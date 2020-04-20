Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HERRAMIENTAS COLABORATIVAS JUAN SEBASTIAN JAUREGUI ACEVEDO 1002 COLEGIO SAGRADO CORAZÓN DE JESÚS 2020
¿Qué son las herramientas colaborativas? Son servicios informáticos que permiten a los usuarios comunicarse y trabajar co...
¿Qué se puede compartir?  Documentos.  Hojas de calculo.  Audios.  Videos.  Fotos.  Calendario.  Presentaciones.  ...
¿Cuáles son las ventajas de utilizar herramientas colaborativas?  Desde sewan queremos mostraros las ventajas de utilizar...
Tipos de herramientas colaborativas  HERRAMIENTAS COLABORATIVAS.  REDES SOCIALES  MAPAS CONCEPTUALES Y MENTALES  PRESE...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Herramientas colaborativas

41 views

Published on

Sebastian Jauregui
1002
Colegio sagrado corazón de Jesús

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Herramientas colaborativas

  1. 1. HERRAMIENTAS COLABORATIVAS JUAN SEBASTIAN JAUREGUI ACEVEDO 1002 COLEGIO SAGRADO CORAZÓN DE JESÚS 2020
  2. 2. ¿Qué son las herramientas colaborativas? Son servicios informáticos que permiten a los usuarios comunicarse y trabajar conjuntamente sin importar que estén reunidos o no en un mismo lugar físico. Se puede compartir información y producir conjuntamente nuevos materiales resultado de una edición de archivos en equipo.
  3. 3. ¿Qué se puede compartir?  Documentos.  Hojas de calculo.  Audios.  Videos.  Fotos.  Calendario.  Presentaciones.  Etc.
  4. 4. ¿Cuáles son las ventajas de utilizar herramientas colaborativas?  Desde sewan queremos mostraros las ventajas de utilizar herramientas colaborativas en las empresas.  Las herramientas de gestión colaborativa suponen una gran evolución en el ámbito empresarial. Además, el trabajo colaborativo ha sufrido un proceso de transformación. El nuevo modelo de trabajo nos empuja a adaptarnos a las tecnologías y la movilidad laboral.  Hace sólo unos años, la principal herramienta colaborativa era el correo electrónico y los servicios de mensajería. En la actualidad han surgido nuevos modelos de empresa y trabajo alojados en la nube. Por lo tanto, se necesitan nuevas prácticas, herramientas y métodos de trabajo dentro y fuera del entorno de la empresa.
  5. 5. Tipos de herramientas colaborativas  HERRAMIENTAS COLABORATIVAS.  REDES SOCIALES  MAPAS CONCEPTUALES Y MENTALES  PRESENTACIONES  PODCAST  BLOG  WIKI

×