Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) Manufacturing and application

Application & Manufacturing process of Polymer matrix ComPosites (PmC) By- 13.02.08.040 Mohammad Mehadi Hasan 13.02.08.059...
 Composite Materials  Classification of composites  Polymer & Polymer matrix composite  Classification of Polymers  F...
 Composite Materials  Made from two or more constituent materials  Materials having significantly different physical or...
Classification of composites Composite materials Matrices Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) C...
A large molecule (macromolecule) composed of repeating structural units (monomer) typically connected by covalent chemical...
 Consisting of a polymer (resin) matrix and fiber.  Very popular due to their low cost and simple fabrication methods. ...
Classification of Polymers 7
 Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Polymers Thermosetting Polymers Extensive crosslinking formed by covalent bonds. High ...
Fibers in PMCs: • Principal fiber materials in FRPs are glass, carbon, and Kevlar 49. • Less common fibers include boron,...
 Polymer Processing Forming Processes for Thermosetting matrix composites:  Pultrusion.  Resin transfer molding.  Hand...
 Manufacturing Process of thermosetting polymers: Pultrusion: Pultrusion is a process where composite parts are manufactu...
 Fibers are pulled from a set of fiber creels and through a resin bath. It then pass through a performer which gives it r...
 Pultrusion process: 13
 Pultrusion process: 14
Advantages:  High volume productivity  Rapid processing  Low material scrap rate  Good quality control Potential Probl...
Applications  Uses as Panels, Beams, Ladders  Tool Handles,  Electrical Insulators,  Light poles, Hand rails, Roll-up ...
Resin Transfer Molding  In the RTM process, dry reinforcement is pre-shaped and oriented into skeleton of the actual par...
Advantages  Large complex shapes and curvatures can be made easily.  High level of automation.  Simpler than in manual ...
Disadvantages • Mold design is complex. • Requires Mold-filling Analysis. • Fiber reinforcement may Move during resin tran...
Application: Resin Transfer Molding • Wind Turbine blade. • Ship body. • Car body. • Truck panel. 20
Manufacturing Process of thermoplastics polymers: Injection Molding • Closed Mold process • Polymer is Mixed with very sho...
Injection Molding (CONT.) • Reciprocating screw since it not only rotates but also moves forward and backward according to...
Injection molding machine 23
Injection Molding Machine 24
Advantages  INJECTION MOLDING o Process can be fully automated o High productivity & quality o Price less low 25
 DIAPHRAGM FORMING • Diaphragm forming uses sheets of reusable silicon as a carrier for Thermopreg fabrics between a heat...
• Silicon/Thermopreg sandwich is placed in the hot platen equipment until it reaches a temperature of 210 ºC • Then its pl...
Diaphragm Forming Machine 28
ADVANTAGES:  Components with double curvatures can be formed.  Compliant diaphragm do the job for simple components.  D...
 Types of processing discussed at a glance 30
APPLICATIONS OF PMCs Aerospace and Military Aircraft  The aerospace industry is estimated to consume about 50 percent o...
APPLICATIONS OF PMCs Aerospace and Military Aircraft Composites in Boing 787 body 32
Automotive Industry  The principal motivation for introducing PMCs is cost savings Because the industry is mature and hi...
APPLICATIONS OF PMCs Automotive Industry 34
 Construction A potentially high-volume market for PMCs lies in construction applications especially in.. Construction of...
 Medical Devices The impact of PMCs on orthopedic devices such as  Hips  Knees  bone plates,  intramedullary nails is...
 Advantages of PMC  Good inplane stiffness and strength.  Low density.  Relatively low cost.  Corrosion resistance. ...
 Limitations of PMC  Low maximum working temperature.  Sensitivity to radiation and moisture.  Processing temperature ...
 Conclusion In 21st century we are in need of light but stronger materials. From automobile to aerospace, medical , milit...
Thank You 40
Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) Manufacturing and application

Published on

A brief presentation on Polymer Matrix Composite (PMC) by the students of Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST)

Published in: Engineering
No notes for slide

Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) Manufacturing and application

