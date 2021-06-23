2021 FECG Innovative Leadership Digital Portfolio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sean A. Fisher Sr., Ed.S. Chief Executive Officer/ K-12 Education Consultant ■ Professional Educator Experience: Since 200...
Educational Philosophy The teacher must be the primary client of the school- based administrator, whereas the districts pr...
Leadership Preparation: Human Resources Management Certificate In 2021, I completed a Graduate Level Program of Study at W...
Leadership Preparation: Education Specialist Degree In 2011, I completed a post- Masters-Level program of study in Educati...
Leadership Preparation: Professional Education Certificate In 2020, I completed a Graduate Level Program of Study in “Buil...
Demonstrated Leadership: DEI Facilitator As CEO/ Lead Consultant of an Educator Training LLC for increasing Diversity, Equ...
Leadership Preparation: Cognia STEM Lead Evaluator Training Certificate In 2020, I completed hybrid training for continuou...
Demonstrated Leadership: Cognia Lead Evaluator In 2020, I served a lead evaluator for Cognia, INC. I led an engagement rev...
Career Highlights As Principal, 94% of teachers under my supervision met their district-designated student growth goals Se...
Leadership Preparation 2019 Increased Student Achievement Series In 2019, I completed a blended learning module on Multipl...
Leadership Preparation 2019 Increased Student Achievement Series In 2019, I completed four blended learning modules via Mi...
Leadership Preparation Continuous School Improvement/ Curriculum & Instruction Alignment Training In 2018, I completed two...
Leadership Preparation School Restorative Practices Coordinator/ Restorative Action Plan Training In 2018, I participated ...
Leadership Preparation Professional Learning Community/ Instructional Learning Cycles Training In 2017, I participated and...
Leadership Preparation Restorative Practices Training In 2016, I completed a 4-day training in Restorative Practices provi...
Leadership Preparation: Danielson Framework for Teaching Proficiency Training Certificate In 2016, I completed Charlotte D...
Leadership Preparation Level I: Leadership Coaching for High Performance In 2016, I completed The Level I: Leadership Coac...
Leadership Preparation 2016 The AVID Summer Institute - San Diego, CA In 2016, I attended AVID’s: Advancement Via Individu...
Leadership Preparation 2016 The Daily 5 Cafe Workshop - Las Vegas, NV I N 2 016 , I AT T E N D E D A N D C O M P L E T E D...
Leadership Preparation 2014/2016 Michigan ASCD Curriculum Leaders Institute In 2016, I completed The Michigan Association ...
Leadership Preparation 2013/2014 MASSP Principal Boot Camp Cohort Member In 2014, I completed MASSP’s Boot Camp which is m...
Leadership Preparation 2013/2014 New Principals’ Leadership Institute Cohort Member In 2014, I completed The New Principal...
Demonstrated Leadership High School Curriculum & Instruction Coordinator Primary Responsibilities: Creating reports for Su...
Demonstrated Leadership Educational Technology Competencies Highly proficient using: MiStar Q Google Suite Tools iPads and...
Demonstrated Leadership Middle School Principal Primary Responsibilities: School Innovator and Visionary Master Schedule B...
Demonstrated Leadership MASSP Board of Directors At- large Delegate As At-large Delegate to The Michigan Association of Se...
Demonstrated Leadership: Presenter/Group Facilitator In 2017, I presented on implementing Restorative Practices Programs a...
Demonstrated Leadership Ann Arbor Public Schools New Teacher Development & Retention Program Since 2014, I am annually inv...
Demonstrated Leadership Professional Learning Facilitator In 2018, I provided and facilitated multiple job- embedded profe...
Demonstrated Leadership Cognia (AdvancED) External Review Team Member In 2018, I served as an Cognia (AdvancED) External R...
Demonstrated Leadership Cognia (AdvancED) STEM Team Lead In 2020, I completed the Cognia (AdvancED) STEM Lead Evaluator Tr...
Demonstrated Leadership Professional Learning Community Taskforce In 2017, I served as a middle school principal on a team...
