UK Adjudicators May 2020 newsletter

  1. 1. WWW.UKADJUDICATORS.CO.UK MAY 2020 NEWSLETTER 1 | P a g e EDITORS COMMENTS With the pandemic in the UK imposing a lock down you might have thought that there would not be much to share. Well you’d be wrong the TCC have dismissed an application to stay an adjudication due to the Coronavirus and an injunction was granted to prevent an expert from testifying as the company they worked for owed a fiduciary duty to the client. Also the Supreme Court live streamed the appeal in the case of Bresco Electrical Services Ltd (in liquidation) (Appellant) v Michael J Lonsdale (Electrical) Ltd (Respondent). The CIC LVD MAP launches on the 1 May 2020 and UK Adjudicators are one of the Adjudicator Nominating Bodies The 2020 London Adjudication & Arbitration Conference will hopefully take place on the 20 August at the IET in central London. If you would like to attend, speak, support, sponsor or exhibit please get in touch to express your interest. We have a much larger venue being lined up for the 2020 venue as we reached our capacity limits in the last venue. As always, I would encourage you to forward articles, commentaries, news and events that our readers would find of interest and share details of our panel and nomination service with friends, colleagues and clients. During this period of self isolation and social distancing we are able to maintain our nomination services and trust that our panel members will utilise technology to conduct virtual hearings where necessary. If you can organise a webinar please do get in touch as we intend putting on a number during this period of isolation and distancing. Accompanying the newsletter are copies of the CC LVD MAP and the MDA Attorneys South African Adjudication Survey. I sincerely hope that you and your families remain safe during the crisis and encourage you to follow governmental advice and updates. Sean Gibbs LLB(Hons) LLM MICE FCIOB FRICS FCIARB, is a director with Hanscomb Intercontinental and is available to serve as an arbitrator, adjudicator, mediator, quantum expert and dispute board member. sean.gibbs@hanscombintercontinental.co.uk
  2. 2. WWW.UKADJUDICATORS.CO.UK MAY 2020 NEWSLETTER 2 | P a g e MILLCHRIS DEVELOPMENTS LTD V WATERS [2020] 4 WLUK 45 – APPLICATION FOR INJUNCTION TO STOP AN ADJUDICATION REFUSED On the 2 April 2020, The Honourable Mrs Justice Jefford gave judgement in the case of MillChris Developments Ltd v Waters [2020] 4 WLUK 45. The decision concerned an application for injunctive relief to restrain an adjudication due to the Coronavirus epidemic in the United Kingdom. The background to the case was that Waters a homeowner had employed a building contractor, MillChris Developments to undertake building works at its home. The Contractor ceased trading in 2019 however Waters alleged MillChris had been overpaid by £45,000.00 and that aspects of the work were defective £and that there were defects in the works. Waters sought to resolve the crystallized dispute using statutory Adjudication, and commenced the adjudication on the 23 March 2020. The Adjudicator issued a timetable for submissions from the parties and a site visit was directed to be held on the 14 April 2020 . It was at this point the Contractor objected to participating in the Adjudication, on the grounds that it was not possible to comply with the deadlines of the health crisis and therefore the adjudication should be postponed until the imposed lock-down measures were lifted by the Government. The Adjudicator continued to proceed with the Adjudication but proposed a two-week extension to the timetable, MillChris objected and sought injunctive relief from the court to prevent the Adjudication proceeding. Submissions made on behalf of MillChris were that the Adjudication would be in breach of natural justice as MillChris had insufficient time to prepare a response due to the Coronavirus epidemicdue to the following matters: • its solicitor was forced to self isolate at home; • it was unable to gather evidence due to lack of contact with relevant parties: • none of its representatives would be able to attend the site visit; • there was insufficient time to appoint an independent surveyor The Honourable Mrs Justice Jefford refused to grant the application for an injunction. The Application was refused on the following grounds; • there was no explanation why papers could not be transported or scanned
  3. 3. WWW.UKADJUDICATORS.CO.UK MAY 2020 NEWSLETTER 3 | P a g e between the Contractor and its solicitor, or anyone else instructed; • the reason for not being able to obtain evidence was not due to COVID-19, but the Contractor's inability to contact its former managing director; • no attempt had been made to contact the Contractor's former Project Manager; • the Adjudicator offered an extension for submissions to allow the Contractor to make contact with the relevant parties, but the Contractor objected; • the parties to an Adjudication had no right to be present at a site visit, the Adjudicator could conduct the visit alone; • the Contractor could have listed specific matters for the Adjudicator's attention in advance of the site visit. Conclusion Parties must remember that each case turns on its own specific facts, however the court refused injunctive relief. This should signal clearly to parties and their advisers that the TCC court has continued it approach to supporting adjudication and it will be exceptional for them to grant relief. While the court has jurisdiction to grant an injunction in respect of an ongoing adjudication, it would only do so very rarely. Parties and their advisers would be advised to consider the principles from this case and the cases considered by the court of Michael J Lonsdale (Electrical) Ltd v Bresco Electrical Services Ltd (In Liquidation) [2018] EWHC 2043 (TCC), and American Cyanamid Co v Ethicon Ltd [1975] A.C. 396, [1975] 2 WLUK 14. Dorchester Hotel Ltd v Vivid Interiors Ltd [2009] EWHC 70 (TCC), Twintec Ltd v Volkerfitzpatrick Ltd [2014] EWHC 10, Bresco Electrical Services Ltd v Michael J Lonsdale (Electrical) Ltd [2019] EWCA Civ 27, Billingford Holdings Ltd & BFL Trade Ltd v SMC Building Solutions Ltd [2019] EWHC 711, MillChris Developments Ltd v Waters [2020] 4 WLUK 45 (unreported). Robert Gibbs is a commercial manager with Hanscomb Intercontinental and is available to provide advice and representation in arbitration and adjudication proceedings. robertgibbs@hanscombintercontinental.com