  1. 1. Application & Manufacturing process of Polymer matrix ComPosites (PmC) By- 13.02.08.040 Mohammad Mehadi Hasan 13.02.08.059 Raju Ahmed 13.02.08.062 Yeadul Islam Sazal 13.01.08.021 Md. Sazzad Hossain Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology 1
  2. 2.  Composite Materials  Classification of composites  Polymer & Polymer matrix composite  Classification of Polymers  Fibers in PMCs  Polymer Processing  Applications Of PMCs  Limitations of PMC Contents: 2
  3. 3.  Composite Materials  Made from two or more constituent materials  Materials having significantly different physical or chemical properties.  Produced material have different characteristics from the individual components. 3
  4. 4. Classification of composites Composite materials Matrices Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) 4
  5. 5. A large molecule (macromolecule) composed of repeating structural units (monomer) typically connected by covalent chemical bonds.  Polymer & Polymer matrix composite • Polymer : 5
  6. 6.  Consisting of a polymer (resin) matrix and fiber.  Very popular due to their low cost and simple fabrication methods.  Polymer & Polymer matrix composite • Polymer Matrix Composite (PMC): 6
  7. 7. Classification of Polymers 7
  8. 8.  Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Polymers Thermosetting Polymers Extensive crosslinking formed by covalent bonds. High Thermal stability. High dimensional stability. Low weight. High rigidity. Can not be recycled due to its heavy covalent bonds. Thermoplastics No chemical linking between individual molecules. Molecules are bonded by weak secondary bonds like Van der walls bonds and hydrogen. Parts can be made and joined by heating. Can be remolded, and recycled. Better toughness and impact resistance than thermosets. 8
  9. 9. Fibers in PMCs: • Principal fiber materials in FRPs are glass, carbon, and Kevlar 49. • Less common fibers include boron, SiC, Al2O3 and steel. • Glass (in particular E glass) is the most common fiber material in today's‑ FRPs; its use to reinforce plastics dates from around 1920. Various forms:  Discontinuous (chopped) Continuous or woven as a fabric Fibers used 9
  10. 10.  Polymer Processing Forming Processes for Thermosetting matrix composites:  Pultrusion.  Resin transfer molding.  Hand layup and spray up techniques.  Filament winding.  Autoclave molding. Forming Processes for Thermoplastic matrix composites:  Injection molding.  Diaphragm forming.  Film stacking.  Thermoplastic tape laying. 10
  11. 11.  Manufacturing Process of thermosetting polymers: Pultrusion: Pultrusion is a process where composite parts are manufactured by pulling layers of fibers/fabrics, bathed with resin, through a heated die, thus forming the desired cross- sectional shape with no length limitation. 11
  12. 12.  Fibers are pulled from a set of fiber creels and through a resin bath. It then pass through a performer which gives it required cross sectional shape. The F & C dies finalize the required shape & remove excess resin & cure the composite so that it can be cut into required length.  Pultrusion process: 12
  13. 13.  Pultrusion process: 13
  14. 14.  Pultrusion process: 14
  15. 15. Advantages:  High volume productivity  Rapid processing  Low material scrap rate  Good quality control Potential Problems:  Improper fiber wet-out  Fiber breakage  Die jamming  Complex die design  Pultrusion process: 15
  16. 16. Applications  Uses as Panels, Beams, Ladders  Tool Handles,  Electrical Insulators,  Light poles, Hand rails, Roll-up doors etc  Pultrusion process: 16
  17. 17. Resin Transfer Molding  In the RTM process, dry reinforcement is pre-shaped and oriented into skeleton of the actual part known as the preform which is inserted into a heated matched die mold .  The heated mold is closed and the liquid resin is injected.  The part is cured in mold.  Finally mold is opened and part is removed from mold. 17
  18. 18. Advantages  Large complex shapes and curvatures can be made easily.  High level of automation.  Simpler than in manual operations.  Takes less time to produce.  Low volatile emission  Cost effective.  Low skill labor required Resin Transfer Molding 18
  19. 19. Disadvantages • Mold design is complex. • Requires Mold-filling Analysis. • Fiber reinforcement may Move during resin transfer. Resin Transfer Molding 19
  20. 20. Application: Resin Transfer Molding • Wind Turbine blade. • Ship body. • Car body. • Truck panel. 20