Demonstrated Leadership Mentorship, Staff Training and Supervision As a secondary-level school administrator, I served as ...
Demonstrated Leadership Community Partnership & Relationship Building As a secondary-level school administrator, I served ...
Demonstrated Leadership Recruitment, Selection and Training Process As a member of The Oakland County African- American Ad...
Demonstrated Leadership Teacher Recruitment, Selection and Training As part of Ann Arbor Public Schools Teacher Job Fair R...
Demonstrated Leadership Mentoring Administrator I serve as a mentoring administrator for Oakland Schools (Michigan) Aspiri...
Demonstrated Leadership Student Leadership Development As Assistant Principal, I serve as coordinator for “Student Exchang...
Demonstrated Leadership Student Leadership Development As Assistant Principal, I managed the daily operations of the “Gent...
Demonstrated Leadership High School Assistant Principal General Responsibilities: 10th and 12th Grade Student or Parent Co...
Demonstrated Leadership High School Assistant Principal (continued) General Responsibilities (continued): Michigan College...
Demonstrated Leadership High School Assistant Principal (continued) General Responsibilities (continued): Campus Safety & ...
Demonstrated Leadership Learning Lab Associate Teacher In 2013 as an Ann Arbor Public Schools Teacher, I participated in T...
Demonstrated Leadership Instructional Leadership, Staff Training and Supervision As a Small Learning Community Teacher Lea...
Demonstrated Leadership Instructional Leadership, Staff Training and Supervision As a teacher for Ann Arbor Skyline High S...
Demonstrated Leadership Continuous School Improvement Planning As NCA/Cognia (AdvancED) Quality Assurance Review Team Memb...
Demonstrated Leadership Student Academic Growth and Development As High School Graduation Coach for Ann Arbor Technologica...
Demonstrated Leadership Student Personal Growth and Development As Project Director for Communities in Schools of Detroit ...
Demonstrated Leadership Extracurricular Activities Supervision As a teacher-leader with Boulan Park Middle School, I co-sp...
Demonstrated Leadership Extracurricular Activities Supervision (continued) As a teacher with Ann Arbor Skyline High School...
Demonstrated Leadership Experience Coaching Interscholastic Athletics As track & field head coach, I scheduled practices, ...
Demonstrated Leadership Experience servicing culturally diverse populations
Demonstrated Leadership US Army Sergeant/ Squad Leader Experience As Sergeant in The United States Army, I led, supervised...
Demonstrated Leadership: Small Business Owner CEO & Founder of SEAN A. FISHER SENIOR AND EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATES CONSULTING...
  1. 1. Sean A. Fisher Sr., Ed.S. Chief Executive Officer/ K-12 Education Consultant ■ Professional Educator Experience: Since 2003 ■ Credentials: Cognia Lead Evaluator Certified, School Restorative Practice Coordinator Certified, K-12 Michigan School Administrator Certified ■ Military Service: US Army Veteran ■ Education: Certificate in Human Resources Management, Educational Specialist Degree in Education Administration and General Supervision, Master of Education Degree, Bachelor of Education Degree ■ Strengths: Data-Driven Instruction & Decision-Making, Restorative Practices, Labor-Employee Relationship Building, Continuous School Improvement and Facilitating PLC Meetings
  2. 2. Educational Philosophy The teacher must be the primary client of the school- based administrator, whereas the districts primary client and the teacher’s primary client is the student. The only way an administrator is going to effect higher student achievement is through the teacher and his or her actions in the classroom. • “The Three-Minute Classroom Walkthrough” by Carolyn Downey
  3. 3. Leadership Preparation: Human Resources Management Certificate In 2021, I completed a Graduate Level Program of Study at Walsh College (Troy, MI) resulting in Certificate of Human Resources Management
  4. 4. Leadership Preparation: Education Specialist Degree In 2011, I completed a post- Masters-Level program of study in Education Leadership and Administration at Wayne State University (Detroit, MI) resulting in an Education Specialist Degree
  5. 5. Leadership Preparation: Professional Education Certificate In 2020, I completed a Graduate Level Program of Study in “Building Your Entry Plan To Lead For Equity in Education” at The Harvard Graduate School of Education resulting in Professional Education Certificate
  6. 6. Demonstrated Leadership: DEI Facilitator As CEO/ Lead Consultant of an Educator Training LLC for increasing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Capacity for Education Practitioners, I facilitate monthly mini-workshops and educator and roundtable discussion sessions. Additionally, I plan training events, lead and coordinate a team of seven education consultants in delivering high-quality professional learning sessions.
