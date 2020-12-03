Drs. Olson’s and Jackson’s CMC Pediatric X-Ray Mastery: November Cases

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pediatric Chest X-Rays of the Month Elizabeth Olson, MD & Kendra Jackson, MD Department of Emergency Medicine & Department...
Process and Disclosures This ongoing pediatric chest x-ray interpretation series is proudly sponsored by the Emergency Med...
Reading systematically… A for airway B for bones C for cardiac silhouette D for diaphragm E for everything else For more e...
Normal CXR for your reference
Review: This 10-year-old with cerebral palsy is seen at an outside ED with hypoxia requiring intubation. EMS transports th...
Review: A: Central line B: Endotracheal tube C: Ventilator tubing The central line and ETT are in appropriate position. B A
15-year-old with history of spina bifida presents with vomiting and cough for 24 hours What type of line is seen in this C...
The patient has a VP shunt (ventriculoperitoneal shunt). The radiologist commented, "There are two areas of relatively acu...
4-year-old male brought to the ED after high-speed ATV accident. During EMS transport, he arrested and EMS initiated CPR. ...
4-year-old male brought to the ED after high-speed ATV accident. During EMS transport, he arrested and EMS initiated CPR. ...
4-year-old male brought to the ED after high-speed ATV accident. During EMS transport, he arrested and EMS initiated CPR. ...
Same patient, repeat CXR. A new finding is visible on this CXR that was not previously seen. Can you find it? Read the CXR...
Same patient, repeat CXR. Can you find the bony injury?
Same patient, repeat CXR. Can you find the bony injury?
Same patient, repeat CXR. The patient has a cervical distraction injury. Always remember to read the entire CXR. What cerv...
Same patient, repeat CXR. The patient has a cervical distraction injury at C5-C6. Find the vertebrae to which the first ri...
2-year-old male undergoing treatment for recently diagnosed pre-B cell ALL presents to the ED for fever. His ANC is 20. CX...
2-year-old male undergoing treatment for recently diagnosed pre-B cell ALL presents to the ED for fever. His ANC is 20. In...
16-year-old male, intubated in the ICU with hypoxic respiratory failure. Interpret this CXR: • How would you describe the ...
16-year-old male, intubated in the ICU with hypoxic respiratory failure. Radiologist interpretation: “Hazy diffuse pulmona...
16-year-old male, intubated in the ICU with hypoxic respiratory failure. His mother arrives and gives the following histor...
16-year-old male, intubated in the ICU with hypoxic respiratory failure. His mother arrives and gives the following histor...
16-year-old male, intubated in the ICU with hypoxic respiratory failure. This CXR is taken two days later. Interpret this ...
16-year-old male, intubated in the ICU with hypoxic respiratory failure. This CXR is taken two days later. Radiologist int...
Extracorporeal Membranous Oxygenation (ECMO) • Cannulas draw blood flow out of the body, route it through a circuit that o...
16-year-old male, intubated in the ICU with hypoxic respiratory failure. This CXR is taken one day after the previous CXR....
16-year-old male, intubated in the ICU with hypoxic respiratory failure. This CXR is taken one day after the previous CXR....
13-year-old male presents after falling onto a sharp piece of metal sticking out of a curb. He has a laceration to his rig...
13-year-old male presents after falling onto a sharp piece of metal sticking out of a curb. He has a laceration to his rig...
13-year-old male presents after falling onto a sharp piece of metal sticking out of a curb. He has a laceration to his rig...
3-year-old female presents with fever and increased work of breathing requiring high flow nasal cannula. Interpret this CX...
3-year-old female presents with fever and increased work of breathing requiring high flow nasal cannula. What are those ar...
3-year-old female presents with fever and increased work of breathing requiring high flow nasal cannula. Interpretation: S...
Pneumomediastinum • Spontaneous pneumomediastinum typically results from small alveolar ruptures that leak air into the su...
3-year-old female presents with fever and increased work of breathing requiring high flow nasal cannula. She was diagnosed...
Summary of This Month’s Diagnoses • Line identification (review from October cases) • VP shunt identification • Traumatic ...