  4. 4. WWW.UKADJUDICATORS.CO.UK MAY 2020 NEWSLETTER 4 | P a g e THE TCC THROWS A SPANNER IN THE WORKS OF EXPERT WITNESS FIRMS Summary In what is likely to be a significant blow to firms providing expert witness services, the TCC has recently issued a judgment that may heavily curtail their activities. In a decision issued last week in A Company v X, Y, Z [2020] EWHC 809 (TCC) the claimant succeeded in continuing an injunction restraining the three defendant consultancy firms from acting as expert witnesses for a third party in ICC proceedings against the claimant. It was held that by agreeing to provide expert services to the claimant in connection with one contract on a project, the entire consultancy group to which the first defendant belonged owed a fiduciary duty of loyalty to the claimant. That duty of loyalty would be breached if another company within the defendant group accepted instructions to provide expert services in relation to another arbitration arising out of the same project. The practical implications of this decision is that once a consultancy undertakes any substantial work for a party, it needs to very carefully consider the fiduciary duty of loyalty that it owes to that party and not accept other instructions that would be in conflict with that duty. That would obviously include, as here, instructions from another party in proceedings against the instructing party concerning the same project and may even have broader implications. Being subject to a fiduciary duty is a very serious matter. Experts will have undertaken appointments on the basis of owing a duty of confidentiality to their appointing party and will not have considered owing a duty of loyalty which goes well beyond ordinary criticism that could be levied at an expert for a lack of independence. This will result in uncertainty and excessive cautiousness going forwards and likely a state of panic in ongoing proceedings that involve experts that could be said to be in breach of that duty. There is likely to be scramble by parties looking to review decisions in which there may be arguments that experts have breached this fiduciary duty.
  5. 5. WWW.UKADJUDICATORS.CO.UK MAY 2020 NEWSLETTER 5 | P a g e It has very serious implications for the expert witness ‘industry’ and given those implications is likely to be the subject of an appeal. The Decision The claimant was the developer of a petrochemical plant (the “Project”) and entered into contracts with a main contractor (the “Contractor”), as well as engineering, procurement and construction management consultants (the “EPCM Consultants”). In due course, disputes arose about delays to the Project, and the Contractor commenced an ICC arbitration against the claimant (the “Works Package Arbitration”). The claimant engaged the first defendant as delay experts in the Works Package Arbitration. That expert appointment included a confidentiality agreement. Meanwhile, the EPCM Consultants commenced an ICC arbitration against the claimant (the “EPCM Arbitration”) in respect of unpaid fees. The claimant counterclaimed in respect of delay and disruption, including any sums payable to the Contractor caused by the EPCM Consultants’ late release of drawings, and failure to properly manage and supervise the Contractor. The EPCM Consultants sought the services of delay and quantum experts for the EPCM Arbitration and engaged another expert of the first defendant. The first defendant informed the claimant of that appointment and advised that it did not consider that there was a conflict of interest because each expert owed a duty assist the Tribunal and act independently, was the individual and not the company, were of different disciplines and based in different geographic region and information barriers were operated. The claimant advised the first defendant that its engagement by the EPCM Consultants created a conflict of interest and was contrary to the terms of its appointment. An interim injunction was sought restraining the defendants from providing expert services to the EPCM Consultants on the EPCM Arbitration. The Issues At the return date, the Court had to grapple with the following issues: 1. Whether as a matter of principle independent experts, who are engaged by a client to provide advice and support in arbitration or legal proceedings, in addition to expert evidence, can owe a fiduciary duty of loyalty to their clients. 2. Whether on the facts of this case, the Employer was entitled to a fiduciary
  6. 6. WWW.UKADJUDICATORS.CO.UK MAY 2020 NEWSLETTER 6 | P a g e obligation of loyalty from any or all of the Defendants. 3. Whether there had been, or may be, a breach of any duty of loyalty or confidence. 