  7. 7. Leadership Preparation: Cognia STEM Lead Evaluator Training Certificate In 2020, I completed hybrid training for continuous school improvement leadership resulting in a Certificate of Completion in STEM Lead Evaluator Training and Certificate of Participation for serving as Lead Evaluator of Sanostee Day School Engagement Review Team
  8. 8. Demonstrated Leadership: Cognia Lead Evaluator In 2020, I served a lead evaluator for Cognia, INC. I led an engagement review team through a continuous school improvement visit for a Bureau of Indian Education School Located on The Navajo Reservation.
  9. 9. Career Highlights As Principal, 94% of teachers under my supervision met their district-designated student growth goals Selected to serve a term as an At-Large Delegate to The Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals Presented at “EdCon 2017” to over 200 Principals on the benefits of Restorative Practices Co-created a handbook to guide PLC development Oversaw initial implementation of AVID College and Career-Readiness Program at Smith Middle School Planned, fundraised and co-coordinated an Urban-Suburban High School Exchange Program for 80 students Appeared on internet radio talk show to discuss the positive benefits of Restorative Practices
  10. 10. Leadership Preparation 2019 Increased Student Achievement Series In 2019, I completed a blended learning module on Multiple Tiered Systems of Support resulting in a certificates of completion.
  11. 11. Leadership Preparation 2019 Increased Student Achievement Series In 2019, I completed four blended learning modules via Michigan Virtual University for 1) Michigan Continuous School Improvement, 2) MDE Program Evaluation Tool, 3) Differentiated Instruction Maximizing Learning and 4) ILC: Implementing Effective Instruction receiving four certificates of completion with individual scores of 100%.
  12. 12. Leadership Preparation Continuous School Improvement/ Curriculum & Instruction Alignment Training In 2018, I completed two 6-week blended learning modules through MASSP: Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals/ Michigan Virtual University for 1) Continuous School Improvement and 2) Curriculum & Instruction Alignment receiving two certificate of completion with scores of 100% each.
  13. 13. Leadership Preparation School Restorative Practices Coordinator/ Restorative Action Plan Training In 2018, I participated and completed a 2-day Professional Learning Opportunity for School Restorative Practices Leadership provide through Michigan Restorative Practices Trainers & Consultants resulting in certification as a Senior Restorative Practices Coordinator. Additionally, I completed a 1 day workshop on writing Restorative Action Plans.
  14. 14. Leadership Preparation Professional Learning Community/ Instructional Learning Cycles Training In 2017, I participated and completed a 2-day Professional Learning Opportunity known as a PLC: Professional Learning Community/ ILC: Instructional Learning Cycles Summit provided through Wayne RESA (Regional Educational Service Agency) focusing on guided teacher reflections and researcher based instructional best-practices.
  15. 15. Leadership Preparation Restorative Practices Training In 2016, I completed a 4-day training in Restorative Practices provided through IIRP: International Institute for Restorative Practices.
  16. 16. Leadership Preparation: Danielson Framework for Teaching Proficiency Training Certificate In 2016, I completed Charlotte Danielson’s Framework for Teaching Proficiency Training along with passing the associated assessment to earn a Certificate of Achievement
  17. 17. Leadership Preparation Level I: Leadership Coaching for High Performance In 2016, I completed The Level I: Leadership Coaching for High Performance 4-day Workshop provided by Results Coaching Global, LLC earning a certificate of completion. Results Coaching Global is a premier leader in the field of educator coaching and coach-related professional development. Our highly qualified coaches bring a combined background of over 600 years of successful school leadership and represent great diversity of roles including superintendents, directors of instruction, principals, staff development leaders and business executives.
