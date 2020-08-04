Successfully reported this slideshow.
Microsoft visio Sean wade, 8-966-540, Grupo vespertino#3
Introducción Este trabajo fue confeccionado para explicar, aprender y comprender, la importancia de Microsoft Visio y las ...
Índice Introducción 1- ¿Que es la aplicación? 2- ¿Como funciona? 3- ¿Donde se utiliza? 4-¿Para que se utiliza? Conclusión ...
¿Qué es la aplicación? Microsoft Visio es un software de dibujo vectorial para Microsoft Windows. Microsoft compró la comp...
¿ Cómo funciona? Microsoft Visio sirve básicamente para diseñar diagramas de ﬂujo y de procesos, mapas conceptuales, línea...
¿Donde se utiliza? Se utiliza en dispositivos como: teléfonos inteligentes, tablets y computadoras en las que puedes reali...
¿Para que se utiliza? Visio se puede utilizar para la visualización de datos, el brainstorming, la creación de diagramas U...
Conclusión En conclusión, aprendimos las funciones y características de la aplicación y la forma en la que trabaja.
Bibliografía https://es.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microsoft_Visio https://obsbusiness.school/es/blog-project-managem ent/diagra...