4. If so, whether to grant the injunction. The Arguments The claimant argued that the defendants’ provision of expert services to the EPCM Consultants was a breach of the rule that a party owing a duty of loyalty to a client must not, absent informed consent, agree to act or actually act for a second client in a manner which is inconsistent with the interests of the first. The defendants argued that independent experts do not owe a fiduciary duty of loyalty to their clients because that would be inconsistent with their overriding duty to the tribunal, and that there was no conflict of interest as sophisticated information barriers were in place that prevented the transmission of confidential information between the appointed experts. Fiduciary duty The parties were in agreement as to the principles governing fiduciary relationships. The court set out the relevant definition of a fiduciary citing Millett LJ in Bristol & West Building Society v Mothew [1998] Ch 1 (CA): “A fiduciary is someone who has undertaken to act for or on behalf of another in a particular matter in circumstances which give rise to a relationship of trust and confidence. The distinguishing obligation of a fiduciary is the obligation of loyalty. The principal is entitled to the single-minded loyalty of his fiduciary. The core liability has several facets. A fiduciary must act in good faith; … he must not place himself in a position where his duty and his interest may conflict; he may not act for his own benefit or the benefit of a third person without the informed consent of his principal … A fiduciary who acts for two principals with potentially conflicting interests without the informed consent of both is in breach of the obligation of undivided loyalty; he puts himself in a position where his duty to one principal may conflict with his duty to the other …This is sometimes described as “the double employment rule”. Breach of the rule automatically constitutes a breach of fiduciary duty…” The recognised classes of fiduciaries were limited to trustees, guardians, executors, administrators, agents, doctors and lawyers. The addition of experts to that list might be considered somewhat unusual. Hence, the parties were in dispute as to whether expert
  7. 7. WWW.UKADJUDICATORS.CO.UK MAY 2020 NEWSLETTER 7 | P a g e witnesses were fiduciaries, the defendant arguing that such a duty would be inconsistent with the independent role of the expert support for which was found in Harmony Shipping v Saudi Europe Line (1979) that was adopted by the Federal Court of Australia in Wimmera Industrial Minerals v Iluka Midwest [2002] FCA 653. Historically the courts’ concern in relation to experts was the protection of privileged material; hence the decision in Prince Jefri Bolkiah v KPMG [1999] 2 AC 222 (HL) which was considered to be an exceptional case in which the defendant accountants were essentially in the same position as solicitors and had an ongoing obligation to preserve confidential and privileged information. This was explained by Mann J in Meat Corporation of Namibia Limited v Dawn Meats (UK) Limited [2011] EWHC 474 (Ch) who concluded that “on certain facts an expert should not be permitted to act because it is likely that the expert will be unable to avoid having resort to privileged material that he should not resort to”. The TCC concluded that in each of the above cases there was no existing fiduciary duty giving rise to a duty of loyalty; the issue was whether, absent a duty of loyalty, an obligation to preserve confidential and privileged information should preclude the expert from acting for another party. Experts’ immunity was abolished in Jones v Kaney [2011] 2 AC 398 (SC) with Lord Phillips explaining that there is no conflict between the duty that an expert owes to his client and that owed to the court. The TCC set out the following general principles in respect of expert witnesses: 1. In principle, an expert can be compelled to give expert evidence in arbitration or legal proceedings by any party, even in circumstances where that expert has provided an opinion to another party. 2. When providing expert witness services, the expert has a paramount duty to the court or tribunal, which may require the expert to act in a way which does not advance the client’s case. 3. Where no fiduciary relationship arises, having regard to the nature and circumstances of the expert’s appointment, or where the expert’s appointment has been terminated, the test from Prince Jefri Bolkiah based on an ongoing obligation to preserve confidential and privileged information does not necessarily apply to preclude an expert from acting or giving evidence for another party. The above appear to point to a conclusion that the defendants should not be restrained from providing expert witness services to the
  8. 8. WWW.UKADJUDICATORS.CO.UK MAY 2020 NEWSLETTER 8 | P a g e EPMC Consultants. However, the Court stated that: “None of the authorities supports the proposition that an independent expert does not owe a fiduciary obligation of loyalty to his or her client.” And further that: “As a matter of principle, the circumstances in which an expert is retained to provide litigation or arbitration support services could give rise to a relationship of trust and confidence. In common with counsel and solicitors, an independent expert owes duties to the court that may not align with the interests of the client. However, as with counsel and solicitors, the paramount duty owed to the court is not inconsistent with an additional duty of loyalty to the client”. The apparent justification for this conclusion appears to be the Supreme Court decision in Jones v Kane; albeit that the Supreme Court did not consider whether or not an expert owed its client a fiduciary duty. On the facts of this case, a relationship of trust and confidence did arise, because X “was engaged to provide expert services for the claimant in connection with the Works Package Arbitration. […] However, it was also engaged to provide extensive advice and support for [the Employer] throughout the arbitration proceedings”. Whilst the TCC did not decide that all experts owe their client a fiduciary duty, confining its decision to one that the circumstances in which an expert is retained could give rise to such a duty, nevertheless, the implications are clear. Particularly as the TCC went on to find not only that the first defendant owed such a duty to the claimant but that the defendant group owed such a duty thereby potentially precluding employees of other companies within that group from acting for anyone against the claimant. That seems very broad- reaching and as expert services firms have become much more multi-disciplinary in nature, likely to present real hurdles in practice. The TCC was clear that X’s fiduciary duty of loyalty extended to the wider group, and thus precluded Y and Z from being engaged by the EPCM Consultants. This was on the basis of the close financial links between the defendants: the defendants’ shareholders had a common interest in the performance of the group, and that each defendant had a financial interest in the performance of others within the group. The TCC rejected the Defendants’ arguments to rebut those concerns and concluded that the defendant group owed fiduciary duties to the claimant: 1. Not unreasonably and particularly in light of the previous authorities, firms providing these