  18. 18. Leadership Preparation 2016 The AVID Summer Institute - San Diego, CA In 2016, I attended AVID’s: Advancement Via Individual Determination Summer Institute Training in San Diego, CA completing the administrator strand resulting in a certificate of completion. AVID is a nonprofit organization that provides educators with proven, real-world strategies to accelerate the performance of underrepresented students so that these students and all students across the entire campus succeed in college, career, and life.
  19. 19. Leadership Preparation 2016 The Daily 5 Cafe Workshop - Las Vegas, NV I N 2 016 , I AT T E N D E D A N D C O M P L E T E D T H E DA I LY 5 / DA I LY 3 C A F E WO R K S H O P T R A I N I N G .
  20. 20. Leadership Preparation 2014/2016 Michigan ASCD Curriculum Leaders Institute In 2016, I completed The Michigan Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development’s Curriculum Leader’s Institute: Cohort 8. As a member of Cohort 8, I participated in a CIP: Change Initiative Process project along with performing 2 years of standards-based job-embedded work and blended learning with a professional learning community of 17 other administrators from across the state for continuing education clock hours and increased action-research knowledge.
  21. 21. Leadership Preparation 2013/2014 MASSP Principal Boot Camp Cohort Member In 2014, I completed MASSP’s Boot Camp which is more than a few professional development sessions. It is intensive training to mold the BEST building administrators. The program includes: Six in-person, instructed sessions Reading, writing, relationships Twelve guided webinars One independent project Year-long assistance and mentoring Professional connections and networking
  22. 22. Leadership Preparation 2013/2014 New Principals’ Leadership Institute Cohort Member In 2014, I completed The New Principals’ Leadership Institute which brought new learning opportunities for leadership development and coaching support for application of new knowledge. This Leadership Institute will provide a networking opportunity with other new school administrators. Participants will attend five half-day Professional Development sessions at Oakland Schools and will receive individual coaching from an educational leadership consultant.
  23. 23. Demonstrated Leadership High School Curriculum & Instruction Coordinator Primary Responsibilities: Creating reports for Superintendents’ Office Serving on District Curriculum Committee Creating a “Culture of Instructional Excellence” Instructional Coaching Planning and Facilitating PLC/ ILC Meetings Coordinating Teacher Professional Learning Opportunities M-STEP, PSAT 9, NWEA Data Mining Aligning enacted curriculum with written curriculum
  24. 24. Demonstrated Leadership Educational Technology Competencies Highly proficient using: MiStar Q Google Suite Tools iPads and Chromebooks Plan Book Lesson Planning Software AESOP Robo-Call Software WordPress and other blogging software
  25. 25. Demonstrated Leadership Middle School Principal Primary Responsibilities: School Innovator and Visionary Master Schedule Building Building-Level Staffing Recruitment, Selection and Training Planning and Facilitating PLC/ ILC Meetings Planning and Conducting Professional Learning Opportunities M-STEP, PSAT 8, NWEA and District Common Assessment Coordination Title I Programming and Budgeting Teacher & Staff Evaluation Instructional Leadership
  26. 26. Demonstrated Leadership MASSP Board of Directors At- large Delegate As At-large Delegate to The Michigan Association of Secondary Principals Board of Directors serving a term, I participated in multiple Annual MASSP Planning Meetings, professional learning workshops and speaking engagements.
  27. 27. Demonstrated Leadership: Presenter/Group Facilitator In 2017, I presented on implementing Restorative Practices Programs at the Middle levels at EdCon 2017 . In 2018, I presented on Establishing Comprehensive School-wide Behavior Management Plans at The Michigan Restorative Practices Symposium.