Drs. Olson’s and Jackson’s CMC Pediatric X-Ray Mastery: November Cases

  1. 1. Pediatric Chest X-Rays of the Month Elizabeth Olson, MD & Kendra Jackson, MD Department of Emergency Medicine & Department of Pediatrics Carolinas Medical Center & Levine Children’s Hospital Michael Gibbs, MD, Faculty Editor Nicholena Richardson, MD & Mary Grady, MD, Junior Faculty Editors Chest X-Ray Mastery Project November 2020
  2. 2. Process and Disclosures This ongoing pediatric chest x-ray interpretation series is proudly sponsored by the Emergency Medicine Residency Program and Pediatric Emergency Medicine Fellowship at Carolinas Medical Center. The goal is to promote widespread mastery of CXR interpretation. Cases are submitted by contributors from many CMC departments, and now… Tanzania and Brazil. Ages have been changed to protect patient confidentiality. No protected health information (PHI) will be shared. For more educational content, visit EMGuidewire.com
  3. 3. Reading systematically… A for airway B for bones C for cardiac silhouette D for diaphragm E for everything else For more educational content, visit EMGuidewire.com
  4. 4. Normal CXR for your reference
  5. 5. Review: This 10-year-old with cerebral palsy is seen at an outside ED with hypoxia requiring intubation. EMS transports the patient to your ED. Name those lines B A
  6. 6. Review: A: Central line B: Endotracheal tube C: Ventilator tubing The central line and ETT are in appropriate position. B A
  7. 7. 15-year-old with history of spina bifida presents with vomiting and cough for 24 hours What type of line is seen in this CXR? What did the radiologist have to say about the line?
  8. 8. The patient has a VP shunt (ventriculoperitoneal shunt). The radiologist commented, "There are two areas of relatively acute curvature in the supraclavicular aspect of the tubing. These curvatures may be due to positioning resulting in superimposition, but cannot entirely exclude two areas of kinking/stenosis."
  9. 9. 4-year-old male brought to the ED after high-speed ATV accident. During EMS transport, he arrested and EMS initiated CPR. From the lines seen in this image, what interventions have been performed? • First, try to find all the lines. • The next slide will label them A, B, C, etc. • The final slide will identify them by name.
  10. 10. 4-year-old male brought to the ED after high-speed ATV accident. During EMS transport, he arrested and EMS initiated CPR. Did you find all these lines? The next slide will identify them by name. A BC D E Bonus: What is this device?
  11. 11. 4-year-old male brought to the ED after high-speed ATV accident. During EMS transport, he arrested and EMS initiated CPR. ET tube OG tube Large-bore chest tube Medium-bore chest tube EKG lead Phased array ultrasound probe for EFAST exam
  12. 12. Same patient, repeat CXR. A new finding is visible on this CXR that was not previously seen. Can you find it? Read the CXR systematically. The next slide has a hint.
  13. 13. Same patient, repeat CXR. Can you find the bony injury?
  14. 14. Same patient, repeat CXR. Can you find the bony injury?
  15. 15. Same patient, repeat CXR. The patient has a cervical distraction injury. Always remember to read the entire CXR. What cervical level is this at? How can you tell?
  16. 16. Same patient, repeat CXR. The patient has a cervical distraction injury at C5-C6. Find the vertebrae to which the first ribs connect. That's the T1 vertebrae. Count upwards. In this case, T1 → C7 → C6 → Injury → C5. T1 C7 C6 C5
  17. 17. 2-year-old male undergoing treatment for recently diagnosed pre-B cell ALL presents to the ED for fever. His ANC is 20. CXR interpretation?
  18. 18. 2-year-old male undergoing treatment for recently diagnosed pre-B cell ALL presents to the ED for fever. His ANC is 20. Interpretation: Normal chest. (They can’t all be abnormal!)
  19. 19. 16-year-old male, intubated in the ICU with hypoxic respiratory failure. Interpret this CXR: • How would you describe the pulmonary findings? • How is the central line positioned?
  20. 20. 16-year-old male, intubated in the ICU with hypoxic respiratory failure. Radiologist interpretation: “Hazy diffuse pulmonary opacities may be pneumonia, ARDS, or edema. The right IJ central line projects over the inferior right atrium and should be retracted approximately 8 centimeters.”
  21. 21. 16-year-old male, intubated in the ICU with hypoxic respiratory failure. His mother arrives and gives the following history: “I don’t know what happened. He was vomiting earlier today but I gave him some Zofran and he seemed better and went to bed. I went to work and then his dad calls me and says he’s at the hospital on life support!”” What is the most likely diagnosis?
  22. 22. 16-year-old male, intubated in the ICU with hypoxic respiratory failure. His mother arrives and gives the following history: “I don’t know what happened. He was vomiting earlier today but I gave him some Zofran and he seemed better and went to bed. I went to work and then his dad calls me and says he’s at the hospital on life support!” Diagnosis: ARDS from aspiration pneumonitis.
  23. 23. 16-year-old male, intubated in the ICU with hypoxic respiratory failure. This CXR is taken two days later. Interpret this CXR: • How would you describe the pulmonary findings? • What new lines have been inserted?
  24. 24. 16-year-old male, intubated in the ICU with hypoxic respiratory failure. This CXR is taken two days later. Radiologist interpretation: "Interval worsening of right upper lobe airspace opacification, most compatible with complete right upper lobar atelectasis. ECMO cannulas have been inserted and are well-positioned.”
