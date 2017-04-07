Presentado por: Sebastián Camilo garzón duarte Presentado a:Carlos Humberto Pedraza Poveda Materia: Higiene y seguridad in...
 Es un acontecimiento inesperado que le genera lesiones, perturbaciones, invalidez o muerte al trabajador al trasladarse ...
 Causas inmediatas Actos inseguros Trabajar sin autorización, utilizar equipos defectuosos, utilizar equipos de forma ins...
 Causas básicas Factores personales: Capacidad física mental inadecuada, falta de conocimiento o entrenamiento y falta de...
 Riegos mecánicos  Riesgos de incendios y explosiones
 Riegos eléctricos  Riesgos locativos
 Riesgos Físicos  Riegos químicos
 Riesgos Ergonómicas  Riegos Biológicos
 Condiciones inseguras Son las instalaciones, equipos de trabajo, maquinaria y herramientas que NO esta en condiciones de...
 Actos inseguros Son las fallas, olvidos, errores u omisiones que hacen las personas al realizar un trabajo, tarea o acti...
 Factores personales: Falta de conocimiento o de capacidad para desarrollar el trabajo que se tiene encomendado. Falta de...
 Factores de trabajo Falta de normas de trabajo o normas de trabajo inadecuadas. Diseño o mantenimiento inadecuado de las...
 https://es.slideshare.net/lobomicky/diapositi vas-causas-basicas-y-2  https://es.slideshare.net/NataliiaRodriguez/a cto...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Accidentes de trabajo causas, efectos y prevención.

27 views

Published on

Es una presentación que trata de Accidentes de trabajo causas, efectos y prevención.

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
27
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Accidentes de trabajo causas, efectos y prevención.

  1. 1. Presentado por: Sebastián Camilo garzón duarte Presentado a:Carlos Humberto Pedraza Poveda Materia: Higiene y seguridad industrial
  2. 2.  Es un acontecimiento inesperado que le genera lesiones, perturbaciones, invalidez o muerte al trabajador al trasladarse en el medio de transporte de la empresa y cuando desarrolle actividades recreativas o deportivas organizadas por el empleador
  3. 3.  Causas inmediatas Actos inseguros Trabajar sin autorización, utilizar equipos defectuosos, utilizar equipos de forma insegura, no usar las protecciones personales, utilizar equipos peligrosos Condiciones inseguras Guardas y dispositivos de seguridad inadecuados, riesgos de incendio y explosión, orden y limpieza defectuosos, orden y limpieza defectuosos, falta de espacio, hacinamiento, depósitos y almacenamientos inadecuadas, ruido e iluminación inadecuada
  4. 4.  Causas básicas Factores personales: Capacidad física mental inadecuada, falta de conocimiento o entrenamiento y falta de habilidad Factores del trabajo Falta de conocimiento o entrenamiento inexistencia de procedimiento de trabajo diseño y mantenimiento inadecuados, falta de supervisión
  5. 5.  Riegos mecánicos  Riesgos de incendios y explosiones
  6. 6.  Riegos eléctricos  Riesgos locativos
  7. 7.  Riesgos Físicos  Riegos químicos
  8. 8.  Riesgos Ergonómicas  Riegos Biológicos
  9. 9.  Condiciones inseguras Son las instalaciones, equipos de trabajo, maquinaria y herramientas que NO esta en condiciones de ser usados y de realizar el trabajo para el cual fueron diseñados o creadas que ponen en riego de sufrir un accidente a la i las personas que las ocupan Ejemplos - Suciedad y desorden en el área de trabajo - Escaleras sin pasamanos - Mala ventilacion
  10. 10.  Actos inseguros Son las fallas, olvidos, errores u omisiones que hacen las personas al realizar un trabajo, tarea o actividad y que pudieran ponerlas en riego de sufrir un accidente, También se presenta al desobedecer practicas o procedimientos correctos Ejemplos -Trabajar sin equipo de protección personal -Bloquear o quitar dispositivos de seguridad Transitar por aéreas peligrosas
  11. 11.  Factores personales: Falta de conocimiento o de capacidad para desarrollar el trabajo que se tiene encomendado. Falta de motivación o motivación inadecuada Lograr la atención de los demás, expresar hostilidades. Existencia de problemas o defectos físicos o mentales
  12. 12.  Factores de trabajo Falta de normas de trabajo o normas de trabajo inadecuadas. Diseño o mantenimiento inadecuado de las maquinas y equipos Hábitos de trabajo incorrectos Uso y desgaste normal de equipos y herramientas. Uso anormal e incorrecto de equipos, herramientas e instalaciones.
  13. 13.  https://es.slideshare.net/lobomicky/diapositi vas-causas-basicas-y-2  https://es.slideshare.net/NataliiaRodriguez/a ctos-y-condiciones-inseguras-12531418

×