Encabezado: TALLER MACROS 1 Taller Macros Shaneth Tatiana Norato Institución Educativa Liceo Departamental
Taller macros a. Describa brevemente la forma de crear macros en Excel - Pestaña vista >> “macros” >> grabar nueva macro b...
- Archivo >> opciones >> “Barra de herramientas de acceso rápido”>> comandos disponibles>> agregar macros e. ¿Como se elim...
de dato, La función max en Excel es de gran ayuda siempre que necesitemos obtener el valor máximo de un conjunto de valore...
Tecno

Published in: Law
Tecno

  1. 1. Encabezado: TALLER MACROS 1 Taller Macros Shaneth Tatiana Norato Institución Educativa Liceo Departamental
  2. 2. Taller macros a. Describa brevemente la forma de crear macros en Excel - Pestaña vista >> “macros” >> grabar nueva macro b. Explique las opciones para ejecutar un macro - Se puede ejecutar desde la pestaña Programador Pestaña Programador - Grupo Código - Botón Macros - Ejecutar un macro desde el editor de visual basic (vbe) Para ello lo primero que tienes que hacer es abrir el Editor de Visual Basic (VBE) desde la pestaña Programador o simplemente pulsando Alt + F11 Una vez abierto VBE puedes ejecutar la macro seleccionada pulsando F5 - Ejecutar una macro desde la barra de herramientas Para ejecutar una macro desde la bara de marcadores debes ir a: Pestaña Vista - Grupo Macros - Botón Macros c. ¿Que no es una macro? - La acción contraria a una macro, seria hacer el procedimiento, paso por paso sin ningún tipo de atajo d. ¿Como se asigna la macro a un botón?
  3. 3. - Archivo >> opciones >> “Barra de herramientas de acceso rápido”>> comandos disponibles>> agregar macros e. ¿Como se elimina un macro? - Pestaña vista – macros - Seleccionar el macro que quiero eliminar – Eliminar macro f. ¿Que tienen que ver las macros con visual basic? - En el excel, se permite la creacion de "Macros" utilizando codigo visual basic. y en el visual basic se puede crear instancias de excel. dependiendo de lo que se necesite, es por cual parte de visual deberas codificar tu programa g. ¿Qué es visual basic? - Se basa en BASIC (Beginner’s All-purpose Symbolic Instruction Code), un lenguaje de programación de alto nivel, que puede ser tanto interpretado como compilado, no estructurado, y de fácil aprendizaje. h. ¿Que son funciones si, si anidada, promedio, contar si, max, min? - Son funciones que nos facilitan y nos ahorran segundos en la redacción y programación de las tablas, empezando por la función sí; que es una función donde si pasa un acontecimiento, da a resultado otro y si no, lo contrario, así mismo con la función anidada, pero con más resultados posibles. El promedio se usa para promediar rápidamente datos numéricos. La función contar si de Excel permite contar cuantos valores que cumplen un criterio están presentes en una base de datos o rango de valores. Dicho de otra forma. La función contar si cuentan los valores que se repiten en un rango
  4. 4. de dato, La función max en Excel es de gran ayuda siempre que necesitemos obtener el valor máximo de un conjunto de valores que puede ser una lista de números ubicados en uno o varios rangos de nuestra hoja de Excel. La función min nos devuelve el valor mínimo de una lista de valores omitiendo los valores lógicos y el texto

