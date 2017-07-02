Sjenica Koju hajem
Istorija  Sjenica se prvi put pominje 1253. godine u povelji kralja Uroša Nemanjića kao mesto na dubrovačkom putu, gde su...
Geografija  Sjenica se nalazi na zapadu Raške oblasti ili Sandžaka. Nalazi se na putu Novi Pazar - Sjenica - Nova Varoš k...
Klima  Temperatura se meri na jednom uzvišenju iznad grada(Radišića brdo), s obzirom da je u pitanju uzvišenje, mnogi ne ...
Poznati sjeničani Muamer Hukić Asmir Kolašinac
Sjenica

Sjenica - grad koji volim.