  9. 9. WWW.UKADJUDICATORS.CO.UK MAY 2020 NEWSLETTER 9 | P a g e services had in place firm-wide conflict management system intended to preserve confidentiality and privilege. It was held that that did not change the position: a fiduciary must not place himself in a position where his duty and his interest may conflict. Therefore, steps to prevent any such conflict arising in fact did not assist. It might be thought that such issues were more relevant to whether or not a breach of duty had occurred; rather than deemed irrelevant to its existence. 2. Barristers were in a similar position sharing funding, marketing and an interest in each other’s success and often appearing on other sides of litigation without issue. It was held that the comparison was ‘not apt’ as barristers do not share profits, are required to represent unpopular clients or causes (a reference to the ‘cab rank’ rule) and (deemed most importantly) that it is common knowledge that barristers are self-employed and those in the same set may act on opposing sides. Whether that is ‘common knowledge’ or not must be open to some debate. The Court also raised the fact that the defendant did not inform the claimant that they might take instructions to act both for and against the claimant in respect of the dispute and the conclusiondrawn that if it had done, the claimant would not have instructed the defendant. That conclusion is drawn from the fact that when the defendant advised the claimant that it was acting, the claimant objected. The Court then concluded that the fiduciary duty had been breached because the two arbitrations were concerned with the same subject matters and there was an overlap of issues so “plainly” a conflict of interest. Accordingly, the Court was satisfied that it was likely that accepting the EPCM Consultants’ instruction was a breach of fiduciary duty. The nature of the services being provided by the defendants was considered as part of the analysis of breach, rather than imposition of a duty. Furthermore, the Court did not consider the extensive information barriers that had been erected within the defendant group when considering the issue of breach. Practical Implications This judgment will not be welcomed by consultancy firms. First, whilst the ratio of the decision is that the existence of a fiduciary duty depends on the nature of the particular retainer, a fiduciary relationship was nevertheless found in what were fairly common circumstances. Appointing parties and experts would expect their relationship to give rise to a duty of confidentiality rather than one of loyalty. That may differ where an expert is involved in all
  10. 10. WWW.UKADJUDICATORS.CO.UK MAY 2020 NEWSLETTER 10 | P a g e stages of case for a lengthy period of time but would not generally apply. That said, such relationship would not ordinarily be expected by the parties to extend to a duty of loyalty indefinitely and/or without anchoring in the specific project. This judgment would preclude firms that provide expert services from accepting instructions on any dispute where a conflict of interest may (rather than will) arise and could prevent an appointed expert from ever acting against that appointing party on any other project. Second, acceptance of instructions by one office of a global firm is likely to conflict out the entire firm. It is difficult to see what more a global consultancy can do to separate offices from one another than what the Defendants did in this case: they were separate legal entities, and had a firm-wide conflict management system in place. This was not enough. It therefore appears that any large consultancy “managed and marketed as one global firm” [57] may have to decline instructions to act against a party which has instructed an office in any region and in any discipline. Prudence would require them to as professional indemnity insurance would not cover them for any breach of fiduciary duty. The judgment is on BAILII at : https://www.bailii.org/ew/cases/EWHC/TCC/ 2020/809.html Jessica Stephens QC jstephens@4pumpcourt.com Kajetan Wandowicz kwandowicz@4pumpcourt.com 4 Pump Court Temple London EC4Y 7AN Tel +44 (0)20 7842 5555 www.4pumpcourt.com Pump Court International Tel (+852) 3101 7108 www.pumpcourtinternational.hk
  11. 11. WWW.UKADJUDICATORS.CO.UK MAY 2020 NEWSLETTER 11 | P a g e CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTS ADJUDICATION SERVICE RECOMMENCES The Construction Contracts Adjudication Service will resume the processing of applications for the appointment of an Adjudicator under section 6(4) of the Construction Contracts Act, 2013 on Tuesday, 14 April 2020. Due to the ongoing restrictions in place, the service may not be able to process applications strictly within the 7-day timeframe set out in the Handbook. CCAS will endeavour to operate as efficiently as the circumstances allow. https://dbei.gov.ie/en/Construction- Contracts-Adjudication-Service/ REFORMS TO THE MALAYSIAN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY PAYMENT AND ADJUDICATION ACT 2012 : SURVEY RESULT AND CIPAA PUBLIC FORUM ON 26th FEBRUARY 2020 The AIAC is the named adjudication authority of the Construction Industry Payment and Adjudication Act 2012 (“CIPAA 2012”). This role encompasses the power to administer adjudication proceedings and set the competency standards for our adjudicators. In order to streamline the administration of the adjudication process, the AIAC has developed the AIAC Adjudication Rules & Procedure and issues circulars if any need for clarifications arise. As at the end of 2019, the AIAC had received over 3,000 adjudication case registrations and it had also empanelled at least 600 adjudicators. The AIAC has also had the privilege of participating in the development of the CIPAA 2012 since its enactment in 2014. The CIPAA 2012 has since become one of the more effective and efficient mechanisms for the resolution of payment disputes in the construction industry in Malaysia. It has continued to rapidly grow in use across the country. However, our observation from
