Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE Universidad de las fuerzas armadas “espe” Sebastian Cuito Diseño Gráfico NRC 9288 Docente: MYRIAM NOU...
CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE Elementos de una maquetación  Elementos  Distribucion
CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE Los componentes de una página web son: imágenes, textos y otros contenidos multimedia. Las secciones ...
CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINECASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE Elementos TEXTO • El texto es el elemento más significativo de cualquier sitio We...
CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINECASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE Elementos UN NOMBRE DE DOMINIO • El nombre de dominio es la primera parte de una ...
CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINECASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE Elementos VIDEO • Mientras Internet es cada vez más asequible, confiable y veloz,...
CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINECASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE CÓMO DISTRIBUIR EL CONTENIDO DE TU WEB Según varios estudios, la parte más visibl...
CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE
CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE
CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE
CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINECASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE Trípticos
CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINECASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE Folletos
CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINECASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE Catalogo
CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINECASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE Doblados / Pliegues
CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE MUCHAS GRACIAS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

T3.pa3.sebastin c.dg

20 views

Published on

Elementos De Maquinación

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

T3.pa3.sebastin c.dg

  1. 1. CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE Universidad de las fuerzas armadas “espe” Sebastian Cuito Diseño Gráfico NRC 9288 Docente: MYRIAM NOURY PUNINA
  2. 2. CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE Elementos de una maquetación  Elementos  Distribucion
  3. 3. CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE Los componentes de una página web son: imágenes, textos y otros contenidos multimedia. Las secciones internas se encuentran enlazadas de manera que el usuario puede navegar de una página a otra utilizando hipervínculos, un concepto de interactividad surgido con el fenómeno Internet. Elementos 3
  4. 4. CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINECASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE Elementos TEXTO • El texto es el elemento más significativo de cualquier sitio Web porque los usuarios navegan por la Web fundamentalmente en busca de información expresada en hipertexto. IMÁGENES • Aunque no debe abusar de las imágenes por el riesgo de aumentar el peso de la página, y por lo tanto, los tiempos de descarga. Las imágenes constituyen un elemento esencial para ofrecer información visual del contenido y mostrar un diseño atractivo y personal. 4
  5. 5. CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINECASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE Elementos UN NOMBRE DE DOMINIO • El nombre de dominio es la primera parte de una dirección Web que identifica al servidor que almacena y sirve su sitio. HIPERVÍNCULOS • Por sí misma, una página Web no puede hacer mucho. La magia de verdad comienza cuando relaciona varias página mediante enlaces 5
  6. 6. CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINECASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE Elementos VIDEO • Mientras Internet es cada vez más asequible, confiable y veloz, los programas de edición de video se hacen más cercanos a los usuarios. • Ahora es más fácil realizar un video desde una cámara digital o un teléfono móvil con cámara incorporada y que termine subiendo a la Web para ponerlo al alcance de todos. ANIMACIONES EN FLASH • Es una imagen animada, fácil de crear y sobre todo que ocupa poca memoria. Tiene diferentes usos, desde la creación de dibujos animados hasta el despliegue de dibujos interactivos. 6
  7. 7. CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINECASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE CÓMO DISTRIBUIR EL CONTENIDO DE TU WEB Según varios estudios, la parte más visible de una página es el lado izquierda (sobre todo la esquina superior). Por ello se recomienda insertar ahí el contenido más importante, además del logotipo o eslogan que defina tu marca y el objetivo de tu web. Además, piensa en la cantidad de texto mostrado en la página de inicio. Dicho texto debe servir para captar la atención del visitante y animarlo a continuar navegando por el sitio, pero cuida de no saturar con demasiada información, ya que podría cansar al lector y hacer que abandone la página sin explorarla más a fondo.
  8. 8. CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE
  9. 9. CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE
  10. 10. CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE
  11. 11. CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINECASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE Trípticos
  12. 12. CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINECASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE Folletos
  13. 13. CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINECASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE Catalogo
  14. 14. CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINECASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE Doblados / Pliegues
  15. 15. CASA DE ESQUÍ ALPINE MUCHAS GRACIAS

×