  25. 25. Extracorporeal Membranous Oxygenation (ECMO) • Cannulas draw blood flow out of the body, route it through a circuit that oxygenates the blood, then direct the blood back into either the venous or arterial system. • Veno-venous (VV) ECMO draws blood from the venous system and directs it back into the venous system. This bypasses the lungs but requires a functional heart to circulate the blood. • Veno-arterial (VA) ECMO draws blood from the venous system and directs it back into the arterial system. This bypasses the lungs as well as the heart. Patroniti N, Grasselli G, Pesenti A. Extracorporeal support of gas exchange. In: Broaddus VC, Mason RJ, Ernst JD, et al, eds. Murray and Nadel's Textbook of Respiratory Medicine. 6th ed. Philadelphia, PA: Elsevier Saunders; 2016:chap 103. As the blood is drawn out of the body and through the ECMO system, there is a high risk of clot formation, which can result in thromboembolism. Conversely, the required systemic anti-coagulation carries a significant risk of bleeding, including intracranial hemorrhage. Line infection is another serious consideration.
  26. 26. 16-year-old male, intubated in the ICU with hypoxic respiratory failure. This CXR is taken one day after the previous CXR. Interpret this CXR: • Given the improvement in the RUL findings compared to the last CXR, what procedure had likely been performed?
  27. 27. 16-year-old male, intubated in the ICU with hypoxic respiratory failure. This CXR is taken one day after the previous CXR. The patient had undergone bronchoscopy with removal of a large mucus plug, allowing for re- expansion of the right upper lobe.
  28. 28. 13-year-old male presents after falling onto a sharp piece of metal sticking out of a curb. He has a laceration to his right armpit. Interpret this CXR.
  29. 29. 13-year-old male presents after falling onto a sharp piece of metal sticking out of a curb. He has a laceration to his right armpit. Interpretation: “There is a moderate right-sided hemopneumothorax with air dissecting through the right chest wall soft tissue.” Arrows indicate the pleural-air interface.
  30. 30. 13-year-old male presents after falling onto a sharp piece of metal sticking out of a curb. He has a laceration to his right armpit. Repeat CXR after placement of pigtail chest tube.
  31. 31. 3-year-old female presents with fever and increased work of breathing requiring high flow nasal cannula. Interpret this CXR.
  32. 32. 3-year-old female presents with fever and increased work of breathing requiring high flow nasal cannula. What are those arrows pointing at?
  33. 33. 3-year-old female presents with fever and increased work of breathing requiring high flow nasal cannula. Interpretation: Subcutaneous emphysema in the neck. Faintly visible pneumomediastinum.
  34. 34. Pneumomediastinum • Spontaneous pneumomediastinum typically results from small alveolar ruptures that leak air into the surrounding tissues. • Esophageal perforation is a more serious cause of pneumomediastinum. • Fortunately, the subcutaneous tissues are "forgiving" and will accept air, which usually prevents pressure build-up. Therefore, tension pneumomediastinum is so rare that fewer than 20 cases have been reported. • Air may communicate to the spinal canal, resulting in pneumorrhachis – Though this sounds alarming, the associated neurological symptoms are typically mild and resolve with time. Wong KS, Wu HM, Lai SH, Chiu CY. Spontaneous pneumomediastinum: analysis of 87 pediatric patients. Pediatr Emerg Care. 2013 Sep;29(9):988-91. doi: 10.1097/PEC.0b013e3182a26a08. PMID: 23974718. Treatment: • In uncomplicated patients who are asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic, supportive care with pain medication and rest is typically sufficient. Avoid Valsalva, coughing, or forced expiration. This includes incentive spirometry! • In patients with moderate symptoms, high- concentration oxygen can enhance nitrogen washout. • Complicated patients include those with Boerhaave syndrome (esophageal rupture) or tension pneumomediastinum (which may require mediastinotomy). • Monitor for pneumoPERICARDIUM, which rarely can result in cardiac tamponade.
  35. 35. 3-year-old female presents with fever and increased work of breathing requiring high flow nasal cannula. She was diagnosed with pneumomediastinum and subcutaneous emphysema in the neck secondary to increased work of breathing from bronchiolitis. She improved with supportive care and was discharged after 2 days without any invasive intervention.
  36. 36. Summary of This Month’s Diagnoses • Line identification (review from October cases) • VP shunt identification • Traumatic line identification • Cervical distraction injury • Neutropenic fever with normal CXR • Malpositioned central line • ARDS due to aspiration pneumonitis • Right upper lobe atelectasis and ECMO cannulation • Atelectasis improvement after bronchoscopy • Spontaneous pneumomediastinum For more educational content, visit EMGuidewire.com