  12. 12. WWW.UKADJUDICATORS.CO.UK MAY 2020 NEWSLETTER 12 | P a g e having administered these 3,000 cases over the years is that the time is upon us to start thinking about the improvement of the CIPAA 2012 to better serve the interests of the public. SURVEY RESULT ON THE REFORMS TO THE CIPAA 2012 Recognising that any good law should represent the voice of the people, the AIAC and the Bar Council Construction Law Committee joined forces in disseminating a survey to elicit feedback on the areas of the CIPAA 2012 which, in the view of the public, required reform. Specifically, this survey gauged whether or not reforms to the CIPAA 2012 were necessary, and if so, which parts of the CIPAA 2012 required amendments. A total of 110 responses were received to the survey from participants of diverse backgrounds. For this purpose of this report, the people who responded to the survey will be classified as “Respondents”. Along with the Bar Council Construction Law Committee, the AIAC team has had the liberty to read the comments provided by the Respondents. Most, if not all, of the feedback was valuable. The AIAC would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to everyone who contributed to the survey. Below are several notable findings from the survey. Please be informed that the information produced below should not in any way be treated as representing the views of the AIAC and/or the Bar Council Construction Law Committee – it is simply a product of the feedback received to the survey. The responses reflect the views of the Respondents whose identities have been kept confidential. the pool of Respondents comprises not only of adjudication decision-makers (i.e. adjudicators), but also other adjudication participants (i.e, a user of the CIPAA 2012 or the representative of the user of the CIPAA 2012). The AIAC hopes that this diversity this will translate into inclusive and collective findings that will truly reflect the voice of the construction industry. The first question that the survey posed was whether or not the framework of the CIPAA 2012 needed to be amended. Kindly note that the reference to the “Framework of CIPAA 2012” also includes other procedural frameworks affecting the CIPAA such as the CIPAA Regulations 2014, the AIAC Adjudication Rules & Procedure, the CIPA Exemption Order, and the AIAC Circulars. In this regard, approximately 60% of the Respondents indicated that the framework of the CIPAA 2012 needed to be reformed. One could conclude therefore, that the majority felt reforms of the CIPAA 2012 were necessary. Respondents who indicated “yes” then proceeded to provide their views on which
  13. 13. WWW.UKADJUDICATORS.CO.UK MAY 2020 NEWSLETTER 13 | P a g e section(s) and/or framework of the CIPAA 2012 should be reformed. The Respondents who indicated “no” to the first question proceeded to comment on the “others” section of the survey. Interestingly, even though these Respondents were of the view that the CIPAA 2012 did not require any reform, they still provided comments and suggestions to amend the CIPAA 2012 in the “others” section. The inference to be made is that it is likely that more than 58.2% of the Respondents were minded to have the CIPAA 2012 and its accompanying Framework reformed. 1. Part I: Preliminary, Sections 1 – 4 of the CIPAA 2012 The first part of the CIPAA 2012 runs from Sections 1 – 4, primarily focusing on the scope of the application and definition of terms used in the CIPAA 2012. In this regard, 48% of the Respondents believe that Part I needs to be amended. Notable comments included: Firstly, clarification on the phrase “four storeys high”. 3. Non-application This Act does not apply to a construction contract entered into by a natural person for any construction work in respect of any building which is less than four storeys high and which is wholly intended for his occupation. As of now, the CIPAA 2012 is not applicable to construction contracts entered into by a natural person for any construction work in respect of any building which is less than four storeys high and which is wholly intended for his occupation. There seems to be a general consensus from the result survey to remove the requirement of the four-storey high or at least for the CIPAA 2012 to provide clarification on the method to calculate the level of the storeys. Secondly, the Respondents believe that the term “working day” needs to be further clarified. As of now, a “working day” follows the calendar day, and excludes weekends and public holidays applicable in the State where the project site is located. This provision might be a bit problematic in two situations: First where party autonomy rears its head and parties prefer otherwise; and second, when the project site location spans across multiple States. “working day” means a calendar day but exclude weekends and public holidays applicable at the State or Federal Territory where the site is located. Thirdly, the Respondents seem to form a collective nod on the insertion of a provision to clarify the position of the CIPAA 2012 regarding its scope of application. Namely, whether it is prospective or retrospective in nature. Although the recent judicial development in the case of Bauer seems to
