How to Create an Online Course A GUIDE FOR LECTURING PROFESSORS, INSTRUCTORS, AND TEACHING ASSISTANTS
How to Create an Online Course

Learn how to create an online course in our guide for lecturing professors, instructors, and TAs.

How to Create an Online Course

  1. 1. How to Create an Online Course A GUIDE FOR LECTURING PROFESSORS, INSTRUCTORS, AND TEACHING ASSISTANTS
  2. 2. Hi, students! Here's some helpful guidance on how to create an online course.
  3. 3. Does my institution have its own teaching portal or online teaching platform? Are there any training materials available to help me understand this platform? Can I incorporate additional platforms into my teaching strategy? Here are some good questions to ask: Discern the capabilities of your teaching platform. 1.
  4. 4. 2. Assess your materials and create an overall teaching strategy. Track down your notes, power up your laptop, and take stock of everything that you've already prepared. If your preparation style involves typing out detailed lecture notes in full sentences, you're in luck. With a few alterations, your material can be uploaded as readable lessons. On the other hand, if you prefer to jot down only a few key notes before lecturing, consider whether recording your lectures is a feasible option. Choosing to present your information in this way can offer a bit of familiarity to your students while also allowing you to continue lecturing in your preferred style.
  5. 5. 3. Create learning signposts to combat distractions. An example of a good learning signpost might be starting each lesson with a clear summary of the key information it will cover and what your students can expect to gain from it. Signposts will help your students focus on your key material while encouraging the habit of identifying, reinforcing, and internalizing key points in their own study habits.
  6. 6. 4. Incorporate multimedia wherever possible. When it comes to learning how to teach online, the importance of multimedia-rich lectures or lessons cannot be stressed enough. Reinforcing pages of raw text with relevant images, videos, or audio recordings will elevate your material and support any students who may prefer an aural or visual style of learning.
  7. 7. 5. Make effective use of discussion boards. Nearly all students dread weekly discussion board posts. However, the benefits of having your students complete them are undeniable. Discussion board posts create a venue for lively academic discussion and ensure that your students actively engage with the information they're studying.
  8. 8. 6. Always edit and proofread your material.
  9. 9. Thank you!