  21. 21. Manufacturing Process of thermoplastics polymers: Injection Molding • Closed Mold process • Polymer is Mixed with very short reinforcing fibers (10- 40%) • Polymer-fiber mixture in form of pellets is fed through a hopper. • The material is then conveyed forward by a feeding screw and forced into a split mold, filling its cavity through a feeding system with sprue gate and runners. 21
  22. 22. Injection Molding (CONT.) • Reciprocating screw since it not only rotates but also moves forward and backward according to the steps of the molding cycle. • It acts as a ram in the filling step. • then retracts backward in the molding step. • Heating elements, placed over the barrel, soften and melt the polymer. • The mold is equipped with a cooling system providing controlled cooling and solidification of the material. Cooling channel 22
  23. 23. Injection molding machine 23
  24. 24. Injection Molding Machine 24
  25. 25. Advantages  INJECTION MOLDING o Process can be fully automated o High productivity & quality o Price less low 25
  26. 26.  DIAPHRAGM FORMING • Diaphragm forming uses sheets of reusable silicon as a carrier for Thermopreg fabrics between a heating section and a forming section. • Process needs very low air pressure. • Inserting Thermopreg fabrics between two silicon sheets. 26
  27. 27. • Silicon/Thermopreg sandwich is placed in the hot platen equipment until it reaches a temperature of 210 ºC • Then its placed over forming machine and vacuum is created in the lower site & pressed from upper site • Transfer the forming unit and apply positive air below 100 ºC.  DIAPHRAGM FORMING 27
  28. 28. Diaphragm Forming Machine 28
  29. 29. ADVANTAGES:  Components with double curvatures can be formed.  Compliant diaphragm do the job for simple components.  DIAPHRAGM FORMING 29
  30. 30.  Types of processing discussed at a glance 30
  31. 31. APPLICATIONS OF PMCs Aerospace and Military Aircraft  The aerospace industry is estimated to consume about 50 percent of advanced composites production in the United States.  The primary matrix materials used in aerospace applications are epoxies, and the most common reinforcements are carbon/graphite, aramid (e.g. Kevlar), and high-stiffness glass fibers.  Compared with metals, the principal advantages of advanced composites in aerospace applications are their superior specific strength and stiffness, resulting in weight savings of 10 to 60 percent over metal designs. 31
  32. 32. APPLICATIONS OF PMCs Aerospace and Military Aircraft Composites in Boing 787 body 32
  33. 33. Automotive Industry  The principal motivation for introducing PMCs is cost savings Because the industry is mature and highly competitive.  Because of greatly improved corrosion resistance PMC automobiles could last 20 or more years compared to the current average vehicle lifetime. APPLICATIONS OF PMCs 33
  34. 34. APPLICATIONS OF PMCs Automotive Industry 34
  35. 35.  Construction A potentially high-volume market for PMCs lies in construction applications especially in.. Construction of  Buildings  Bridges  Housing  Lampposts  Smokestacks  Highway culverts. APPLICATIONS OF PMCs The smith road bridge all-composites bridge, Ohio, USA 35
  36. 36.  Medical Devices The impact of PMCs on orthopedic devices such as  Hips  Knees  bone plates,  intramedullary nails is expected to be especially significant. APPLICATIONS OF PMCs 36
  37. 37.  Advantages of PMC  Good inplane stiffness and strength.  Low density.  Relatively low cost.  Corrosion resistance.  Low coefficient of thermal expansion.  Relatively mature technology.  Excellent in-service experience. 37
  38. 38.  Limitations of PMC  Low maximum working temperature.  Sensitivity to radiation and moisture.  Processing temperature are generally higher than those with thermosets.  Required special processing equipment.  Thermoset resins have poor impact resistance. 38
  39. 39.  Conclusion In 21st century we are in need of light but stronger materials. From automobile to aerospace, medical , military technology and even in household we need heavy duty, corrosion resistant material. Here comes the composites with all those specifications. And day by day the field of composite materials is getting stronger. Among all the composites Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) have a strong place due to its specialization. 39
  40. 40. Thank You 40

