Francisco De Borbon - VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!.pdf
1.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 1/45
Beware of VXL Dollar Scam – updated
2023
January 6, 2023 0
Home » News » Beware of VXL Dollar Scam – updated 2023
VXL Dollar is a major crypto scam operating in Europe and Middle East. The
criminal gang is scamming thousands of victims in an elaborate scam,
similar to OneCoin scam.
Table of Contents
Introducing New Scam Coin – VXLD aka VXL Dollar
These scammers are stuck with the brand “VXL”
VXL Scam in Dubai
Introducing New Scam Coin – VXLD aka VXL
Dollar
★
★ FLAGGED
FLAGGED ★
★
2.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 2/45
I know very well the scammers behind this criminal network, because I myself was
scammed by them of more than 175 BTC. I’m now waiting to start criminal
proceedings against them in Europe and Dubai.
These scammers is based in Marbella, Malaga – a province in Spain. They are now
very active in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and also visit Monaco and Ibiza.
Read: Tim Sykes Review
After 3-4 years of inactivity, they have resumed their criminal activities by developing
around 10 websites on several new domain names. Even though their most important
websites were deleted, I have kept all records, data and investigation reports, to be
used by my lawyers in the court.
The main Ponzi scheme began in 2017-2018 when they scammed their first 2 investors.
The main project was the creation of an offshore bank, in Sao Tome and Principe, the
smallest African country. The reason was, that in the company they promoted as
investment there was in the board Francisco de Borbón y Escasany, cousin of the King
Carlo I of Spain, and his son, Francisco de Borbon von Handerberg, son of a princess
and stakeholder of the biggest car deal in Germany with over 1 billion sales per year.
Plus, another guy, Swedish, Reza Ebrat, and recently another friend of them since child
age, Mr. Bijan Burnard, very active now in the webdesign of some of their websites like
vxl.network, before deleted and since few days back at work.
Please be very careful, and DO NOT INVEST ANY MONEY in this stable coin. You will lose
your money, guaranteed ! Basically they do not target via exchange or web their
victims, but usually face to face in meetings, especially in parties in Marbella and
Puerto Banus in Spain, Malaga area, where they spend most of the time, partying and
trying to catch tourists or old people and try to convince to invest in one of their nets.
1. VXLD and VXL Dollar are a scam and fraud scheme organized in Spain by Francisco
de Borbon von Handerberg, Reza Ebrat, Bijan Burnard and Francisco de Borbon y
escasany (Duke of Seville) some of them are of the Royal Family of Spain, and
These scammers are stuck with the brand “VXL“
DO Not Invest with VXL Dollar
3.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 3/45
precisely the cousins of the King Carlos I that left Spain for Dubai for many years, and
now back in Madrid.
The website is ANONYMOUS, no Team showed, but there was before, I will upload the
photos.
2. They stated in February to have 2 billions USD in Gold as collateral, magically after
few days become 4 billions in Nickel! Very rich guys… yes, but all fake. All the
documents are fake, like is fake the contracts they have signed to peoples scammed
by them and never paid back. All these documents are at lawyer office and at the
court of Malaga, Spain.
3. They opened 10 websites, most of them are deleted.
1. www.scgtrust.com was like the “license” for all their vxl network.
Unfortunately, I investigate with authorities and in Liechtenstein they made a warning
about the fact that this trust not only was not licensed, but even not real. Now
DELETED.
2. www.ib-ex.com, a fake digital bank offering 36% interest per year, if you was giving
them 500.000$. Now DELETED
3. www.ariousgold.com fake gold business of the Duke of Seville, of the team of this
scam network. Now DELETED
4. www.bancovxl.com and www.vxlbank.com a 4 year scam project still under
construction. This is the bank, never licensed, that should be the owner of VXL Dollar, or
4 billions nickel assets… or collateral. The founder, always theoretically, of this bank is
Francisco de Borbon, the son of the cousin of the king of Spain Carlos I. The bank state
to have 250-500 employees, in the fake descriptions of CrunchBase. Now DELETED
All the people invested with them, or better, was scammed by them, never received
back the amount invested.
They are full of debts, and many peoples looking for them to get money back.
4.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 4/45
In just few years, when the court will decide, probably they will go jailed and/or
bankrupt.
