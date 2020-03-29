Successfully reported this slideshow.
Clases Sociales  Españoles Los nacidos en Europa y conocidos como peninsulares o chapetones.  Criollos Hijos de españole...
 Indígenas Pobladores originarios de América, no tenían derechos, pero no eran esclavos. La mayoría de la población nativ...
Castas  Que es una casta? Ascendencia o linaje. Se usa también referido a los irracionales. Pero esto iba mas allá de dif...
Estamento  El concepto de estamento se ha aplicado históricamente a ciertos tipos jerárquicamente estratificados en un or...
Clase Social  Las comunidades se estratifican socialmente de diversas maneras. El sexo, por ejemplo, es siempre un factor...
¿Cómo se formaron las razas en Hispanoamérica y cuáles fueron?  La mezcla entre esos grupos dio lugar a las castas, una c...
Rol de la Mujer en la Colonia  Mujer Blanca Debian mantener las costumbres europeas al igual que la religión. Tambien ten...
 Mujer Indígena Trabajaban en las labores domésticas, debido al abandono y la muerte de sus esposos; así que tuvieron que...
En esta presentación doy a conocer MUJERES, CLASES SOCIALES Y MOVILIDAD SOCIAL EN LA COLONIA para tener un mayor entendimiento del tema tratado.

  1. 1. MUJERES, CLASES SOCIALES Y MOVILIDAD SOCIAL EN LA COLONIA SEBASTIAN CORONADO
  2. 2. Clases Sociales  Españoles Los nacidos en Europa y conocidos como peninsulares o chapetones.  Criollos Hijos de españoles nacidos en América, pero no tenían los mismos derechas ya que había diferencias en torno al prestigio social.  Mestizos Hijos de españoles e indígenas, debido ala escasez de mujeres españolas, el mestizaje se dio muy pronto. Como la mayoría de los mestizos eran hijos ilegítimos, fueron discriminados por los españoles y criollos.
  3. 3.  Indígenas Pobladores originarios de América, no tenían derechos, pero no eran esclavos. La mayoría de la población nativa vivió en el campo, trabajando en comunidades y haciendas o se los empleaban en las minas de oro y plata.  Negros Traídos de África en calidad de esclavos, trabajaron en las plantaciones azucareras del caribe, en las haciendas y en las casa de familias ricas.
  4. 4. Castas  Que es una casta? Ascendencia o linaje. Se usa también referido a los irracionales. Pero esto iba mas allá de diferencias sociales, es un modo discriminatorio de clasificar a habitantes de determinadas zonas. Convirtiéndose en limitador del desarrollo de grupos sociales.
  5. 5. Estamento  El concepto de estamento se ha aplicado históricamente a ciertos tipos jerárquicamente estratificados en un orden definido de superioridad o inferioridad. El acceso a dichos órdenes se realiza, por vía de filiación (paso automático de padres a hijos). Pero los estamentos no son fenómenos sociales cerrados al extremo que lo son las castas.  Se dividen en: Primer estamento: Blancos españoles que estaban en cargos políticos, nobles indígenas y caciques. Segundo estamento: Blancos españoles menos adinerados o criollos. Tercer estamento: Gente sin capacidad económica.
  6. 6. Clase Social  Las comunidades se estratifican socialmente de diversas maneras. El sexo, por ejemplo, es siempre un factor de la mayor trascendencia sociológica...  Manifestación de unas actitudes de grupo, se encuentra siempre relacionado con diferencias sociales objetivas, tales como los niveles de ingresos, las distinciones profesionales, las diferencias de nacimiento, raza, educación, etc.
  7. 7. ¿Cómo se formaron las razas en Hispanoamérica y cuáles fueron?  La mezcla entre esos grupos dio lugar a las castas, una clasificación de las personas dado su linaje, quiénes eran sus progenitores y qué lugar ocupaban en la sociedad.  Los principales eran: españoles, indígenas y negros. De estos nacieron 16 combinaciones.
  8. 8. Rol de la Mujer en la Colonia  Mujer Blanca Debian mantener las costumbres europeas al igual que la religión. Tambien tenían toda la responsabilidad en casa, incluyendo la administración del recurso monetario y la distribución de esos recursos era dependiendo al número de hijos que tenían; tenían el deber de cuidar siempre por los demás y no por ellas.  Mujer mestiza Se dedicaban a los labores productivas fuera del hogar: trabajo doméstico en otras casas y trabajo productivo pero siempre dando servicio a la sociedad.
  9. 9.  Mujer Indígena Trabajaban en las labores domésticas, debido al abandono y la muerte de sus esposos; así que tuvieron que salir a buscar trabajo y se dedicaron a ser sirvientas y aprendieron a usar la moneda y conocieron el idioma español.  Mujer Negra Eran propiedad de las mujeres blancas casadas siendo parte del patrimonio familiar y fueron consideradas como objeto.

