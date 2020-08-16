Sensor de gas de robotica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SENSOR DE GAS SEBASTIAN ACEVEDO01 TIANA ANDRADE 02 03 FABRICIO CASTILLO MAURICIO CHAPO�AN 04 NATALY GARCIA05 AYELEN ZU�IGA...
Materiales Resistencias Nombre:3 resistencia:13 LED Comparador doble
Materiales Potenciometro Arduino Sensor de gas
PROCEDIMIENTO PASO N�1: Primero tenemos que poner todos los materiales en la mesa para poder realizar el cableado.
BACK PASO N�2: Despu�s pasamos a conectar el sensor de gas al arduino a la vez con el potenci�metro y el( LM393), siempre ...
PASO N�3: Por �ltimo pasamos a hacer el c�digo para que todo este circuito funcione.
FUNCIONAMIENTO Cuando el sensor de gas detecta en este caso humo, autom�ticamente se activa el LED rojo alertando de la de...
Cuando ya no nota presencia de humo el LED verde se prende. Pero la sensibilidad del sensor puede ser regulado con el pote...
GRACIAS BACK