See also MC Lyte Homosexuality
Be aware! But I think you are. Their main target is not well informed peoples, but face
to face scam.
Usually they are seen in Marbella-PuenteRomano every day, spending up to 50.000$
in a single day in parties.
VXLD is a scam
There is no license, no legal company behind, no financial accounts, no bank
accounts, no financial reports, no TAX Paid, just money laundering and criminal
activity by these people.
Don’t believe to them “everything is going well, wait other 3-6 months”, will become
years like families destroyed by them, are animals, they do not even think to little
children, there are family left by them with no money that didn’t had the money for
food and medical assistance. There are the worse scammers you can find in your life.
VXL DOLLAR (VXLD)
VXL DOLLAR (VXLD)
5.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 5/45
Waiting 3-4 years? First of all if you invest today in a real business, you do not exit in 1
month, so the scam scheme organized to fraud us was initially at 3 years, end of 2021,
when we start to be suspicious and ask money back because we understood that was
a scam scheme, a fraud, they promised to return in end of 2019 money but never
happened, they start to hide, says that they will pay after 1 month, then 3, 6, etc till we
went with lawyers.
About VXL “company”, the one of the “VXLD” stable coin doesn’t exist. They just choose
the country of Sao Tome and Principe to scam people, because there nobody answer,
even the central bank doesn’t have a website working, or email or phones where they
answer. That’s why they even edited at some point in wikipedia the list of banks, that
are 8, adding “Banco Vxl” as 9th bank licensed. Not true.
We know well how this people are acting, they have nothing to lose, and I repeat, they
will not fool informed people in crypto world, but they just need websites and design to
put smoke on the eyes of less informed investors when they meet face to face. I was
lucky to get an answer from Linkedin from somebody of the central bank, that said to
me that never this bank was created nor licensed.
https://vxl.network/partners/index.html after my post, the scammers deleted the
content from the “Partners” page.
VXL is rattled by our investigation
6.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 6/45
The partners page was including till few days ago:
7.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 7/45
direct partnership with Royal Family of Spain, Government of Dubai & Abu Dhabi,
Monaco and Prince Albert foundation, Yatch Club Montecarlo, F1 Montercarlo, AS
Basket Montecarlo and so on.
This group, now directed from Nice province from Bijan Burnard is quite “obsessed”
with the money of the neighbors in Montecarlo/Monaco, Lamborghini, Roll Royces and
Ferrari. Just check the show off in the Instagram account of her wife Alina Burnard in
IG: Alina.Burnard that recently posted also an advertising in stories about VXL Dollar.
She was warned about the scam network and the job of his husband and the peoples
connected to him, his husband was warned, but they continue to invest lots of money
in web design and socials to continue with their fraud and Ponzi scheme with the
colleagues and partners in crime in Marbella, Spain.
8.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 8/45
Their previous website “SCG TRUST” deleted and warned by the FMA in Liechtenstein
(see below), had similar structure, they was publishing partnerships with all the
authorities of rich countries like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and more. I contacted all of
them and this is an example of answer, then they deleted everything.
This is one of the answer of the Authority of Abu Dhabi, then they acted against them
to ask removal:
9.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 9/45
This group of peoples have a lot of contacts of rich people and they just hide behind
them. But not all the rich or ex rich people have a clean past.
Who is Thomas Kramer?
I will write late of how they convinced Thomas Kramer
(https://www.miaminewtimes.com/news/thomas-kramers-south-beach-story-
ends-with-200-million-court-judgment-6392215), a friend of this scam circle, to
promote in his website about the absolute fantastic network of SCG Trust and Banco
VXL (the first doesn’t exist, and website deleted, and the second still under
construction, no license and no working).
Thomas Kramer website: https://alphabetauniversal.com/
Page promoting his friends:
10.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 10/45
and via Linkedin with fake informations and licenses that didn’t exist.
11.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 11/45
12.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 12/45
page with “team” including his friend Bijan Burnard
See also Mansour Tawafi’s Validus Receives Warning from FSMA
Here is one of several messages by Thomas Kramer confirming to have deleted all the
connection and relationship with his friends, because other people reported all what
we see in the proofs I show plus what I know in my first person because scammed:
Thomas Kramer removed almost immediately Bijan Burnard from his website and
Linkedin.