  28. 28. Demonstrated Leadership Ann Arbor Public Schools New Teacher Development & Retention Program Since 2014, I am annually invited to be a guest-speaker for Ann Arbor Public Schools New Teacher Development and Retention Program for discussion on various topics like evaluations, time management, effective collaboration and professional development, ETC.
  29. 29. Demonstrated Leadership Professional Learning Facilitator In 2018, I provided and facilitated multiple job- embedded professional learning for writing content and language learning objectives, creating lesson- embedded basic skill remediation along with conducting grade-level monthly data-dialogues as an instructional leader.
  30. 30. Demonstrated Leadership Cognia (AdvancED) External Review Team Member In 2018, I served as an Cognia (AdvancED) External Review Team Member for Saginaw High School assisting with school level accreditation.
  31. 31. Demonstrated Leadership Cognia (AdvancED) STEM Team Lead In 2020, I completed the Cognia (AdvancED) STEM Lead Evaluator Training resulting in a certificate of completion
  32. 32. Demonstrated Leadership Professional Learning Community Taskforce In 2017, I served as a middle school principal on a team of various educators tasked with writing an instructional manual on establishing effective Professional Learning Communities at Building-Level.
  33. 33. Demonstrated Leadership Mentorship, Staff Training and Supervision As a secondary-level school administrator, I served as a mentor for a teacher/aspiring administrator as she completed a certification program in school administration to include job shadowing, monthly contact hours, resource provision and supervising her role as mathematics subcommittee facilitator for Auburn Hills United College Access Network’s Academic Preparation Action Team - 2015.
  34. 34. Demonstrated Leadership Community Partnership & Relationship Building As a secondary-level school administrator, I served as district liaison to Auburn Hills United College Access Network’s Academic Preparation Action Team. Our team meets once a month with community stakeholders to brainstorm ways of increasing Mathematics Analysis and English Writing skills for the city’s underrepresented residents - 2015
  35. 35. Demonstrated Leadership Recruitment, Selection and Training Process As a member of The Oakland County African- American Administrators Network, I served as a panelist and breakout session leader for the "Increasing Teacher & Administrator Diversity Interactive Panel Discussion“ at Oakland Schools - 2015
  36. 36. Demonstrated Leadership Teacher Recruitment, Selection and Training As part of Ann Arbor Public Schools Teacher Job Fair Recruitment Team, I have assisted with planning teacher job fairs, screening candidates and making interview recommendations - 2013
  37. 37. Demonstrated Leadership Mentoring Administrator I serve as a mentoring administrator for Oakland Schools (Michigan) Aspiring Principals’ Leadership Academy where I provide learning opportunities for teacher-leaders seeking to become school administrators
  38. 38. Demonstrated Leadership Student Leadership Development As Assistant Principal, I serve as coordinator for “Student Exchange Day” which is a component of “The Avondale- Renaissance Urban/ Suburban High School Partnership”; a collaboration designed to facilitate meaningful dialogue and cultural exchange between the two groups of students - 2015
  39. 39. Demonstrated Leadership Student Leadership Development As Assistant Principal, I managed the daily operations of the “Gentlemen’s Club” male mentoring and leadership development program coordinating field trips, college visits, soft-skill training sessions, weekly grade checks and general character education sessions - 2013
  40. 40. Demonstrated Leadership High School Assistant Principal General Responsibilities: 10th and 12th Grade Student or Parent Concerns Schedule B: Extracurricular Pay Schedule 8th Grade Invasion/ Parent Welcome Night Coordinator Teacher & Staff Evaluations for English Department, Career Technical Education Department, Health/ PE Department, Fine Arts Department, Special Education Paraprofessional and and Hall Monitors
  41. 41. Demonstrated Leadership High School Assistant Principal (continued) General Responsibilities (continued): Michigan College Application Week Site Coordinator Support Parent-Teacher Conferences Administrator Liaison: - Auburn Hills United College Access Network - Avondale African American Parent Network High School Website Coordinator Male Leadership Program Coordinator
