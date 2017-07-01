How to Setup Outlook with Gmail? 1888-738-4333
1. Log into your Gmail account.
2. Click the gear icon at the top right, then choose Settings.
3. Click Forwarding and POP/IMAP to bring up the POP and IMAP settings.
4. Click Enable IMAP.
5. Click Save Changes.
To configure Outlook 2007 for your Gmail address:
To configure Outlook 2007 for your Gmail address:

Enable POP in your email account. Don't forget to click Save Changes when you're done.
Open Outlook.
Click the Tools menu, and select Account Settings...
On the E-mail tab, click New...
If you are prompted to Choose E-mail Service, select Microsoft Exchange, POP3, IMAP, or HTTP, and click Next.
Fill in all necessary fields to include the following information:

1888 738 4333 How to setup gmail with outlook 2007 &amp; gmail configuration for outlook