  14. 14. WWW.UKADJUDICATORS.CO.UK MAY 2020 NEWSLETTER 14 | P a g e shed light on this issue, in the view of the Respondents, a clear reinforcement in the CIPAA 2012 will clearly put an end to the saga. That said, the AIAC understands that further judicial developments are ongoing in this area. 2. Part II: Adjudication of Payment Disputes, Sections 5 – 20 of the CIPAA 2012 The second part of the CIPAA 2012 is the heart of the adjudication procedure, covering Sections 5 – 20 which regulate the issuance of the payment claim up until the issuance of the adjudication decision. For that reason alone, it is not surprising that this Part attracted the highest number of Respondents desiring reform, specifically, almost 80% of the Respondents. Notable comments include but are not limited to: Firstly, clarification on the right of the respondent to raise a counterclaim. As of now, the CIPAA 2012 is silent regarding this and the respondent can only raise a set-off to reduce the payment claim advanced by the claimant. There seems to be a dividing view from the result survey – some Respondents suggested that the CIPAA 2012 should allow counterclaims, whereas others had hoped that the CIPAA 2012 would make it clear that counterclaims cannot be introduced by the respondent in adjudication proceedings. Secondly, the right to file the notice of adjudication. As of now, the CIPAA 2012 has made it possible for the non-paying party to file the notice of adjudication, although the payment claim is filed by the unpaid party. Filing the notice of adjudication will entitle the non-paying party to enjoy purported privileges in being the claimant which include, the right to issue a notice of withdrawal. As such, clarification was requested on this issue. Section 7(1): An unpaid party or a non-paying party may refer a dispute arising from a payment claim made under section 5 to adjudication. Section 8(1): A claimant may initiate adjudication proceedings by serving a written notice of adjudication containing the nature and description of the dispute and the remedy sought together with any supporting document on the respondent. “claimant” means an aggrieved party in a construction contract who initiates adjudication proceedings Thirdly, and quite surprisingly, a vast majority of the Respondents concurred that the 45 working days to issue the Adjudication Decision is too long and needs to be shortened. Now, this suggestion is particularly interesting, seeing that 66% of the participating Respondents were adjudicators. From the perspective of the AIAC, however,
  15. 15. WWW.UKADJUDICATORS.CO.UK MAY 2020 NEWSLETTER 15 | P a g e this suggestion is feasible since adjudicators’ delivery of the Adjudication Decision is reaching 97.83% in terms of timeliness. This means that the vast majority of adjudicators empanelled with the AIAC delivered their adjudication decisions on time. Whether or not this can be translated to a willingness or ability to deliver adjudication decisions within a shortened period will be left to be seen. 3. Part III: Adjudicator, Sections 21 – 27 of the CIPAA 2012 This section focusses on the appointments, duties, obligation, and jurisdiction of the adjudicator. The majority of the Respondents (61.7%) believed that this Part should also be reformed. Notable comments included the need for clarification regarding the power of the adjudicator to set-aside the proceedings based on non-compliance. The CIPAA 2012 presently empowers the adjudicator to set aside or make any order dealing with the adjudication proceeding as the adjudicator deems fit, if there is any ground of non-compliance. Pursuant to Section 26(1) of the CIPAA 2012, non- compliance of the parties appears broad and can be derived from time limits, the form or content of documents submitted or in any other respect which amounts to an irregularity. Further, any non-compliance of the parties neither invalidates the power of the adjudicator to hear the dispute nor does it nullify the adjudication proceedings or the decision itself. 26. Power of Adjudicator Not Affected by Non-compliance Subject to subsection (2), the non-compliance by the parties with the provisions of this Act whether in respect of time limit, form or content or in any other respect shall be treated as an irregularity and shall not invalidate the power of the adjudicator to adjudicate the dispute nor nullify the adjudication proceedings or adjudication decision. The adjudicator may on the ground that there has been non- compliance in respect of the adjudication proceedings or document produced in the adjudication proceedings— Set aside either wholly or partly the adjudication proceedings; Make any order dealing with the adjudication proceedings as the adjudicator deems fit; or Allow amendment to be made to the document produced in the adjudication proceedings. Respondents believe that this section needs to be clarified in several instances: clarity is required regarding what constitutes “non- compliance” and also whether it is reasonable for setting aside to be a penalty for non- compliance. Respondents of the survey have conveyed that the text of the CIPAA 2012 is presently too broad and does not protect the legitimate interest of the parties. 4. Part IV: Enforcement of Adjudication Decisions, Sections 28 – 31 of the CIPAA 2012 Part IV of the CIPAA 2012 mainly covers the stage post
