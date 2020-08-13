Successfully reported this slideshow.
Keeping your application’s latency SLAs no matter what
52 views

Businesses that once measured performance in seconds now measure it down to the millisecond and even the microsecond in order to provide optimal user experience.

For a NoSQL database few things are more important than keeping latencies low and bounded. Yet some databases suffer latency spikes from such regular occurrences as Java Virtual Machine (JVM) “garbage collection,” context switches, database repair, cache flushes and so on. This makes long-tail latency very tricky to diagnose and fix, as it’s often a “whack-a-mole” exercise.

In this session, we will cover:

The systemic causes of latency spikes
How to keep latencies bounded and predictable
How to manage latency-inducing events
How Scylla helps optimize for 99% latency of <1msec

Published in: Technology
Keeping your application’s latency SLAs no matter what

  1. 1. Keeping your latency SLAs No Matter What Eyal Gutkind, VP of Solutions, ScyllaDB
  2. 2. Presenter 2 Eyal Gutkind Eyal Gutkind is VP of Solutions at ScyllaDB leading the solutions team focused on user experience and satisfaction with Scylla products. Prior to joining ScyllaDB, Eyal held product management roles at Mirantis and DataStax, and spent 12 years with Mellanox Technologies in various engineering management and product marketing roles.
  3. 3. Why should you care about DB latency? + User experience + System stability + Liability
  4. 4. Where do latencies come from?
  5. 5. Hardware has all the faults, Right?! + Disk seek time + SSD latency + Media buffering
  6. 6. Hardware has all the faults, Right?! + How far are you from your data? + Data routing + Network technologies
  7. 7. Hardware has all the faults, Right?! + Compute resources
  8. 8. Database Architecture Contribution + Primary-Secondary architecture Databases
  9. 9. Database Architecture Contribution + Primary-Secondary architecture Databases + Single threaded Databases
  10. 10. Database Architecture Contribution + Primary-Secondary architecture Databases + Single threaded Databases + Virtual Machine dependent Databases
  11. 11. What about your data model? + Hot partitions + Full table scans + Reverse ordering of data + Cross data center transactions
  12. 12. Sizing poll
  13. 13. Solved by Scylla
  14. 14. C++ instead of Java 14
  15. 15. Shard per Core Threads Shards 15
  16. 16. Uniﬁed Cache Cassandra Scylla Key cache Row cache Linux page cache SSTables Uniﬁed cache SSTables Complex Tuning On-heap / Off-heap 16
  17. 17. I/O Scheduler 17
  18. 18. Self-Optimizing 18
  19. 19. Driver opens connections to all CPUs, and learns which tokens belong to each CPU. Request is sent directly to owner. CPU that owns the token Token Shard-aware drivers - Scylla
  20. 20. How our customers solved the latency issues
  21. 21. 22 + + +
  22. 22. Ok, can we have the recipe?
  23. 23. Size your application properly + Business needs + High Availability + Application performance tuning
  24. 24. Hardware + Select non-blocking building blocks + Ample amount of CPU, memory, media and network bandwidth + IaaS + NVMe based instances + On - Prem + Focus on media and network bandwidth
  25. 25. Data modeling + Partition Key entropy + Query design + Monitoring, Monitoring, Monitoring
  26. 26. Summary + We can control latencies + Developers, DevOps and System operators need to collaborate + Database architecture has an impact on your tail-end latencies + Low hanging fruits + Data modeling + Traﬃc patterns + Test drive your application
  27. 27. Stay in touch eyal@scylladb.com @gutkinde Q&A
  28. 28. United States 2445 Faber St, Suite #200 Palo Alto, CA USA 94303 Israel Maskit 4 Herzliya, Israel 4673304 www.scylladb.com @scylladb Thank You!