  42. 42. Demonstrated Leadership High School Assistant Principal (continued) General Responsibilities (continued): Campus Safety & Security: Fire Drills/ Tornado Drills/ Lockdown Drills Coordination Classroom Repairs & Equipment Requests Building Culture: New Clubs/ Classroom Celebrations/ Posters & Flyers/ Dances/ Field Trips and Fundraising Approval Administrator Liaison to “The Academic Center”
  43. 43. Demonstrated Leadership Learning Lab Associate Teacher In 2013 as an Ann Arbor Public Schools Teacher, I participated in The Mitchell- Scarlett Learning Lab Partnership with The University of Michigan; mentoring and supervising pre-service teachers in implementation of proper pedagogy, character education and CCA: Creating Community thru Advisory Strategies
  44. 44. Demonstrated Leadership Instructional Leadership, Staff Training and Supervision As a Small Learning Community Teacher Leader, I provided team building professional development to teachers at Ann Arbor Skyline High School - 2011 As a member of Ann Arbor Public Schools Minority Affairs Committee, I provided teacher professional development for creating personal website - 2013
  45. 45. Demonstrated Leadership Instructional Leadership, Staff Training and Supervision As a teacher for Ann Arbor Skyline High School, I served as cooperating teacher for Eastern Michigan University pre-service teacher Matthew Coker - 2011. As a Project Director for Communities in Schools of Detroit, I served as Site-supervisor for The University of Michigan School of Social Work Graduate School intern Cherise Mattheson - 2006.
  46. 46. Demonstrated Leadership Continuous School Improvement Planning As NCA/Cognia (AdvancED) Quality Assurance Review Team Member, I participated in the evaluation of Bishop Foley Catholic High School for accreditation - 2009 As NCA Committee Member, I served as subcommittee co-chair for Ann Arbor Skyline High Schools’ Stakeholder Communications & Relationships - 2012
  47. 47. Demonstrated Leadership Student Academic Growth and Development As High School Graduation Coach for Ann Arbor Technological High School, I assisted seniors with graduating on time and developing post- graduation plans using individual mentoring, small group informational sessions, college fairs, financial aid workshops, weekly grade checks and recording student interventions into our achievement team database - 2013
  48. 48. Demonstrated Leadership Student Personal Growth and Development As Project Director for Communities in Schools of Detroit Inc., I conducted weekly Character Education classes for elementary boys and girls focusing on community-building, soft-skills development and CO2 Competencies: Consideration of Others at Van Zile Elementary - 2005/2006
  49. 49. Demonstrated Leadership Extracurricular Activities Supervision As a teacher-leader with Boulan Park Middle School, I co-sponsored weekly L.I.F.E. Club meetings along with supervising the clubs’ community service projects at Grace Centers for Hope Homeless Shelter - 2009/2010
  50. 50. Demonstrated Leadership Extracurricular Activities Supervision (continued) As a teacher with Ann Arbor Skyline High School, I sponsored SADD: Students Against Destructive Decisions – 2012 As a teacher with Ann Arbor Skyline High School, I sponsored S.A.L.T: Students Actively Living Truth - 2012
  51. 51. Demonstrated Leadership Experience Coaching Interscholastic Athletics As track & field head coach, I scheduled practices, trained and transported varsity female athletes to competition for Dearborn High School - 2007 As basketball head coach, I scheduled practices, trained and transported middle school male athletes for Detroit Lions Academy - 2005
  52. 52. Demonstrated Leadership Experience servicing culturally diverse populations
  53. 53. Demonstrated Leadership US Army Sergeant/ Squad Leader Experience As Sergeant in The United States Army, I led, supervised and trained teenage/ young adult soldiers in South Korea and Fort Lewis, WA, 2001-2003 Additionally, I completed The US Army Primary Leadership Development Course, 2001
  54. 54. Demonstrated Leadership: Small Business Owner CEO & Founder of SEAN A. FISHER SENIOR AND EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATES CONSULTING FIRM, L.L.C. Manage day-to-day operations, support of personnel, bookings and development/ delivery of curriculum

