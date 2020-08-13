Keeping your application’s latency SLAs no matter what

Businesses that once measured performance in seconds now measure it down to the millisecond and even the microsecond in order to provide optimal user experience.



For a NoSQL database few things are more important than keeping latencies low and bounded. Yet some databases suffer latency spikes from such regular occurrences as Java Virtual Machine (JVM) “garbage collection,” context switches, database repair, cache flushes and so on. This makes long-tail latency very tricky to diagnose and fix, as it’s often a “whack-a-mole” exercise.



In this session, we will cover:



The systemic causes of latency spikes

How to keep latencies bounded and predictable

How to manage latency-inducing events

How Scylla helps optimize for 99% latency of <1msec