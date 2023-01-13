Successfully reported this slideshow.
ScholarsBand | Tips to Improve Your Study Habits

Jan. 13, 2023
0 likes 0 views
ScholarsBand | Tips to Improve Your Study Habits

Jan. 13, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

Improving your study skills can lead to great educational outcomes.

Please go thorough scholarsband reviews for further information regarding improving your study habits and check this website to avail welcome discount.

FIND SCHOLARSBAND HERE

Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/3uwtpt8s
Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/4kbfm4ht

#ScholarsBand #ScholarsBandReviews #Reliable

Improving your study skills can lead to great educational outcomes.

Please go thorough scholarsband reviews for further information regarding improving your study habits and check this website to avail welcome discount.

FIND SCHOLARSBAND HERE

Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/3uwtpt8s
Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/4kbfm4ht

#ScholarsBand #ScholarsBandReviews #Reliable

Education
ScholarsBand | Tips to Improve Your Study Habits

  1. 1. TIPS TO IMPROVE YOUR STUDY HABITS A GUIDE
  2. 2. BREAKING THE TOPICS INTO SECTIONS FOR EFFECTIVE AND QUICK LEARNING. 01 STUDY HABITS OF SUCCESSFUL STUDENTS STUDY AT THE SAME TIMES EACH DAY. 02 START STUDYING WHEN PLANNED. 03 PLAN SPECIFIC TIMES FOR STUDYING. 04 SET SPECIFIC GOALS FOR STUDY TIME. 05 WORK ON THE ASSIGNMENT THEY FIND MOST DIFFICULT FIRST. 06
  3. 3. DETERMINE YOUR LEARNING STYLE WORKING OUT YOUR OWN LEARNING METHODS WILL BOOST YOUR STUDY MOTIVATION. SEARCH FOR A PRODUCTIVE PLACE TO STUDY FIND SOMEWHERE TO STUDY WHERE YOU WILL NOT BE INTERRUPTED. CHART OUT THE SCHEDULE PLANNING YOUR STUDY TIME IS VERY IMPORTANT AND PARTICULARLY SO BEFORE ANY MAJOR TEST. WAYS TO GET MOTIVATED AND IMPROVE YOUR STUDY HABITS
  4. 4. PICK UP THE REINS OF YOUR EDUCATION TAKE OLD-FASHIONED NOTES DO THINGS WHILE THEY ARE FRESH ON YOUR MIND TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF PHYSICALLY CUT DOWN ON BUSY- WORK KNOW THE BEST TIME FOR STUDYING TIPS ON HOW TO STUDY SMARTER, NOT HARDER
  5. 5. STEPS TO IMPROVE YOUR STUDY SKILLS 01 DO NOT STUDY WHEN YOU ARE TIRED MEMORIZE ACTIVELY, NOT PASSIVELY READ AND STUDY AT THE SAME TIME
  6. 6. • Find a Good Study Spot • Avoid Social Media • Stay Away From Your Phone • Join a Study Group
  7. 7. ● NO WILLPOWER? ENLIST THE HELP OF AN APP. ● AROMATHERAPY AND PLANTS ● LISTEN TO MUSIC UNCONVENTIONAL TECHNIQUES TO IMPROVE YOUR STUDY HABITS
  8. 8. THANK YOU

Editor's Notes

  • Highly successful students have certain study habits. This guide will provide you with information regarding tips and strategies to improve your study habits.
  • Successful students have the following habits;
    Breaking the topics into sections for effective and quick learning.
    Plan specific times for studying.
    Study at the same times each day.
    Set specific goals for study time.
    Start studying when planned.
    Work on the assignment they find most difficult first.
    Review their notes before beginning an assignment.
    Avoiding social media while studying.
    Review their schoolwork over the weekend.
  • These habits can give you the right motivation to study hard.  
    Determine Your Learning Style: Working out your own learning methods will boost your study motivation.
    Search for a Productive Place to Study: Find somewhere to study where you will not be interrupted.
    Chart Out the Schedule: Planning your study time is very important and particularly so before any major test.
    Have a Proper Academic and Personal Life Balance: Pushing yourself academically can be challenging and exhausting. Therefore, maintain a proper balance between your academic and personal life.
    Set Rewards for Yourself: Rewarding yourself each time you make a breakthrough on a subject will help you to reach your learning goals faster.
  • Pick Up the Reins of Your Education: Learning is a lifelong endeavor, so take the reins of personal responsibility for your education.
    Take Old-Fashioned Notes: Many studies have shown that students who take notes retain information longer.
    Cut Down on Busy-Work: Don’t underestimate the power of prioritizing.
    Do Things While They are Fresh on Your Mind: Do homework when it’s fresh on your mind to avoid missing out on important information.
    Take Care of Yourself Physically: Studying without physical exercise will only wear you down. You can’t study as smart as you want when your body is exhausted.
    Know the Best Time for Studying: Find the time of the day you are most active, it will help you cover a lot of information.
  • Do not study more than an hour at a time without taking a break.
    Do not study when you are tired.
    Memorize actively, not passively: The worst way to memorize is to simply read something over and over again. Instead, use as many of your senses as possible.
    Read and study at the same time: Read with a purpose. 
  • Find a Good Studying Spot: You need to be in an environment with little to no distractions.
    Avoid Social Media: It will break your concentration and focus, therefore shut it down while studying.
    Stay Away From Your Phone: Turn off notifications and keep it on silent while you study.
    Join or Create a Study Group: Finding fellow students who are struggling to understand the coursework can be comforting.
  • No Willpower? Enlist the help following apps:
    AntiSocial: It blocks your access to a selection of websites with a timer that you select.
    Focus Booster: This mobile phone app relies on the Pomodoro Technique, where you work intensively for 25 minutes and then you break for five minutes.
    Other methods include;
    Aromatherapy and Plants: Some studies have shown that lavender has a good effect on memory. Plants have a natural and comforting effect
    Listening to Music: Improves brain function, can help you focus and alleviate the mood.
  • Thank you for watching the video. Please like, share, and subscribe.