  16. 16. WWW.UKADJUDICATORS.CO.UK MAY 2020 NEWSLETTER 16 | P a g e the delivery of the adjudication decision. In this regard, there were two school of thoughts: 50% of the Respondents believed that these sections need to be amended; the remaining 50% took the view that the Part should remain as is. Notable comments included: Firstly, the need for clarification on the enforcement of the Adjudication Decision as a judgement. Respondents believed that the CIPAA 2012 should specifically indicate the timeline for the purposes of the enforcement of an Adjudication Decision. There was also a suggestion for review mechanisms to be in place in respect of erroneous determinations, such as allowing the court to look into the merits of the matter. Secondly, the Respondents further suggested that clarification needs to be made on the section relating to the direct payment from the principal. The CIPAA 2012 allows the winning party to recover their outstanding sum from the principal of the losing party, in the event the losing party fails to voluntarily comply with the adjudication decision. Many Respondents queried the enforceability of this mechanism as the CIPAA 2012 does not contemplate the consequences of a principal who fails to comply with this mechanism and the procedure available to the principal to recover this sum as a debt from the losing party. 5. Part V: Adjudication Authority, Sections 32 – 33 of the CIPAA 2012 Part V of the CIPAA 2012 focuses on the Adjudication Authority of the CIPAA 2012, namely the AIAC. This particular Part generated the lowest percentage of Respondents requesting amendments (31%). Notable comments included: Firstly, granting more power to the AIAC to refuse the registration of an adjudication. Of course, as many of you are already aware – the CIPAA 2012 empowers the AIAC to provide administrative support for the conduct of adjudication proceedings. The support provided includes conducting a preliminary review of documentation, registration, appointment, collection of deposits, custodian of adjudication decisions where deposits have not been remitted, amongst others. But there seems to be a general consensus that the AIAC should assume more power to refuse the registration of an adjudication matter that is not compatible with the provisions of the CIPAA 2012. The AIAC’s position on this point is that whenever it is apparent that an adjudication matter falls outside the scope of the CIPAA 2012 (for instance, when the matter is exempted pursuant to the CIPA Exemption Order 2014, or the date of the filing of the payment claim or notice of adjudication is premature), the AIAC will not proceed with registering those cases. In case of doubt, however, the AIAC will nevertheless proceed
  17. 17. WWW.UKADJUDICATORS.CO.UK MAY 2020 NEWSLETTER 17 | P a g e to appoint the adjudicator and have the adjudicator decide upon the issue. 32. Functions of AIAC The AIAC shall be the adjudication authority and shall be responsible for the following: Setting of competency standard and criteria of an adjudicator; Determination of the standard terms of appointment of an adjudicator and fees for the services of an adjudicator; Administrative support for the conduct of adjudication under this Act; and Any functions as may be required for the efficient conduct of adjudication under this Act. Secondly, the Respondents also conveyed a desire for the existence of an ad hoc adjudication process to alleviate the financial hurdles in initiating an adjudication proceeding. Presently, the CIPAA 2012 framework does not recognise the concept of ad hoc adjudication. How this will work in practice remains unseen. 6. Part VI: General, Sections 34 – 37 of the CIPAA 2012 Part VI of the CIPAA 2012 is a general section encompassing Sections 34 to 37. 41.7% of the Respondents indicated a need to amend to this section, with the most notable comment being on the conditional payment provision. There seems to be an overwhelming nod in favour of reforms to the conditional payment provision. Several Respondents requested more detailed definitions of conditional payment in light of recent judicial developments. Several Respondents also believed that the CIPAA 2012 should clarify whether such a provision applies to all types of construction contracts or only to construction contracts that fall within the ambit of the CIPAA 2012. 7. Part VII: Miscellaneous, Sections 38 – 41 of the CIPAA 2012 With respect to the final Part of the CIPAA 2012, which contains Miscellaneous provisions, 58% of the Respondents believed that amendments were necessary. Most of the comments relating to this Part concerned proposing an additional mode of service, such as email, fax and private courier. As of now, the default primary mode of service under the CIPAA 2012 is by hand (personal service) or registered post. The push for amendments might derive from the emergence of adjudication claims from States outside the Klang Valley, as well as for matters from Sabah and Sarawak. In those situations, having to serve documents by hand or registered post might not be feasible due to a lack of geographic proximity. 38. Service of Notices and Documents Service of a notice or any other document under this Act shall be effected on the party to be served— By delivering the notice or document personally to the party; By leaving the notice or document at the usual place of business of the party during the normal business hours of that party; By sending the notice or document to the usual or last-known place of business of
  18. 18. WWW.UKADJUDICATORS.CO.UK MAY 2020 NEWSLETTER 18 | P a g e the party by registered post; or By any other means as agreed in writing by the parties. 8. Reforms to the CIPAA Regulations 2014 By assent from the Minister of Works, the CIPAA Regulations 2014 (“Regulations”) became applicable on the day that the CIPAA 2012 came into force. The Regulations are intended to supplement the CIPAA 2012 for the better carrying out of the provisions of the CIPAA 2012. 55.6% of the Respondents believed that the Regulations needed to be amended, with most comments dedicated to the criteria of an adjudicator. Currently, the Regulations require four (4) cumulative criteria to become an adjudicator. The majority of the comments focused on the first criterion, that is the “experience” requirement. According to Regulation 4(a), the competency standard and criteria of an adjudicator includes the requirement of an adjudicator to have “working experience of at least seven years in the building and construction industry in Malaysia”. 