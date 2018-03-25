Successfully reported this slideshow.
Listening to stories read aloud is proven to help improve kids' reading skills. Parents can download the best children's audiobooks for road trips, fun, and learning for babies, elementary, and middle school kids.
  Audiobooks for Kids Free: The Reluctant Dragon | Children's Audiobooks Free Download Listening to stories read aloud is proven to help improve kids' reading skills. Parents can download the best children's audiobooks for road trips, fun, and learning for babies, elementary, and middle school kids.
  2. 2. The Reluctant Dragon The Reluctant Dragon is far more interested in writing and reading poetry than in belching fire to frighten and threaten the townspeople. He befriends a young villager and has a wonderful adventure facing St. George, the famous slayer of dragons, in a mock battle of ferocious, but harmless fun. When a dragon is discovered up on the Downs, the Boy is not in the least surprised. He's always known the cave there was a dragon cave, so it seems only right for a dragon to be living in it. The Boy decides to pay a visit to the cave, and he thinks he knows just what to expect. But this particular dragon is not a bit like the ones in fairy tales! AUTHOR Kenneth Grahame (1859-1932) was a children's novelist and bank executive, with a long a successful career at the Bank of England. Grahame was born in Scotland, but after the death of his mother when he was five, went to live with his grandmother in a charming country village in Berkshire, England. Grahame and his siblings had an idyllic childhood, their surroundings inspired the setting for The Wind in the Willows. Grahame's writing career was inspired by the stories he told his beloved only child, who suffered poor health his very short life. COMMENTARY Reviews for Alcazar AudioWorks' production of The Reluctant Dragon The Reluctant Dragon is a wonderful story of a kind hearted dragon that just doesn't fit the dragon stereotype. The dragon makes some unlikely friends: a young boy who loves to write poetry and St. George, the knight and dragon fighter. The trio make a plan to satisfy the townspeople and help the dragon. All is well in the end; it is a delightful, contemporary fairytale.
