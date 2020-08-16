Control de led , motor con pwm y potenciometro de robotica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
-Sebastian Acevedo -Tiana Andrade -Fabricio Castillo -Mauricio Chapoñan -Nataly Garcia -Ayelen Zuñiga INTEGRANTES PROFESOR
INDICE CONTROLDE MOTORPWM CONTROLDELED01 02
CONTROLDELED01
2 PROTOBOARDS ARDUINO UNO 01. 02. MATERIALES
MATERIALES 1LED 1RESISTENCIA 2OSCILOSCOPIOS1POTENCIOMETRO
PROCEDIMIENTO 1.Buscamos todos los materiales y los colocamos de la siguiente manera. 2. Jalamos un cable positivo del osc...
3. Ahora del segundo osciloscopio jalamos un cable negativo y lo conectamos debajo del terminal dos del potenciómetro.
4. Jalamos un cable negativo del segundo osciloscopio y lo ponemos debajo del wiper del potenciómetro. 5. Del primer oscil...
STUDYSUBJECTS Jalamos un cable GND y lo ponemos debajo del terminal 2 del potenciómetro. Ahora jalamos un cable desde A0 y...
09. Jalamos un cable al costado de la pata positiva del LED y lo colocamos en -3 del arduino. 10. Por último se jala un ca...
CODIGO 1. Primero colocamos el bloque “definir ángulo en” que se encuentra en “VARIABLES”, luego colocaremos “leer pasador...
2.CONTROL DELMOTOR PWM
2 PROTOBOARDS ARDUINO UNO 01. 02. MATERIALESBateria de 1,5V Transistor Diodo
MATERIALES MotordeCC 1RESISTENCIA 2OSCILOSCOPIOS1POTENCIOMETRO
PROCEDIMIENTO 1.Buscamos todos los materiales y los colocamos de la siguiente manera. 2. Jalamos un cable negativo del osc...
3. Del wiper jalamos otro cable verde hacia el lado positivo del osciloscopio. Luego mas abajo del terminal 2 del potenció...
4. Ponemos un cable en el terminal 2 de una resistencia y lo unimos con la base del transistor. 5. Colocamos un cable en e...
6. En la parte del emisor jalamos un cable negativo hacia el lado negativo del osciloscopio. Luego en la parte colector de...
07. En el emisor del transistor se coloca un cable negativo y lo llevamos al lado negativo de la batería. 08. Del terminal...
9. Del cátodo del diodo jalamos un cable hacia el lado positivo de la batería. Luego del ánodo jalamos un cable hacia el c...
CODIGO 1. Primero colocamos el bloque “definir ángulo en” que se encuentra en “VARIABLES”, luego colocaremos “leer pasador...
Gracias
  -Sebastian Acevedo -Tiana Andrade -Fabricio Castillo -Mauricio Chapoñan -Nataly Garcia -Ayelen Zuñiga INTEGRANTES PROFESOR: Luisfe Gomez CURSO: Robotica 4 "A"
  2. 2. INDICE CONTROLDE MOTORPWM CONTROLDELED01 02
  3. 3. CONTROLDELED01
  4. 4. 2 PROTOBOARDS ARDUINO UNO 01. 02. MATERIALES
  5. 5. MATERIALES 1LED 1RESISTENCIA 2OSCILOSCOPIOS1POTENCIOMETRO
  6. 6. PROCEDIMIENTO 1.Buscamos todos los materiales y los colocamos de la siguiente manera. 2. Jalamos un cable positivo del osciloscopio y lo colocamos arriba del terminal dos de la resistencia.
  7. 7. 3. Ahora del segundo osciloscopio jalamos un cable negativo y lo conectamos debajo del terminal dos del potenciómetro.
  8. 8. 4. Jalamos un cable negativo del segundo osciloscopio y lo ponemos debajo del wiper del potenciómetro. 5. Del primer osciloscopio jalamos el cable negativo y lo ponemos debajo de la pata positiva del led.
  9. 9. STUDYSUBJECTS Jalamos un cable GND y lo ponemos debajo del terminal 2 del potenciómetro. Ahora jalamos un cable desde A0 y lo colocamos en wiper. Un cable del terminal 1 del potenciómetro lo colocamos en 5V. 06 07 08
  10. 10. 09. Jalamos un cable al costado de la pata positiva del LED y lo colocamos en -3 del arduino. 10. Por último se jala un cable debajo de la pata negativa del LED y lo colocamos en GND.
  11. 11. CODIGO 1. Primero colocamos el bloque “definir ángulo en” que se encuentra en “VARIABLES”, luego colocaremos “leer pasador analogico” estara en “ENTRADAS”. 2. Abajo de ese colocamos “cambiar brillo por” ese bloque estará en “VARIABLES” y dentro de este colocamos “0.249x”que se encuentra en “MATEMÁTICAS”.Luego se coloca “ángulo” y lo encontramos en “VARIABLES”. 3. Por último ponemos el bloque “definir pasador 3 en”se encuentra en “SALIDA” y dentro de este se coloca “brillo” y también está en “VARIABLES”.
  13. 13. 2.CONTROL DELMOTOR PWM
  14. 14. 2 PROTOBOARDS ARDUINO UNO 01. 02. MATERIALESBateria de 1,5V Transistor Diodo
  15. 15. MATERIALES MotordeCC 1RESISTENCIA 2OSCILOSCOPIOS1POTENCIOMETRO
  16. 16. PROCEDIMIENTO 1.Buscamos todos los materiales y los colocamos de la siguiente manera. 2. Jalamos un cable negativo del osciloscopio y lo colocamos debajo del terminal dos del potenciómetro. Luego del wiper jalamos un cable (verde) hacia el A0 del arduino y del terminal 1 del potenciómetro jalamos un cable positivo y lo colocamos en 5V del arduino.
  17. 17. 3. Del wiper jalamos otro cable verde hacia el lado positivo del osciloscopio. Luego mas abajo del terminal 2 del potenciómetro jalamos otro cable negativo y lo llevamos al lado TIERRA del arduino.
  18. 18. 4. Ponemos un cable en el terminal 2 de una resistencia y lo unimos con la base del transistor. 5. Colocamos un cable en el emisor del transistor y lo ubicamos en la parte TIERRA del arduino.
  19. 19. 6. En la parte del emisor jalamos un cable negativo hacia el lado negativo del osciloscopio. Luego en la parte colector del transistor jalamos un cable verde hacia el terminal 2 del motor. En el terminal 1 de la resistencia jalamos un cable verde hacia la parte D9 del arduino.
  20. 20. 07. En el emisor del transistor se coloca un cable negativo y lo llevamos al lado negativo de la batería. 08. Del terminal 1 del motor jalamos un cable positivo y lo llevamos al lado positivo de la batería.
  21. 21. 9. Del cátodo del diodo jalamos un cable hacia el lado positivo de la batería. Luego del ánodo jalamos un cable hacia el colector del transistor.
  22. 22. CODIGO 1. Primero colocamos el bloque “definir ángulo en” que se encuentra en “VARIABLES”, luego colocaremos “leer pasador analogico” estara en “ENTRADAS”. 2. Abajo de ese colocamos “definir ángulo en” ese bloque estará en “VARIABLES” y dentro de este colocamos “0.249x”que se encuentra en “MATEMÁTICAS”.Luego se coloca “ángulo” y lo encontramos en “VARIABLES”. 3. Por último ponemos el bloque “definir pasador 9 en”se encuentra en “SALIDA” y dentro de este se coloca “velocidad” y también está en “VARIABLES”.
  24. 24. Gracias