Again, I have to show to you the previous white-paper of VXL Dollar, when they write, a
part of the fake license with FINCEN for their business, that they have banks for VXL
Dollar in Taiwan, the unique they accepted the crypto business. But the funny part is
that VXL Dollar is owned by VXL BANK or Banco VXL, they they state is active sin 2018
and a leading bank. Unfortunately till today 17 July, www.vxlbank.com is under
13.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 13/45
construction and every week they change templates and looking which kind of script
and webmaster in the web will make to them the fake-banking pages, to give smoke
on the eyes of victims).
Who is Bijan Burnard?
The scammer, Bijan Burnard, start to call me all the day to my number with a private
number.
I had one call with him in the past weeks where he confirmed that would stop the job
with his partners in crime, but, after few weeks he started again and more
aggressively.
After 2 days, he understood that private number doesn’t work anymore here. I pleased
him to call me from real numbers, or writing email or text. He did today.
Here one of his message from a phone of his mother, Louise Burnard.
14.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 14/45
15.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 15/45
16.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 16/45
In the mean while, even the government of Monaco, and Prince Albert foundation, sent
an email taking distance of this fraud attempt and asked to contact the police of
Monaco to report such activity of Bijan Burnard running vxl.network together with his
partners in crime, Francisco de Borbon father and son, Reza Ebrat.
As by Government of Monaco tip, I will contact the police of Monaco to collaborate
even with them to report this Ponzi scheme. At the moment I’m collaborating with the
police of Spain, Italy, Czech Republic, Abu Dhabi and now Monaco.
VXL Scam in Dubai
17.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 17/45
The scammers removed the “partners” page after the contact with all the “partners”
and some of them was not aware like happened in the past of such facts, plus the
Prince Albert Foundation of Monaco asked and forwarded the material to the Police of
Monaco that now is informed and investigating.
https://vxl.network/partners/index.html
proof at 23 july 2022:
Continuing to build with webmasters vxl bank website copying the story and text from
“Revolut” fintech history.
1. Check https://vxlbank.com/?page_id=14989 . Here is an archived proof for the
future: https://archive.ph/m3lkG
18.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 18/45
2016: 15.000.000$ fund raising, and 100.000 personal accounts!
2017: 66.000000$ fund raising, and they even was a crypto trading bank for EEA.
2018: Bank of license granted by Lithuania, 250.000.000$ additional funding
2019: Expansion in Australia and Singapore
2020: Launch in Japan and USA. And Poland! SERIE D for additional 580.000.000$
financing.
14.5 million of customers, and today they state to have 18.000.000 customers.
In August, there were more developments regarding VXL Scam in Dubai –
1. We found other people in UAE that was going to get scammed.
At the moment only in Dubai-AbuDhabi we saved over 14.000.000$ from attempted
scam
19.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 19/45
2. We found other 3 individuals involved in their network, and the head in recent
attempted scams operations remain people
connected and or directed by Mr. Bijan Burnard.
– Christophe Legrand
– John Fred Kennedy
– Mohammad Ali Zandi Goharizzi
3. Crypto community probably protested with Twitter and Instagram, and they
removed their 2 profiles with hundreds of posts.
here the proofs:
Instagram:
Please report to Facebook and LinkedIn their page so they will evaluate the high risk of
scam attempt of these peoples.
https://www.linkedin.com/company/vxl-dollar/
https://www.facebook.com/vxldollar
4. ICO HOLDER
we are asking the removal from Ico Holder of the attempt to show to be a legit
crypto project
ICO HOLDER didn’t the due diligence about these peoples, to don’t say to any of their
fake or non existent companies.
https://icoholder.com/it/vxl-dollarb
5. After the warning of FMA in Liechtenstein these peoples continue to move in the
financial world moving our capitals.
20.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 20/45
6. Financial Market Authority of Austria and Luxembourg was alerted of some
movements and high risk money laundering.
See also Martin Lawrence Hospitalized: Incident Explained
7. The main heads of the scam, Francisco de Borbon and Reza Ebrat moved around
4.000.000$ in Luxembourg special vehicles
8. In order to buy a stake in an Austrian bank, Wiener PrivatBank, this stake was
probably sold by one of the owners Gunter Kebler and his holding company K 5
Beteiligungs GmbH.
