Drs. Olson’s and Jackson’s CMC Pediatric X-Ray Mastery: November Cases

Drs. Olson and Jackson are interested in education and Pediatric Emergency Medicine. Follow along with the EMGuideWire.com team and Drs. Nikki Richardson, Mary Grady, and Michael Gibbs as they post these educational, self-guided radiology slides on Pediatric Emergency Medicine Radiology. This month’s topics include:

- Line Identification

- Thoracic Trauma

- Neutropenic Fever

- ARDS

- ECMO

- Pneumomediastinum