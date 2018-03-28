Download now : http://bit.ly/2GU82FJ

by Jonathan Doue M.D.

* GLUTEN FREE ALTERNATIVE *Cooking with Teff is a healthier choice for everyone. Especially for those that have issues with gluten, such as celiac disease, Teff is 100% natural & Gluten Free. We have collected over 30 of the most delicious and best selling recipes from around the world. Enjoy!- Health Benefits -Teff is packed with nutrition. It is higher in protein than wheat and has a high concentration of a wide variety of nutrients, including calcium, thiamin and iron. The iron from teff is easily absorbed by the body.Since the grains are so small, the bulk of the grain is germ and brand. It is very high in fiber and is thought to benefit people with diabetes as it helps control blood sugar levels. Teff contains no gluten which makes it a suitable grain for celiacs or people with wheat sensitivities. Due to its nutritional content and energy enhancing properties, it has also gained favor with athletes.- Did You Know -1 cup of uncooked Teff represents 62 percent of the recommended daily intake of fiber.Teff is used as a substitute for gluten, celiac, and even wheat allergies.Teff is believed to prevent blood deficiencies such as anemia and diabetes.Take a peek at the recipes you can find inside!Teff PancakesTeff Flour MeatballsFudgy Teff BrowniesTeff CrepesJalapeno TeffTeff Flour MuffinsIntroduce Teff into your diet today! Scroll Up & Grab Your Copy NOW!