Here the proof:
21.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 21/45
Furthermore, the J&O Forest Fund company mentioned in the documents we know to
who is or was linked to another friend of their circle ( Markus Olvestad, Swedish ) that
knew exactly what these people is doing as business and helped them probably to
launder the money. All this was passed to police and authorities for investigation.
Everything will come soon at an answer we believe in the authorities.
8. After the abuse of logos, names, fake partnerships with Monaco government, Royal
Family of Spain, Prince Albert of Monaco etc (already deleted from their other website
VXL), we reported again VxlDollar website, and it is under investigation, other abuse of
logos, partnership and trading names of Dubai and Abu Dhabi authorities. All the
authorities are contacted on the matter and also the police of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
We wait now they act.
On 22nd August, the website of John Fred Kennedy was deleted this weekend
https://kennedycorporationmetal.com/
Proof in webarchive and here:
VXL Dollar website changed removing in the fake certificates the name of Mohammed
Ali Zandi Goharizzi
Here something about him:
22.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 22/45
https://www.google.com/search?
q=mohammed+ali+zandi+goharizzi&oq=mohammed+ali+zandi+goharizzi&aqs=ch
rome..69i57j33i160.5861j0j4&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
https://jukwaa.proboards.com/thread/9677/royal-dubai-goldscam-implicates-
matiangi
https://nation.africa/kenya/news/politics/envoy-distances-united-arab-emirates-
from-sh400m-gold-scam-169914
About 400.000.000$ Gold scam scandal, Royal Family of Dubai and Sheikh
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
And here’s more –
The link point to www.casareal.es
They added again a big logo, now we are talking of “Casa Real” the Royal House of
Spain, in few words they are stating that the King of Spain Felipe Vi is a partner of this
scam network.
We took steps to inform the Royal House of what is going on.
On 23rd August 2022, we found out more updates in this matter.
23.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 23/45
ICOHOLDER a good name in the industry, removed finally VXL DOLLAR scam ICO after
they review all the proofs of the scam network.
VXL Scam continues to operate
In September, there were a lot of new developments to my investigation –
The scammer network continue to build, new accounts and new domains. The
continue with force to add, add and add new material, new names, new domains, new
instagram account, to try to reach their goal, confuse their victim, and hit them.
These are the latest websites found and proof of Francisco de Borbon and Alina
Burnard even following them, another proof of the circle network working on every
fake website, account, together, and or laundering the money of the scam victims.
The scammer network doesn’t stop a day, every day continue to create and delete
content with a brutal force to continue in their intention to scam their victims using the
name of Royal Family of Spain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Monaco, Government of Spain, UAE,
Monaco, Central Banks affiliations and more.
BLOCK PAY – Blockpay.xyz
1. Proof of the creation now of the domain and name, blockpay.xyz
https://icoholder.com/it/vxl-dollar
24.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 24/45
New instagram account:
https://www.instagram.com/blockpay.xyz/
2. Proof of followers of blockpay.xyz
We found finally the instagram of another partner of the scam network:
25.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 25/45
Christophe Legrand proof here:
26.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 26/45
27.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 27/45
we will give this to authorities (Of Dubai) for contact him seen that is not possible to
contact any other way.
Lattice Labs and Bijan Burnard are closely connected with VXL Scam:
LATTICE LABS
New Instagram account:
https://www.instagram.com/lattice.labs/
Bijian Burnard add in CrunchBase that now has to do with new names:
LATTICE LABS and LPAY.COM
Proof:
28.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 28/45
Lattice labs doesn’t exist yet, but from Crunchbase we see that they choose
lattice.network as domain
The scheme is the same of the previous 15+ websites on CrunchBase, Instagram, Web,
Files etc.
Just to create a domain or instagram or Crunchbase profile, and give 11-50
employees to show like it something licit to the targeted victims. In the case of Vxl
Bank and Vxl Payments we had fake numbers up to 250 employees.
LPAY.com has the domain active, and Bijan Burnard promote it with the same slogan
now on at least 10 domains, instagram and more. “The ultimate wallet for the web 3.0”.
29.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 29/45
Unfortunately this website point to a Korean company that doesn’t seem to have
nothing to do with the scam network, the domain lpay.com is just a redirect.
