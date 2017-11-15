Reduced Form Factor Antenna Technology s The Reduced Form Factor antenna has roughly The same performance as the conventio...
  1. 1. Reduced Form Factor Antenna Technology s The Reduced Form Factor antenna has roughly The same performance as the conventional conical spiral antenna which is 3x as large
  2. 2. Reduced Form Factor Antenna Design  After the requirements are set, appropriate patterns are selected  Guidelines for the appropriate pattern show what the pattern, size, and performance tradeoffs are  Using RF modeling tools, performance is gauged for the selected pattern and size Effects of Pitching Angle Pitch Angle -5 0 5 -5 0 5 -15 -10 -5 -5 0 5 -5 0 5 -15 -10 -5 -5 0 5 -5 0 5 -15 -10 -5 Pitch Ang. = 4 ° Pitch Ang. = 20 ° Pitch Ang. = 10 ° 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000 -15 -10 -5 0 5 Frequency[MHz] RealizedGain[dB] ang. = 4 deg ang. = 10 deg ang. = 20 deg
  5. 5. Reduced Form Factor Antenna Production From the design parameters, a detailed cone pattern is developed Traces are etched that match the pattern 3D manufacturing is used to create a cone with grooves that match the design pattern
  6. 6. Reduced Form Factor Antenna Result When the etched traces and 3D cone are combined, the result is an antenna which matches the design pattern. Matching circuits, connections, and any necessary physical structure are added.
  7. 7. Reduced Form Factor Antenna Conclusion  Antenna with much reduced size and good performance was obtained.  Size reduction techniques can be applied to almost any desired surface  Manufacturing techniques are suitable for mass production  Reduced form factor antennas can be integrated into most nonmetallic structures

