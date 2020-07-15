Successfully reported this slideshow.
Polinomios Teoria de grados
Integrantes ● Zúñiga Ayelen ● Andrade Tiana ● Chapoñan Mauricio ● Castillo Fabricio ● Acevedo Sebastián ● García Nataly Profesor: ● Roberto Vite 4to "A" GRUPO: 2
Bloque I
DESARROLLO 9 7 10 G.A = 10
DESARROLLO 14 10 13 15 RPTA: El grado absoluto es 15.
Dado el polinomio : m+7+m= 2m+7 2m+7=27 2m=20 m=10 m+9 m+7 2m+1 19 17 21 X X X = X X X m-5 m 3 5 10 3 y y y = y y y GR(x)-...
DESARROLLO Resolución :
Bloque II
DESARROLLO a-2+b+5 a-3+b a-1+b+6 Mayor=GA a-1+b+6=17 a+b=17-6+1 a+b=12 RPTA: a+b es 12.
a+3=7 a=4 a+5b+3=12 4+5b+3=12 5b+7=12 5b=5 b=1 (4a-b)-(5a-2b)+(a-3b) a=4 4(4)-1-5(4)+2+4-3 16-1-20+2+4-3 15-20+2+4-3 -5+2+...
Desarrollo 19 20 G.A = 20
DESARROLLO
GRACIAS!!
Teoria degrados
Teoria degrados

Hablaremos sobre la teoria de grados en polinomios

Teoria degrados

  1. 1. Polinomios Teoria de grados
  3. 3. Bloque I
  4. 4. DESARROLLO 9 7 10 G.A = 10
  5. 5. DESARROLLO 14 10 13 15 RPTA: El grado absoluto es 15.
  6. 6. Dado el polinomio : m+7+m= 2m+7 2m+7=27 2m=20 m=10 m+9 m+7 2m+1 19 17 21 X X X = X X X m-5 m 3 5 10 3 y y y = y y y GR(x)-GR(y) 21-10=11
  7. 7. d) 24
  8. 8. DESARROLLO Resolución :
  9. 9. Bloque II
  10. 10. DESARROLLO a-2+b+5 a-3+b a-1+b+6 Mayor=GA a-1+b+6=17 a+b=17-6+1 a+b=12 RPTA: a+b es 12.
  11. 11. a+3=7 a=4 a+5b+3=12 4+5b+3=12 5b+7=12 5b=5 b=1 (4a-b)-(5a-2b)+(a-3b) a=4 4(4)-1-5(4)+2+4-3 16-1-20+2+4-3 15-20+2+4-3 -5+2+4-3 -3+4-3 1-3 -2
  12. 12. d) 12
  13. 13. Desarrollo 19 20 G.A = 20
  14. 14. DESARROLLO
  15. 15. GRACIAS!!