See also Gloria Bell Karl Malone's Dirty Secret
51-200 fake employees for Lattice.network
30.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 30/45
We will continue to investigate and track every step of the scam organization. Many
central banks, Financial Market Authorities and Police of many countries are reading
this, and soon with international cooperation we will secure and protect investors and
we will proceed against this network. In Italy they would call already an association
mafia-like association. I just remember that in Spain an individual was sentenced to 9
years of jail for a scam of less of 100.000 euro acting to be in the management of
Apple.
The use of Royal Family names, Governments, Central Banks, Princes, Kings, Sheiks and
being part of royal family as stated by the same scammers, will be much higher
responsibility and intention to scam using the power of the name to convince the
investor to enter in the circle of such organizations and families.
More on VXL Payment Scam:
Update of changes to the other scam website: www.vxlpayment.com VXL PAYMENT
SCAM
The scheme is always the same. From the board of responsible director, shareholders
etc magically disappear always the same names, or the Royal Family of Spain.
This was the board page in the internet archive snapshots:
31.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 31/45
This is the board page today:
Magically the names of Francisco de Borbon and Bijan Burnard are deleted.
The name of Francisco de Borbon is still visible in other pages, and on internet on
many snapshots.
32.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 32/45
For example here even at the date of today:
https://vxlpayment.com/services/
image proof in case of deletion:
Their activity, false claim and scam.
here they show the clients implemented, we are speaking of Zara, Wish, Gucci, Mattel,
Samsung, Benetton, Prada, Puma,
Air Europa, Sears and other very very big names. The fraud scheme is the same, to
target a poor victim that could believe to. It’s just a fake website.
proof here: https://vxlpayment.com/processing/
33.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 33/45
Image proof:
Again after the show the “client results” after they used VXL.
We are speaking in this table of just a selection of customers for over 13.5 billions in
sale transacted through their imaginary hong kong company business.
Here the proof:
34.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 34/45
Again they continue below they state to be partner of 24 Solutions AB, a company,
Swedish, now with website down, under investigation, before, from snapshots, it’s very
visible that they was stating to be partner of Certitrade AB, while from fake financial
documents showed to investors was stated to be even a shareholder and owner of
Certitrade AB, always in Sweden.
Image proof:
35.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 35/45
We are in contact to all the party to prosecute also this website and fraudulent activity
of the same scam organization now active more on crypto Vxl Dollar and the offshore
Bank – Vxl Bank.
More on VXL Bank Scam:
VXL BANK – BANCO VXL
www.vxlbank.com
I talked about the VXL BANK scam, ex owner of VXL DOLLAR, then magically moved as
ownership to various person or even to the royal family of Spain as stated by the
scammers.
Script where they run the bank is here: https://cyberbank.cmsmasters.net/light/. You
can do the same with just 69$ here:
36.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 36/45
This is all the infrastructure after millions dollars of investors funds.
In the past few days, VXL BANK website (still under constructions with the million pages
wants to create to fraud with imaginary services the targeted victims), changed at
the bottom of the page this informations:
1. VXL Bank SA is an authorized EMI agent working under PAA Capital SE license (Nr.
05730848) and supervised by the Central Bank of the Czech Republic for the
distribution and redemption of electronic money.
2. VXL Bank S.A. is a financial institution supervised by the Central Bank of the Sao
Tome and Principe.
proof here:
In few words: VXL Bank website is stating to be supervised by the Central Bank of Sao
Tome and Principe, without state which kind of institution it is, a license, nothing. Also
visiting the central bank website it is not possible to find any information, while in
37.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 37/45
wikipedia more times they edit the list of banks in Sao Tome adding “Vxl Bank” as a
BANK.
Website of the central bank of Sao Tome: https://bcstp.st/
See also Tyler Hynes Wife: About Racquel Natasha
Again, VXL BANK put a partnership with the PAA CAPITAL SE that is a small e money
license issued by the central bank of Czech Republic. As a small license we double the
central bank of Czech Republic is aware of such use of their license to help a shady
institution from the smallest African country with its history of a fraud scheme, to get
access to European Union to give an illusion to European investors of a licit business, a
legal business.
So we have to talk now about who is PAA CAPITAL SE https://paacapital.com/
PAA CAPITAL was already added in the partners of many websites of the scam
network,
from vxl.network when was a page with logos and links to partners, to SCG fake trust,
up to VXL DOLLAR stable coin.
