28-29) espués de esto, sabiendo Jesús que todo estaba ya consumado, para que se cumpliera la Escritura dijo: Tengo sed. Había allí un botijo lleno de vinagre. Fijaron en una rama de hisopo una esponja empapada en vinagre y se la llevaron a la boca. Palabra del Señor SEXTA PALABRA «TODO ESTÁ CONSUMADO» D
  7. 7. (Jn 19, 30) esús tomó el vinagre y dijo: - Todo está Cumplido. Dobló la cabeza y entrego el espíritu” Palabra del Señor SEPTIMA PALABRA «¡PADRE, EN TUS MANOS ENTREGO MI ESPÍRITU!» J
  8. 8. (Lc 23,46 -47) esús gritó con voz fuerte, Padre en tus manos encomiendo mi espíritu. Al ver lo que sucedía, el centurión glorifico a Dios diciendo: - realmente era Hijo de Dios” Palabra del Señor J

×