4. Competency standard and criteria of adjudicator The competency standard and criteria of an adjudicator are as follows: the adjudicator has working experience of at least seven years in the building and construction industry in Malaysia or any other fields recognized by the AIAC; the adjudicator is a holder of a Certificate in Adjudication from an institution recognized by the Minister; the adjudicator is not an undischarged bankrupt; and the adjudicator has not been convicted of any criminal offence within or outside Malaysia. There seemed to be a suggestion to expand the parameter of experience to include experience acquired outside Malaysia. If this eventuates, the AIAC foresees an increase in the number of foreign adjudicators empanelled as well as an increase in adjudication cases involving foreign parties. 9. Reforms to the CIPA Exemption Order 2014 The Construction Industry Payment and Adjudication (Exemption) Order 2014 (“Exemption Order”) exempts two categories of Government construction contracts from the statutory adjudication regime under the CIPAA 2012. The first category of exempted contracts is set out in Schedule 1 of the Exemption Order. These contracts are exempted entirely from the operation of the CIPAA 2012. The second category of exempted contracts is contained in Schedule 2 of the Exemption Order. It is only a partial exemption in that it gives the parties to Government construction contracts with a contract sum of RM20 million or less, a longer period for the service of certain documents, such as the payment
  19. 19. WWW.UKADJUDICATORS.CO.UK MAY 2020 NEWSLETTER 19 | P a g e response, adjudication response and adjudication reply, than the time frames provided under the CIPAA 2012. This exemption, however, was only to be applicable until 31st December 2015. Only 24.4% of the Respondents believed that Exemption Order needs to be amended, with notable comments surrounding the relevancy of the Exemption Order in present times. Few comments suggested that the Exemption Order ought to be omitted and/or be inapplicable. Given that the applicability of the second category of exempted contracts has expired, the need to have this included is a point to be considered. The question which remains is one relevant to the first category of exempted contracts. 10. Reforms to the AIAC Adjudication Rules & Procedure & AIAC Circulars Shortly after the CIPAA 2012 came into force, the AIAC issued a set of rules and procedure called the AIAC Adjudication Rules & Procedure. These rules and procedures are to facilitate the efficient administration of adjudication cases and other matters by the AIAC under the CIPAA 2012. In addition, the AIAC has provided a set of forms to assist and guide intended participants in the adjudication process under the CIPAA 2012. These forms are contained in Schedule 1 of the AIAC Adjudication Rules and Procedure. 41.9% of the Respondents considered that the AIAC Adjudication Rules & Procedure require amendments. Notable comments included the need to clarify the fee deposit determination and to clarify withdrawal cost determination. The Respondents also indicated that the text of the CIPAA 2012 is currently unclear on the method to collect the deposit from the parties and further clarification on the determination of the reasonable sum for withdrawal cost is needed. 48.8% of the Respondents opined that the AIAC Circulars need to be amended. Most of the comments suggested that the AIAC be required to constantly issue an update regarding judicial developments in adjudication cases. The AIAC takes note of this comment and it will endeavor to publish more adjudication-related developments in our tri- annual newsletters. 11. Reforms to the Guide to the CIPAA 2012 The Guide to the CIPAA 2012 differs from the other instruments outlined above. It is not a legal framework by nature but it helps to provide a commentary to the CIPAA 2012 in layman’s terms. In this regard, only 31% of the Respondents believed that the Guide to the CIPAA 2012 needed to be amended, with notable comments being to ask the AIAC to update the same in light of recent judicial developments and issuing guidelines in relation to the SST.
  20. 20. WWW.UKADJUDICATORS.CO.UK MAY 2020 NEWSLETTER 20 | P a g e The AIAC takes note of these comments and the AIAC is quite pleased to have received them as it goes someway in indicating that users of the CIPAA 2012 have taken guidance from or do rely on the Guide to the CIPAA 2012 and expect the same to be updated regularly. Between January and March 2020, the AIAC received one hundred and eighty (180) new adjudication matters. BALFOUR BEATTY CIVIL ENGINEERING LTD & ANOR V ASTEC PROJECTS LTD [2020] EWHC 796 (TCC) In Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering Ltd & Anor v Astec Projects Ltd [2020] EWHC 796 (TCC); Astec successfully established that it could provide adequate security and was allowed to conditionally proceed with an adjudication. The Defendant established that the exceptional circumstances envisaged by the Court of Appeal in Bresco whereunder a Party in liquidation would not be injuncted from adjudicating were met. The claim for an injunction to prohibit the adjudication was dismissed. https://www.bailii.org/ew/cases/E WHC/TCC/2020/796.html
  21. 21. WWW.UKADJUDICATORS.CO.UK MAY 2020 NEWSLETTER 21 | P a g e SCL INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE 2020 The Society of Construction Law 9th International Conference has been postponed till November 2021. The Right Honourable Lord Justice Coulson will be a keynote speaker at the Conference. http://www.constructionlaw2021.com/scl21 UK ADJUDICATORS 2020 LONDON ADJUDICATION & ARBITRATION CONFERENCE The 2020 conference takes place on the 20 August 2020 at the IET 2 Savoy Place, London WC2R 0BL in the 450 capacity Kelvin Lecture Theatre.
  22. 22. WWW.UKADJUDICATORS.CO.UK MAY 2020 NEWSLETTER 22 | P a g e Speakers, chairs and hosts include: Louise Woods Marcus Teverner QC James Doe Andrew Anglionby Sean Gibbs David Sawtell Matthew Finn Anthony Albertini Iain Aitchison Julie Forsyth Murray Armes Virginie Colaiuta Chris Dyson Victoria Tyson Dan Miles Peter Collie Dean Sayers Robert Palles Clark Don Harvey Franco Mastrandrea UKA Panel members can book a reduced-price ticket through the Eventbrite booking website. You will be mailed a link for your own personal use.