Here the proof of some snapshot:
38.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 38/45
Contacting PAA CAPITAL, the CEO, informed us that he is not aware of such partnership
and asked the removal of all that informations from the network of scammers.
Conclusions: VXL BANK or is stating a fake partnership again with PAA CAPITAL to take
advantage and abusing of their name and license to harm investors thinking to have
a legal structure, a legal business, a real business in Europe promoting everything
from banking to insurance, to crypto, investments, deposits and so on, and not its past
as we know of scammers, or it is collaborating really for some reason with them
opening to a new scenario of responsibilities of the European licensed firm in helping
to launder the money or other illicit business.
We tried to contact the CEO of PAA CAPITAL but unfortunately he changed his
numbers and he is not answering to emails.
If so, we will have to contact all the authorities to get an alarm on what is going.
Soon we will update! Many authorities are already informed and are coordinate
reading the set of files we sent them.
——————– —————— —————-
39.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 39/45
After the authorities are reading and investigating:
www.vxlbank.com has deleted the statements to be a bank licensed in Sao Tome,
removed!
Here the proof of today:
Here the proof till yesterday:
The central bank of Sao Tome reacted.
We are waiting now the Central Bank of Czech Republic to stop the criminal and act
against the scam organized by the Royal Family of Spain and PAA CAPITAL SE, using
with authorization or not, a license, that should not be anymore valid because under
liquidation.
However the acts and intentions of the criminals activity is very clear to the sun light.
We are always waiting that the FMA act against the money laundering.
They shut down vxl.network ( VXL NETWORK )
here the proof of how it is like now, with removal of all the fake partners and name of
staff
VXL.Network shut down after our Exposé
40.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 40/45
They also removed from VXL DOLLAR website, all the fake (dozen) affiliations to
government of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Royal House of Spain ( Casareal.es ) , Security
Commission of Abu Dhabi, Governments and Central banks.
here the proof of how it is now:
41.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 41/45
It is missing now just the Central Bank of the Czech Republic and PAA CAPITAL. After
that we will go again on VXL DOLLAR on other files we found and fake claims Also we
are going to shut down on all the exchanges VXLD token running just with fake trades
(BOTs)
VXL BANK website ADD AGAIN (in few hours) to be licensed and supervised from the
Central Bank of Sao Tome (as financial institution, without mention as “bank” . While
we investigated again on website of the Central Bank of Czech Republic and the EMI
license mentioned of PAA CAPITAL is under liquidation, not supervised and licensed
anymore, only monitoring the liabilities of previous business. This have a date of
December 2021, that would make again a desperate act of the scammer network to
use all their
contacts to achieve their goal to target victims of their frauds showing a license with a
Central Bank, in this case
VXL Bank scam restarted in Europe
42.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 42/45
2
EXPERT SCORE
Czech Republic and “EMI” as promoted at the bottom of vxlbank.com homepage.
Again this is a false claim.
here the proof:
Beware. VXL Dollar is a SCAM !
VXLD and VXL Dollar are a scam and fraud scheme organized in
Spain by Francisco de Borbon von Handerberg, Reza Ebrat and
Bijan Burnard
TAGS: Bijan Burnard
Related Articles
Love And Marriage: Huntsville
Ponzi Scheme
Ponzi Scheme ★
★
43.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 43/45
Mansour Tawafi’s Validus Receives
Warning from FSMA
Finn Wolfhard Parents Tanner J. Fox’s Amazon Seller Mastery: A
Must Read Review!
We will be happy to hear your thoughts
LEAVE A REPLY
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Submit
Name
E-mail
Website
44.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 44/45
HolySmoke provides a reviewer toolkit, platform, and communication setup for consumers,
concerned citizens and bloggers to collaborate, investigate and publish in-depth reviews and
analyses without the risk of any retribution.
HolySmoke truly believes in allowing our users to express themselves without any interference or
regulation.
Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIST
Don't worry, we don't spam
Email address
Subscribe
Alternative Investments
Crypto
Forex
Controversies
For Consumers
News
Influencers
For Businesses
45.
16/01/2023, 10:34 Beware of VXL Dollar Scam - updated 2023 - HolySmoke!
https://www.holysmoke.org/vxl-dollar/ 45/45
MLM
Investments