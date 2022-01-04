Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.24slides.com 1 Travel Reviews Aggregation Website: Webscrapingexpert.com Email: info@webscrapingexpert.com Skype: npro...
www.24slides.com 2 Extract Travel Reviews data for Trivago, Ctrip, Expedia Travel reviews data aggregation services from W...
www.24slides.com 3 List of Data Fields Our scalable platform takes care of all the higher volumes of data without affectin...
www.24slides.com 4 Our Service Price Monitoring Services Our price monitoring services can scrape pricing, availability, i...
www.24slides.com 5 Industry • Amazon Product Data Scraping • Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) Monitoring • Flipkart Product ...
www.24slides.com 6 Thank You Website: Webscrapingexpert.com Email: info@webscrapingexpert.com Skype: nprojectshub
Travel Reviews Aggregation

WebScrapingExpert.com #1 Web Scraping Company across the WorldWide.

We specialize in online directory scraping, email searching, data cleaning, data harvesting and web scraping services.

Basic principal of this company is to deliver what the our customer required in best way. We believe in transparent and long term business relationship. Over a decade we worked for over 500+ customers from across the globe.

For any Data Scraping requirements feel free to email us on info@webscrapingexpert.com.

  1. 1. www.24slides.com 1 Travel Reviews Aggregation Website: Webscrapingexpert.com Email: info@webscrapingexpert.com Skype: nprojectshub
  2. 2. www.24slides.com 2 Extract Travel Reviews data for Trivago, Ctrip, Expedia Travel reviews data aggregation services from WebScrapingExpert.com provide you the opportunity to all the data you require including website data which are log-in protected. Well programmed and synchronized data extraction offers higher quality, all-inclusive data that is an important part of online businesses. The travel reviews data aggregation services from WebScrapingExpert.com provide you the opportunity to all the data you require including website data which are log-in protected. WebScrapingExpert.com automates the travel reviews aggregation with dominant transformation capabilities for making sure that you obtain the correct data at the correct time in the correct format. We will help you build your business by providing you the data that you required. We provide Travel Reviews Aggregation Scraping services to scrape or extract Reviews data from ctrip, TripAdvisor, expedia.com, Booking.com. Agoda, Trivago, Hotels.com, Priceline, & Kayak. The consolidated deliverables from all the services are structured, clean, and appropriate data available in the delivery formats of your preference. You can select from multiple file formats like CSV, XML, and others.
  3. 3. www.24slides.com 3 List of Data Fields Our scalable platform takes care of all the higher volumes of data without affecting the data quality.  Hotel Name  Hotel Address  Hotel Contact Details  Guest Reviews  Review Count Per Heads  Hotel Facilities  Price Per Night  Deals We only provide relevant data, which helps the client in gaining reliability in the market with high growth figures.
  4. 4. www.24slides.com 4 Our Service Price Monitoring Services Our price monitoring services can scrape pricing, availability, inventory levels, etc. from any e-commerce websites Web Scraping API We help organizations to spread their current web-based system as a well- designed service set, making new business channels and superior partner integration with Web Scraping API. Website Data Scraping Services We provides the Best Website Data Scraping Services to scrape or extract relevant data from any website you want to scrape in the best possible way. Sales Intelligence Sales Intelligence or SI is the collection of methods and technologies to collect and analyze information to help a company to increase sales.
  5. 5. www.24slides.com 5 Industry • Amazon Product Data Scraping • Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) Monitoring • Flipkart Product data Scraping • Scrape Marijuana Dispensary & Strain Information • NAHC.org Extractor • Product Nutrition Data Scraping • Scrape Data From Real Estate Website • Section 8 Housing Listings Scraping • Crawl Local MLS Listings • Business Directory Scraping • Yelp Data Listing Extraction • Google Maps Data Scraper • Court Records Extraction and Criminal Records Extraction Services • Lawyer Site Scraping • Social Media Scraping • Scrape Profile Data From Facebook
  6. 6. www.24slides.com 6 Thank You Website: Webscrapingexpert.com Email: info@webscrapingexpert.com Skype: nprojectshub

